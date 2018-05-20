"Smart, Quiet, Sweet" Texas School Shooter Killed Female Student Who Rejected Him, Taunted Victims

The student who admitted to carrying out Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas is being held in isolation after confessing to the attack. He's facing 10 charges of capital murder, plus a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant for shooting a cop.
And as police continue their search for a motive - disturbing images from the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts have already made the rounds in the media - the mother of one of Dimitrios Pagourtzis' 10 victims (a count that includes two teachers) - told the Los Angeles Times that her daughter spurned Pagourtzis' advances in the weeks before the shooting.
(Courtesy of Washington Post)
The woman, Sadie Rodriguez, said her daughter, Shana Fisher, one of the first students shot during the massacre, had "four months of problems with this boy." According to Rodriguez, Pagourtzis kept making advances toward her daughter, and she kept telling him no.
Meanwhile, Pagourtzis' family described him as a sweet and quiet boy, adding that they're at a loss for what motivated him.
The family of the 17-year-old suspect, junior Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is "as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred," according to a statement released to the media.
"We are gratified by the public comments made by other Santa Fe High School students that show Dimitri as we know him: a smart, quiet, sweet boy," the family statement said.
"While we remain mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday's tragedy, what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love."
One of Pagourtzis' classmates who died in the attack, Shana Fisher, "had 4 months of problems from this boy," her mother, Sadie Rodriguez, wrote in a private message to the Los Angeles Times on Facebook.
"He kept making advances on her and she repeatedly told him no."
At one point Fisher called Pagourtzis out in front of the class, embarrassing him in front of his fellow students.
Pagourtzis continued to get more aggressive, and she finally stood up to him and embarrassed him in class, Rodriguez said.
[...]
"A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn’t like," she said. "Shana being the first one."
Rodriguez didn't say how she knew her daughter was the first victim.
According to the LAT, if these allegations are true, this would be the second school shooting motivated by rejection in recent months. The first took place in March, when a 17-year-old Maryland high school student took his father's gun - just like Pagourtzis did - and used it to kill a female student who had rejected him.
Students who spoke with the LAT described horrifying scenes where the shooter would taunt his victims before killing them.
The gunman repeatedly taunted students during the attack, according to another harrowing account posted to Facebook by one survivor's mother.
After scrambling to escape the shooter's blasts in the art room, Isabelle Van Ness, covered in dust from rounds hitting her classroom walls, could hear the shooter in a next-door classroom yelling, "Woo hoo!" while shooting, according to her mother, Deedra Van Ness.
"The gunman then comes back into their room and they hear him saying … are you dead? Then more shots are fired," Deedra Van Ness wrote.
"By this time, cell phones all over the classroom are ringing and he's taunting the kids in the closet asking them … do you think it's for you? do you want to come answer it? Then he proceeds to fire more bullets into the closet and tries to get in."
Pagourtzis told police that he spared students he liked so that he could "have his story told." A judge questioned the teenager at his initial court appearance on Friday, but Pagourtzis said little aside from admitting to the shooting.
The smart sweet story came from the killer's immediate family . Self serving CYA .
KIDS being killed in the West
is a spiritual consequence of tolerating
KIDS being SNIPED in the East.
WARNING: Graphic Images
"We have created a culture that does not value life, that does not honor God, that does not respect authority. We are reaping the consequences of those actions, and that's not going to be reversed by a security guard or a metal detector."
- Rev. Brad Drake, Santa Fe Dayspring Church
Sadie Rodriguez
You got a green card bitch?
Bad choice to humiliate the boy.
https://dailyonnews.com/tag/shana-fisher/
Parkland Student Admits She (And Others) Ostracized Gunman Nikolas Cruz Since Middle School
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TOFaW9FgPA
In reply to Sadie Rodriguez You got a… by overbet
The story is always the same with these shootings. The kids then get called mentally ill after being artificially isolated by others for likely dubious reasons.
These was likely nothing wrong with the kid, he was just a powder keg with no outlet and far too many emotions for someone of that age to deal with.
In reply to Parkland Student Admits She … by Billy the Poet
Judging by her appearance (yes I absolutely do that) she was likely a nasty little bitch to him. Not that she deserved to be killed for it, but actions have consequences. He didnt go out of his way to kill kind people. Moral of the story. Dont intentionally hurt others to make yourself look or feel better.
In reply to The poor girl wasn't ready… by Billy the Poet
I'm sticking with my original thoughts...we need to ban public high schools. This shit keeps happening at public high schools. Eliminate the problem.
In reply to Judging by her appearance … by overbet
I agree. Graduation should happen at the end of eighth grade. Smart kids go to college prep or actual college, bored smart kids go to trade or tech school, stupid kids continue being stupid.
We can't afford this baby sitting service anymore.
In reply to I'm sticking with my… by SumTing Wong
Nobody should have ever been forced to attend the public school system.
