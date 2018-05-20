Polleit: Gold Should Be Viewed As Money - Not As An Investment

Authored by Thorstein Polleit via The Mises Institute,
On May 4 and 5, 2018, Warren E. Buffett (born 1930) and Charles T. Munger (born 1924), both already legends during their lifetime, held the annual shareholders’ meeting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Approximately 42,000 visitors gathered in Omaha, Nebraska, to attend the star investors’ Q&A session.
Peoples’ enthusiasm is understandable: From 1965 to 2017, Buffett’s Berkshire share achieved an annual average return of 20.9 percent (after tax), while the S&P 500 returned only 9.9 percent (before taxes). Had you invested in Berkshire in 1965, today you would be pleased to see a total return of 2,404,784 percent: an investment of USD 1,000 turned into more than USD 24 million (USD 24,048,480, to be exact).
In his introductory words, Buffett pointed out how important the long-term view is to achieving investment success. For example, had you invested USD 10,000 in 1942 (the year Buffett bought his first share) in a broad basket of US equities and had patiently stood by that decision, you would now own stocks with a market value of USD 51 million.
With this example, Buffett also reminded the audience that investments in productive assets such as stocks can considerably gain in value over time; because in a market economy, companies typically generate a positive return on the capital employed. The profits go to the shareholders either as dividends or are reinvested by the company, in which case the shareholder benefits from the compound interest effect.
Buffett compared the investment performance of corporate stocks (productive assets) with that of gold (representing unproductive assets). USD 10,000 invested in gold in 1942 would have appreciated to a mere USD 400,000, Buffett said – considerably less than a stock investment. What do you make of this comparison?
To answer this question, we first need to understand what gold is from the investor’s point of view. Gold can be classified as (I) an asset, (II) a commodity, or (III) money. If you consider gold to be an asset or a commodity, you might indeed raise the question as to whether you should keep the yellow metal in your investment portfolio.
But when gold is seen as a form of money, Buffett’s comparison of the performance of stocks and gold misses the point. To explain, every investor has to make the following decisions: (1) I have investible funds, and I have to decide how much of it I invest (e.g. in stocks, bonds, houses, etc.), and how much of it I keep in liquid assets (cash). (2) Once I have decided to keep X percent in cash, I have to determine which currency to choose: US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, Swiss franc – or “gold money”.
If one agrees with these considerations, one can arrive now at two conclusions:
(1) I do not keep cash, because stocks offer a higher return than cash. However, many people are unlikely to follow such a recommendation. They keep at least some liquidity because they have financial obligations to meet.
People typically also wish to hold liquid means as a back-up for unforeseen events in the form of money. Money is the most liquid, most marketable “good”. Anyone who has money can exchange it at any time – and thus take advantage of investment opportunities that come up along the way.
(2) I decide to keep at least some cash. Anyone who has near-term payment obligations in, for example, US dollar, is well advised to keep sufficient funds in US dollar. Those who opt for holding money for unexpected liquidity requirements, or for longer-term liquidity needs, must decide what type of money is suitable for this purpose. One way to do this is to form an opinion about the respective currency’s purchasing power.
If Buffett shared this view, a comparison between the purchasing power of the US dollar and gold would be in order. This exercise would show that gold – in sharp contrast to the US dollar – has not only preserved its purchasing power over the past decades but even increased it.
The Greenback’s purchasing power has dropped by 84 percent from January 1972 to March 2018. Even taking a short-term interest rate into account, the US dollar’s purchasing power would show an increase of no more than 47 percent. The purchasing power of gold, in contrast, has grown by 394 percent.
The yellow metal has also a remarkable property that has become increasingly important for investors in recent years. The reason? The international fiat money system is getting into increasingly tricky waters – mainly because the world’s already dizzyingly high level of debt continues to rise. An investor is exposed to risks that have not existed in the decades before. Gold can help to deal with these risks.
Unlike fiat money, gold cannot be devalued by central bank monetary policy. It is immune against the printing of ever greater amounts of money. Furthermore, gold does not carry a risk of default, or a counterparty risk: Bank deposits and short-term debt securities may be destroyed by bankruptcies or debt relief. However, none of this applies to gold: its market value cannot drop to zero.
