Mueller To Wrap Up Trump Obstruction Probe By Sept. 1: Giuliani

Special Counsel Robert Mueller said that by September 1st he will to finish his investigation into whether President Trump obstructed the Russia inquiry, according to Rudy Giuliani, Trump's attorney on the matter. Waiting any longer to do so would risk improperly influencing voters going into the midterm elections in November, Giuliani added according to the NYT, reflecting comments made earlier Sunday by Trump in a charged tweet.
Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party. Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018
Mueller reportedly informed the Trump administration of his timeline two weeks ago amid negotiations over the terms under which Trump will be questioned by investigators.
Mr. Giuliani’s comments were an apparent attempt to publicly pressure Mr. Mueller amid their interview negotiations. He urged that the investigation be wrapped up as soon as possible, pointing as a cautionary tale to the revelation by the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey in the last days of the 2016 presidential race that he was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. Mr. Comey’s announcement is widely blamed by Democrats for costing her the election. The F.B.I. found no wrongdoing. -NYT
"You don’t want another repeat of the 2016 election where you get contrary reports at the end and you don’t know how it affected the election," said Giuliani.
That said, the question over obstruction is just one piece of the special counsel's broader inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 US election. This effort has resulted in nearly two-dozen indictments, including 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies on conspiracy charges related to an alleged Russian propaganda effort run out of a "troll farm."
Giuliani is framing the outcome of Mueller's obstruction probe as pitting the credibility of Trump vs. former FBI Director James Comey - who accused Trump of trying to end the investigation into former National Security Advisor, Mike Flynn.
“We want the concentration of this to be on Comey versus the president’s credibility, and I think we win that and people get that,” Mr. Giuliani said, adding that he also would like to see a criminal perjury investigation by the Justice Department into Comey for his role in leaking information cited in New York Times reports last year about his encounters with the president, prompting Mueller’s appointment.
Trump would like the results of Mueller's obstruction inquiry to be made public, according to Giuliani. Trump and his legal team, meanwhile, continue to negotiate with Mueller's team over his interview.
Mr. Giuliani said that he and Mr. Mueller’s office were still hammering out the terms of an interview with the president. He portrayed his client as a willing interview subject, saying that in the president’s view, no evidence exists that his associates coordinated with Russia’s election interference.
Mr. Giuliani said that an interview would be a distraction for the president and that the amount of preparation required meant that the president could not sit for questioning until after the scheduled summit meeting between Mr. Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, on June 12 in Singapore. Based on that schedule, Mr. Giuliani said, the president could be questioned around Independence Day. -NYT
In other words, Trump won't talk to Mueller until after June 12 - ostensibly after he's brokered a North Korean denuclearization agreement, and as recent revelations over the Obama DOJ/FBI spying on his campaign mature through Congressional investigations. By that time, if the talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are a success, Trump may well be on his way to earning a Nobel peace prize (at least according to online bookies) and perhaps have built up enough public support to simply fire Rosenstein, Sessions and Mueller altogether.
What? 3 more months of this shit?
You plant seeds, they take time to grow.
A few Trump aides will be in trouble. He will skate on Russia, but have some issues on taxes and FEC violations. Nothing that matters.
The dems’ heads will explode. They may manage to blow the midterms. As a social liberal, Ihope not. As a foreign policy hawk, who cares as long as we have realists in the WH
If the DOJ IG report comes in hot and dirty, the Republicans will take it to the bank. Hillary may be the gift that keeps on giving.
Did you see her with the Russian hat? She should burn in hell, The ONLY person in America who could have lost the general to Trump. She needs to just STFU and go away. Or, maybe her team is telling her the fix is in with the DOJ. Let’s hope not, and that this corrupt swine is unveiled once and for all.
Might as well make it 9/11
That's the anniversary date of Guiliani's WTC7 bullshit... (&, you know, TRUMP's EVIL 'DANCING ARABS')...
Good point ...
And folks get all worked up over these made for tv parlor games ..
How about wrapping up Mueller in a straight jacket tomorrow?