In reply to I'm sticking with my… by SumTing Wong
Was he a Columbiner? What a screwed up kid if the claim is true.
In reply to Judging by her appearance … by overbet
The left, along with screaming for our guns says we need to get to the no1 problem: mental health. On one hand they teach our children that's its good to be gender fluid, maintain confrontational progressive resistance to the norms of society, and hold to the highest standards our differences. On the other hand when some kid is confused because he doesn't even know what he is let alone who he is by encouraging free gender identification, protected hate, and happy pillows, hugs and safe zone as the only acceptable means to deal with growing up. 25 years ago if a kid walked around without showering wearing swastikas and celebrating mass murder with buttons, he would have been called out by his peers, and maybe gotten a healthy 'straighten your shit up' ass whooping by his parents (preferribly) or his classmates. Today there is no outlet for micro rage (that a little fistfight used to fix) and kids do not have the opportunity to learn that their anti-public behavior has consequences. In fact it is applauded. No reason to fit in when standing out with purple hair, antisocial bizarre behavior that is lauded and homosexuality that is more fashionable than being straight. The left created this mental health issue now they blame the problem on everyone else. Kids don't have a chance today. Who can blame em. As an adult I can hardly wade through the BS I'm being force fed by the left. I've at least experienced normal. I emplore you to walk down any street in Dema-fornia and try to find normal. Its not your fathers USA, that's for sure. There are mental health issues out there all right. Its called the Democratic progressive left, and is in full view by what they lobby for us to accept as OK. Well its NOT OK! Its what societies become right before they end. Whacked out perverts run by the intellectuals. See Rome
In reply to "We have created a culture… by espirit
There's almost a perfect correlation with broken family/absent or bad father figure . The left denigrates the father figure as a positive influence or authority while praising single motherhood, broken families, lesbian families, recomposed and polyamourous families etc .
In reply to The left, along with… by SybilDefense
The media suppress that correlation comprehensively because the left holds it sacred that family is to be suppressed as an influence in favor of government, and that fathers are entirely superfluous or.negative .
In reply to You're over thinking the… by TBT or not TBT
I agree with what you say, and want to add this:
Kids today aren't required to be responsible, to get a job, to pay for their own shit. They are told they are entitled. Entitled to this and that. And if they don't get whatever it is that they are entitled to, then they are entitled to be outraged. They think someone else owes them. I am sick and tired of that leftist attitude. You aren't entitled to jack shit. I don't owe you anything. If you want to make something of yourself, thats on you, not me. Get your ass out of bed and get to school on time, or to your job on time.
He thought he was entitled to this girls affection. She didn't give it, so he killed her. The ultimate entitlement outrage, taking someone's life.
In reply to The left, along with… by SybilDefense
The big question about all this "mental health" jazz is: how will that be defined and who will get to define it? They can easily say that just wanting to own a gun is a mental illness, so, no guns for you!
In reply to The left, along with… by SybilDefense
When I heard Dimitry Orlov detail how the former USSR attacked us on a cultural level? It fit right in with what my mentor Aaron Russo said about the Rockhefellers: they meant to do this. They meant to have women become "emancipated" to weaken our families. That's how they knew they could beat us. The strength of the enfranchised American people could never be beaten on our own soil.
Now we're all that's left. Paradoxically that makes us right. Don't try to figure this out. When the time comes to stand on your own land you will find yourselves shoulder to shoulder with us indians.
This is your land too. And I will tell you the one standard by which you are judged in our courts: YOU LOVE THIS LAND JUST AS MUCH AS WE DO.
The land does not discriminate, she loves us all but she loves best who loves her.
Never let anybody tell you that you are second rate on this land. Nobody gets to say that to us.
In reply to "We have created a culture… by espirit
The god that you refer to is the result of over 2ooo years of suggestion and conditioning of every human living within a "social order' primarily any of the Abrahamic religions. You may have to open your eyes and mind a lot wider than you have ever imagined to free yourself of the lies of modernity
All 'beliefs' are only personal acceptance of some story or myth. Couple that with the unique exception of the human brain in that it is 100% susceptible to suggestion 100% of the time. Third thing to consider is the existence of non-physical energy beings created within our solar system accidentally during the original formation of our galaxy, who, being a primordial nature energy species feed off of base emotion energies that they create in our physical species utilizing our quirk of susceptibility to suggestion to engage in fear and destructive thinking patterns. That is what we have to deal with.
Having said that , the only way that I am finding to offset my own conditioning is to focus on the only 'god" that I physically encounter every day of my awareness, the feminine god we call 'Mother Nature'. For me, if it's not from 'Nature' it s a lie from others molded to benefit them, and not the sustainability of Natural law.
In reply to "We have created a culture… by espirit
In reply to "We have created a culture… by espirit