These two features – protection against currency devaluation and payment default – explain why people have opted, whenever they had the freedom to choose, for gold as their preferred money. Another important aspect at this point: In times of crisis, the holder of gold – if he or she has not bought it at too high a price – can have the hope that the value of gold is likely to increase and he or she can exchange gold for, for instance, shares at a significantly discounted price.
This way, gold can help boost the return on investment. Inspired by Buffett’s return comparison between stocks and gold, and after giving it some further thought, one might have good reasons to come to at least the following conclusion: Gold has proven to be the better money, it has proven itself to be a better store of value than the US dollar or other fiat currencies.
The two-star investors typically do beat around the bush when it comes to critical comments. For instance, Buffett told his audience once again that US Treasury bonds are a terrible investment for long-term investors. With a yield of currently 3 percent for ten-year US Treasury bonds, the return after tax is around 2.5 percent. With consumer price inflation currently around two percent, inflation-adjusted rate of return is just 0.5 percent. Buffett’s message was unequivocal: do not invest, at least not currently, in bonds.
Those who had hoped that the star investor would make further critical comments on the deep-seated problems of the US dollar – which represents a fiat currency with a money supply that can be increased any time in any amount considered politically expedient – had hoped in vain. But it cannot have escaped the star investors that it’s not all sunshine and roses when it comes to the fiat US dollar.
Munger, for example, bluntly stated that central banks’ low interest rate policies, in response to the 2008/2009 financial crisis, have helped boost stock prices and bring shareholders windfall profits. Quote Munger in this context: “We are all a bunch of undeserving people, and I hope we continue to be so”.
Buffett and Munger share a long-term perspective. They keep pointing to the enormous increase in income that has been achieved in the US over the last decades. Compared to Buffett’s childhood days, Americans’ per capita income has increased six-fold – a most remarkable development (especially so if we factor in that the US population has grown from 123 million in 1930 to 323 million in 2016).
From Buffett’s and Munger’s point of view, the US system works, both politically and economically: Everyone has benefited, the wealth growth of Americans has been much more substantial than for people elsewhere, and crises have been overcome. The two investors thus form their assessment – as many do nowadays – on factual findings, based on what the eye can see. Counterfactual outcomes – things that would have happened had a different course of action been chosen – are left out.
If one takes a factual point of view, however, it is rather difficult not to see the dark side of fiat money. For instance, that fiat money fuels an incessant expansion of the state to the detriment of civil liberties; the increase of aggressive interventions around the world, all the wars causing the deaths of millions; the economic and financial crises with their adverse effects on income and living conditions of many people; and last but not least, the socially unjust distribution of income and wealth.
All these bad things would undoubtedly be unthinkable under a gold-backed US dollar, at least to their current extent. The objection that the increase in the wealth of the past few decades would have been impossible without a fiat US dollar does not hold water: Economically speaking, it is wrong to think that an increase in the quantity of money, or a politically motivated lowering of the interest rate, could create prosperity.
If that were the case, why not increase the quantity of money ten-, hundred-, or thousand-fold right now and thereby eradicate poverty worldwide? If zero interest rate could create wealth, why not order central banks to push all interest rates down to zero immediately? Why not enact a new law that requires zero percent interest, or abolishes it altogether?
Buffett and Munger have undoubtedly given their shareholders a great opportunity to escape the vagaries of the fiat money system, to defend themselves against the central bank-induced inflation, and to also become wealthy. Unfortunately, however, the serious economic, social, and political problems that fiat money inflicts upon societies cannot be solved this way.
For that reason, one should deliberately reflect Buffett’s return comparison between stocks and gold – and make oneself aware of the fact that gold can be viewed as a form of money that may even deserve to be called “the ultimate means of payment.” For the investor, there are no convincing economic reasons to discourage holding gold as a form of longer-term liquid funds – especially if the alternative is fiat money.
