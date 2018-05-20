Hungary's Unique Solution To The Soros Strategy

It is well-known that Hungary put up a border fence, but how does it really work to keep migrants out? It appears to be a multiple-layer border fence stopping illegal migration to the country almost totally. The legal framework is nothing short of astounding.
The main ruse of all Soros-funded NGOs is constant litigation. Today, most illegal immigrants enter countries in the EU legally but overstay or violate whatever visa they may have obtained.
When the illegals get detained waiting for a deportation trial, lawyers employed by NGOs funded by billionaire George Soros, have unlimited funds to plead for their release.
The litigation overcrowds detention centers, because the longer the deportation legal process takes, the fewer deportations can be carried out.
If the detention center overflows, the authorities have no other option but to let the low-risk migrants back into the population where they disappear. This is called catch-and-release, done to prevent the system from becoming overburdened.
The genius solution of the Viktor Orbán government to this particular problem, is that the border fence is not actually on the border. It is situated a few meters from it. So there is a strip of land which is legally Hungary, before the migrants hit the fence.
In some zones, the border fence cuts deep into Hungarian territory, creating large areas of Hungary outside of the fence. These are called “transit zones”.
When a migrant is caught inside Hungary, he is instantly transferred to the transit zone, through one of the gates. This act is not deportation, but detention as the migrant is still in Hungary.
Lawyers from these NGOs can do nothing to intervene since there are no legal remedies available to migrants inside Hungary, technically speaking.
The migrant is able is approach one of the barracks set up inside these zones where he could present an asylum request, wait for its processing and the subsequent court appeal if he is rejected.
The point is that while the migrant is waiting, he is outside of the fence, so he is not actually in Hungary, although legally he is.
The zone has no fence on the border side, so migrants are free to leave that way – back to where they came from. This measure obviously prevents overcrowding. Most migrants do not wait around for their trials, but go back to try to cross the border somewhere where it is easier to get into the EU.
But by not being present for a trial, the case is then dismissed.
So is does not matter how long it takes before a migrant is legally deported from Hungary, because he never entered Hungary and never burdened the state, since most of them leave the zone.
Comments
Takes a hungarian to beat a hungarian at this game.
In a similar vein, we could send everyone we catch to Guantanamo.
Ever see that movie "No Escape"? It could be like that, but with beaners and without the supply drops.
In reply to Takes a hungarian to beat a… by Footprint
okay soros at al (at al - is the key word as in Barbara Lerner and her team to translate the meaning in plain english for the slow ones ... lets be real, he himself just lends his name to these efforts)
... checkmate ... your move ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFE0qAiofMQ&bpctr=1526825841
nice touch using a greek word Paidia ... He warned us about these low deceivers who know no boundaries and have no limits
In reply to In a similar vein, we could… by tmosley
English much? "check a mate"? Do you mean et. al.?
I think the US is doing something similar at the border. No one wants to wait in a detention area for their trial. They want their EBT card and to get shopping.
In reply to okay soros at al (lets be… by Pandelis
The flow of immigration to and from every country in the world into Europe, visualized:
http://thesoundingline.com/flow-asylum-seekers-towards-europe/
In reply to English much? "check a mate"… by BandGap
Well technically the middle of the Rio Grande is US territory so they could hang out there in boats or just swim in circles, until, you know, they're tired and sink to the bottom.
California is the biggest problem right now. The border might as well not exist between California and Mexico and beaners think they own the place anyway since Sessions is a deep state cuckservative.
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
USA Elections:
Orban/Abbott 2020
In reply to Well techically the middle… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Would a nurse or someone please take one for the team and strangle that bastard already?
In reply to USA Elections: Orban/Abbott… by loveyajimbo
Which of several bastards did you want to see strangled?
On point of topic.. Hungary's method is genius embodied. If Orban and his successors hold fast to the methodology, Hungary might just get through this intact.
In reply to Would a nurse or someone… by NidStyles
Well, America first right?
In reply to Which of several bastards… by WorkingPoor
Well,
America's Unique SOLUTION To Apartheid Israhell's War Crimes:
Opening an Embassy in Stolen Jerusalem.
How's that for Israhell FIRST instead of America first.
WARNING: Graphic Images of Israhell's Crimes vs Humanity
In reply to Well, America first right? by NidStyles
"US is doing something similar at the border" ... you got be kidding ... yeah well, some people get it slow, but 70-80% will never get it ... sorry pal, just stay in your universe and don't lurk outside ... not your cup of tea
MAGA!!!
KAG!!! if you did not had enough, vote for the chump again ... people get what they deserve fits you perfectly!
In reply to English much? "check a mate"… by BandGap
Your dream-pig Hillary would do so much better, right, you ass-maggot?
SHE wanted to import 100K un-vetted muslim shitbags every year, and open the borders to everyone else...
Wake up and shut up, colonbreath!
In reply to "US is doing something… by Pandelis
With how the higher class Muslims value breeding, you’d think they would use these refugees for target practice or something instead.
In reply to Your dream-pig Hillary would… by loveyajimbo
Wrong. The solution is to set up transit zones like Hungary got on the MEXICAN border. I.e. territory that is legally US but outside the fence.
In reply to In a similar vein, we could… by tmosley
That is A solution.
But confining them to an island is a lot more fun. Let them flood into Cuba if they want!
In reply to Wrong. The solution is to… by Juliette
The Australian solution
In reply to That is A solution. But… by tmosley
I prefer concentration camps... our debt is huge, but we CAN afford Zyklon-B.
