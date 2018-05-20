How Seattle's New Tax To Fight Homelessness Could Ruin Its Economy

Authored by Travis Brown, op-ed via MSN.com,
In a shortsighted effort to fight homelessness, Seattle’s city council has approved a new employee “head tax” on companies based in the city. The policy pits growth and progress against each other in a zero-sum game that will do far more harm than good.
The head tax is exactly what it sounds like: a straight levy of $0.14 per hour per employee—about $275 a year for a full-time worker—targeting every business in Seattle with revenues of $20 million or more. The proposal’s backers aim to raise around $48 million per year to fund various affordable housing initiatives in order to combat homelessness and provide low-income families with affordable options in the city.
These are laudable aims, but it’s hard to imagine a more destructive strategy for realizing them. The potential damage to Seattle’s economy from this blunt instrument runs into the billions of dollars. Some may believe that California businesses could still flee their high-tax environment for Seattle, but in reality, Seattle is competing with many other cities for this income. One example is Phoenix, which has posted the best income growth of any Metropolitan Statistic Area (MSA) since 1992. Phoenix has capitalized on its proximity to California by luring businesses and people with a low-tax environment that nets them $1,539 in income every single minute. Compared to Seattle, this is nearly $1,200 more per minute, or $70,348 more per day. The numbers are staggering, and Seattle can’t risk putting itself further behind.
Seattle’s $20 million benchmark for the new tax refers to gross receipts, not income, meaning it will hit high-volume, low-margin businesses (think grocery stores or construction wholesalers) just as hard as more lucrative counterparts, promising price increases for consumers as businesses pass along costs. Service industries with big headcounts are firmly in the crosshairs, threatening this key employment category for young and low-skilled workers. The list includes Starbucks — no surprise, there are quite a few coffee shops in Seattle — as well as big retailers like Walmart and grocery store chains, both national and regional. Other big, low-margin employers, including logging and agricultural cooperatives, are also on the hook. And the relatively low cutoff means hundreds of medium-sized enterprises are on the hook too.
Not that soaking the city’s global champions is a good idea, either—it’s a disaster, jeopardizing thousands of current and potential future jobs, as Seattle’s biggest employers and most dynamic companies look elsewhere for expansion. Exhibit A is Amazon’s decision, announced earlier this month, to halt construction of a new office tower just north of downtown, citing the proposed tax, which will cost the online retailer over $10 million per year. Although construction has resumed, Amazon blasted the “hostile approach and rhetoric toward larger businesses, which forces us to question our growth here,” it said, making it clear that Seattle’s relationship with its biggest employer is hanging by a thread. Amazon employs over 40,000 people in Seattle, or over 10% of the city’s current total workforce of 384,000, but the new tax on jobs provides no incentive to grow that number, and every reason to shrink it.
Amazon isn’t the only big employer eyeing the exits. Real estate portal Zillow, another new economy trailblazer, faces millions in additional tax burden. Alaska Airlines, Expedia, PayScale, Whitepages Inc., and Coinstar opposed the tax in vain, pleading in an open letter to the city council and mayor that taxing companies for creating jobs is like “telling a classroom that the students who do the most homework will be singled out for detention.” It may not be long until these tech companies pack their bags and move south for a city like Las Vegas, which boasts the second-largest wealth growth of any MSA since 1992, gaining $1,048 of income per minute thanks to its zero-income tax policy.
Perhaps the most frustrating part of this exercise in illogic is the city government’s failure to enact other commonsense measures to combat homelessness: zoning reforms and infrastructure improvements to facilitate construction of affordable housing; shifting funds from underperforming shelters to ones that deliver; and coordination of the city’s homeless strategy with other municipalities in King County. In a statement from Starbucks opposing the head tax, senior exec John Kelly emphasized that priority should be given to a raft of much-needed reforms, including revamping the shelter system and more outreach to homeless families, lamenting that “we’re missing the opportunity to reform and to focus on a compassionate need of hundreds of children sleeping in cars in Seattle… Our strong belief is quite simply reform first.”
Kelly and other advocates for reform are right. Seattle and other cities across America urgently need to tackle social ills like homelessness. But economic self-immolation is not the way to do it.
It doesn't matter. The "Emerald City" lost its luster when it became a model city for Agenda 21/2030. It's a shithole. already.