This timeless insight was already suggested by economist Ludwig von Mises (1881-1973) in 1940: “The gold currency has been criticised for various reasons; it has been reproached for not being perfect. But nobody is in a position to tell us how something more satisfactory couId be put in place of the gold currency.”
Comments
When 1 troy ounce of PHYSICAL Gold is multiplied by ALL of the paper derivatives contracts that are attached to it in the vacuum the Bank of England, Federal Reserve and EU Central Banks combined SET "IT" AT!... IT WILL BE REAL MONEY AGAIN!...
Note to Russia, Iran and China Central Bank(s)...
Stop your procrastination buying it at the price the Bank of England and Federal Reserve are setting it at FOR THE REST OF THE WORLD!... And finally... TAKE THE FRAUD OUT OF IT since 1933... By setting the price of it without the speculation to make it "REAL" AGAIN!!!
I like Isle of Man, discreet and offshore, these guys for example:
https://www.imgold.com/
In reply to When 1 troy ounce of… by Son of Captain Nemo
Much obliged N1UN
But do they also have a "bullion window" with assayers to trade your phyz for investment(s) in other currencies for loans as opposed to just one-way cash/credit-for-PM?...
This is when you know that the Peter Schiff(s) and Mike Maloney'(s) "are in on it" that refuse to buy physical PM for loans to their respective clients in amounts up to 10 times the current spot price per troy ounce.
If we're going to see Andrew Maguire's GATA vision of breaking the cycle and yoke of corruption that prevails, we will need bold investors with deep pockets willing to take the risks outside of what I just said about the 3 sovereign banks and perhaps a 4th if this information is accurate (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-20/turkey-repatriates-all-gold-u…) that have the capacity to bust the PM "Pinata" wide open to make the changes that are vital for price discovery to begin again.
In reply to I like Isle of Man, discreet… by No1uNo
Last time I checked they were talking about linking up to crypto - which if it happens is jus puuuurfect.
GATA's always a good read, and their Paris Café linked blog.
In reply to Much obliged N1UN But do… by Son of Captain Nemo
fonestar: Bitcoin Cash should be viewed as money not an investment.
In reply to Last time I checked they… by No1uNo
Remember that everyone has their blind spots. Buffett thinks newspapers have a future, having bought a number of them. I'll pick up a free country paper, but I haven't subscribed to a newspaper in forever. More ads than news stories, not to mention newsprint all over your hands.
In reply to fonestar: Bitcoin Cash… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Run anything through a fire, that's the real barometer of what's wealth.
If it survives a fire than I'll take that as wealth or money
In reply to Remember that everyone has… by RedBaron616
It is a unit of savings and a medium of exchange.
When the paper market fails it will be a unit of account again.
In reply to Run anything through a fire,… by peopledontwanttruth
Remind me to check in with you after my 9th divorce ... by then I MAY be interested in your advice.
EDIT:
BTW this:
http://bloc10.com/chasing-fake-volume-a-crypto-plague/
In reply to fonestar: Bitcoin Cash… by Bitchface-KILLAH
It should be viewed as a altfork garbage-fire, as their transaction volume is pathetic -- http://fork.lol/tx/txs
If that shitcoin got any usage, their 32MB blocks would ensure only massive datacenters could keep up with the bandwidth/storage demands.
Naturally, this doesn't bother the BCashers, since they were stupid enough to fall for Lyin' Ver's bullshit in the first place. They're the perfect rubes for him to run his scam on.
Insightful reading about monkey boy CEO -- https://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comments/8h4dit/roger_ver_is_a_wellkno…
In reply to fonestar: Bitcoin Cash… by Bitchface-KILLAH
N1UN
Fine by me. As long as crypto has the backing of the Central Banks of Russia, Iran and China with independent international standards and guidelines that THEY mutually endorse that will trace every troy ounce (or fraction thereof) of phyz be it Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium... that the buyer can validate as authentic through it's approved blockchain. Along with the security standards used by each digital "wallet".
And not some BTC mining server that keeps getting "kicked" out (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…) of those 3 countries just mentioned that is worth nothing but the $dollars that the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve pump and dump into it (without a trace) to inflate the price in order to attract the real money Yuan, Rouble and Rial away from there own respective economies!
