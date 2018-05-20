Russia's Navy Establishes Permanent Presence In Mediterranean Sea

Authored by Peter Korzun via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Russian President Vladimir Putin said a naval standing force, including warships with Kalibr long-range land attack cruise missiles, will be permanently deployed in the Mediterranean Sea. The statement was made at a meeting with top military officials and defense industry leaders that took place in Sochi on May 16. One of the missions is delivering strikes against terrorist targets in Syria.
102 expeditions of ships and submarines are planned in 2018. The force will go through intensive training.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet has become a much different force in comparison to what it was just three years ago. Since 2015, the year the operation in Syria was launched, it has received 15 new ships, including two frigates and six conventional submarines armed with Kalibr cruise missiles. With S-400 and S-300V4 air defense systems, Krasukha-4 electronic warfare systems and shore-based anti-ship Bastion batteries deployed on the Syrian coast, the ships in Eastern Mediterranean operate in a relatively safe environment. Kalibr missiles have already been fired from frigates and submarines at terrorist targets in Syria.
Last July, a 15-strong Mediterranean Task Force was established to be based out of Tartus, Syria’s leased naval facility. The ships provide a buffer on the southern flank of NATO. Russia needs to counter aggressive activities of the bloc in the region, including the Black Sea. Maintaining robust presence in the Mediterranean is the best way to defend Russia’s Black Sea borders.
All southern Europe, including such NATO military assets as Allied Joint Force Command in Naples, Italy, Combined Air Operations Centers in Larissa, Greece, and in Poggio Renatico, Italy, Headquarters Allied Land Command and Air Power Command in Izmir, Turkey, NATO Incirlik air base in Turkey, Graf Ignatievo and Bezmer air bases in Bulgaria used by US Air Force as well as a lot of other key NATO defense infrastructure sites happen to be within the range of Kalibr missiles installed on the platforms patrolling the Mediterranean Sea. They’ll all be knocked out with first salvos in case a Russia-NATO war starts.
The Fleet’s operations are not limited to the Black Sea basin and the Mediterranean. It is on the way of transition from a green-water naval formation to a blue water force, demonstrating the Russian flag as the ships move beyond the Strait of Gibraltar and the Suez Canal on the way to the World Ocean.
The establishment of permanent naval presence in the region can be explained by a number of rational calculations. The Mediterranean Sea is Russia’s only exit to the open ocean for the Black Sea Fleet. The permanent presence is a logical step in view of Russia’s growing political influence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Foreign Ministries are not the only ones to shape external policy. Any port call is a diplomat mission, providing an opportunity for official meetings and public diplomacy, with the events covered by media. Take the famous German Kiel Week or Kieler Woche in German, the biggest annual maritime festival and international forum visited by about three million people coming from all over the world. Warships from many countries are an important element of the event. Ships also take part in the Irish maritime festival at Drogheda Port. Russian frigate The Shtandart, a replica of the man-of-war built by Peter the Great in 1703, will visit Drogheda on June 10-11 this year.
The naval visits reflect foreign policy trends. In 2017, Russian ships made 46 port calls to drop anchor at 28 ports of 27 countries worldwide. The list includes five Western or West-friendly states: Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Japan and South Korea, which account for 19% of the countries visited by Russian ships. Nine (33%) of the states on the list belong to the Asia-Pacific region, with other 13 (48%) situated in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. The 81% vs.19% ratio illustrates Russia’s rebalancing from the “collective” West toward other countries and power poles. The Russian Navy also conducted six international exercises, demonstrating its global presence and power projection capability.
The growing trade brings to the fore the task of sea lanes’ protection. Russia has longstanding economic ties with many Mediterranean states, including Greece, Libya, Cyprus, and Algeria. The relations include defense cooperation.
US Navy deployments in support of ballistic missile defense are viewed as provocative moves to downgrade Russia’s strategic nuclear capability. With Russia’s continuous presence in the region, Aegis ships as well as aircraft carriers become sitting ducks for state-of-the art anti-ship missiles.
Like it or not, the Mediterranean Sea has ceased to be a “NATO Lake” dominated by US 6th Fleet. American vessels don’t own these waters anymore. As a great power, Russia has its own interests in the region and it has a powerful naval force permanently deployed to defend them.
Comments
wars forever!
Russian clowns are the entertainment of the world, clown in chief the great Putin 🤣.
The great superpower with a smaller economy than Italy .... hillarious
In reply to wars forever! by dark pools of soros
U-S-A!!! U-S-A!!!
U-S-A!!! U-S-A!!!
U-S-A!!! U-S-A!!!
In reply to Russian clowns are the… by Guentzburgh
Of course, this didn't happen recently...
Thank traitorous Obozo.
Speaking to Medvedev, "Tell Vlad I'll have more flexibility after the election."
In reply to r by Joe Trader
In just two sentences you have described the main strength and weakness of the Russian government.
