Hawaii Residents Trapped As Volcanic Eruption Intensifies, First Major Injury Reported After "Lava Bomb"

More residents of Hawaii's Big Island have been told to evacuate as fast moving lava threatens homes and businesses after a new, explosive eruption took place at Kilauea's summit crater Saturday as well as the emergence of fresh, faster flowing lava throughout the region. Some 22 fissures have opened up in the lower Puna district since the eruptions began over two weeks ago, claiming at least 44 structures in the affluent Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions.
Residents across the Ka'u region have been advised to prepare for "rapid changes in air quality" due to the potential for ashfall or increased levels of sulfur dioxide.
As of Sunday morning, powerful lava flows had crossed a highway and begun flowing into the Pacific ocean - sending "hydrochloric acid and steam with fine glass particles into the air," according to County officials.
USGS scientists also announced on Saturday that fissures are now merging and connecting to other lava flows in the area. Fissures 16 and 20 have merged together and are producing a very voluminous line of spatter and lava fountaining.
The combined lava flow from fissure 20 advanced 1,000 feet in less than an hour early Saturday morning, and moved toward the coast at a rate of 300 yards per hour.
The eruptions took a particularly dangerous turn on Friday, with at least five separate fissures spitting out fresher, hotter lava from Kilauea's summit. -Hawaii News Now
"With fresher, hotter magma, there's the potential that the lava flows can move with greater ease and therefore cover more area," said Janet Babb, USGS geologist, earlier in the day.
#LeilaniEstatesEruption #KilaueaVolcano #HAPPENINGNOW: An incredible new image of the sun rising over Puna as pāhoehoe lava enters the ocean off of Mālama Flats after crossing Hwy137 Saturday night https://t.co/5VbbwlSLxd @HawaiiNewsNow #HINews #HawaiiNews (Photo: Dave Okita) pic.twitter.com/6PrlnbEaou— Mileka Lincoln (@MilekaLincoln) May 20, 2018
"The rift zone is being forced apart," added Steve Brantley of the USGS. "I think clearly it points to the potential for additional eruptive activity" in lower Puna.
#LeilaniEstatesEruption #KilaueaVolcano LATEST: Unbelievable new aerial footage shows where last night’s fast-moving pāhoehoe flow crossed Pohoʻiki Road southeast of Hinalo Street through #LanipunaGardens; @CivilDefenseHI UPDATE👉🏽 https://t.co/7uq9mJI53h @HawaiiNewsNow #HINews pic.twitter.com/ZSMsfaa5K4— Mileka Lincoln (@MilekaLincoln) May 19, 2018
#BREAKING #LeilaniEstatesEruption #KilaueaVolcano MANDATORY EVACUATION: @CivilDefenseHI confirms active lava flows have caused brush fires to spread toward Kamaʻili Rd in Opihikao. Residents need to evacuate immediately https://t.co/CVD2oBGFkQ @HawaiiNewsNow #HINews #HawaiiNews pic.twitter.com/ZK2zGpm83Z— Mileka Lincoln (@MilekaLincoln) May 20, 2018
#LeilaniEstatesEruption #KilaueaVolcano LATEST: We’re #LIVE from the lower East Rift Zone at 12p, but here’s a USGS update: Fountaining is occurring at Fissure 17, and Fissures 16-20 have merged into a continuous line https://t.co/9RTtuHGhsG (Video: Ikaika Marzo) @HawaiiNewsNow pic.twitter.com/vRXhizVFEO— Mileka Lincoln (@MilekaLincoln) May 19, 2018
New video shows lava in the Lanipuna Gardens subdivision claiming another home, at least the 28th that has been destroyed by the Kilauea eruptions. https://t.co/CiSNf9Brdn #HINews pic.twitter.com/btBD2JzeuY— Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) May 19, 2018
Footage of a man losing his home taken by Lava News can be seen below. The description in the video reads "After non-stop truck loads to Higher Ground the owner retreated only minutes before his house was taken. He wasn't interested in seeing it happen with his own eyes so we recorded it for him with his permission."
Meanwhile, a man's leg was destroyed after a "lava bomb" hit him while he was on his 3rd floor balcony, marking the first serious injury from the eruption.
The lava flew through the air and landed on the man's leg, spokeswoman Janet Snyder said. "It hit him on the shin, and shattered everything from there down on his leg," Snyder added.
