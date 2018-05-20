Roger Stone Says He's "Prepared For Mueller Indictment"

Roger Stone, one of President Trump's earliest political advisors and a fixture on the Sunday show circuit, told NBC News' Chuck Todd that he's "prepared" to be indicted as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
"I am prepared should that be the case," Stone said on "Meet The Press". "But I think it just demonstrates, again, this was supposed to be about Russian collusion, and it appears to be an effort to silence or punish the president’s supporters and his advocates."
"It is not inconceivable now that Mr. Mueller and his team may seek to conjure up some extraneous crime pertaining to my business, or maybe not even pertaining to the 2016 election," Stone said. "I would chalk this up to an effort to silence me."
Stone, who has already testified before the House Intelligence Committee, said he has not been interviewed by Mueller. He also reiterated that Mueller's team had found "no evidence whatsoever" to connect Trump to Russia, and that it hasn't found any evidence to connect Stone to Russia, either.
Regardless, Stone speculated that Mueller might try to bust him on some unrelated charges - perhaps something pertaining to his business.
Continuing with his attack on Mueller, Stone said some friends and associates of his had been subpoenaed by the special counsel. He also continued to deny having a relationship with Wikileaks or with Russia, adding that he had "no advance notice of the content, source, or the exact disclosure time of the Wikileaks disclosures."
Death to the liberal traitors.
Reminder that on September 11th 2001 live on air, Alex Jones blamed the attacks on Saddam Hussein and his "super weapons". It still amazes me no one brings this up when talking about infowars. 100% controlled opposition.
In reply to All those falsely accused… by sheikurbootie
Trump cannot be indicted. Dont forget Stone was a lobbyist for NXIVM. Be very careful where you step, vipers everywhere.
In reply to reminder by bob_dole
trump is going to Keelhaul these deep state scum this week.
In reply to Trump cannot be indicted… by gigadeath
See post down below, 8-chan suggests the same.
WWG1WGA
In reply to trump is going to Keelhaul… by Four chan
Jones and Stone's ancient history is meaningless today.
Hit them, and you may as well be ready to get the rest of us. Fuck you Mueller, and your boneheaded Nazi tactics. How about a 100 million citizen march on Washington?
Deep State phonies are afraid of one thing, we the people.
We have the local police, the military, most of the law abiding Federal service on our side, and the best President in generations leading with an elected mandate to drano this thing.
Who is left to pull the triggers? Clinton toadies? Clapper, Brennan, both showing early signs of dementia?
MAKE OUR FUCKING DAY
In reply to See below, 8-chan suggests… by 38BWD22
Perhaps the best indicator something big might be happening soon (despite many false alarms from him/them) is the curious post (latest, number 1432) one here, citing two selections from the New Testament. It might be a very interesting week, perhaps we will see.
https://qanon.pub/
He is suggesting that we buckle-up, but remember that even our enemies are human too.
In reply to Trump cannot be indicted… by gigadeath
Ah yes, the qanon mossad agent. Dont link that fucking garbage here and qanon isnt "8chan", its more divide and conquer. Downvote if you want but Q talked about Mueller being on our side for half a year before slowly not mentioning him at all anymore. There are so many massive bullshit inconsistancies through his vagueness.
In reply to Perhaps the best indicator… by 38BWD22
"The attacks will only get worse."
The fingers pointing are the dirtiest. Standard MO. Perhaps soon we will see.
* * *
"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails."
– 1 Cor 13:4-13
Love (agape) does not divide, it unites. Truth.
EDIT: As you (bob_dole) mention, there have been many false alarms and inconsistencies. At this point I am keeping an open mind, but the pace is picking up. Stop and think and feel. You might agree.
In reply to Ah yes, the qanon mossad… by bob_dole
Lock her up, the storm is coming etc is the right wing version of drumpf impeachment/tax returns/russia collusion. They are stringing along both sides back and forth over and over getting our hopes up to try and make us stop paying attention as the HUGE reveal is another let down.
In reply to "The attacks will only get… by 38BWD22
You might be right, I am not an oracle. This time seems different. That's why I think the seriously Christian passages are there, to keep any of us from gloating.
Peace. Hey, like I wrote, you might be right.
