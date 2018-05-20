How Seattle's New Tax To Fight Homelessness Could Ruin Its Economy

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/20/2018 - 12:45

Authored by Travis Brown, op-ed via MSN.com,

In a shortsighted effort to fight homelessness, Seattle’s city council has approved a new employee “head tax” on companies based in the city. The policy pits growth and progress against each other in a zero-sum game that will do far more harm than good.

The head tax is exactly what it sounds like: a straight levy of $0.14 per hour per employee—about $275 a year for a full-time worker—targeting every business in Seattle with revenues of $20 million or more. The proposal’s backers aim to raise around $48 million per year to fund various affordable housing initiatives in order to combat homelessness and provide low-income families with affordable options in the city.

These are laudable aims, but it’s hard to imagine a more destructive strategy for realizing them. The potential damage to Seattle’s economy from this blunt instrument runs into the billions of dollars. Some may believe that California businesses could still flee their high-tax environment for Seattle, but in reality, Seattle is competing with many other cities for this income. One example is Phoenix, which has posted the best income growth of any Metropolitan Statistic Area (MSA) since 1992. Phoenix has capitalized on its proximity to California by luring businesses and people with a low-tax environment that nets them $1,539 in income every single minute. Compared to Seattle, this is nearly $1,200 more per minute, or $70,348 more per day. The numbers are staggering, and Seattle can’t risk putting itself further behind.

Seattle’s $20 million benchmark for the new tax refers to gross receipts, not income, meaning it will hit high-volume, low-margin businesses (think grocery stores or construction wholesalers) just as hard as more lucrative counterparts, promising price increases for consumers as businesses pass along costs. Service industries with big headcounts are firmly in the crosshairs, threatening this key employment category for young and low-skilled workers. The list includes Starbucks — no surprise, there are quite a few coffee shops in Seattle — as well as big retailers like Walmart and grocery store chains, both national and regional. Other big, low-margin employers, including logging and agricultural cooperatives, are also on the hook. And the relatively low cutoff means hundreds of medium-sized enterprises are on the hook too.

Not that soaking the city’s global champions is a good idea, either—it’s a disaster, jeopardizing thousands of current and potential future jobs, as Seattle’s biggest employers and most dynamic companies look elsewhere for expansion. Exhibit A is Amazon’s decision, announced earlier this month, to halt construction of a new office tower just north of downtown, citing the proposed tax, which will cost the online retailer over $10 million per year. Although construction has resumed, Amazon blasted the “hostile approach and rhetoric toward larger businesses, which forces us to question our growth here,” it said, making it clear that Seattle’s relationship with its biggest employer is hanging by a thread. Amazon employs over 40,000 people in Seattle, or over 10% of the city’s current total workforce of 384,000, but the new tax on jobs provides no incentive to grow that number, and every reason to shrink it.

Amazon isn’t the only big employer eyeing the exits. Real estate portal Zillow, another new economy trailblazer, faces millions in additional tax burden. Alaska Airlines, Expedia, PayScale, Whitepages Inc., and Coinstar opposed the tax in vain, pleading in an open letter to the city council and mayor that taxing companies for creating jobs is like “telling a classroom that the students who do the most homework will be singled out for detention.” It may not be long until these tech companies pack their bags and move south for a city like Las Vegas, which boasts the second-largest wealth growth of any MSA since 1992, gaining $1,048 of income per minute thanks to its zero-income tax policy.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of this exercise in illogic is the city government’s failure to enact other commonsense measures to combat homelessness: zoning reforms and infrastructure improvements to facilitate construction of affordable housing; shifting funds from underperforming shelters to ones that deliver; and coordination of the city’s homeless strategy with other municipalities in King County. In a statement from Starbucks opposing the head tax, senior exec John Kelly emphasized that priority should be given to a raft of much-needed reforms, including revamping the shelter system and more outreach to homeless families, lamenting that “we’re missing the opportunity to reform and to focus on a compassionate need of hundreds of children sleeping in cars in Seattle… Our strong belief is quite simply reform first.”