As long as it's $BTC "$atoshi $crotumoto" setting the standards and "agenda" for the Federal Reserve without international buy in from those 3 Central Banks Russia, China and Iran it will be nothing less then continued one-way theft by the status quo that also just happens to set the price of precious metal(s) to the World using that worthless fucking excuse of a World Reserve Currency that has one Federal agency alone missing well over $20 trillion since it was discovered (ttps://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-unauthorized-government-spending-defense-department-to-conduct/) AND COUNTING!...
In reply to Last time I checked they… by No1uNo
Bitcoin's usuful in that its more widely adopted, but it's an in-out affair for me. Its too ingrained with CIA/NSA/Soros etc to hold any longer term interest for me as the wrong hands are on too many levers. That, and its a flashing neon lit target for hacks (internal or external).
In reply to N1UN Fine by me. As long as… by Son of Captain Nemo
"Bitcoin's usuful in that its more widely adopted, but it's an in-out affair for me. Its too ingrained with CIA/NSA/Soros etc to hold any longer term interest for me as the wrong hands are on too many levers. That, and its a flashing neon lit target for hacks (internal or external). "
N
Bingo.
As long as the Western CBs control it... IT'S "CONTROLLED"!...
The only way crypto will ever obtain a place as a legitimate "medium of exchange" with a "store of value" that only commodities like physical PM can deliver to it is the buy in from the most important economies that are the ONLY ONES AT THIS POINT that have a LEGITIMATE "store of value" which is Russia, Iran and China with it's energy and accumulating investment in PM. Unless or until those 3 have the necessary buy in and full endorsement with international rules and guidelines by those governments to regulate the standards of crypto, it will remain the biggest fraud and ponzi that it currently "IS" under the U.S. Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury!
In reply to Bitcoin's usuful in that its… by No1uNo
"The Greenback’s purchasing power has dropped by 84 percent from January 1972 to March 2018. Even taking a short-term interest rate into account, the US dollar’s purchasing power would show an increase of no more than 47 percent. The purchasing power of gold, in contrast, has grown by 394 percent."
^^^ This.
Yea BUT ,the rich are sooo much richer now and that is all that matters. If I made 10k in 72 ,48% added , =~15k to stay even? Today, once you go over 70k things really change and you think different than the other 95%. Stop your bitching and marry money or get smarter than you are now.
In reply to "The Greenback’s purchasing… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Marry money? Hahahahaha. Anyone that marries me has to sign a prenup. Wealth can go two ways.
And I work every day to become smarter. Am I successful? Not sure. Time will tell.
In reply to Yea BUT ,the rich are sooo… by Aireannpure
I just find the right one and give um all they want. Keeps the wars in check, which gives one peace of mind, and should you die first, the prenup is voided if she was good enough to hire the right law firm.
In reply to Marry money? Hahahahaha. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hear, hear!
In reply to I just find the right one… by 1 Alabama
HRH
So then what is the true value of buffets stocks based upon what you highlighted from the article.
A LOT less than he's saying
In reply to "The Greenback’s purchasing… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
If you hold dollars in deflation is it not an investment? Investments have measurable earnings. Not some inflation/deflation adjustment/arbitrage which Gold is. Gold does reflect and hold value based on perceptions just like the dollar. Own a crystal ball? Bitcoin is a demand account held by VERY few actual humans. Very fragile. Dagcoin seems like the better medium of exchange as that is all they are anyway.
With the current global financial system beginning its terminal decline, I decided to look at whether gold was fairly priced as money. What I found was that 1 ounce of gold at current prices around $1300 still buys the same basic commodities (meat, grains, etc.) that it did in 1800. I'll be buying more gold as insurance against the coming global collapse while physical is still available (not all stored in central bank vaults for the sole benefit of the elites).
make sure you bite into it real hard, 1/2 those bars are filled w/tungstun and since our trusty gvt is not sharp enough to catch the fraud(or moore likely is a part of the fraud) you could easily find yourself better off holding $100 bills.