In reply to That is A solution. But… by tmosley
why not just Lease multiple 10 acre sites along the border from Mexico to ABC Corp.- not the US - but a Transit Zone not subject to US law - then issue Corporate paper for transit and wait until everyone gets maxed out by the crowds and tired of the wait and leaves back to Mexico
The Corp gets a bounty for all those who dont get into the USA and a special License like the Vaccine Makers who cant be sued for anything they do including death and dismemberment
In reply to Wrong. The solution is to… by Juliette
Not enough room in Guantanamo.
We should implement this plan in the USA.
In reply to In a similar vein, we could… by tmosley
Without the supply drops, they will feed themselves and make room at the same time.
In reply to Not enough room in… by NoBillsOfCredit
George Soros is NOT Hungarian
In reply to Takes a hungarian to beat a… by Footprint
Wikipedia says he is
George Soros
Born György Schwartz[1][2]
August 12, 1930 (age 87)
Budapest, Hungary
In reply to George Soros is NOT… by Yars Revenge
He’s not ethnically Hungarian
In reply to Wikipedia says he is George… by HenryHall
Source?!
In reply to He’s not ethnically… by Yars Revenge
...and suddenly - silence...
In reply to Source?! by Apeon
not that I care enough about soros to spend a minute looking into his ethnicity, but I can guarantee you that Schwartz is _not_ the last name of an ethnic hungarian.
In reply to Source?! by Apeon
Soros IS an evil shitbag and a roach that needs to be exterminated... what's your point, assclown?
In reply to He’s not ethnically… by Yars Revenge
"He’s not ethnically Hungarian"
He was born in Hungary
He is a Jew
He is a Semite
His father was a Homosapien
His mother was a Thespian
He is an OWO guy
Which one of these is his ethnicity then?
In reply to He’s not ethnically… by Yars Revenge
Scroll down.
In reply to Wikipedia says he is George… by HenryHall
George Soros, Hon FBA (/ˈsɔːroʊs/,[4] /ˈsɔːrɒs/; Hungarian: Soros György, pronounced [ˈʃoroʃ ˈɟørɟ]; born György Schwartz; August 12, 1930)[1][2] is a Hungarian-American[a] investor,[7] business magnate, philanthropist, political activist and author.[8]Soros is one of the world's most successful investors.[9][10][11] As of February 2018, Soros had a net worth of $8 billion,[12] after donating $18 billion to his philanthropic agency, Open Society Foundations.[13]
Born in Budapest, he survived Nazi Germany-occupied Hungary and emigrated to England in 1947. He attended the London School of Economics graduating with a bachelor's and eventually a master's in philosophy.
In reply to George Soros is NOT… by Yars Revenge
Soros was born in Budapest in the Kingdom of Hungary to a well-to-do non-observant Jewish family, who, like many upper-middle class Hungarian Jews at the time, were uncomfortable with their roots. Soros has wryly described his home as a Jewish antisemitic home.[24] His mother Erzsébet (also known as Elizabeth) came from a family that owned a thriving silk shop. His father Tivadar (also known as Teodoro) was a lawyer[25] and had been a prisoner of war during and after World War I until he escaped from Russia and rejoined his family in Budapest.[26][27] The two married in 1924. Tivadar was an Esperantist writer and taught Soros to speak Esperanto in his childhood.[28] In 1936 Soros's family changed their name from the German-Jewish Schwartz to Soros, as protective camouflage in increasingly antisemitic Hungary.[29][30] Tivadar liked the new name because it is a palindrome and because of its meaning. In Hungarian, soros means "next in line," or "designated successor"; in Esperanto it means "will soar."[31]
In reply to George Soros, Hon FBA (… by Apeon
Smart solutions for smart communities of the future.
Wait until they find out walls go both ways.......
In reply to That's just too smart! by Captain Nemo d…
Yep, you built a wall for me, it’s going to prevent you from gaining access to the power now. Event horizons work only one way, this isn’t a Pulsar, you blocked me from buying one years ago with that Mustang.
In reply to Wait until they find out… by Maghreb
Just build a fence that funnels our Mexican "immigrants" into Beverly Hills and Brentwood
You know, where their biggest fans live.
That would be McLean, Virginia.
In reply to Just build a fence that… by E.F. Mutton
Why is one country so smart and all the others so stupid?
orban obviously doen't have internal zionazis to deal with.
In reply to Why is one country so smart… by the6thBook
Because ex-communist countries had less time (only since '89) to be successfully infiltrated by zionists and NGOs as the western world had since the 40s.
In reply to orban obviously doen't have… by besnook
(((their))) control is why. They have their puppets and useful idiots blocking all attempts at ethnic cohesion.
In reply to Why is one country so smart… by the6thBook
look at their motivation and priorities. Once your priorities are right the solutions become a lot easier to find
In reply to Why is one country so smart… by the6thBook
Because only one still has patriots in charge. The others have rulers from One World State (With Us In Charge).
In reply to Why is one country so smart… by the6thBook
I spent several years living in Hungary. Hungarians have a low tolerance for bullshit and they're not pussies.
Also as a result of being on a country with no natural obstacles they have a cultural memory of being used as a highway in quite a few invasions and wars.
In reply to Why is one country so smart… by the6thBook
Because its leader gives a shit about his country, its culture and traditions, and its people.
In reply to Why is one country so smart… by the6thBook
WALLS WORK.
Easier just to shoot the lawyers. Less work and god dammit a bit of fun to boot.
In reply to WALLS WORK. by tmosley
They can go to the island too.
In reply to Easier just to shoot the… by Philo Beddoe
So do paddle-wheels and Drano to flush the crap out.
In reply to WALLS WORK. by tmosley
the great wall of china. no mexicans or central americaners there.
In reply to WALLS WORK. by tmosley