I hope this taxation plan destroys Seattle.
Seattle is an awful liberal nightmare already and needs to be leveled.
Hopefully this or a terrific earthquake or Mt Rainier will erupt and crush Seattle forever.
In reply to It doesn't matter. The … by European American
I wanted to move there at one time but did not know how expensive it was. Omg why? I thought you could find a two bedroom for $450. Ya know like where it's supposed to be.
In reply to I hope is destroys their… by directaction
well there is a guy who task it is to ruin everything, one thing at a time, and he says he's almost done and good bye.
In reply to I wanted to move there at… by Silver Savior
for the life of me, ...I can't figure out how cutting jobs helps homelessness!
In reply to well there is a guy who task… by 1 Alabama
Putting everyone in town out of business ensures equality for the homeless. It's really quite a brilliant plan.
In reply to for the life of me, ...I can… by Moe Hamhead
Maybe the homeless could move to another part of the state that isn't so expensive. No. The homeless want to live in the finest areas of the country where they don't have to work. What you are witnessing is why giant liberal cities all self-destruct.
In reply to Putting everyone in town out… by Billy the Poet
It does in the brain dead world of Political Correctness!
In reply to for the life of me, ...I can… by Moe Hamhead
Best city to live in to shithole in 2 decades. Case study in Post Modernist Fagot SJW ism.
In reply to I wanted to move there at… by Silver Savior
The west coast is littered with junkies and joblessness. No wonder there is a mass migration away from there.
The upper east coast is even worse.
In reply to Best city to live in to… by King of Ruperts Land
The guy in the pic holding the "Tax Amazon" sign looks like his haldol just kicked in.
In reply to The west coast is littered… by NemesisteM
Cogentin for...like...all. It's a Human Right and stuff. 'N my tongue is awful thick right now. Y'all need to pay for this...
In reply to The guy in the pic holding… by Oldguy05
I thought that dude/dudette was trans something or other...
In reply to The guy in the pic holding… by Oldguy05
They are not welcome in Mississippi! We don't want them here...
In reply to The west coast is littered… by NemesisteM
I live in Seattle but hate this city with a passion.
I despise them so much that I do all my shopping outside the city.
Only way I ever buy anything here is if it is an emergency, which normally means I ran out of eggs or something to make a meal and then I only buy the absolute minimum.
During the last election cycle I was walking around around here while wearing a "Hillary for Prison" t-shirt.
I will be selling my house and moving away from this socialist freak show.
Can someone like me move to Mississippi?
In reply to They are not welcome in… by same2u
Vancouver, BC is a much better city. It even looks nice when it stops raining...
In reply to I live in Seattle but hate… by BarkingCat
I have been to Vancouver 1 time and was not impressed.
Actually, fuck Canada and their socialist stupidity. They make Seattle idiots look like lightweights.
I just spend 3 hours yesterday blasting targets with firearms that in Canada would probably get me arrested for just thinking about them.
Oh, and the fact that they lack the 1st Amendment. ..and being a colony owned by a bunch of inbred retards.
In reply to Vancouver, BC is a much… by monk27
I've lived in the Seattle area for over 12 years now; east side, north seattle, before finally landing in Capitol Hill. I must say the taxation here has gone to ludicrous speed. What I continue to find, however, is that most people still ascribe to that PNW-ism of generally keeping to themselves and avoiding proselytization of their beliefs (on whatever dimension). (e.g. when all the Trump bullshittery was going on in Portland, Seattle had its share of boneheads in the streets but relatively speaking for size and reputation, it was quite tame.) To be quite honest, the place that is the worst (but was not so in times past), is my place of work... I have the pleasure of working in one of those giant tech places where people like me quietly keep to themselves lest suffer the raging, deafening, incessant "tolerance" of blue pill-ers.
In reply to I live in Seattle but hate… by BarkingCat
$450 will get you half a broom closet in a lovely Rainier Valley crackhouse.
In reply to I wanted to move there at… by Silver Savior
I was in the same boat was such a beautiful city way back when.
In reply to I wanted to move there at… by Silver Savior
... sorry Seattle, there’s really nothing the dual citizens in CONgress can do for you ... the Omnibus Bill was passed quickly for America’s priority ... and AIPAC is so wholeheartedly thankful for their dual citizens for their ongoing help and support courtesy of and provided by American taxpayers ...
