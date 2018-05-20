Trump Erupts In Angry Tweetstorm: "When Does This Witch Hunt STOP", Slams Hillary, Podesta

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/20/2018 - 10:22

With the "Russian collusion" narrative disintegrating fast, as even the biggest Russiagate cheerleaders exit stage left now that the public's attention has shifted to the FBI itself for having created the narrative after planting at least one infiltrator - Stefan Halper - in the Trump campaign, overnight the NYT tried to pivot the collusion story away from Russia and toward the middle east, reporting that Trump advisers met with an emissary for two Gulf nations during the campaign, a meeting arranged by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, suggesting countries beyond Russia may have offered help.

Erik D. Prince, the founder of Blackwater, arranged the meeting with Donald Trump Jr., George Nader and Joel Zamel

And while the NYT claims that "the meeting was convened primarily to offer help to the Trump team, and it forged relationships between the men and Trump insiders that would develop over the coming months — past the election and well into President Trump’s first year in office, according to several people with knowledge of their encounters" who we assume are more FBI moles in the Trump administration, it quietly admits deep inside the piece, that once again there is no actual evidence of anything improper: "It is unclear whether such a proposal was executed, and the details of who commissioned it remain in dispute"

So, in what appears to have been a late start to his usual Sunday morning tweeting, an especially angry president Trump erupted on his favorite social network, lashing out at a variety of recent developments.

First, after late on Saturday the president called on the DOJ to allow members of Congress to review documents related to the FBI spy, saying "If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal," in his first Sunday tweet, referning the NYT story about "gulf emissaries", Trump blasted the "failing and crooked NYT" for moving attention to the rest of the world after it found nothing on Russia:

Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World!

Following up by an angry outburst, asking "at what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction."...

... At which point Trump pivoted to his old nemesis, Hillary Clinton, asking why "they aren’t looking at the corruption in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam."

An increasingly irritated Trump then warns that GOP candidates will be hurt in the midterms by the special counsel's investigation, which it it is now indeed looking at the rest of the World, "they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party." Meanwhile, Trump blasted, "Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier!"

Going back again to Hillary, Trump appropriately asks whatever "happened to the Server, at the center of so much Corruption, that the Democratic National Committee REFUSED to hand over to the hard charging (except in the case of Democrats) FBI?" The same server that was inspected only by the Ukraine-linked cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, whose founder and boss, Dmitry Alpervotich sits on the board of the rabidly anti-Trump, anti-Russia Atlantic Council, and for some reason nobody else has had access to, even though as Trump notes, "[the FBI] broke into homes & offices early in the morning, but were afraid to take the Server?"

Trump concluded the 6-part tweetstorm by asking why the "Podesta brother" hasn't been charged and arrested like others, and whether it is because "he is a VERY well connected Democrat working in the Swamp of Washington, D.C."

While previously these tweets may have been summarily ignored by the public increasingly habituated to Trump's angry weekend tweetstorm outbursts, in light of the recent news that the FBI was indeed spying secretly on Trump, which as the president correctly assessed was "really a big deal", perhaps it is time for the DOJ to finally look at the other side of it aisle for criminality and collusion, especially since as Politico's Jake Sherman notes, the "justice department is run by a Republican, Jeff Sessions, who the president appointed."

Looney Sun, 05/20/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

 

Fuck Crooked Hillary! String her up already!

Oh, crap… the words “fuck” and “Hillary” in the same sentence make wanna puke. Am I bulimic?   ;-)

Looney

Super Sleuth Looney Sun, 05/20/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

Doesn't Trump know that the Santa Fe shooting was staged to distract from the proven conspiracy of British infiltration of his campaign?  The hard evidence of CIA-FBI-MI6-DOJ sedition posted by ZH alone is now indisputable!

 

http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=99345

 

Santa Fe Shooting OBVIOUSLY Another False Flag Terror Operation to Divert Attention from OPERATION CROSSFIRE HURRICANE.

SWRichmond DeadFred Sun, 05/20/2018 - 10:40 Permalink

.At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP!

Sir,

Activate the unorganized militia and call us into federal service.  Order a muster on the Mall, fully armed.  Come to the Mall in person and issue us orders.  We will stop this thing pronto.

Cassandra.Hermes IridiumRebel Sun, 05/20/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

It is not a show, it is a reality, the Pussy-Grabber campaign investigation is like onion, you pill one layer another one appear.

The pussy-grabber is the real estate developer that has sold disproportionally more properties to Russian mobsters, he has a close relationship with cement mob in New York: S&A Concrete, Valente Industries, Certified Concrete Company, his campaign were visited by Israeli MOSAD operatives specializing in social media manipulation and deep pocket Arabians, He just let Chinese spy on USA citizen with ZTE phones, just because Chinese gave him 500Millions,

Imagine all of this with Obama, he would have been gone long time ago, but Pussy-Grabber is manipulator, he attacks FBI, Justice Department, Obama, Hillary, Bush, he constantly blame it on someone else and he has dumb ass-kissers who support him because of their tribal  upbringing.

  

Stan522 SWRichmond Sun, 05/20/2018 - 10:56 Permalink

The elephant in the room that all mainstream Lib media is ignoring has...

