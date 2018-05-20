Trump To Order Probe Into FBI, DOJ Surveillance Of His Campaign

President Trump is officially requesting that the Department of Justice investigate whether or not the "FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump campaign for Political Purposes," as well as whether "any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama administration." He will make this demand official on Monday.
I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018
On Saturday, Trump called for the DOJ to "release or review" a cache of documents that will allow Congressional investigators to get to the bottom of revelations that the FBI sent an informant to infiltrate the Trump campaign.
If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal. Only the release or review of documents that the House Intelligence Committee (also, Senate Judiciary) is asking for can give the conclusive answers. Drain the Swamp!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018
Hardly missing a beat, the NYT's Maggie Haberman was quick to ask rhetorically "And if the answer is no, will White House accept it?"
And if the answer is no, will White House accept it? https://t.co/QrcNIfjqN0— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 20, 2018
Meanwhile, another rhetorical question came from across the ideological aisle, when Nick Short mused that "Maybe it’s time some “reporters” start asking Obama what he knew & when he knew it? After all, former FBI Director Comey briefed National Security Council Principal’s about Carter Page in “late Spring 2016.” This was a counterintelligence investigation, not criminal, Obama knew."
Maybe it’s time some “reporters” start asking Obama what he knew & when he knew it? After all, former FBI Director Comey briefed National Security Council Principal’s about Carter Page in “late Spring 2016.” This was a counterintelligence investigation, not criminal, Obama knew. https://t.co/plUr0ZhyAZ— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 20, 2018
We look forward to the answers.
As a reminder, the informant, identified as 73-year-old University of Cambridge professor Stefan Halper, a U.S. citizen living in London who approached four campaign aides during the 2016 US election for purposes of espionage on behalf of the FBI, according to reports last week in the New York Times and Washington Post.
es·pi·o·nage
noun
-
the practice of spying or of using spies, typically by governments to obtain political and military information.
synonyms: spying, infiltration;
Halper - a longtime FBI and CIA asset whose former father-in-law was former Deputy CIA Director Ray Cline, notably got caught spying on the Carter administration during the 1980 election, "reportedly under the direction of former CIA Director and then-Vice-Presidential candidate George H.W. Bush," according to The Intercept.
The plot involved CIA operatives passing classified information about Carter’s foreign policy to Reagan campaign officials in order to ensure the Reagan campaign knew of any foreign policy decisions that Carter was considering. -The Intercept
How did we get to Stefan Halper again?
August 22, 2017, Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson told Congressional investigators that former MI6 spy Christopher Steele said the FBI had corroborated parts of the salacious and unverified "Trump-Russia' dossier with "a human source from inside the Trump organization."
March 25 of this year, the Daily Caller exclusively reported that Cambridge professor Stefan Halper had met with Trump aide George Papadopoulos and "two other campaign advisers," including Carter Page. In September 2016, Halper contacted Papadopoulos and lured him to London for work on a foreign policy paper for the sum of $3,000. Halper reportedly asked "George, you know about hacking the emails from Russia, right?" The Trump aide reportedly told Halper he didn't know anything about them, and the topic was dropped.
May 8, a fierce battle between House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) and the DOJ's Rod Rosenstein over the cache of documents detailing the "human source" came to a head, after The Washington Post reported that Nunes had been denied access to the intelligence - which had already been seen by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The White House agreed with the DOJ that the materials were too hot to give Congress - and "could risk lives by potentially exposing the source, a U.S. citizen who has provided intelligence to the CIA and FBI."
May 9, the DOJ reversed course, allowing Nunes and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) to receive a classified briefing on the documents (not the documents themselves, as Trump referred top in his tweet).
May 10, journalist Kimberly Strassel, a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board, penned an op-ed in the WSJ in which she said she knew who the informant was.
May 11, journalist Paul Sperry noted an entry in Stefan Halper's Wikipedia page that read "He has been exposed as a CIA and M-16 spy behind the FBI Russiagate investigations of the Trump Campaign and is an informant to the Mueller Special Prosecutor investigation" - which was quickly taken down.
Interesting recent addition to STEFAN A HALPER's Wikipedia page ...— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 11, 2018
"He has been exposed as a CIA and M-16 spy behind the FBI Russiagate investigations of the Trump Campaign and is an informant to the Mueller Special Prosecutor investigation."https://t.co/WF9sCL6H3m
Good catch! It’s already been removed. Here are the screenshots. pic.twitter.com/3fdLLOGrSf— 🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸 (@drdrjojo) May 11, 2018
Sperry also tweeted "In summer 2016, Brennan with his FBI liaison Strzok, along with help from Kerry @ State, were trying to set Russian espionage traps for minor players in the Trump campaign through cultivated intel assets."
DEVELOPING: A major new front is opening in the political espionage scandal. In summer 2016, Brennan with his FBI liaison Strzok, along with help from Kerry @ State, were trying to set Russian espionage traps for minor players in the Trump campaign through cultivated intel assets— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 11, 2018
May 15, the Daily Caller reported that Congressional investigators were reviewing Glenn Simpson's August 2017 testimony regarding the "human source from within the Trump organization."
May 16, the New York Times revealed that "at least one government informant met several times with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos." The Wednesday report also disclosed the existence of "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" - the FBI's code name for their early Trump-Russia investigation, which they say originated after the Australian diplomat Alexander Downer told authorities that the Trump aide bragged in May 2016 that he knew the Russians had Hillary Clinton's emails.
