Is Wikipedia An Establishment Psyop?

If you haven’t been living in a hole in a cave with both fingers plugged into your ears, you may have noticed that an awful lot of fuss gets made about Russian propaganda and disinformation these days.
Mainstream media outlets are now speaking openly about the need for governments to fight an “information war” against Russia, with headlines containing that peculiar phrase now turning up on an almost daily basis.
Here’s one published today titled “Border guards detain Russian over ‘information war’ on Poland“, about a woman who is to be expelled from that country on the grounds that she “worked to consolidate pro-Russian groups in Poland in order to challenge Polish government policy on historical issues and replace it with a Russian narrative” in order to “destabilize Polish society and politics.”
Here’s one published yesterday titled “Marines get new information warfare leader“, about a US Major General’s appointment to a new leadership position created “to better compete in a 21st century world.”
Here’s one from the day before titled “Here’s how Sweden is preparing for an information war ahead of its general election“, about how the Swedish Security Service and Civil Contingencies Agency are “gearing up their efforts to prevent disinformation during the election campaigns.”
This notion that the US and its allies are fighting against Russian “hybrid warfare” (by which they typically mean hackers and disinformation campaigns) has taken such deep root among think tanks, DC elites and intelligence/defense circles that it often gets unquestioningly passed on as fact by mass media establishment stenographers who are immersed in and chummy with those groups. The notion that these things present a real threat to the public is taken for granted to such an extent that they seldom bother to even attempt to explain to their audiences why we’re meant to be so worried about this new threat and what makes it a threat in the first place.
Which is, to put it mildly, really weird. Normally when the establishment cooks up a new Official Bad Guy they spell out exactly why we’re meant to be afraid of them. Marijuana will give us reefer madness and ruin our communities. Terrorists will come to where we live and kill us because they hate our freedom. Saddam Hussein has Weapons of Mass Destruction which can be used to perpetrate another 9/11. Kim Jong Un might nuke Hawaii any second now.
With this new “Russian hybrid warfare” scare, we’re not getting any of that. This notion that Russians are scheming to give westerners the wrong kinds of political opinions is presented as though having those political opinions is an inherent, intrinsic threat all on its own. The closest they typically ever get to explaining to us what makes “Russian disinformation” so threatening is that it makes us “lose trust in our institutions,” as though distrusting the CIA or the US State Department is somehow harmful and not the most logical position anyone could possibly have toward historically untrustworthy institutions. Beyond that we’re never given a specific explanation as to why this “Russian disinformation” thing is so dangerous that we need our governments to rescue us from it.
Two weeks after the Atlantic Council explained to us that we need to be propagandized for our own good, Facebook announces a new partnership with the Atlantic Council to make sure we're getting the right kinds of information.https://t.co/aXwHvxdREXhttps://t.co/3CkVtvBs0s pic.twitter.com/sEz52VjNTe— Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) May 17, 2018
The reason we are not given a straight answer as to why we’re meant to want our institutions fighting an information war on our behalf (instead of allowing us to sort out fact from fiction on our own like adults) is because the answer is ugly.
As we discussed last time, the only real power in this world is the ability to control the dominant narrative about what’s going on. The only reason government works the way it works, money operates the way it operates, and authority rests where it rests is because everyone has agreed to pretend that that’s how things are. In actuality, government, money and authority are all man-made conceptual constructs and the collective can choose to change them whenever it wants. The only reason this hasn’t happened in our deeply dysfunctional society yet is because the plutocrats who rule us have been successful in controlling the narrative.
Whoever controls the narrative controls the world. This has always been the case. In many societies throughout history a guy who made alliances with the biggest, baddest group of armed thugs could take control of the narrative by killing people until the dominant narrative was switched to “That guy is our leader now; whatever he says goes.” In modern western society, the real leaders are less obvious, and the narrative is controlled by propaganda.
Propaganda is what keeps Americans accepting things like the fake two-party system, growing wealth inequality, medicine money being spent on bombs to be dropped on strangers in stupid immoral wars, and a government which simultaneously creates steadily increasing secrecy privileges for itself and steadily decreasing privacy rights for its citizenry. It’s also what keeps people accepting that a dollar is worth what it’s worth, that personal property works the way it works, that the people on Capitol Hill write the rules, and that you need to behave a certain way around a police officer or he can legally kill you.