Nice job Giuliani. Enjoy your DC vacation, playing checkers with Sessions.
"Three more months...", best part of the joke is the irony of having to pay for it.
No problem, but like most other bullshit, that's not going to happen either ..
I pray to God Mueller is wrapped up soon. In a body bag.
Oho!
Distraction #1: Wrapped up by Sept 1
Distraction #2: Begins Sept 11 with a major FALSE FLAG by the usual suspects
Distraction #3: War begins
Praying for a giant meteor to hit Washington DC and leave it as a smoldering crater.
You know your country is screwed when you consider nuclear war might not be so bad after all.
How many times has Giuliani mis-spoke on things since coming on board the Trump team.......?
It's not really mispeaking, it's throwing shit in the wind, see which way it blows .. also works nicely to muddy the already murky waters .. I mean, can't hurt ..
In short .. look, squirrel!
Too damn many squirrels, the whole thing both sides have been shown to be rotten to the core. But and the important point is the but, no one gives a shit as long as the NBA keeps playing and we can now bet on football....
If the ground is dead, nothing grows there ..
That ground was certainly not dead.
In this nation, THIS is the best that can be done? This incessant bullshit droning on day in, day out? I submit it all dead ground. A stinking cesspool of corruption at the highest levels and farthest reaches of the nations government and institutions ...
An embarassment for Christs sake. A national disgrace, and one that will not be recovered from in what remains of my lifetime, if ever.
Fuck Them All ..
More than a dozen republicans lost to Trump in the primaries. Remember Jeb! ??? He sucked the air out of every campaign that ran against him.
I think people underestimate the degree to which a majority of voters were fed up to the gills with "traditional" pols of both parties and would have aligned themselves with Satan if he credibly promised to drain the Swamp.
Please...it's JEB! No last name so as not to remind you of the dead servicemen Bush and Cheney wrought in the Iraq debacle.
and Trump is different how? Can see a single promise he has delivered on, dont say tax cuts, my taxes are going up, don't say a SCOTUS, the SOB was a lib in disguise, Dont say immigration, Dont say H1Bs, dont say Trade, Dont say ending the endless wars.... Dont recall if turning the country over to Kikestan was a promise, but if it was you got me there.
The ENTIRE point of mueller et al is to damage trump AND anyone who supports him or thinks of entering the Beltway wo an invite.
Goal one: prison for trump (failed)
Goal2: impeach. (In progress)
Goal 3: midterm damage to republicans (in progress)
mueller is is managing his report to do maximum damage In the midterms.
It is 100% political. And 100% geared to damage trump not exonerate him.
This pile of HORSE SHIT should have "winded up" on day ONE.
Mueller is just ONE piece of fucking shit that needs flushed in DC.
One.
LOTS more logs of shit need to be flushed.
Lots..............
Rudy G. told this to Fox News last week and it didn't get a blip of coverage on Fake News outlets like the failing NYTimes. But now they run with it??
Contained...
Well, that's not going to happen.... We all know this mueller investigation is designed to go on forever until they find a crime.... No way they can set a date on that......
It's a matter of finding the correct crimes, and IF they cannot be found, a law will need to be written so that they can be found ..
These things take time !
Surprised they didn't make it for the end of October right before the midterm elections.
A lot of other things can be investigated between now and then.
New details revealed in shooting of lobbyist investigating murder of DNC staffer
http://news3lv.com/news/nation-world/new-details-revealed-in-shooting-o…
^^^ this article was written very poorly and not dated
Wow. Everything is out and available to at least some extent but people are so stupid. It takes forever for facts to incubate and simple common sense conclusions even longer. Its Idiocracy.
3 more months to soak the tax payers.
Giuliani is so full of shit, who fucking cares what this shit for brains moron says it is all crap.
Giuliani couldn't even beat McCain in a Presidential primary...
So NATURALLY, Trump wants a guy like HIM on his staff (like the DREAM TEAM of Bolton, Pompeo, Haspel, & Kudlow).
& mosley/Peggy Joseph still hasn't figured this shit out yet.