.... >>> https://www.aipac.org/learn/resources/aipac-publications/publication?pubpath=PolicyPolitics/Press/AIPAC%20Statements/2018/04/Omnibus
... “... AIPAC applauds Congress for including key provisions to help Israel address critical security challenges in the Fiscal Year 2018 Omnibus Appropriations bill. The bill provides $3.1 billion in overall security assistance to Israel. The bill also includes the Taylor Force Act—bipartisan legislation that would eliminate funding that directly benefits the Palestinian Authority (PA) if it continues its abhorrent practice of paying salaries to terrorists or their families. ... “
... “ ... The spending bill also contains a total of $705.8 million for U.S.-Israel missile defense cooperation, representing $105 million more than last year’s adopted funding level. These funds would support both research and development for and procurement of the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 cooperative missile defense systems—key programs that help Israel defend its citizens against rockets and missiles and also advance America’s own missile defense capabilities. ... “ ...
... “... In addition, this legislation also contains a total of $47.5 million for critical U.S.-Israel anti-tunnel cooperation. The bill includes an appropriation for the establishment of a U.S.-Israel Center of Excellence in energy and water technologies—the first new appropriation in a decade for a U.S.-Israel non-defense program. It also fully funds the U.S.-Israel BIRD-Energy program and enables it, for the first time, to fund natural gas projects. ... “...
... so, that’s almost $4B that’s going to a foreign entity and diddly squat for America’s needy ... go figure ...
... I believe that getting rid of your CONgress’ ((( dual-citizen ‘lawmakers’ ))) will get rid of half of America’s problems ... the other half is MIC ...
... remember, the best part of waking up is opening your eyes...
In reply to I wanted to move there at… by Silver Savior
Yeah, but the problem is then the libtards will move to nice places like Idaho and ruin them. Better to keep them all in Seattle.
In reply to I hope is destroys their… by directaction
The only flaw in that plan is the rats leaving that sinking shithole will flee to other locations and repeat the same cycle of stupidity ad infinitum.
In reply to I hope is destroys their… by directaction
That's why conservative states should reintroduce the concept of state citizenship.
Just because someone moves to a new state does not automatically give them voting rights there.
In reply to The only flaw in that plan… by Robocop5626
cant agree more. i live in Ballard. A frecking hell hole.
In reply to It doesn't matter. The … by European American
Ballard was once a beautiful neighborhood, with steelworkers, fishermen and some professionals from the once-nice downtown.
Now it is downright creepy, frightening, absolutely Third-World awful.
In reply to cant agree more. i live in… by G-ray
I remember the time you speak of. Great neighborhood. So sad to see it destroyed.
In reply to Ballard was once a beautiful… by directaction
Worked at Northwest Steel in the 70s until it closed. Rented a nice bungalo a few blocks above the canal below 35th. Walked to work, walked everywhere. It was wonderful and downright dreamy.
In reply to I remember the time you… by G-ray
I live walking distance to Greenlake.
What a change going down there for a walk.
It is changing from Swedes to Somalis.
In reply to Worked at Northwest Steel in… by directaction
My wife and I had season tickets to that little theater on the north shore of Green Lake, the Bathhouse, for many years. We'd park, at night, walk around the lake, then enjoy the show. Saw a version of East German playwright, Bertolt Brecht's, "Galileo" there and it was wonderful, the one I remember the most.
Probably not safe to walk around the lake any more, especially at night.
In reply to I live walking distance to… by BarkingCat
I was a "Bal-Finney-ian" for about four years. I miss the laid-back feel of Finney Ridge / Ballard so much. I left in '99 because it was getting to be overrun by Californians. I can still hear, in my mind, the horn from Ballard Bridge as it echoed up the ridge to my front porch.
I spent many mornings and evenings enjoying the ocean breezes and views of a dusting of snow on the Olympics from my huge front porch there. Ballard used to be a quaint little burgh where I could take a leisurely stroll at any time of day or night. Went back in 2004. It is now full of condos. Only took a few years for that place to deteriorate.
In reply to I live walking distance to… by BarkingCat
No silly agenda, is Wall Street, elites, etc extracting money from the real economy for the past 40 years...most jobs adjusted for inflation are way below where they should be....not many good jobs, and the ones available don't pay enough to pay your rent...
