"Smart, Quiet, Sweet" Texas School Shooter Killed Female Student Who Rejected Him, Taunted Victims

Sun, 05/20/2018

The student who admitted to carrying out Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas is being held in isolation after confessing to the attack. He's facing 10 charges of capital murder, plus a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant for shooting a cop.

And as police continue their search for a motive - disturbing images from the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts have already made the rounds in the media - the mother of one of Dimitrios Pagourtzis' 10 victims (a count that includes two teachers) - told the Los Angeles Times that her daughter spurned Pagourtzis' advances in the weeks before the shooting.

Long

(Courtesy of Washington Post)

The woman, Sadie Rodriguez, said her daughter, Shana Fisher, one of the first students shot during the massacre, had "four months of problems with this boy." According to Rodriguez, Pagourtzis kept making advances toward her daughter, and she kept telling him no.

Meanwhile, Pagourtzis' family described him as a sweet and quiet boy, adding that they're at a loss for what motivated him.

The family of the 17-year-old suspect, junior Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is "as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred," according to a statement released to the media.

"We are gratified by the public comments made by other Santa Fe High School students that show Dimitri as we know him: a smart, quiet, sweet boy," the family statement said.

"While we remain mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday's tragedy, what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love."

One of Pagourtzis' classmates who died in the attack, Shana Fisher, "had 4 months of problems from this boy," her mother, Sadie Rodriguez, wrote in a private message to the Los Angeles Times on Facebook.

"He kept making advances on her and she repeatedly told him no."

At one point Fisher called Pagourtzis out in front of the class, embarrassing him in front of his fellow students.

Pagourtzis continued to get more aggressive, and she finally stood up to him and embarrassed him in class, Rodriguez said.

[...]

"A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn’t like," she said. "Shana being the first one."

Rodriguez didn't say how she knew her daughter was the first victim.

According to the LAT, if these allegations are true, this would be the second school shooting motivated by rejection in recent months. The first took place in March, when a 17-year-old Maryland high school student took his father's gun - just like Pagourtzis did - and used it to kill a female student who had rejected him.

Students who spoke with the LAT described horrifying scenes where the shooter would taunt his victims before killing them.

The gunman repeatedly taunted students during the attack, according to another harrowing account posted to Facebook by one survivor's mother.

After scrambling to escape the shooter's blasts in the art room, Isabelle Van Ness, covered in dust from rounds hitting her classroom walls, could hear the shooter in a next-door classroom yelling, "Woo hoo!" while shooting, according to her mother, Deedra Van Ness.

"The gunman then comes back into their room and they hear him saying … are you dead? Then more shots are fired," Deedra Van Ness wrote.

"By this time, cell phones all over the classroom are ringing and he's taunting the kids in the closet asking them … do you think it's for you? do you want to come answer it? Then he proceeds to fire more bullets into the closet and tries to get in."

Pagourtzis told police that he spared students he liked so that he could "have his story told." A judge questioned the teenager at his initial court appearance on Friday, but Pagourtzis said little aside from admitting to the shooting.

a Smudge by an… Sun, 05/20/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

Brothers i am first this time. Let's take a moment of silence before the inevitable accusations. And let's make some affirmations.

We shall never use force against another human except to prevent what?

Mayhem.

Our rifles stand taller than the flag now. Be strong brothers.

TBT or not TBT revolla Sun, 05/20/2018 - 18:17 Permalink

Well that's as scientific a cause and effect relationship as you'll experience, that "spiritual" one between the trouble in whogiveafuckistan, and murders committed by people who know nothing of it targeting people who know or care hardly at all about it on the other side of the world where Islam and tribal ism are damned near unknown or anyway impossible to understand       BTW this shooting is also not about Vietnam, or that asshole Lyndon Johnson    Back away from the bong       

