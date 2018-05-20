Roger Stone Says He's "Prepared For Mueller Indictment"

Roger Stone, one of President Trump's earliest political advisors and a fixture on the Sunday show circuit, told NBC News' Chuck Todd that he's "prepared" to be indicted as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

"I am prepared should that be the case," Stone said on "Meet The Press". "But I think it just demonstrates, again, this was supposed to be about Russian collusion, and it appears to be an effort to silence or punish the president’s supporters and his advocates." "It is not inconceivable now that Mr. Mueller and his team may seek to conjure up some extraneous crime pertaining to my business, or maybe not even pertaining to the 2016 election," Stone said. "I would chalk this up to an effort to silence me."

Stone, who has already testified before the House Intelligence Committee, said he has not been interviewed by Mueller. He also reiterated that Mueller's team had found "no evidence whatsoever" to connect Trump to Russia, and that it hasn't found any evidence to connect Stone to Russia, either.

Regardless, Stone speculated that Mueller might try to bust him on some unrelated charges - perhaps something pertaining to his business.

Continuing with his attack on Mueller, Stone said some friends and associates of his had been subpoenaed by the special counsel. He also continued to deny having a relationship with Wikileaks or with Russia, adding that he had "no advance notice of the content, source, or the exact disclosure time of the Wikileaks disclosures."