How The FBI And CIA Restarted The Cold War To Protect Themselves

Authored by Thomas Farnan via Townhall.com,
On December 29, 2016, the Obama Administration – with three weeks remaining in its term – issued harsh sanctions against Russia over supposed election interference. Two compounds in the United States were closed and 35 Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the country.
Russia responded by calling the actions “Cold War déjà vu.”
In the two years that have elapsed since, it has been learned that the “intelligence” that formed the basis for the sanctions was beyond dubious.
A single unverified “dossier” compiled by an ex-British spy with no discernable connections to Russia was shopped to FISA judges and the media as something real.
The dossier was opposition research by the Hillary Clinton campaign, a fact that was not disclosed and actively hidden by off-the-book transactions through the law firm Perkins Coie.
As a dog that chases its tail, the fake dossier was being used to cause the investigation which itself lent credibility to the notion of Russian interference.
The FBI and CIA thumbed the eye of an armed nuclear state based on false intelligence. Why?
The answer is now obvious: to cover up their own election year shenanigans they thought would remain forever hidden in the inevitable Hillary Clinton victory.
Russian collusion had first come to the electorate’s attention in July. The DNC had lost a cache of its emails either to a phishing scheme or to a hacker. The emails showed the Clinton campaign and the DNC conspiring to fix primaries against Bernie Sanders.
The outcry among Sanders supporters was sufficiently loud that DNC chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned on the eve of the democratic convention.
It was a huge scandal. To squelch it for their expected future boss Hillary Clinton, the FBI and CIA constructed a Rube Goldberg machine of “Russian collusion” to blame Trump.
The FBI never bothered to test the computers for a hack. That task was left to CrowdStrike, a private contractor whose CTO and co-founder, Dmitri Alperovitch, is a Russian ex-patriot and a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a think tank with an anti-Russian agenda.
The Atlantic Council is funded by Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk, a $10 million donor to the Clinton Foundation. The fix was in. CrowdStrike dutifully reported that the Russians were behind the hack.
Lat year The Nation, a progressive publication, got a group of unaffiliated computer experts to test CrowdStrike’s hypothesis and they concluded that the email files were removed from the computer at a speed that makes an off-site download from Russia impossible.
Incredibly, Trump was placed on the defensive for email leaks that showed his opponent fixing the primaries. His campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, resigned because of past dealings with Russia.
Trump protested by stating the obvious: the federal government has “no idea” who was behind the hacks.
The FBI and CIA called him a liar, issuing a “Joint Statement” that suggested 17 intelligence agencies agree that it was the Russians. Hillary Clinton took advantage of this “intelligence assessment” in the October debate to portray Trump as Putin’s stooge.
She said, “We have 17, 17 intelligence agencies, civilian and military who have all concluded that these espionage attacks, these cyber-attacks, come from the highest levels of the Kremlin. And they are designed to influence our election. I find that deeply disturbing.”
The media’s fact checkers excoriated Trump for lying. It was the ultimate campaign dirty trick: a joint operation by the intelligence agencies and the media against a political candidate.
Trump won anyway against this level of cheating. It has since been learned that the “17 intelligence agencies” claptrap was always false. Powerful insiders at the FBI and CIA authored the intelligence assessment and deceptively packaged it as a consensus.
By December 2016, the FBI and CIA needed something to justify their illegal wiretaps and spying. If not the quid, they at least needed the pro quo: an event that could be portrayed through a hard squint as collusion.
They were not without means. They had members of Trump’s transition improperly wiretapped. If they could catch one making a concession to the Russians, they could say “gotcha” – this proves you were always in bed with them.
That is when the CIA and FBI shopped their phony intelligence assessments to President Obama and he sanctioned Russia. Then they listened in on the Trump transition’s conversation with the Russian ambassador the next day.
Surely General Flynn, Trump’s incoming national security advisor, would scoff at the sanctions and promise to lift them. That would be the pro quo that proved the quid. They would finally have anecdotal evidence that showed Trump delivering for Putin.
General Flynn, though, was uncharacteristically noncommittal. It didn’t work.
The machinations that followed, the secret memos and special counsel, the prosecution of Flynn anyway for what happened in his conversation, the whole sordid mess, is a cover-up.
In the inverse logic of Russian collusion, the investigation itself supplies credibility to the collusion narrative. Any attempt to end the investigation is obstruction of justice.
One person has the constitutional responsibility end this nonsense. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who himself was duped into recusing himself by since discredited intelligence, should bow to recent disclosures of impropriety and say enough is enough.
His Inspector General will be issuing a report to him sometime soon. Maybe then he will lift his recusal and start the prosecutions. People should go to jail for this.
The leaks should start pouring ...or are there only drones working as pencil pushers in those agencies?
Meanwhile, MSM and Hollywood leaks are the best alternative:
Fuckheads gonna be fucked in the head.
So, in fact, the "intelligence" agencies actually must have a very high opinion of Putin as a strong, calm and rational leader who would not respond emotionally to being poked in the eye on the basis of a bunch of lies?
Always assuming, of course, that they were not deliberately provoking a nuclear WWIII. Which with these psycopaths cannot be automatically assumed?
In reply to Fuckheads gonna be fucked in… by Shemp 4 Victory
To call them lies is an understatement.
In reply to So, in fact, the … by philipat
LIES that favor only ONE country: Israhell.
It's NOT about the FBI or the CIA. Those are red herrings.
Russia is protecting Syria and Iran, which Israhell has in its crosshairs. And since Israhell controls the USG, it orders its sycophants to attack Putin and Russia through LIES.
