Visualizing What Happens In An Internet Minute In 2018

In your everyday life, a minute might not seem like much.
But, as Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, when it comes to the vast scale of the internet, a minute of time goes much further than you ever could have imagined. That’s because the internet has a degree of scale that our linear human brains are unaccustomed to operating on.
An internet minute in 2018
Today’s infographic is from Lori Lewis and Chadd Callahan of Cumulus Media, and it shows the activity taking place on various platforms such as Facebook or Google in each 60 second span.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
It really helps put an internet minute in perspective.
Just a minute, please
The numbers for these services are so enormous that they can only be shown using the 60 second time scale.
Any bigger, and our brains can’t even process these massive quantities in any useful capacity. Here are just a few key numbers scaled to a monthly basis, for fun:
42,033,600,000 Facebook logins
159,840,000,000 Google searches
1,641,600,000,000 WhatsApp messages sent
8,078,400,000,000 emails sent
On an annualized basis, the data becomes even more ridiculous, with something close to 100 trillion emails sent. (No wonder it’s so hard to get to inbox zero!)
Previous minutes
If the internet minute visualization looks familiar, that’s because it gets updated and re-released every year using the latest data available. See below for a direct comparison of the last two years:
The biggest and most noticeable jump comes in Netflix hours watched – a number which we believe may be too good to be true. While we have not seen the exact methodology of these calculations, we do know that in December it was announced by Netflix that users were watching approximately 140 million hours per day. This works out to roughly 100,000 hours per minute according to our math, which is still mind-boggling.
See the additional evolution of this chart by checking out the 2016 version as well.
Comments
Fake news. Where is the porn?
they ( https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/all-about-sex/201611/dueling-st… ) sais it a few years back;
• Porn sites attract more visitors each month than Amazon, Netflix, and Twitter combined.
• 30 percent of Internet content is porn.
etc ... and a few opinions to boot
In reply to Fake news. Where is the porn? by Bunga Bunga
porn is responsible for advancing technology!!!!
early adopters buy systems at great expense and small utility.
dumbfucks buy it in quantity once it becomes mainstream.
it is the middle ground that makes or breaks any new technology -- who will bridge the gap to take the early adoption technology to the higher volume necessary to support the cost reductions, and attract the dumbfucks?
it is PORN!!!! porn made the VHS (& beta but who cares) go mainstream. porn made the www go mainstream. porn users will pay, in great quantity, prices almost at the level of early adopters, in order to wank higher quality, more privacy, and better anonymity.
edit - statistics are once again misleading. they talk about the internet minute, but scale monthly.
put it in perspective. taking the above numbers, one out of every 8000 people in the world logs into facebook every minute. large numbers, but not so impressive as the titles would make you believe. more wankers out there.....
In reply to they ( https://www… by gunzeon
I would posit the following group of metaphors:
Zimboe's Law:
"Bullshit, like a gas, expands to fill the bandwidth available."
Bullshit, (which sadly a-priori is all data un-examined,) travels at the speed of an optical signal in a fiber, which ranges from 60 to 80% of the speed of light in a vacuum.
Only when a-priori suspected crapfeed (all of it), is vetted by thinking rational minds do we hope to get some degree of truthiness. This is much much slower, requiring minutes or hours to be vetted. And therefore expensive.
Bullshit is cheap. Truth is expensive. You can see the economics.
Sam Clemens was righter than he knew when he wrote "Before truth can get his boots on, a lie is halfway 'round the world."
With our lovely wonderful tech of the Intertubes, the speed of bullshit is about .7 c. That's 'round the earth 3 times in a second.
...
Folks, I thinx we're basically, kinda sorta fucked, in a very fundamental way.
In reply to Fake news. Where is the porn? by Bunga Bunga
What's really amazing is that the electrical infrastructure can handle all this activity, from devices to servers to the wires and wireless avenues that carry all this data. How does it all work on circuitry too small for the eye to see and not break. Incredible.
In reply to I'll Bet That Sobered You Up… by SACRED-COW
Where is the total for the number of FB accounts deleted??? The number of non-Goog searches performed? Fake News.
Truly, technology at it's very finest, however you look at it. 7 billion people on this tiny planet, with many lead by the nose, by psychopathic overlords, who divide and conquer using structured, craftily designed systems to manipulate and incite conflict.
Collective conciousness is the only way to expose the evil being perpetrated on the majority.
Makes ZeroHedge views and comments a really tiny fraction of the entertained herd.