SybilDefense espirit Sun, 05/20/2018 - 17:25 Permalink

The left, along with screaming for our guns says we need to get to the no1 problem: mental health.  On one hand they teach our children that's its good to be gender fluid, maintain confrontational progressive resistance to the norms of society, and hold to the highest standards our differences.  On the other hand when some kid is confused because he doesn't even know what he is let alone who he is by encouraging free gender identification, protected hate, and happy pillows, hugs and safe zone as the only acceptable means to deal with growing up.   25 years ago if a kid walked around without showering wearing swastikas and celebrating mass murder with buttons, he would have been called out by his peers, and maybe gotten a healthy 'straighten your shit up' ass whooping by his parents (preferribly) or his classmates.  Today there is no outlet for micro rage (that a little fistfight used to fix) and kids do not have the opportunity to learn that their anti-public behavior has consequences.  In fact it is applauded.  No reason to fit in when standing out with purple hair, antisocial bizarre behavior that is lauded and homosexuality that is more fashionable than being straight.  The left created this mental health issue now they blame the problem on everyone else.  Kids don't have a chance today. Who can blame em.  As an adult I can hardly wade through the BS I'm being force fed by the left.  I've at least experienced normal.  I emplore you to walk down any street in Dema-fornia and try to find normal.  Its not your fathers USA, that's for sure.  There are mental health issues out there all right.  Its called the Democratic progressive left, and is in full view by what they lobby for us to accept as OK.  Well its NOT OK!  Its what societies become right before they end. Whacked out perverts run by the intellectuals.  See Rome

 

Beam Me Up Scotty SybilDefense Sun, 05/20/2018 - 17:34 Permalink

I agree with what you say, and want to add this:

Kids today aren't required to be responsible, to get a job, to pay for their own shit.  They are told they are entitled.  Entitled to this and that.  And if they don't get whatever it is that they are entitled to, then they are entitled to be outraged.  They think someone else owes them.  I am sick and tired of that leftist attitude.  You aren't entitled to jack shit.  I don't owe you anything.  If you want to make something of yourself, thats on you, not me.  Get your ass out of bed and get to school on time, or to your job on time.

He thought he was entitled to this girls affection.  She didn't give it, so he killed her.  The ultimate entitlement outrage, taking someone's life.

a Smudge by an… espirit Sun, 05/20/2018 - 17:36 Permalink

When I heard Dimitry Orlov detail how the former USSR attacked us on a cultural level? It fit right in with what my mentor Aaron Russo said about the Rockhefellers: they meant to do this. They meant to have women become "emancipated" to weaken our families. That's how they knew they could beat us. The strength of the enfranchised American people could never be beaten on our own soil.

Now we're all that's left. Paradoxically that makes us right. Don't try to figure this out. When the time comes to stand on your own land you will find yourselves shoulder to shoulder with us indians.

This is your land too. And I will tell you the one standard by which you are judged in our courts: YOU LOVE THIS LAND JUST AS MUCH AS WE DO.

The land does not discriminate, she loves us all but she loves best who loves her.

Never let anybody tell you that you are second rate on this land. Nobody gets to say that to us.

Grin Bagel espirit Sun, 05/20/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

The god that you refer to is the result of over 2ooo years of suggestion and conditioning of every human living within a "social order' primarily any of the Abrahamic religions. You may have to open your eyes and mind a lot wider than you have ever imagined to free yourself of the lies of modernity

All 'beliefs' are only personal acceptance of some story or myth. Couple that with the unique exception of the human brain in that it is 100% susceptible to suggestion 100% of the time. Third thing to consider is the existence of non-physical energy beings created within our solar system accidentally during the original formation of our galaxy, who, being a primordial nature energy species feed off of base emotion energies that they create in our physical species utilizing our quirk of susceptibility to suggestion to engage in fear and destructive thinking patterns. That is what we have to deal with.

Having said that , the only way that I am finding to offset my own conditioning is to focus on the only 'god" that I physically encounter every day of my awareness, the feminine god we call 'Mother Nature'. For me, if it's not from 'Nature' it s a lie from others molded to benefit them, and not the sustainability of Natural law.

TBT or not TBT Grin Bagel Sun, 05/20/2018 - 17:59 Permalink

Good grief . Most of what happens in the universe is asexual, and plenty of biological activity in this tiny fraction of the earth called the biosphere is asexual.   Feminine and mascu!ine are categories of animals and anthropocentric humans .    The  notion that anything as powerful as God has to be male or female...which are ridiculously limiting constraints for a being that created both and can know all, is hyper silly .   