Al Gore Urges Maryland Graduates To Vote Trump Out Of Office

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:16

Former Vice President Al Gore has been mostly forgotten by the public since he won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for a Microsoft Powerpoint presentation he made about the dangers of climate change.

But Gore resurfaced at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland this weekend to deliver a commencement address that included some well-placed criticism about President Trump. While he resisted referring to Trump by name until the final section of the speech - beginning roughly 19 minutes in - when he did, he implored students to do everything they could to vote President Donald Trump out of office - or cut his administration short by another means.

He also urged the graduates in the audience to prove the stereotype that younger people are less engaged wrong, according to the Baltimore Sun.

But at its heart, his speech was political. The Democrat who served with President Bill Clinton urged the audience of early 20-somethings to prove wrong the statistics showing their demographic votes in smaller numbers than older citizens.

"What if, in this year and the years immediately following, something truly extraordinary happened?" Gore said. He said he hoped to see "an American youth movement" that will vote in "unprecedented numbers and reclaim the integrity of American democracy."

A committee of students chose Gore to speak at the ceremony, where 7,500 of the school's 40,000 students received their degrees.

Gore added that the Trump administration was "an experiment" that should be "terminated early for ethical reasons." He added that Americans needed to reclaim respect for reason and the vitality of the news media.

Gore, nowadays best known for his advocacy to fight global warming that earned him a Nobel Prize in 2007, urged the graduates to vote in large numbers in the coming years, suggesting that America's "experiment" with the Trump administration should, like some scientific ventures, "be terminated early for ethical reasons."

"Your generation has a mission ahead of it," Gore said. "I hope that you will find the will to succeed. In America, the will to succeed is, in fact, a renewable resource."

UM President Wallace Loh expressed similar sentiments.

Loh offered similar exhortations, without mentioning Trump.

"When the heart and soul of our democracy is being challenged, what have you done?" he said. "What will you do?"

Indeed, we could ask Loh and Gore the same question?

Democracy!  Hive Mind!  Leftism!

" A republic and a democracy are identical in every aspect except one. In a republic the sovereignty is in each individual person. In a democracy the sovereignty is in the group. "

Does Gore realize he is talking up Civil War?  And that if Trump is removed early from office, that will set precedent, and the next Obama will be, as well?  Or is this one of those precedents that only applies to when Leftists want to remove an (ostensibly) conservative, isolationist President (like Trump is/pretends to be).

What Gore is Missing is a President isnt voted out of office, Someone else recieves more votes and is elected.

So the Dums are going to run Faucahontas, or Corey Booker, and expect to win?

--  Their real strategy for 2020, and it will work is that they will fund a third party, that will draw People who would otherwise have voted for Trump.  Think John Kasick......  Now who would win if it were a three way between Trump, Kasick, and Booker or Fauxcahontas........

Your kids will never see snow again, ever!  Ahaaaa ahaaaaa AAAAHHHH UH!

Dog and pony show. Keep them divided that's how you rule over them.

 

Drumpfers vs Hillarys....you clowns never stop to amuse me. I love this shit, you're so braindead. I wish it wasn't so, but you show no signs of healing or waking up from the mind control.

 

It is what it is...."deep state" give me a break drumpfers, you don't know shit about the deep state.

 

Me on the other hand, I know the real deep state.

gosh! so knowing! so cynical! so world-weary! so wise!

all your pompous self-congratulatory droning is no more significant than the old Scottish washerwoman who continually predicts doom, just waiting for that wonderful blessed moment when she can crow, "Ahh warned you! But did you listen?!? Ohhh, NOOOOOO"

sell your bullshit to someone who's buying