The man was reportedly transported to the hospital with serious injuries. -Hawaii News Now
On Wednesday, around 125 shallow quakes rattled Kilauea's summit and nearby communities, causing minor damage to structures and roads. The strongest quake in the area was a magnitude 4.4, and dozens more have been upwards of magnitude 3.
"It's been like hell," said resident Ikaika Marzo, who has been helping get much-needed information to those in lower Puna.
He described the sounds of lava in the area as 10 or 20 jets taking off at once and right in your backyard. "It's like huge grenades going off," he said. "It shakes the whole community."
The ongoing volcanic activity prompted civil defense authorities to urge extreme caution for anyone still in lava-ravaged areas. -Hawaii News Now
"Everything is so uncertain. It's really nerve-wracking," said Debbie Kalaluhi, who can see the ongoing eruption of fissure no. 17 from her backyard. "You're very on edge. You have to really see it to believe it."
Comments
Who wants to live on a Volcano!?!?!
🌋🌋🌋🌋🌋🌋
This looks like economic stimulus to me. Should nicely goose the GDP numbers.
In reply to Who wants to live one a… by IridiumRebel
The climate change fuckwits must be slashing their wrists in anguish at all that CO2 being released...
And then I woke up.
In reply to This looks like economic… by American Psycho
Those damn Deep State Clowns will go to any length to create a False Flag. Ban Killer Volcanoes
In reply to The climate change fuckwits… by CuttingEdge
new playlist:
Lava Man Oh Where Can you Be?
Part Time Lava
Star Crossed Lava
When Your Lava Has Gone
Wouldn't it be Lava'ly
You Light Up My Life
In reply to Those damn Deep State Clowns… by Got The Wrong No
Well, the good news is that the threatened folks can be amazed at the show as they drive to complete safety.
In reply to new playlist: by Automatic Choke
Liquidity is back.
In reply to Well, the good news is that… by Manthong
<--- Let it blow.
<--- Make it stop.
In reply to Those damn Deep State Clowns… by Got The Wrong No
I'm hoping for the slump to break off and cause a Tsunami to wipe out the left coast.
Think of it as a combined broken window as well as an American high-colonic. We will feel much, much better afterwards.
In reply to <--- Let it blow. <--- Make… by ???ö?
I'm surprised there isn't a picture of a greedy banker out at the edge where it's crawling into the ocean claiming it's his land, in an effort to sale his new beachfront land.
In reply to The climate change fuckwits… by CuttingEdge
The banker gods are not angry.
In reply to I'm surprised there isn't a… by peopledontwanttruth
The ash should spread nicely into the atmosphere, giving us a nice cooling effect.
Can we all have our carbon taxes back, at least a couple of years' worth?
Nope, of course not. Al Gore needs his private jet and mansions.
In reply to The climate change fuckwits… by CuttingEdge
now that it is flowing into the ocean the gained assets should provide more collateral for the national debt.
In reply to This looks like economic… by American Psycho
The Molten Window Fallacy.
In reply to now that it is flowing into… by besnook
lol!
In reply to The Molten Window Fallacy. by Billy the Poet
My wife and I were standing near a lava flow dropping into the ocean some time back when the damned thing exploded and covered us with sulfuric acid and glass needles. We came out okay but our cameras were corroded beyond recognition. The sight of the the lava flow was spectacular. Totally worth it.
In reply to This looks like economic… by American Psycho
Is FEMA going to have enough ink to tatoo "dumb fuck" on the foreheads of all these stupid Hillary voters that deserve it?
In reply to My wife and I were standing… by Stuck on Zero
@Stuck "My wife and I were standing near a lava flow dropping into the ocean some time back when the damned thing exploded "
Your avatar captures that moment with perfection. Kidbuck's reaction is great too.
In reply to Is FEMA going to have enough… by Kidbuck
i think there will be a lot of new land to build on, you know, for the children's future.
In reply to This looks like economic… by American Psycho
take yur pick- hurricanes, tornadoes, ice storms, floods, crime and tsunamis.
In reply to Who wants to live one a… by IridiumRebel
Ice storms.
In reply to take yur pick- hurricanes,… by besnook
Of the options listed, yes. Still ice storms suck pretty bad, as I've lived through one with no power for 3 days and several inches of ice to cut through. However, it's not going to burn my leg off if I get hit with some freezing rain, nor is it going to tear me apart like a tornado, and I can still hole up in my house unlike a tsunami. Yep, Ice storms.
