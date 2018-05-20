Hunger Hoaxes Hinder Food-Stamp Reform

Authored by James Bovard, op-ed via The Hill,
The Trump administration is pushing radical changes in the food stamp program as part of the farm bill. Reform efforts may be derailed by activists who vastly exaggerate hunger and portray food handouts as the epitome of social justice. But federal food handouts have already done far too much damage to Americans’ health.
Food stamps are now feeding 42 million people. Twitter activists created a #HandsOffSNAP hashtag to seek to block any efforts at reform. But, while politicians portray food stamps as a nutrition program (Congress changed the name to Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, in 2008), they are actually a blank check to buy more calories.
Food stamps have long been a dietary disaster. Walter Willett, chair of Harvard University’s Department of Nutrition, observed, "We've analyzed what (food stamp) participants are eating and it's horrible food. It's a diet designed to produce obesity and diabetes." A 2017 public health study found that food stamp recipients were twice as likely to be obese as eligible non-recipients. Similarly, a 2015 USDA report revealed that food stamp recipients are more likely to be obese than eligible non-recipients (40 percent vs. 32 percent).
Food stamps are a perpetual bailout for the junk food industry. A 2016 USDA report revealed that soft drinks are the most common commodity purchased in food stamp households. Together, "sweetened beverages, desserts, salty snacks, candy and sugar" account for 20 percent of food stamp expenditures. Food stamp recipients consume twice as many of their daily calories from sugar-sweetened beverages as do higher incomes groups (12 percent vs. 6 percent), according to a 2015 study in Preventive Medicine.
A federal program designed simply to boost calorie consumption makes no sense at a time when obesity is rampant. Forty-four percent of low-income women are obese; the rate is even higher for black (56 percent) and Hispanic (49 percent).
Food stamps are justified to prevent hunger but the federal government does not even attempt to collect data on how many Americans actually go hungry. The National Academy of Sciences urged USDA to create a hunger gauge in 2006 but the agency has done nothing on that score. Instead, USDA conducts annual surveys measuring a vaporous notion of “food security” — which can simply mean uncertainty about being able to afford groceries in the future or not being able to afford the organic food one prefers. Though USDA stresses that the survey is not a measure of hunger, its results (and those of similar surveys) are perennially twisted to maximize teeth-gnashing.
According to the Share Our Strength No Hungry Kids’ campaign, “1 in 6 kids in the U.S. face hunger.” According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, “one in five children go to bed and awaken hungry.” A sparsely-responded food security survey released last month by Temple University sociologist Sara Goldrick-Rah implied that 36 percent of college students were suffering from hunger (the report is titled “Still Hungry and Homeless in College”). The tactic helped spur ludicrous headlines claiming her report showed “starvation" among students.
After equating food insecurity with hunger, handout advocates acknowledge that food insecurity is connected to weight gain. Throughout most of human history, hungry people were portrayed as gaunt, if not emaciated. But nowadays, a profusion of XXL shirt sizes is apparently proof that more free food is needed more than ever before. Blaming obesity on hunger or food insecurity is a way for these advocates to absolve millions of overweight people for every Big Gulp Pepsi they ever drank.
A far more accurate gauge of Americans’ food deprivation is available from international data. The United Nations estimated last year that fewer than 2.5 percent of Americans are undernourished and that 1.4 percent suffered from severe food insecurity. This report tracks with a 2012 Journal of the American Medical Association analysis that noted that “seven times as many (low-income) children are obese as are underweight.”
The Trump administration proposes replacing much of the food stamp program with boxes of government-issued food. Though a similar program helped protect people against severe hunger prior to the creation of food stamps, switching to food distribution at this point would likely be confusing, if not counterproductive.
It would be far more effective to reform food stamps based on the Womens Infant Children program, which provides coupons only for specific relatively healthy foods. A 2014 Stanford University studyconcluded that prohibiting the use of food stamps for sugary drinks would prevent 141,000 kids from becoming fat and save a quarter million adults from Type 2 diabetes. Restricting food stamp purchases for junk food (a popular bipartisan reform with the nation’s governors and mayors) would have far greater health benefits.