Kelly and other advocates for reform are right. Seattle and other cities across America urgently need to tackle social ills like homelessness. But economic self-immolation is not the way to do it.

Comments

BarkingCat same2u Sun, 05/20/2018 - 14:27

I live in Seattle but hate this city with a passion. 

I despise them so much that I do all my shopping outside the city.

Only way I ever buy anything here is if it is an emergency,  which normally means I ran out of eggs or something to make a meal and then I only buy the absolute minimum.

During the last election cycle I was walking around around here while wearing a "Hillary for Prison" t-shirt. 

I will be selling my house and moving away from this socialist freak show.

Can someone like me move to Mississippi? 

BarkingCat monk27 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 15:10

I have been to Vancouver 1 time and was not impressed. 

Actually, fuck Canada and their socialist stupidity. They make Seattle idiots look like lightweights. 

I just spend 3 hours yesterday blasting targets with firearms that in Canada would probably get me arrested for just thinking about them. 

Oh, and the fact that they lack the 1st Amendment. ..and being a colony owned by a bunch of inbred retards.

radiasian BarkingCat Sun, 05/20/2018 - 15:11

I've lived in the Seattle area for over 12 years now; east side, north seattle, before finally landing in Capitol Hill.  I must say the taxation here has gone to ludicrous speed.  What I continue to find, however, is that most people still ascribe to that PNW-ism of generally keeping to themselves and avoiding proselytization of their beliefs (on whatever dimension).  (e.g. when all the Trump bullshittery was going on in Portland, Seattle had its share of boneheads in the streets but relatively speaking for size and reputation, it was quite tame.)  To be quite honest, the place that is the worst (but was not so in times past), is my place of work... I have the pleasure of working in one of those giant tech places where people like me quietly keep to themselves lest suffer the raging, deafening, incessant "tolerance" of blue pill-ers.
 

PrayingMantis Silver Savior Sun, 05/20/2018 - 13:15

 

... sorry Seattle, there’s really nothing the dual citizens in CONgress can do for you ... the Omnibus Bill was passed quickly for America’s priority ... and AIPAC is so wholeheartedly thankful for their dual citizens for their ongoing help and support courtesy of and provided by American taxpayers ... 

    .... >>> https://www.aipac.org/learn/resources/aipac-publications/publication?pubpath=PolicyPolitics/Press/AIPAC%20Statements/2018/04/Omnibus

 

... “... AIPAC applauds Congress for including key provisions to help Israel address critical security challenges in the Fiscal Year 2018 Omnibus Appropriations bill. The bill provides $3.1 billion in overall security assistance to Israel. The bill also includes the Taylor Force Act—bipartisan legislation that would eliminate funding that directly benefits the Palestinian Authority (PA) if it continues its abhorrent practice of paying salaries to terrorists or their families. ... “

... “ ... The spending bill also contains a total of $705.8 million for U.S.-Israel missile defense cooperation, representing $105 million more than last year’s adopted funding level. These funds would support both research and development for and procurement of the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 cooperative missile defense systems—key programs that help Israel defend its citizens against rockets and missiles and also advance America’s own missile defense capabilities. ... “ ...

... “... In addition, this legislation also contains a total of $47.5 million for critical U.S.-Israel anti-tunnel cooperation. The bill includes an appropriation for the establishment of a U.S.-Israel Center of Excellence in energy and water technologies—the first new appropriation in a decade for a U.S.-Israel non-defense program. It also fully funds the U.S.-Israel BIRD-Energy program and enables it, for the first time, to fund natural gas projects. ... “... 

 

   ... so, that’s almost $4B that’s going to a foreign entity and diddly squat for America’s needy ... go figure ... 

 

   ... I believe that getting rid of your CONgress’ ((( dual-citizen ‘lawmakers’ ))) will get rid of half of America’s problems ... the other half is MIC ...

 

   ... remember, the best part of waking up is opening your eyes...

