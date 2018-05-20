Letter From Iran: Dear Mr. Trump, You've Been Served

Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Asia Times,
Top officials, including former CIA officers, Pentagon officials, US Army officers and former diplomats demand explanation of Israeli actions...
In a letter addressed to President Donald Trump, with copies to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN Security Council, four top former officials at the highest level of the US government have given him legal notice about his duty to advise the US Congress, the ICC and the UNSC, among others, about Israel’s actions coinciding with the “70th anniversary of the expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians from their homes.”
The letter is signed, among others, by former CIA operations officer Phil Giraldi; former Pentagon official Michael Maloof; former US Army officer and State Department coordinator for counterterrorism contractor Scott Bennett; and former diplomat and author of Visas For al-Qaeda: CIA Handouts That Rocked The World, Michael Springmann.
Maloof, Bennett and Giraldi, as well as Springmann and this correspondent, were among guests at the 6th International New Horizon conference in the holy city of Mashhad, eastern Iran. The top themes of the conference’s debates were Palestine and the Trump administration’s unilateral exit from the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
As Maloof and Bennett separately confirmed to Asia Times, the letter was written by Giraldi and Maloof at an airport lounge as they were waiting for a flight from Mashhad to Tehran, where it was presented at a press conference this past Tuesday. This correspondent was on a reporting trip in Karaj. We all reunited on Thursday at Mashhad’s airport. The press conference in Tehran was virtually ignored by US corporate media.
Visas for the visiting Americans were an extremely delicate matter debated at the highest levels of the Iranian government between the Foreign Ministry and the intelligence services. In the end, the visitors, under intense scrutiny by Iranian media, ended up finding a huge, eager audience all across Iran.
A new psyops in the making
The letter signatories make a direct connection about Israeli actions that may trigger “and escalate American military actions against Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Iran and Russia since these nations are opposed to the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem; and rising tensions already exacerbated by the US withdrawal from the JCPOA.”
President Trump is also served legal notice that the letter “will be included as evidence in all matters relating to the US Embassy move to Jerusalem/Al Quds and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action." The letter is to be listed as “exhibit 1 in any war crimes investigation and prosecution (past, present, future) relating to this matter, at all times.”
As Bennett told Asia Times, the main concern is that according to his military sources the current, volatile situation may establish the preconditions for “a new psyops campaign.”
Trump has been served legal notice – pursuant to 18 US Code 4, and 28 US Code 1361 – of “national and international legal violations.” The letter also doubles as “a legal notice to the American people” – and is established as legal protection “against any retaliation, detainment, investigation, sequestration, interrogation, discrimination, imprisonment, torture, financial consequences, or any other negative or prejudicial consequences or actions.”
Moreover, “any action taken against the undersigned will be interpreted as a violation of the following; 18 USC 242 (conspiracy to deny/violate constitutional civil rights); 42 USC 1983, 1984, 1985 (civil action for rights violations); 18 US 2339A (providing material support to terrorists).
The letter may also be interpreted as an olive branch; apart from requesting full whistleblower protection, the signatories offer themselves to fully debrief the President as well as Congress.
The letter is copied to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani.
There has been no White House response so far.
Considering the US embassy transfer to Jerusalem; the unilateral abrogation of the JCPOA followed by a declaration of economic war against Iran; the new narrative on the DPRK — as in there’s only our deal, or you will be destroyed like Libya; not to mention the treatment of whistleblower Julian Assange, the prospects for a fruitful dialogue remain bleak.
One point "Who signed the Iran agreement?" Did Mr Obama?, Did Mr Kerry?, Did Mr Junker? Did Any Irainians?
Shows Us the Signatures!. Until then leave President Trump out of it
Think it was more a UN agreement that just the USA.
Problem is the UN is no more than a globalist economic WMD now.
In reply to One point "Who signed the… by Obamanism666
There is only a verbal agreement, even at the UN, nothing signed, no treaty... That is why this is all bullshit...
In reply to Think it was more a UN… by GreatUncle
"There is only a verbal agreement, even at the UN, nothing signed, no treaty... "
And we all know Americas word is worth NOTHING....lets ask Gaddaffi... oh wait ..
Even in contract law a verbal agreement can stand...
"Verbal agreements and oral contracts are generally valid and legally binding as long as they are reasonable, equitable, conscionable and made in good faith."
https://thelawdictionary.org/article/is-a-verbal-agreement-legally-bind…
😒
In reply to There is only a verbal… by Keyser
Good question. No one signed it.
In reply to One point "Who signed the… by Obamanism666
Your "President" Trump is an absolute pig working for the Rothschilds.
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/insights/121616/wilbur-ross.asp
And just the icing on the cake, google up pictures of Ivanka Trump when she was dating Nathaniel Rothschild, the son of Jacob Rothschild.
In reply to One point "Who signed the… by Obamanism666
you live in a shithole
In reply to Your "President" Trump is an… by 666D Chess
It's a reverse-polarity, phase-shifted, in-plane, DOS-based, hyper-sonic, non-GMO, double-lobed, Pelosi-blessed agreement. Now you want signatures?
In reply to One point "Who signed the… by Obamanism666
"Shows Us the Signatures!. Until then leave President Trump out of it"
But.... he involved HIMSELF in it...
Actions have consequences my friend...
😎
In reply to One point "Who signed the… by Obamanism666
You are a simpleton.
In reply to One point "Who signed the… by Obamanism666
If they want an explanation I've got one, Trump is a lying pig working for the Rothschilds from the very beginning and he was telling people what they wanted to hear during the elections. All the fighting is staged to get people confused. The elite loves Trump and it's not like there is no evidence to support my assertions but don't take my word for it, google up Wilbur Ross's biography or pictures of Ivanka Trump when she was dating Nathaniel Rothschild, the son of Jacob Rothschild. So much for the Potus... people are fucking retarded.
Yes that info's been out there a while, i'm beginning to wonder if Trumpelstiltskins can fucking READ.
In reply to If they want an explanation… by 666D Chess
They can't they are fucking retarded. They are in complete denial. They are like prostitutes that like to believe that their pimp is protecting them while he rents them out to the Goldman Sachs crowd. Trumptards deserve to end up completely broke living under a bridge just wearing underwear.
In reply to Yes that info's been out… by WTFUD
Do you notice how the Trumptards just give me thumbs down but never try to refute the evidence? And when they try to do so, they look soooo stupid like this idiot tmosley.
In reply to Yes that info's been out… by WTFUD