And therein lies the answer to the question. You are not being protected from “disinformation” by a compassionate government who is deeply troubled to see you believing erroneous beliefs, you are being herded back toward the official narrative by a power establishment which understands that losing control of the narrative means losing power. It has nothing to do with Russia, and it has nothing to do with truth. It’s about power, and the unexpected trouble that existing power structures are having dealing with the public’s newfound ability to network and share information about what is going on in the world.
Please, please, please do read this - the tip of a very sinister iceberg. I intend to write about it myself including the incredibly defensive, rude reaction of Jimmy Wales and @wikimediauk when "Philip Cross" is raised, and the bigging up of MSM figures. https://t.co/stR3wa8TQZ— Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) May 17, 2018
Until recently I haven’t been closely following the controversy between Wikipedia and popular anti-imperialist activists like John Pilger, George Galloway, Craig Murray, Neil Clark, Media Lens, Tim Hayward and Piers Robinson. Wikipedia has always been biased in favor of mainstream CNN/CIA narratives, but until recently I hadn’t seen much evidence that this was due to anything other than the fact that Wikipedia is a crowdsourced project and most people believe establishment-friendly narratives. That all changed when I read this article by Craig Murray, which is primarily what I’m interested in directing people’s attention to here.
The article, and this one which prompted it by Five Filters, are definitely worth reading in their entirety, because their contents are jaw-dropping. In short there is an account which has been making edits to Wikipedia entries for many nears called Philip Cross. In the last five years this account’s operator has not taken a single day off–no weekends, holidays, nothing–and according to their time log they work extremely long hours adhering to a very strict, clockwork schedule of edits throughout the day as an ostensibly unpaid volunteer.
This is bizarre enough, but the fact that this account is undeniably focusing with malicious intent on anti-imperialist activists who question establishment narratives and the fact that its behavior is being aggressively defended by Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales means that there’s some serious fuckery afoot.
“Philip Cross”, whoever or whatever that is, is absolutely head-over-heels for depraved Blairite war whore Oliver Kamm, whom Cross mentioned as a voice of authority no fewer than twelve times in an entry about the media analysis duo known collectively as Media Lens. Cross harbors a special hatred for British politician and broadcaster George Galloway, who opposed the Iraq invasion as aggressively as Oliver Kamm cheered for it, and on whose Wikipedia entry Cross has made an astonishing 1,800 edits.
Updated: The Philip Cross Affair - UPDATE "Philip Cross" has not had one single day off from editing Wikipedia in almost five years. "He" has edited every single day from 29 August 2013 to 14 May 2018. Including five Christmas Days. That's 1,721 https://t.co/z5NRExlLon— Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) May 19, 2018
Despite the overwhelming evidence of constant malicious editing, as well as outright admissions of bias by the Twitter account linked to Philip Cross, Jimmy Wales has been extremely and conspicuously defensive of the account’s legitimacy while ignoring evidence provided to him.
“Or, just maybe, you’re wrong,” Wales said to a Twitter user inquiring about the controversy the other day. “Show me the diffs or any evidence of any kind. The whole claim appears so far to be completely ludicrous.”
“Riiiiight,” said the totally not-triggered Wales in another response. “You are really very very far from the facts of reality here. You might start with even one tiny shred of some kind of evidence, rather than just making up allegations out of thin air. But you won’t because… trolling.”
“You clearly have very very little idea how it works,” Wales tweeted in another response. “If your worldview is shaped by idiotic conspiracy sites, you will have a hard time grasping reality.”
As outlined in the articles by Murray and Five Filters, the evidence is there in abundance. Five Filterslays out “diffs” (editing changes) in black and white showing clear bias by the Philip Cross account, a very slanted perspective is clearly and undeniably documented, and yet Wales denies and aggressively ridicules any suggestion that something shady could be afoot. This likely means that Wales is in on whatever game the Philip Cross account is playing. Which means the entire site is likely involved in some sort of psyop by a party which stands to benefit from keeping the dominant narrative slanted in a pro-establishment direction.