Obstruction probe? I thought it was a Russian collusion probe? If there was no Russian collusion how could there be obstruction?
Don't even think of talking to Mueller, Trump. If you talk to Mueller you will set a precedent and ruin the midterms. Let it go on and on and they will hang themselves. Let Giuliani take questions in writing and you publicize the questions and maybe your answers to embarrass them.
Start firing everyone in DOJ that's got over 2 years in the department. I MEAN EVERYONE. Throw out the babies with the bathwater. Attorneys are a dime a dozen. Get rid of EVERYONE including secretaries, IT people, everyone including the cleaning crews! Rebuild then the DOJ with YOUR loyalists. No Ivy league communists!
Then clean out the CIA and NSA as well. Promote those that have been held down during the OPbama years and bring back retirees who left disgusted.
Start your round of investigations. Use the military JAG instead of DOJ and go after the FBI and DOJ.
Fire the whole lot of them and let the Dems have their sissy fit, who at this point gives a flying shit, anyone voting for the left right now is either brain dead, or the fucking guy at work that would run to the boss to tell him you broke the stapler.
Anyone I've ever met that was a Dem was either dumber than a box of rocks, or voting them fuckers in because they stood to gain something, they are just two faced mother fuckers !
"By Sept 1". What year?
Trump is an idiot.
What interview with Mueller?
This moron deserves impeachment.
Its time for Pence for fuck sake he couldn't be worse... and yes I voted for Trump, and yes, I was fooled, and yes, I was a shithead for thinking my vote would make a difference.
Just in time for the 2018 elections. This would mean they are going to try to drop some bs bombshell the fake media will parrot until election day.
Guliani, yeah trumpers, you know that good guy who helped to cover up 9/11 false flag.
You love your rudy, don't ya...
How the fuck can anyone "obstruct" an inquiry into something that was manufactured with a pack of lies, rumors and innuendo, and and illegal FISA warrant to pursue something that everyone knew never happened in the first place? I want my share of the $20 million it cost for this witch hunt, in cash please.... right fucking now.... I'm waiting, get it the fuck in the mail to me to-fuckking-morrow!!
Jewliani should just keep his denture hole shut...
Are you and croesus playing with each other vagina's as you typed your inane drivel you loser, scumbag. What time is your ernst rohm circle jerk tomorrow morning? Your priest is salivating over thoughts of you wearing a boostier, high heels, and granny panties.
As it turns out Rudy CAN fail....
https://youtu.be/-5z-PUjPrwo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rudie_Can%27t_Fail
Can we call it 'Interference with a duly elected President carrying out his duties?'
I believe that is a crime.
I would call the entire Russia hysteria a distraction.
What a fucking scumbag. The organized crime pedaling piece of shit is gonna drag this farce of an investigation out until September? Fuck him, and fuck them all. Fire this morally bereft, new world order cocksucker, as well as jeff "I made a poopy in my pants" sessions, and rod rosenschmuck, immediately. The Independent counsel, I believe his name is Horowitz, seems like he is unbiased and impartial, with his recent determination that crimes were committed. The problem is, he hands his decision down to poopy pants sessions. September 1? Fuck that. These are the same people, who as children on the playground, refused to except and admit to losing on the ball field or playing recess games. Disturbed, self-entitled losers who change the rules to fit their own agenda.
Just in time for the Mid terms.
Politicians and diplomats are two groups of people that need to be in jail.
No matter what happens, the farce will continue through elections for many years to come. The bullshit has been spread on like peanut butter and its stuck to the roof of the mouths of the Demorats.
Mueller is trying to see how the Russians attempted to influence the election but the $21,000,000 Russian payment to the Clinton Foundation and the $700,000 Russian payment to Bill Clinton for a speech never happened?
Why is old Joo York politician informing us on everything now? He was involved in Sept 11 coverup and he is a piece of shit. Is he Orange Clown's spokesperson now? He will also eventually boil Trump's rabbit. They guy apparently never learns.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MOkgy6AXJF8