The latest controversies around food stamps are a reminder that hysteria is a poor substitute for hard facts. There is no constitutional right to free junk food. America can aid the truly hungry without creating an illusory safety net that does more to spur obesity than to improve diets.
Comments
GMO NATION AT IT'S "FINEST"!...
No wonder the Russians refuse Monsanto to do what they've already done since the U.S.' coup on Ukraine 4 years ago?!!!
Cuttin' back on food stamps be raciss
In reply to GMO NATION AT IT'S "FINEST"!… by Son of Captain Nemo
The American Food Industry = the 2nd Amendment.
An unregulated industry which is killing people. How come people aren't as fat and obese in Continental Europe? Or Asia? Or Russia?
Ever been to Russia? Look at the average 20 year old girl there, and compare that to those fat fucks you see in the USA, Home of the Whales!
I used to fly longhaul as a pilot and we had this running gag that when colleagues asked where you were going and the person would be flying to the USA, that person would answer: "I'm going whale watching." 😂
How come this obesity is something almost exclusively reserved for Anglo speaking countries like the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US where big Pharma and the big food companies can do as they please because of a 'free market.'
"Free market is good," "regulation is bad" and then you dumb-fucks wonder why you are getting poisoned by Monsanto and are driving through the mall like a big fat whale on one of those disabled scooters?
In reply to Cuttin' back on food stamps… by Stroke
WTF are you trying to say? And how many times are you going to change it?
In reply to The American Food Industry =… by Klassenfeind
"Still Hungry and Homeless in College" ...
...if you're hungry and homeless, maybe college SHOULDN'T be your priority.
In reply to WTF are you trying to say? by Umh
"WTF are you trying to say? And how many times are you going to change it?"
Life is more complicated than just a quick smart ass one-liner or a 10 second soundbite on TV, but that is yet another thing you dumb fuck Americans/Anglo's don't understand...
In reply to Still Hungry and Homeless in… by Leakanthrophy
Mr Klassenfeind is mildly retarded.
Can you please tell us the length of the bus you rode to school? I am assuming it was very short.
In reply to WTF are you trying to say?… by Klassenfeind
sfdg
In reply to WTF are you trying to say?… by Klassenfeind
EBT (food stamps) became a scam when they evolved into credit cards and allowed users to buy "food" at a convenience store. Who the fuck buys groceries at a C-store?
In reply to WTF are you trying to say? by Umh
Du bist ein lösige Schweinehund.
Bring dich um, Jude !
KYS !
In reply to The American Food Industry =… by Klassenfeind
Food stamp recipients piss me off big time. I generally shop at Kroger. The food stamp lay-a-bouts are easy to spot. Buggies, (shopping carts for you folks outside of Appalachia), piled high with meat and other goodies folks who survive on paychecks could never afford to purchase. You hardly ever see fresh fruit or vegetables. Food stamps are just another political payoff. Get them off their lazy asses and earning their income. Maybe they can work off some calories, too!
In reply to Cuttin' back on food stamps… by Stroke
Watch "The World According to Monsanto" on YT or Goog if they have not banned it.
In reply to GMO NATION AT IT'S "FINEST"!… by Son of Captain Nemo
I saw a woman in a crosswalk yesterday who looked like the Michelin Woman in leotards. She was almost as wide as she was tall. I just shook my head at how disgusting she looked. It seems that most of the young women I see are grossly obese.
In reply to GMO NATION AT IT'S "FINEST"!… by Son of Captain Nemo
Just so everyone understands, there is nobody starving in the housing projects of the inner cities .... the problem is exactly the opposite ... obesity and its associated problems ... the photo in the article is a good example of what you see daily ... intensely fat Negro women that waddle because they cant walk normally ... drinking 40oz Arizona Ice Teas and eating chips ... despite their total lack of sexual attractiveness, all seem to have small children in strollers ... its a train wreck ...
In reply to GMO NATION AT IT'S "FINEST"!… by Son of Captain Nemo
Ever notice how the inner thighs on their pants are worn out? Their legs are so fat they can't walk without rubbing them together. GROSS! And, how the hell do they wipe their asses? DISGUSTING!
In reply to Just so everyone understands… by Disgruntled Goat
Won't somebody please think of the poor crackheads?
