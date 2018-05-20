Trump Erupts In Angry Tweetstorm: "When Does This Witch Hunt STOP", Slams Hillary, Podesta

With the "Russian collusion" narrative disintegrating fast, as even the biggest Russiagate cheerleaders exit stage left now that the public's attention has shifted to the FBI itself for having created the narrative after planting at least one infiltrator - Stefan Halper - in the Trump campaign, overnight the NYT tried to pivot the collusion story away from Russia and toward the middle east, reporting that Trump advisers met with an emissary for two Gulf nations during the campaign, a meeting arranged by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, suggesting countries beyond Russia may have offered help.
And while the NYT claims that "the meeting was convened primarily to offer help to the Trump team, and it forged relationships between the men and Trump insiders that would develop over the coming months — past the election and well into President Trump’s first year in office, according to several people with knowledge of their encounters" who we assume are more FBI moles in the Trump administration, it quietly admits deep inside the piece, that once again there is no actual evidence of anything improper: "It is unclear whether such a proposal was executed, and the details of who commissioned it remain in dispute"
So, in what appears to have been a late start to his usual Sunday morning tweeting, an especially angry president Trump erupted on his favorite social network, lashing out at a variety of recent developments.
First, after late on Saturday the president called on the DOJ to allow members of Congress to review documents related to the FBI spy, saying "If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal," in his first Sunday tweet, referning the NYT story about "gulf emissaries", Trump blasted the "failing and crooked NYT" for moving attention to the rest of the world after it found nothing on Russia:
Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World!
Following up by an angry outburst, asking "at what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction."...
... At which point Trump pivoted to his old nemesis, Hillary Clinton, asking why "they aren’t looking at the corruption in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam."
An increasingly irritated Trump then warns that GOP candidates will be hurt in the midterms by the special counsel's investigation, which it it is now indeed looking at the rest of the World, "they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party." Meanwhile, Trump blasted, "Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier!"
Going back again to Hillary, Trump appropriately asks whatever "happened to the Server, at the center of so much Corruption, that the Democratic National Committee REFUSED to hand over to the hard charging (except in the case of Democrats) FBI?" The same server that was inspected only by the Ukraine-linked cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, whose founder and boss, Dmitry Alpervotich sits on the board of the rabidly anti-Trump, anti-Russia Atlantic Council, and for some reason nobody else has had access to, even though as Trump notes, "[the FBI] broke into homes & offices early in the morning, but were afraid to take the Server?"
Trump concluded the 6-part tweetstorm by asking why the "Podesta brother" hasn't been charged and arrested like others, and whether it is because "he is a VERY well connected Democrat working in the Swamp of Washington, D.C."
While previously these tweets may have been summarily ignored by the public increasingly habituated to Trump's angry weekend tweetstorm outbursts, in light of the recent news that the FBI was indeed spying secretly on Trump, which as the president correctly assessed was "really a big deal", perhaps it is time for the DOJ to finally look at the other side of it aisle for criminality and collusion, especially since as Politico's Jake Sherman notes, the "justice department is run by a Republican, Jeff Sessions, who the president appointed."