America and the world would be better off working with Putin than working against him. There are no winners in a Cold War, but there could be a lot of winners around the globe if the two countries worked together on the right issues.
The hardliners on both sides need to realize that. I think that both Putin and Trump feel that way, but they each have some pains in the ass politicians in their national legislature who are vowed to maintain enmity between the two countries.
In reply to Russian clowns are the… by Guentzburgh
The Cold War was a waste. The Caucasian race is less than 8% of the global population. Russia is not my enemy, if they ever were.
Now communists and that crap idea about taking from the makers? Yes. Forever I shall hate commies, wherever I find them.
In reply to In just two sentences you… by Harry Lightning
The Rothschilds & Co probably don't help much either.
In fact, I'd say they are the reason for the problems to begin with.
In reply to In just two sentences you… by Harry Lightning
Russian Federation is sixth of world PPP
next behind Germany
Moving numbers in dollar measure is not economy in real
Russians do not spend monies they do not have normally
Look World Debt Clock by country
Interest rates look jump soon in real
Better worry about your own country
In reply to Russian clowns are the… by Guentzburgh
How much is that in GDP (PPP) per capita?
In reply to Russian Federation is… by Volkodav
Food prices are about half of Italy, but wages are 500 - 600 dollar a month. All very difficult to compare, as Russia as a flat tax rate and the Italians have a progressive tax rate.
In reply to How much is that in GDP (PPP… by Byte Me
Your comment is Spot on!, Russia is the freest country in the world
They have an IRS 13% flat tax!
Only now in Italy the M5S+Lega want a flat tax of 15%
Freedom is not about being able to insult our leaders, that is being to be rude.
Freedom is:
In reply to Food prices are about half… by Vimes
Not just flat, but low flat - 13%, which alsp covers free education and medical. Both lower budget than ours, but also IN sustainable budget, unlike ours. Military spending dropped by c. 20% last year too as the next 6 years focus is massive infrastructure, nation building, tech innovation & infrastructure and better pensions for the elderly.
Heads screwed on better than ours, and certainly no sign of fearful arms race - the opposite in fact.
In reply to Food prices are about half… by Vimes
Italy Must pay the debts 135%/PIB
In reply to Russian clowns are the… by Guentzburgh
There goes the Dollar hegemony ....
Fiat comes and goes. So do world reserve currencies.
In reply to There goes the Dollar… by Bunga Bunga
The script..has been flipped
When the Russians sent their carrier to the Med they made arrangements at foreign ports for refueling and stuff. The US got on the phone and told these countries to pull the welcome mat and deny the Russians entry or get fucked by the US. The Russians were a bit inconvenienced but kept on sailing. The US put a nail in their coffin for relations with these countries.
The more multi-polar the world stage becomes, the safer we, the non-US citizens are and will be.
Should have listened to Putin in Munich 2007.
Our 6th Fleet is dispersed throughout the Med and, to the chagrin of the crews, rarely stuck in port.
The Russians, for various reasons, are concentrated at their one port in Syria...
If I had the money to do so, I would establish a permanent presence along the Mediterranean, preferably in a seaside beach property along the Italian or French Riviera.
Been there, doing that, but not in the expensive bit full of riff-raff and oiks.
It's not a bad life, if you can cope with living in an Arcadian idyl (Arcadia is actually just up the road, but doesn't have a beach, so wasn't on my list).
In reply to If I had the money to do so,… by Harry Lightning
Who would want to claim that they "own" the Mediterranean? Certainly no sane individual!
"... a lot of other key NATO defense infrastructure sites happen to be within the range of Kalibr missiles installed on the platforms patrolling the Mediterranean Sea."
Newsflash for ZH geniuses:
...also a lot of Kalibr missiles installed on the platforms patrolling the Mediterranean Sea happen to be within the range of NATO defense infrastructure sites.
NATO launches another barrage of 100+ cruise missiles( which even Syria shot down like clay pigeons.)
USS ships start colliding with container ships and Luftwaffe´s sends all their available four fighters to provide air cover, a genial master plan.
In reply to "... a lot of other key NATO… by ShakenNotStirred
One minor point - Russia's missile defenses work.
In reply to "... a lot of other key NATO… by ShakenNotStirred
Yeah..but as we all know,American shit doesn't work.
In reply to "... a lot of other key NATO… by ShakenNotStirred
Read.
With enormous satisfaction.
Thanks.
The US century with its mass murder, wars and regime changes seems over.
Peace through strength and hopefully the Russians have time to achieve this goal.
Russia - the hope for the world.
Edgar Cayce.
Didn't Russia's ONLY aircraft carrier arrive being pulled by tug boats?
What the heck.
Carriers today are floating coffins.
The Russians can deal with them with a few unstoppable missiles.
Stop living in the past.
Carriers are now a liability.
In reply to Didn't Russia's ONLY… by sheikurbootie
Thank the powers that be. Putin is the best thing for both Russia and the West since pre-Rothschild days.
Be thankful he's there doing his thing.