Dey gotta sell dey stamps to tha candy sto man so dey can git dey crack an shiiieeeeeeeettt.
The because "I am, I'm entitled to eat" mentality needs to change. All these millions of humans jammed into cities need a light bulb to turn on in their heads. If you are not able to produce even a tiny fraction of the calories you burn for daily survival you ain't got no business reproducing. This whole thing is only a system not a reality.
The FDA is instrumental in creating new healthcare patient$.
Where ma' cheezy puffs and coke be?...
The food stamp program started during the LBJ admin. It is a massive fraud, and taxpayer robbery, and should be completely dissolved. Prior to the program there were always charities to feed to truly hungry.
The U.S.ofA. is the most charitable nation on earth. I am all for charity to the honest to god needy, but I will be forever opposed to "forced" charity by order of government!
LBJ and the war on poverty created a shitload of evil government programs. It will take someone like Trump to change it.
Give people a hand, not a handout.
In reply to The food stamp program… by wmbz
This program will be ending sooner than you think.
OK ZH, you pulled 2018-05-20/russias-nuclear-underwater-drone-could-trigger-300-foot-tsunamis-headed-battlefield
before I could even read it. What's that all about?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6317227/putin-russia-poseidon-nuclear-dro…
The silver lining for that woman in the picture is that she was triumphant over anorexia.
Way to fight it and win!!!
It is no hoax when your reptile gets hungry.
Feed it before it eats you!
~~~~))) .. Feeding Your Inner Reptile In Modern America .. (((~~~~
The last thing you want to give your inner reptile (or budding little batch reptile chilln) is good nourishing people food.
No, no, no, no, no. ....... Don't ever give your inner reptile a fresh garden salad or fresh home made bread. .... Your inner reptile might roll over and go claws up if you feed it something like that. You know, with the little x's on the eyes and its tongue hanging out all limp and shriveled ....... My inner reptile did that once and just as I was ready to give the poor little fellow a decent burial it jumped up, hissed "April Fool!" and scurried off to sun bathe on a rock. ...... It left the x's on its eyes though so the sun wouldn't damage its reptile retinas, I think.
Reptiles aren't really dumb, just heartless and hungry all of the time.
Proper Reptile Food Comes From McDonalds In Super Duper Sizes, Different Rockwell Hardnesses And Various Yummy Reptile Flavors
Reptiles live with or are beholden to four motivations. ...The four Fs as we natural history creepy crawly, scaly critter buffs like to say. .. Fight, flight, fucking and food. ..... The first three Fs a reptile has to take care of on its own. (Although I have woken up after a hard long night of heavy drinking and found myself sleeping next to a reptile or two in the past who swore she (or they) enjoyed it. .. Whatever 'it' was. ... I'm hoping 'it' was the body heat and the rhythm of my drunken snorting that lulled her (or them) to sleep and not anything to do with any Fs, Cs, Es, Hs. or Ss besides sleep.)
The food F, you, as an inner reptile owner, may be required to supply on occasion.
So make sure what you feed your inner reptile doesn't make it grow into a monster by giving it real people nourishment or energy. (Inner reptiles get their energy from Wifi FYI.
Good thing we humans have more to our lives than four Fs to keep us motivated. .. We are five Fers now. ..5F & 5G (coming soon). .. The inner reptile four Fs plus a fone with an Internet connection on steroids.
You know you are feeding your whole family of inner reptiles right when your wife lays a cache of eggs on the living room couch and she wants you to cuddle with them while she goes out to defend off the nosey mongoose bitch from across the street.
Live Hard, Don't Forget To Post A Selfie Video With Your Inner Reptile Enjoying A Reptile Happy Meal On Your FaceHook Wall. .. Other Inner Reptiles Are Just Dying To Watch You Eat A Cardboard Burger, Plasta-Fries And A Chemshake,..N U B Luv'n It Lik'a Hung Re Tile Tard!, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
this is a discussion and concern of a third world country. the food stamp and welfare program have evolved into backdoor profit by the food companies who reap the benefit of snap and the employers whose workers are paid so little they qualify for welfare effectively receiving a paycheck from .gov that subsidizes the employer lack of pay.