In reply to With the current global… by Stormtrooper
1940 median income was $946/yr so yeah if you had 10 year's income to drop on a spit and a promise you'd be a multimillionaire 80 years later. woo hoo.
Plus how many of those companies from 1940 even exist today? The most likely outcome of that strategy is that you would be 80 years old and flat broke
In reply to Buffett pointed out how… by Savvy
If the jackass bankers would stop suppressing gold, it would appreciate significantly relative to other assets.
Banks are BIG gold holders world wide. What are you saying?
In reply to If the jackass bankers would… by Pearson365
I'm saying that western central banks are suppressing the price. See the documentation at gata.org.
In reply to Banks are BIG gold holders… by Aireannpure
Can not ever go to 0. Thats a very nice feature.
Barbaric relic! Away with thee!
Ahn Nal - Nathrak - Uth Roths Bethud - Dokyell Di Envay!
Energies values wont be going to 0 either. Just pointing it out.
Always the same bs arguments. Au is only a store of value but not a medium of exchange. Hence au ain't money
Yes it is money and here is recent proof. Gold for bread.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sN3iITo7gNA
In reply to Always the same bs arguments… by CarthaginemDel…
gold is what is called, highly liquid (you can exchange it for cash to buy anything) as long as the weight of the bar doesnt attract the undercovers(gvt) if so, they prolly would tie down your exchange to the best of their extent possible for up to a decade. Gvt..the life blood of satan.
In reply to Always the same bs arguments… by CarthaginemDel…
In a fiat crisis my skills will only be redeemable in Au, Ag, or barter. Vegetables are very perishable.
In reply to Always the same bs arguments… by CarthaginemDel…
Only about 8% of the population takes on any endeavors or business plans worth "investing" in.
92%+ of the population just works for the 8-10% who have forward thinking/planning skills.
So
What exactly can you invest in other than yourself?
The entire point is to operate a business and acquire more money (value weight in gold) or to acquire reoccurring cash flow streams (more businesses).
So when people tell me that "you need to invest", the first thought in my mind is, well who exactly is worth investing in?
Most of the mega corps on the stock exchange have already reached full potential, how much more can apple "grow"? how much more can any of these companies grow when the demographics are shifting towards an aging population that will become an increasingly large share of the economy (burden on the young) which will squelch conventional consumer consumption as the young are essentially taxed to death in order to pay for the retirement of a larger demographic?
People keep saying we are heading for some sorta golden age, i dont think that is plausible.
Right now IMO the best place to be is invested in yourself and making sure that you cover your exposure to the demographics.... you dont want to be hit by the freight train of the boomers retirement and be in a position where you are liable for their expenditures (paying into a pension/taxes/retirement fund) etc.
Invest in Tesla. No matter how FUed they are, Soros will keep them alive.
In reply to Only about 8% of the… by Dre4dwolf
I invest in gold and silver for the reset. Its a great transfer of wealth from paper assets to tangibles. The purchasing power (value not price) of the metals will be many times compared to now.
It most certainly is an investment and I am so tired of people saying it's only insurance. Don't go to the past to decide.
Yes I get it. A men's suit and a men's suit today. Yay I am happy you can buy an overly expensive suit with the same gold coin. I am happy for you.
I am talking about resets and revaluations here. Never before has our nation experienced as much bullshit in the financial system.
I
You can view gold anyway you want but what matters is how the government treats it. And since gold stops 'theft by government' the government treats it pretty poorly.
https://finitespaces.com/2018/04/07/why-we-create-sound-money-and-governments-wreck-them
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/05/05/why-stocks-housing-and-gold-are-not-really-investments/ but are the best place to put your money.
the australian government needs to recognize that gold is money, but its difficult for them, because the australian culture is shallow
Too heavy, can't send it digitally, and takes up too much space to be a currency.
We're entering the Technological age, not the Stone age.
Ah, yes, indeed and much of that tech requires both gold and silver to be used during the fabrication process. Isn't that interesting?
In reply to Too heavy, can't send it… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Remember the Constitution?
Funny how Buffet is lauded as a god the USA, he'd be laughed out of the room in Venezuela, Argentina, Zimbabwe, Russia...