In order words, the nature of the conflict with Russia has not changed one iota. Not even with Trump. Especially with Trump, Satanyahoo's puppet.
In reply to To call them lies is an… by bobcatz
"Should" go to jail? Rule of law is the only thing that separates us from animals. We didn't elect most of these Deep State assholes.
They either "will" be convicted, or you may as well toss our 1000 year old legal system and 300 year old Constitution right into the garbage.
In reply to LIES that favor only ONE… by revolla
"People should go to jail for this."
Nobody will; no one important, at least. Look, if they start throwing each other in jail, the Deep State will have nothing left in their toolbox. They will protect those they own...on both sides. All the fights are just a charade to divide the nation.
In reply to Could? by IntercoursetheEU
Just like the Deep States of all countries protect and defend as sacrosanct the exchange of jailed spies; so as not to make the spy trade unattractive!! Which is, incidentally, one of the most incriminating items against the UK Government Skripal hoax. Deep Sates do look after "their own"..
In reply to "People should go to jail… by beemasters
Agreed. Perhaps "treasonous coup d'etat" would be better?
In reply to To call them lies is an… by bobcatz
How'bout "treasonous unsuccessful coup d'etat." Because they're wasting their time, really. Putin runs rings round these idiots.
In reply to Agreed. Perhaps "treasonous… by philipat
OK, let's settle for that.
BTW, Happy Monday all (It's already Monday morning here in Asia with clear blue sunny skies and 29C. It's not all bad!!
In reply to How'bout "treasonous… by bobcatz
'They lost a cache of emails to a hack or phishing'
Guess it wasn't Seth Rich after all, thanks for all the investigative work guys
In reply to So, in fact, the … by philipat
He frightens them bigly. Consequently, since they are shitting themselves in trousers, where they are, there is a stink.
In reply to So, in fact, the … by philipat
Indeed. Incidentally Shemp, how to insert the vertical bar and quote response like that. I can't see anything in the ZH menu? Not bigly tech savvy!!
In reply to So, in fact, the … by Shemp 4 Victory
Hit the quotes button...
In reply to Indeed. Incidentally Shemp,… by philipat
If they bet on Putin to not fly off the handle they were right. He has not flown off the handle. On the whole this is a pretty fair summary I'd say. I remember watching Flynn at one of the hearings last year and thinking he didn't come off as sneaky and sleazy as all the others. He didn't fit in with them. I wonder if he could be a central figure going forward.
Now that this story is unraveling it will be interesting to see what's done about it. That's where we're at now, what do we do?
In reply to So, in fact, the … by philipat
Yeah, pretty much OK except for this...
"One person has the constitutional responsibility end this nonsense. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who himself was duped into recusing himself by since discredited intelligence, should bow to recent disclosures of impropriety and say enough is enough. "
Horseshit he was duped. He's part of it. Worthless piece of shit.
Lawman gonna break the law, man...
In reply to Yeah, pretty much OK except… by NoDebt
The asshole is their insurance policy.
In reply to Yeah, pretty much OK except… by NoDebt
cia/fbi need to be dismantled and rebuilt!
Russia is 12th in GDP. They make everyone small a enemy. How come they dont have sanctions on China??
YEAH LOCK THESE FUCKERS UP!
So why is Trump maintaining all the sanctions and expulsions, and buying into Syrian and UK "Russian" false Flags?!?!?!?!
Is HE also a Deep State tool?
In reply to YEAH LOCK THESE FUCKERS UP! by Bloodstock
Because the msm and these traitors will howl even more about this russia bullshit.
dont be thick. You know exactly why he has to at least give the appearance of going along with the sanctions and lies.
the traitors aren’t indicted yet.
In reply to So why is Trump maintaining… by loveyajimbo
The fakest news of them all. The cold war started with the Ukraine conflict and the annexation of Crimea.
It takes two to tango.
Currently Russia is winning this cold war with superior counter-intelligence and propaganda.
This site is but a small cog, but the full spectrum coordination is very impressive.
Militarily Russia has no chance against the US but they manage to take us down from within.
You are one delusional psychopathic faggot.
In reply to The fakest news of them all. by youshallnotkill
You really are full of it. Blaming others for our own fuck up.
We have met the enemy and he is us. We are fucking rotting from within.
In reply to The fakest news of them all. by youshallnotkill
People should be strung up for this.
I don't know if Casper will step up on this, even if the report should compel him to.
talk is cheap. after a perp walk you can talk all you want.
Yes, people should go to jail, but we all know they won`t, and that`s the biggest crime
And so it slowly turns, the people are no longer .....
This could be the most disturbing, albeit most valid assessment of 21st century USA.
Parkinson's Law
1. Establish an organisation to address a problem
2. Problem has been resolved or otherwise gone away through new developments
3. Organisation looks for another problem to justify continuing its costly existence
4. Organisation gets new brief to address new problem
Repeat as often as you want.
Not only do a shitload of prior admin hacks and appointees need to be jailed, or shot/hung where appropriate...
Russian sanctions should be lifted immmediately and...those sanctions should be doubled and leveled directly at the UK.
if the krauts and frogs had a hand in it, then hit them with everything we can economically and diplomatically.
The UK is NOT our fucking friend. Until they have the heads of the royals on pikes on full display in front of the tower and have rooted out their backstabbing Intel establishment, we should view the UK as the ENEMY of the United States. Full stop.
Looking at you, British subjects. Nut up or fuck off.
I wonder what role did Obama play in all these.