In reply to Ice storms. by Peterman333
You left out Netanyahu.
In reply to take yur pick- hurricanes,… by besnook
What's wrong with living on a valcano?
a Floridian
In reply to Who wants to live one a… by IridiumRebel
I think I will stay until all the escape routes are closed.
[what could possibly go wrong?]
Ask Harry Truman.
In reply to I think I will stay until… by rwe2late
most of the prudent people have evacuated before this or have made prior arrangements for a bugout plan and are packed and ready to go. some people like to deny reality. i have friends who are still in the area ready to bugout knowing my home is ready for them if and when they need it.
In reply to I think I will stay until… by rwe2late
If you're not living on the edge you're taking up too much room.
this keeps getting more serious, what is the expected outcome of this eruption
more hawaii. same as it has been for eons.
next dumb question?
In reply to this keeps getting more… by stormsailor
Its following the pattern of what it did in the 1920s, which was periodic steam explosions and some decent flows. The way the fissures are lining up and their location are new. That was a mystery. (See how its lining up like a ruler edge? That's weird, according to head scientist).
Now they are saying that the area is splitting apart there. That is interesting. Nobody knows what that means because its new. Maybe the volcano is moving.
The biggest threat is large earthquakes that gets the ground moving towards the sea. Only had one big quake so far.
In reply to this keeps getting more… by stormsailor
Lava bombs! Are we sure that Rocket Boy has no involvement in this?
No, he has change his ways. Besides, last I heard he was vacationing in the Falklands.
In reply to Lava bombs! Are we sure… by BritBob
+1 for mentioning the Falklands
In reply to No, he has change his ways… by Got The Wrong No
real estate developers for hazardous zones (volcano prone areas, flood plains, coastal sand bars) should be required to:
1) purchase a major chunk of property with their own personal funds on the front line
2) be required to maintain presence there at all times.
It's fine if they want to have homes there. They just shouldn't get subsidized insurance, and should be allowed to use whatever super cheap building method they want. Most people won't feel bad abandoning a shanty.
In reply to real estate developers for… by Automatic Choke
Just because they develop it does not place a requirement for some idiot to buy it. Just keep my tax money out of the transaction altogether.
The rest will work itself out - if it's allowed to...
In reply to real estate developers for… by Automatic Choke
Lava flows erupting on a "volcanic plain". WOW! Imagine that!
I have the same amount of sympathy for those people in Hawaii that I do for the people who build on the edge of an ocean...and then wonder why they get wiped out by a hurricane.
None whatever.
Mind you...I don't care where people build their houses. What pisses me off is that when they lose their house due to their own stupidity, they want SOMEONE ELSE to pay for their loss. Someone like their fellow taxpayers.
Want to build in a risky place, buy your own private insurance, NON-subsidized by the government.
In reply to Lava flows erupting on a … by hairball48
If we get lucky, a major lava flow will take out major leftist dickhead Fuckerberg.
Pesky bombs.
johnny cash has a song about this
ring of fire
I spoke to a sibling on vacation in Hawaii (Big Island) on the phone (4:30 AM Island time) Saturday morning. I told her about what we were reading/hearing here on the CONUS mainland. She was unaware of any imminent dangers.
It's all fun, sun, surf and pineapples until the god on the mountain blows. Send Hillary in with a Virgin.
In reply to I spoke to a sibling on… by sister tika
she's likely on the kona side of the island. the area directly affected is a very rural area of the island and the footprint is still very small relatively speaking.
if she is there a few more days she'll get to experience heavy, throat graveling vog and maybe some genuine madame pele volcanic ash when the wind changes direction.
In reply to I spoke to a sibling on… by sister tika
I don't think that she is scheduled to return until early next week. My niece and her husband are there also (a married on the beach thingy). Thanks for the info.
In reply to she's likely on the kona… by besnook
Only a small area of the big Island is physically (landwise) in danger. Maybe 4 square miles ....
The Big Island is just that. You can easily fit all the other Hawaii Islands within it.
In reply to I spoke to a sibling on… by sister tika
Where's Tom Selleck when you need him?
Sorry you bought property on an active volcano, do you love it enough to give your life or should you maybe just think about getting out?
I hope the insurance covers acts of volcanoes