A 2016 Pew Research Center report found that Wikipedia was getting some 18 billion page views per month. Billion with a ‘b’. Youtube recently announced that it’s going to be showing text from Wikipedia articles on videos about conspiracy theories to help “curb fake news”. Plainly the site is extremely important in the battle for control of the narrative about what’s going on in the world. Plainly its leadership fights on one side of that battle, which happens to be the side that favors western oligarchs and intelligence agencies.
How many other “Philip Cross”-like accounts are there on Wikipedia? Has the site always functioned an establishment psyop designed to manipulate public perception of existing power structures, or did that start later? I don’t know. Right now all I know is that an agenda very beneficial to the intelligence agencies, war profiteers and plutocrats of the western empire is clearly and undeniably being advanced on the site, and its founder is telling us it’s nothing. He is lying. Watch him closely.
Comments
Of course it's a psyop
reading the "talk" tab page background on ANY wiki page is ALWAYS recommended - it shows the content war by different editors. - Anything on Israel / Palestine for example.
In reply to Of course it's a psyop by Cardinal Fang
Yes.
Post or edit anything on that shit site that goes against the ziomaster's narrative and you will be blocked. Wikipedia just rehashes all the bullshit from the corporate media on Television.
Metabunk and Rationalwiki are the exact same thing too.
In reply to reading the "talk" tab page… by No1uNo
(((yes)))
look up the wiki definition of hate group
hint - white, conservative....nothing else even gets a passing mention
In reply to Yes. by Bitchface-KILLAH
Does the pope shit in the woods after playing with little boys?
95% of things placed in top 3 of Google search are PSYOP. The remaining 5% are those pesky old school blackhat SEO guys that know how to game the search engine.
In reply to yes by cheka
The method is as old as the hills.
To maintain Empire, truth must be co-opt, controlled or crushed.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Was it really smart to put history on internet and make it editable?
In reply to The method is as old as the… by Cognitive Dissonance
Is that a trick question? I'll check with Snopes.
In reply to Was it really smart to put… by ClickNLook
The Zionist side is ALWAYS the side that is presented.
Eustace Mullins was a truly kind individual. His only crime was to not swallow the hogwash Koolaid of the ZioNAZI. For that he was followed by the FBI for 30 years.
But of course all the standard tropes are trotted out on Wikipedia. I suspect that Wiki / Wales gets a lot of funding from YOU KNOW WHO. Same people who has the Germans put people in jail for thought crimes.
You are only safe when you are looking at a page regarding theoretical mathematics. But not mathematics about global warming.
In reply to Is that a trick question? I… by robertsgt40
among scientists, wiki is well known for utility and accuracy of boring stuff like the thermal conductivity of copper. any controversy involved, and it is worthless.
In reply to The Zionist side is ALWAYS… by DownWithYogaPants
The OTHER question is:
Is Israhell An Establishment Psyop?
Because no ONE can understand why the world accepts Israhell's crimes vs humanity. Are they training us to accept genocide at any level?
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to among scientists, wiki is… by Automatic Choke
Wiki is great for all the sciences and most ancient history, but there is an absolutely vicious slant on current affairs/people and anything that might question certain groups and narratives where it fully deserves zero trust on.
In reply to among scientists, wiki is… by Automatic Choke
Wikipedia is completely unreliable. Especially when it comes to politics.
You can find LIES GALORE. You can edit the Lies out, document them and backup with sourced justification; but within an hour they will have reset the Lie.
They simply don't care about the Truth.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Wikipedia is ran by Hasbara trolls. They took it over after the first meme war in the early 2000’s to use as a hammer to validate their power.
It failed on first contact with Kek. Yes, he was fighting even back then.
If you want more evidence I can give the actual sites these battles took place on. One of them is actually still around.
In reply to yes by cheka
True.
In reply to Yes. by Bitchface-KILLAH
If they delete a page there are no edit records. That's what happened to me.
In reply to reading the "talk" tab page… by No1uNo
Yes, obviously yes!
In reply to Of course it's a psyop by Cardinal Fang
This is 2018; carrying around grains of salt 24/7 is required. There is literally nothing that shouldn't be looked at least skeptically, if not cynically.