Hillary colluding with the Russians and NOT Trump

The democrat party funding the collusion through the dossier

The US government using foreign spy's to spy on Trump

The FBI and DOJ seditiously undermining a presidential candidate and sitting POTUS

The State Department, DOJ and FBI planting traps for Trump campaign representatives in order to concoct and support their Russia collusion narrative

The DOJ leaking the Inspector General's report in a way that frames the illegal acts by top level government hacks as something patriotic to spy on both candidate Trump and POTUS Trump

The "resist" movement is deeply embedded in both the democrat party and the mainstream media and everything they do undermines our republic

JasperEllings Stan522 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

Hillary's secret police listened in on everything Trump's campaign did and said.

They sent moles into the campaign to undermine it.

They formulated fake criminal activities to try to involve the campaign.

Then the media made up fake news about the campaign, attacking it relentlessly for 18 months.

And finally they had their fake voters (dead and illegals) vote for her.

And still ... Hillary lost.

Wow!

She had to be the worst candidate in the history of the world.

 

curbjob OneStinkyDinky Sun, 05/20/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

"at what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP!"

There is historical precedence; Whitewater; which cost $60 million at the time .. so it would seem with inflation adjusted $$'s, Mr Mueller has a long way to go however;

regardless of his findings, there will be no impeachment if the president is guilty of any crime; nor will there be any charges laid against  a federal employee guilty of perverting the course of justice  ... it's just not politically correct anymore.

Aside; I would have bet good money that Trump would have erupted a tweetstormy this morning; the media gushing over the inbreds wedding must be like a digital waterboarding for the narcissist .

BarkingCat loveyajimbo Sun, 05/20/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

"Trump needs to fire Sessions (and Rosenstein) and replace with guys who WILL prosecute Hillary and all of the Barry Obongo criminals... or...

He needs to STFU."

 

Exactly. Perhaps he failed to look at the org chart, but all those people work for him.

It is like watching a CEO complaining about some middle management type sabotaging his business plans but letting them continue their employment.  

tmosley Linus2011 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

This is how federal investigations typically go. They let you walk around for YEARS, accumulating more and more evidence of your crimes.

By the time you are indicted, it's already over. A lawyer is just a waste of money at that point (at least for plebs). Hillary might have enough to draw out a trial long enough for her to die of natural causes first (a few years), but Podesta doesn't. The rest of the bunch generally won't either.

bowie28 tmosley Sun, 05/20/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

Its also possible that all the evidence of doj and fbi corruption and the fact that many of the charges amount to treason will be used to move prosecution to military tribunals, with justification that these are not common criminals but are actually domestic enemies of the US plotting with foreign powers to overthrow of our government.

Watch for hints of it moving in this direction.

chunga bowie28 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

DOJ/FBI are now openly operating ultra vires and the AG is possibly AWOL.

One of the checks and balances is conspicuously missing.

//edit//

Here's Nunes. We hear from him, Jordan, and Gowdy. That's about it. Congress has a duty and the reds have a majority.

BOOM! Devin Nunes: If FBI Paid to Spy on Trump “It’s Absolute Red Line! It’s Over With!… No Honest American Will Stand for This!” (VIDEO)

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/devin-nunes-if-fbi-paid-to-spy-…

Rep. Devin Nunes: If any of that is true, if they ran a spy ring or an informant ring and they were paying people within the Trump campaign, if any of that is true that is an absolute red line. There’s not and honest person in this country who could believe that taxpayer dollars going to fund this ring and operate like this what is said in The New York Times that has quite a bit of detail on it, if any of that is true it’s a red line in this country. You can’t do this to political campaigns. According to them this was done in the spring before the counter-intelligence was even open. If that’s true, we need to know about it… If they paid someone it’s an absolute red line and this is over with!”

Theta_Burn Linus2011 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

The retard is strong in these..leaders. And their end is nigh.. it sucks that McCain is taking the easy way out tho..

Pelosi.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Im50XUXeb0I

Waters.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CIf7A2CvQs

McCain.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gijVf5xFkuc

The stunning lack of interview gibberish by these resident stutterers lately tells you all you need to know.

If only there spewed nonsense could somehow be jammed back into there mouths with a 1-1/4" solid steel rod..

Enoughalready Linus2011 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

Because the big 2nd amendment advocates are too dumb to realize, the real reason for it's (2nd amend.) existence is actually aflow right now. The government is corrupt and working against the will of the people. What more is there to say. 

JRobby Super Sleuth Sun, 05/20/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

This is known as: "tactically ramping up the heat"

It's going to be a "very hot" summer leading into mid-terms where despite the MSM's attempts to promote and defend the Democratic Party, it will implode and burn with rats turning on each other in an unprecedented turn of events.

Of couse the automaton brainwashed leftists and illegals on the free shit gravy train will line up to vote as instructed. React accordingly.

Which means for you trolls who aren't real bright, research and vote for the GOP candidates in your districts and states that will continue what was started in November 2016.

If the movement ends in November 2018, the backlash will be the end of any remaining remnants of The Republic.