In reply to It doesn't matter. The … by European American
If a rich country super power can not even provide for it's more vulerable then what the hell good is it?
being your brother's keeper is socialism, biblical in this sense.
In reply to If a rich country super… by Silver Savior
That is the point-the country is not rich, up to its eyeballs in debt, the the beat goes merrily along. Buy more F-35"s which only work at times, and a $13 Bil carrier which so far does not work.
Germany currently is in a debate as to whether to listen to trump's demands for the 2% or invest in schools, hospitals, etc. It seems that there is still some people out there who have half a brain. Unfortunately, none of them are the zio cons and the us govt.
In reply to If a rich country super… by Silver Savior
Houses are free in US. Millions.
Check Zillow or Trulia. Do searches for 0-$30k. You'll be swamped . If you can sweat pipe, glue pvc, swing a hammer, roll paint...
Used oil furnaces, free. Dish washers, clothes washers, fridges, stoves elec and gas, free( craigslist )
Why provide when its free?
And, whats so bad about RVs or free spirited modern day Theroux's that have freely chosen to have deep philosophical lives at the shelter? Why would we drag these souls into the Hell of the modern workplace, k and quiet desperation of the suburbs?
In reply to If a rich country super… by Silver Savior
get a kick out of SJW’s nailing their self to the cross of Marx. Forgive them Father for know not what they doeth but please let the ravens pick their bones clean.
In reply to Houses are free in US. … by Offthebeach
"... free spirited modern day Theroux's that have freely chosen to have deep philosophical lives at the shelter?"
Henry David Thoreau was a prolific genius who wrote over 200 volumes of well-received prose, had many wealthy and intellectually prominent friends, and was "A list" at any gathering of the Nation's movers and shakers. He was extremely talented and driven to focus on his writing and lectures. His two year experiment in simple living was conducted at his friend Ralph Waldo Emerson's acerage on Walden Pond.
You are unlikely to find anyone similar in the entire country today, certainly not in a homeless shelter in Seattle. You will, however, find plenty of deluded souls who believe they are like Thoreau and have brilliant philosophical insight.
In reply to Houses are free in US. … by Offthebeach
I did. And I do. And I found houses for $5,000.
To replace a fence board I had to pay for a surveyor. To pick up a 3" thick sidewalk chunk, I needed an excavation permit. I needed a licence to do anything with heating/ventilation. I couldn't stay on the property while I worked. Etc.
It was illegal to hire anyone under 18 for construction work. That's why you pay an adult illegal immigrant to do the job a nine year old can do. If people see the Mexican, no problem. If they see an American 17 year old, you're going to jail.
I live in an area where not one permit to do anything whatsoever has ever been issued. No inspections. No zoning. No codes. I can't live any other way, it's just infuriating to see what it is like in the rest of the country. We have no homeless because big brother can't harass anyone who builds.
In reply to Houses are free in US. … by Offthebeach
One more reason to be done with the rich country super power thing.
In reply to If a rich country super… by Silver Savior
your statement pretty much encapsulates everything wrong with this country. A nations power is not to provide for its people, it is to create a culture of people who do not need a country to provide for them, that is how a country becomes a super power, by having, consisting of, and abundance of capable and competent humans, and is why victimhood mentality is so cancerous where ever it takes hold.
In reply to If a rich country super… by Silver Savior
That was beautiful.
In reply to your statement pretty… by jmack
It was.
Is. (whichever).
Though... avatar=Comey 20? as in 2020? WTF?
In reply to That was beautiful. by BarkingCat
We used to take care of the insane until the liberals forced them out of the nut houses in which they used to be housed. Now they live like animals on the streets. Liberal compassion is an enigma.
In reply to If a rich country super… by Silver Savior
Caracas, Washington without the oil.
dumbasses don't realize they would get a bigger benefit if they just lowered taxes.
Receipts to the Treasury go up 100% of the time after income tax rates are lowered. It never fails. You have to be either downright stupid or a committed piece of shit Marxist to think otherwise.
In reply to dumbasses don't realize they… by besnook
So why not drop the tax rate to zero? Receipts to the Treasury would skyrocket!
In reply to Receipts to the Treasury go… by City_Of_Champyinz
Just like the teacher union keep adding education bond to property owners.
Teachers unions are the most corrupt of all. Abolish them all.
In reply to Just like the teacher union… by smallbedbug