In reply to Yes, obviously yes! by Radical Marijuana
Its as real as any technical indicator. As real as the masses believing in it.
In reply to Of course it's a psyop by Cardinal Fang
Wikipedia is total crap, that is what it is. Anybody that relies on it for valid and actionable information is an idiot. It is completely jew/zio disinfo, with a legion of admins devoted to scraping the truth out of it wherever it shows up.
Full spectrum dominance folks. Its not like they are short on cash.
They don't have Terahertz frequencies yet. But we do. Ace in the hole, bitches.
In reply to Full spectrum dominance… by VWAndy
Only the Control Freak, Satanic, Zionist (Parasite) Jews can answer that question.
Take it from an author.................self published..................hated by the status quo.
Wiki is the swamps main definition of simple explanations.
All reseacrh is slanted,false and corp./centric.
Look at street level for what is really happening.
Or...................watch more teevee.........................
Of course wikipedia is an op
It's been an op from the beginning
One of the very first major attempts by the international left to slant so-called reliable, so-called unbiased information on the internet to its favor
"BUT WIKIPEDIA SEZ" shut up retard
People are finally catching up
Aaaand finally: James Corbett of Corbettreport.com, a prolific documentary filmmaker--whose docs are always top rated on topdocumentaryfilms.com, doesn't have a wikipedia page, despite MANY people trying to create one for him. Why is that, you ask? Because they are extremely subversive to the CIA and the established globalist order, and therefore that fact of suppression of Corbett suggests coordination between Wikipedia and the globalist thalassocracy of the empire of the city
The idea was good. In practice it went south fast.
One thing about it is very heartening. There are millions of people looking for the truth. It would be nice if there was a clean source.
Agreed however I don't believe that is possible. I think the most difficult thing to discover in this existence is Truth. The best I have come up with is it is something that stands up to time and even that is not 100%.
Miffed
In reply to The idea was good. In… by VWAndy
More to the point:
How close is ZH to being a limited hangout?
How much 'filtering' is being done, and through what channels do filtering requests arrive? (if any)
Lots of news outlets have changed over the last few years. Formerly respected papers have been reduced to tabloids. The Washington Post is now the Bezos Blog, for example. Twitter is popping up 'warnings' about 'fake news'. All the radio and TV channels run identical bullshit war stories within minutes of each other. And Wikipedia has been going downhill for years.
So, is ZH immune to the effluvia from the ministry of truth?
No site is sterile (that I have found yet).
In reply to More to the point: How close… by Urban Roman
Wikipedia, like the rest of the American media, is Jewish run.
Jews hate Russia.
Yes Winston.
There's really no need to ask the question.
What should be asked is where does the matrix end and reality begin?
Exactly how much of your perception is controlled?
Good article. Keep them coming.
EVERYTHING IS A LIE. Fuckers
Nice article, but there is a much better way of proving that Wikipedia=CIA. It's true, everybody can edit Wikipedia, but not everyone gets to keep their edits. Here is an experiment that anyone can carry out:
If you edit well or create a new informative page on something of no interest to the FBI or CIA, say astronomy or physics, no problem, your contribution stays. But try to provide evidence--and there is plenty--that the government was involved in the assassinations of MLK, JFK, RFK or the demolitions of 9/11, and you'll be "reverted" (their term) within FIVE minutes. Try to quote Russia's version of the Crimeans' overwhelming vote to join Russia, and you'll be "reverted" lickety split. Provide evidence that Winston Churchill--lionized by our rulers--was an imperialist, a racist, a champion of inequality, and the contribution will disappear while you pause your honest labors for a cup of tea! Our rulers are masters of propaganda, and Wikipedia is just one of their brilliantly vicious outlets--created, controlled, and edited to brainwash us!
This is bad news. I have long been aware that Wikipedia is very strongly prejudiced in favour of all things Israeli, but for it to be an establishment psy-op never crossed my mind. That news deserves to be spread as widely as we can manage!
The "big giveaway" being that there has been no "give us some money to keep us ad-free" promos recently.
Something big n nasty is funding the operation by extension.
Even schools and universities don’t allow it to be a cited source.