 

directaction BarkingCat Sun, 05/20/2018 - 15:19

My wife and I had season tickets to that little theater on the north shore of Green Lake, the Bathhouse, for many years. We'd park, at night, walk around the lake, then enjoy the show. Saw a version of East German playwright, Bertolt Brecht's, "Galileo" there and it was wonderful, the one I remember the most.

Probably not safe to walk around the lake any more, especially at night.  

one ping only BarkingCat Sun, 05/20/2018 - 15:26

I was a "Bal-Finney-ian" for about four years. I miss the laid-back feel of Finney Ridge / Ballard so much. I left in '99 because it was getting to be overrun by Californians. I can still hear, in my mind, the horn from Ballard Bridge as it echoed up the ridge to my front porch.

I spent many mornings and evenings enjoying the ocean breezes and views of a dusting of snow on the Olympics from my huge front porch there. Ballard used to be a quaint little burgh where I could take a leisurely stroll at any time of day or night. Went back in 2004. It is now full of condos. Only took a few years for that place to deteriorate.

Taras Bulba Silver Savior Sun, 05/20/2018 - 12:58

That is the point-the country is not rich, up to its eyeballs in debt, the the beat goes merrily along.  Buy more F-35"s which only work at times, and a $13 Bil carrier which so far does not work.

Germany currently is in a debate as to whether to listen to trump's demands for the 2% or invest in schools, hospitals, etc.  It seems that there is still some people out there who have half a brain.  Unfortunately, none of them are the zio cons and the us govt.

Offthebeach Silver Savior Sun, 05/20/2018 - 13:14

Houses are free in US.  Millions.

Check Zillow or Trulia.  Do searches for 0-$30k.  You'll be swamped .  If you can sweat pipe, glue pvc, swing a hammer, roll paint...

Used oil furnaces, free.  Dish washers, clothes washers, fridges, stoves elec and gas, free( craigslist )

Why provide when its free?

And, whats so bad about RVs or free spirited modern day Theroux's that have freely chosen to have deep philosophical lives at the shelter?  Why would we drag these souls into the Hell of the modern workplace, k and quiet desperation of the suburbs?

 

 

 

itstippy Offthebeach Sun, 05/20/2018 - 14:42

"... free spirited modern day Theroux's that have freely chosen to have deep philosophical lives at the shelter?"

Henry David Thoreau was a prolific genius who wrote over 200 volumes of well-received prose, had many wealthy and intellectually prominent friends, and was "A list" at any gathering of the Nation's movers and shakers.  He was extremely talented and driven to focus on his writing and lectures.  His two year experiment in simple living was conducted at his friend Ralph Waldo Emerson's acerage on Walden Pond.

You are unlikely to find anyone similar in the entire country today, certainly not in a homeless shelter in Seattle.  You will, however, find plenty of deluded souls who believe they are like Thoreau and have brilliant philosophical insight.

Justapleb Offthebeach Sun, 05/20/2018 - 15:09

I did.   And I do.   And I found houses for $5,000.

To replace a fence board I had to pay for a surveyor.   To pick up a 3" thick sidewalk chunk, I needed an excavation permit.     I needed a licence to do anything with heating/ventilation.   I couldn't stay on the property while I worked.   Etc.

 It was illegal to hire anyone under 18 for construction work.  That's why you pay an adult illegal immigrant to do the job a nine year old can do.   If people see the Mexican, no problem.   If they see an American 17 year old, you're going to jail.  

I live in an area where not one permit to do anything whatsoever has ever been issued.   No inspections.  No zoning.  No codes.   I can't live any other way, it's just infuriating to see what it is like in the rest of the country.  We have no homeless because big brother can't harass anyone who builds.   

jmack Silver Savior Sun, 05/20/2018 - 14:26

     your statement pretty much encapsulates everything wrong with this country.   A nations power is not to provide for its people, it is to create a culture of people who do not need a country to provide for them, that is how a country becomes a super power, by having, consisting of, and abundance of capable and competent humans, and is why victimhood mentality is so cancerous where ever it takes hold.