* * *
I wonder what futures look like, I'll take a peek...
Nothing unusual in the futures numbers I just looked at.
In reply to Lock her up, the storm is… by bob_dole
Which Q quatrain are we tea leafing today Notsyurdumass???
In reply to "The attacks will only get… by 38BWD22
Lately, have been noticing how much alex loves the tribe, IMO a patriot should not be shilling for the ZOG
In reply to reminder by bob_dole
Nobody gives a fuck what Alex jones says. Controlled opposition of the trailer trash that might collectively sober up someday and grab theirs pitchforks? Jones been saying 9/11 was inside job for 15 years, nobody gives a fuck. He said saddam did it the day it happened and therefore it’s a conspiracy of controlled opposition?
let me guess it’s the JOOOOOOOOS((()))
In reply to reminder by bob_dole
She didn’t win, that cutie with the wookie walking through the woods did. Saw her placing something up over her head then recognized her mind.
That’s her. The one I keep missing every cycle.
In reply to All those falsely accused… by sheikurbootie
Roger Stone has done nothing wrong. He should sue the shit out of Mueller and Rod Rosenstein. Then write a tell all book about it. He would make a fortune.
In reply to All those falsely accused… by sheikurbootie
That may yet happen. Eyes wide open. Note periphery...
In reply to Roger Stone has done nothing… by lester1
The federal government has no right to drag an innocent man's name through the mud. There will be many millionaires made from being falsely accused/indited by "Russian Collusion".
In reply to Roger Stone has done nothing… by lester1
Death to the traitors of due process.
Dang, I may just have contradicted myself.
Anyhow, if you act on your dark impulses there are still plenty of states that may execute you after due process.
So, in the interest of civility all around, just don't kill - thank you.
In reply to All those falsely accused… by sheikurbootie
When does Mueller, Comey and others get indicted????
When Sessions dies and a real person takes the job
In reply to When does Mueller, Comey and… by sodbuster
Never. Deep state members never go to jail for their crimes.
This type of deep state cronyism is why Trump has so much support! Were all sick and tired of this deep state bs!
In reply to When does Mueller, Comey and… by sodbuster
When due process has been strangled.
In reply to When does Mueller, Comey and… by sodbuster
These guys sure don’t seem to have decent legal advice and don’t know when to remain silent
That is the point.. they do NOT want to be silenced by this bullshit.. who do the prosecutors answer to anyway?? Trump is pro JewLand so WHO WHO WHO is the ones that keep the bullshit going?
Is is all back to Soros and the commie cults?
In reply to These guys sure don’t seem… by AutoLode
Silence doesn't work in broadcasting, any better than antisemitism in politics (unless it's a fake setup)
In reply to That is the point.. they do… by dark pools of soros
This prosecutor answers to the federal grand jury.
In reply to That is the point.. they do… by dark pools of soros
Is that you Mueller ?? U drunk again?? 🤔
In reply to These guys sure don’t seem… by AutoLode
trump and his crew are dirty criminals, this whole movement is a disgrace, and will be remembered as such.
Around here they are really into fascism, just in case you are wondering about the down-votes.
In reply to trump and his crew are dirty… by martygraw
some special psychos on this site. a lot of the time i don't even read the articles, I just read the comments.
In reply to Around here they are really… by youshallnotkill
die commie... die again and again every night with your sin!!!!!
In reply to trump and his crew are dirty… by martygraw
Even with two male names he's still just a teenage girl.
Roger Stone is another long-time criminal about to go down. So stupid to let people know that you were aware of the impending Wikileaks release. Can't wait to see this traitor get convicted. Each Trump associate more dirty than the next.
Mueller is a political hit man for Hillary.
Mueller is protected by Satan for being part of the fire sacrifice of 21 children to the Jew god Molech at Waco Texas. Mueller and Bill had no problem roasting 21 kids alive in the fire.
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood but spiritualities; against powers; against the rulers by darkness and spiritual wickedness in high places.
Mueller is a life long Republican.
And the rest of your comment sounds totally sane.
In reply to Mueller is a political hit… by dogismycopilot
you didn't know about the satan fire sacrifice thing?
In reply to Mueller is a live long… by youshallnotkill