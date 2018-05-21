Bannon Slams Mnuchin Over China Trade Truce; “You Might As Well Have Hank Paulson Doing This”

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 18:45

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon slammed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday over a weekend truce in the ongoing trade dispute with China.

In comments to Bloomberg on Monday, Bannon said that Trump "changed the dynamic regarding China, but in one weekend Secretary Mnuchin has given it away." 

We’re putting the trade war on hold,” said Mnuchin in a Joint statement with China on Sunday. “Right now, we have agreed to put the tariffs on hold while we execute the framework.”

Bannon wasn't impressed - telling Bloomberg that Mnuchin "misses the central point" of the economic competition between the two nations. 

“They’re in a trade war with us and it hasn’t stopped,” Bannon said. “Mnuchin has completely misread the geopolitical, military, and historical precedence and what President Trump had done was finally put the Chinese on their back heels.”

You might as well have Hank Paulson doing this

The Trump administration said it would back down from prior threats of new tariffs against China after the two nations agreed to “substantially” downsize the U.S. merchandise trade deficit, which hit a record $375 billion last year. In response, Beijing promised to “significantly” increase US purchases going forward - albeit with no dollar figure attached.  The White House, however, gave assurances that China would cave to its demand for a $200 billion annual trade-gap reduction. 

Trump on Monday defended the negotiations. “China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products - would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years!” he said in a series of postings on Twitter. “On China, Barriers and Tariffs to come down for first time.”

Trump also noted on Monday that China " must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made," adding "The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!"

As Bloomberg notes, other Trump loyalists echoed Bannon. Dan DiMicco, a trade adviser for Trump’s campaign and transition, joined in the criticism.

“Chinese r laughing at us again,” he said in a tweet. “They have never delivered on 1 promise in the past. Appeasement is the devils friend. Now we get to export our natural resources like an island nation.Soil & Water via agriculture. Energy instead of value added Mfg products!”

Bannon is traveling to Italy this week to meet with Matteo Salvini of the Northern League about the populist party’s electoral success.

???ö? davatankool Mon, 05/21/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

Trade sanctions are not going to undo China's success.

The problem starts with America's failed sports ... uh "education" system. 

Chinese students play badminton between studies.  

American high school and collegiate sports are interrupted only by binge drinking.

In other words, the future is not looking good for stupid, self-indulgent Americans.

The Chinese are not going to be tricked with opiates by westerners again.

y3maxx ???ö? Mon, 05/21/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

***News out...

"President Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, recommended appointing Stefan Halper, an academic and suspected FBI informant on the Trump campaign, to a senior role in the Trump administration

DingleBarryObummer TheWholeYearInn Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:03 Permalink

I keep typing this over and over but It will take years to see the benefit from even extreme tariffs. Tick Tock.  It's not time to fuddle with your dingus.  It's time to act.  More tariffs can be negotiated as time goes on but the Trump admin should have been way more aggressive right out of the gate if they were serious about bringing manufacturing back to the USA.  I think trump is serious about keeping the stock market bubble inflated.  He's very, very, serious about that.

GreatUncle Mon, 05/21/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

Bannon is right on this ... wether you want a trade war or not there is one.

The west for the last couple of decades chose to ignore it in the name of free trade.

You could also argue between any nation there is a competitve element going on or there should be.

Western governments brought us to this you cannot run from the competition you have to tackle it.

DingleBarryObummer Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

"The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in.

Why T.F. is he worried about their porous border?  Someone tell this dingus the world doesn't care what he says or wants for them or from them.  We have our own border problems.

Jballsquared Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

Someone let Bannon know Hank Paulson doesn’t work for Goldman Sachs anymore and neither does munchkin.  If he wants to bash the architects of global trade agreements, he should be talking about Goldman Sachs. Not the lepers they retire into the public sector to carry water. 

ToSoft4Truth Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

" downsize the U.S. merchandise trade deficit "

 

Do you know what that means?  A depression is coming that will downsize consumer spending on trade deficit merchandise.

DingleBarryObummer Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

The White House, however, gave assurances that China would cave to its demand for a $200 billion annual trade-gap reduction.

So I have to believe that the US government is telling based on the Chinese government telling the truth?  Yea I mean, no.  Just no.

Expat Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

ToSoft4Truth Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

Ford either has it right that we're all going to become wealthy and drive big trucks for the duration or...

Ford has it right that a big depression is coming and the best strategy is to focus on trucks for the consumer/industrial market as the masses won't be able to afford cars. 