Hawaii Residents Trapped As Volcanic Eruption Intensifies, First Major Injury Reported After "Lava Bomb"

More residents of Hawaii's Big Island have been told to evacuate as fast moving lava threatens homes and businesses after a new, explosive eruption took place at Kilauea's summit crater Saturday as well as the emergence of fresh, faster flowing lava throughout the region. Some 22 fissures have opened up in the lower Puna district since the eruptions began over two weeks ago, claiming at least 44 structures in the affluent Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions.

Residents across the Ka'u region have been advised to prepare for "rapid changes in air quality" due to the potential for ashfall or increased levels of sulfur dioxide. 

As of Sunday morning, powerful lava flows had crossed a highway and begun flowing into the Pacific ocean - sending "hydrochloric acid and steam with fine glass particles into the air," according to County officials. 

USGS scientists also announced on Saturday that fissures are now merging and connecting to other lava flows in the area. Fissures 16 and 20 have merged together and are producing a very voluminous line of spatter and lava fountaining. 

The combined lava flow from fissure 20 advanced 1,000 feet in less than an hour early Saturday morning, and moved toward the coast at a rate of 300 yards per hour.

The eruptions took a particularly dangerous turn on Friday, with at least five separate fissures spitting out fresher, hotter lava from Kilauea's summit. -Hawaii News Now

"With fresher, hotter magma, there's the potential that the lava flows can move with greater ease and therefore cover more area," said Janet Babb, USGS geologist, earlier in the day.

"The rift zone is being forced apart," added Steve Brantley of the USGS. "I think clearly it points to the potential for additional eruptive activity" in lower Puna. 

Footage of a man losing his home taken by Lava News can be seen below. The description in the video reads "After non-stop truck loads to Higher Ground the owner retreated only minutes before his house was taken. He wasn't interested in seeing it happen with his own eyes so we recorded it for him with his permission."

 

Meanwhile, a man's leg was destroyed after a "lava bomb" hit him while he was on his 3rd floor balcony, marking the first serious injury from the eruption.

The lava flew through the air and landed on the man's leg, spokeswoman Janet Snyder said. "It hit him on the shin, and shattered everything from there down on his leg," Snyder added.

The man was reportedly transported to the hospital with serious injuries. -Hawaii News Now

On Wednesday, around 125 shallow quakes rattled Kilauea's summit and nearby communities, causing minor damage to structures and roads. The strongest quake in the area was a magnitude 4.4, and dozens more have been upwards of magnitude 3.

"It's been like hell," said resident Ikaika Marzo, who has been helping get much-needed information to those in lower Puna. 

He described the sounds of lava in the area as 10 or 20 jets taking off at once and right in your backyard. "It's like huge grenades going off," he said. "It shakes the whole community."

The ongoing volcanic activity prompted civil defense authorities to urge extreme caution for anyone still in lava-ravaged areas. -Hawaii News Now

"Everything is so uncertain. It's really nerve-wracking," said Debbie Kalaluhi, who can see the ongoing eruption of fissure no. 17 from her backyard. "You're very on edge. You have to really see it to believe it."

Nunyadambizness Peterman333 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 15:23 Permalink

Of the options listed, yes.  Still ice storms suck pretty bad, as I've lived through one with no power for 3 days and several inches of ice to cut through.  However, it's not going to burn my leg off if I get hit with some freezing rain, nor is it going to tear me apart like a tornado, and I can still hole up in my house unlike a tsunami.  Yep, Ice storms.

Ms No stormsailor Sun, 05/20/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

Its following the pattern of what it did in the 1920s, which was periodic steam explosions and some decent flows.  The way the fissures are lining up and their location are new.  That was a mystery. (See how its lining up like a ruler edge?  That's weird, according to head scientist).

Now they are saying that the area is splitting apart there.  That is interesting.  Nobody knows what that means because its new.  Maybe the volcano is moving.

The biggest threat is large earthquakes that gets the ground moving towards the sea.  Only had one big quake so far.

Automatic Choke Sun, 05/20/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

real estate developers for hazardous zones (volcano prone areas, flood plains, coastal sand bars) should be required to:

   1)   purchase a major chunk of property with their own personal funds on the front line

   2)   be required to maintain presence there at all times.

 

hairball48 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Lava flows erupting on a "volcanic plain". WOW! Imagine that!

I have the same amount of sympathy for those people in Hawaii that I do for the people who build on the edge of an ocean...and then wonder why they get wiped out by a hurricane.

None whatever.

sister tika Sun, 05/20/2018 - 15:02 Permalink

I spoke to a sibling on vacation in Hawaii (Big Island) on the phone (4:30 AM Island time) Saturday morning. I told her about what we were reading/hearing here on the CONUS mainland. She was unaware of any imminent dangers.

besnook sister tika Sun, 05/20/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

she's likely on the kona side of the island. the area directly affected is a very rural area of the island and the footprint is still very small relatively speaking.

if she is there a few more days she'll get to experience heavy, throat graveling vog and maybe some genuine madame pele volcanic ash when the wind changes direction.