Given Sperry's tweet above, it strongly suggests that then-CIA Director John Brennan, FBI agent Peter Strzok and Secretary of State John Kerry were working with the informant (Halper) to set "Russian espionage traps" for members of Trump's campaign as part of Operation Crossfire Hurricane.
Finally, on Friday, May 18, the Washington Post and New York Times published reports which don't mention the informant's name, but included enough detail to easily identify him as Halper even without the Daily Caller's article from March.
For example, The New York Times describes the informant as "an American academic who teaches in Britain," who "made contact late that summer with one campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos." While The Post reports "For years, the professor has provided information to the FBI and the CIA."
These descriptions corroborate the March report ofrom the Daily Caller which described Halper as a "Cambridge professor with connections to the CIA" who contacted Papadopoulos "Two months before the 2016 election."
Halper has ostensibly been a spook for decades - enlisted by the FBI in the summer of 2016 to spy on members of the Trump campaign. As such, he was probably sweating bullets on November 9, 2016 - the day Hillary was supposed to have won the election.
Meanwhile, the MSM seems to be splitting hairs over the definition of "spy" and "informant," as they are trying to sell the FBI/DOJ spy operation as simply "helping" Trump by looking out for pesky Russian moles his campaign.
Did the FBI use informants in the Hillary Clinton investigation?— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 18, 2018
At the end of the day, according to all accounts - the US Intelligence community was categorically, by definition, spying on the Trump campaign no matter how hard the MSM tries to spin things.
The person the DOJ/FBI sent to the Trump campaign is called a spy & the left wants us to instead debate what the definition of "is" is. The so called "informant" shouldn't have SPIED on the Trump campaign. Period. SO much misconduct at DOJ/FBI to launch the Trump-Russia probe.— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 20, 2018
And now we wait to see if the DOJ will hand over those documents...
Comments
synonyms:spying, infiltration, DNC;
The worm has turned.
NOW!!!!
The Storm is beginning.
Sessions has been at work. The Weiner Indictment was just unsealed. The plug has been pulled on the swamp. This opens many cans of worms, "the insurance files". There are over 30,000 sealed indictments.
Boom, Boom, Boom.
In reply to can we stop paying sessions… by Four chan
The whole Russiagate investigation is a circular sham where one Brit - Clinton agent verifies another's fake dossier ie. Halper and Downer "confirm" Steele's fake dossier... and then the colluding FBI execs take this pile of fraud to FISA and start bugging and further infiltrating the Trump campaign. The fun starts when the players all turn on Obama- Lynch and claim innocence on account of they were only following orders. Yum.
In reply to The Storm is beginning… by Got The Wrong No
Sad thing is that the average American citizen will never know how many indictments were quashed before they made it to Grand Jury.
In reply to The Storm is beginning… by Got The Wrong No
The elephant in the room that all mainstream Lib media is ignoring has...
Hillary colluding with the Russians and NOT Trump
The democrat party funding the collusion through the dossier
The US government using foreign spy's to spy on Trump
The FBI and DOJ seditiously undermining a presidential candidate and sitting POTUS
The State Department, DOJ and FBI planting traps for Trump campaign representatives in order to concoct and support their Russia collusion narrative
The DOJ leaking the Inspector General's report in a way that frames the illegal acts by top level government hacks as something patriotic to spy on both candidate Trump and POTUS Trump
The "resist" movement is deeply embedded in both the democrat party and the mainstream media and everything they do undermines our republic
In reply to And has anybody seen the dog… by Billy the Poet
In reply to The worm left the dirt and… by NidStyles
More on botnets: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Botnet
In reply to In other words, your bad… by Billy the Poet
There is a written plan to dissolve all the agencies here, and a few others, and rebuild from the ground on up.
Trump's tweetstorm was specifically designed to release ALL the unredacted documents, which he will do shortly by executive order.
In reply to The worm has turned. by sheikurbootie
In reply to synonyms:spying,… by bh2
Actually, this goes further than spying. Spying to me implies watching closely and collecting information.
This effort, between the FBI, CIA, DOJ, State Department, and Obama White house - included surveillance without warrants back to 2015, creation of false 'evidence' (dossier) to obtain FISA warrants, setting up meetings with Australian officials (Clinton Foundation donor Downer) - to get drunk with Papadopolous (a twenty-something unpaid campaign volunteer) and gleen info, to set up Page to talk to a 'Russian' source (he had been an FBI source years ago) - and using THAT entrapment-derived info - when passed on by our foreign 'friends' (Downer and Halper) - as further justification for 5eyes surveillance and more US FISA warrant surveillance during the campaign, and coordinated 'leaking' by Comey and Brennan and Clapper to the NYTimes, the WashingtonPost, and CNN to confirm "Russian connections" of the Trump campaign and the need for a counter-intelligence investigation and a criminal investigation. And of course, a Special Counsel investigation. All based on totally bogus information, but coordinated first as an attempt to influence perception and affect a presidential election, but then as a coup attempt to overturn a duly elected president. In any other times in history, the conspirators would be shot or hung for attempting such grave [seditious and treasonous] actions against the people and the Constitution. All to deflect from and cover-up the Clinton and Obama crimes, and to frame Trump at the same time, calling it broadly - an "insurance policy" against a Trump election.
In reply to synonyms:spying,… by bh2