Bannon Slams Mnuchin Over China Trade Truce; “You Might As Well Have Hank Paulson Doing This”

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon slammed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday over a weekend truce in the ongoing trade dispute with China.
In comments to Bloomberg on Monday, Bannon said that Trump "changed the dynamic regarding China, but in one weekend Secretary Mnuchin has given it away."
“We’re putting the trade war on hold,” said Mnuchin in a Joint statement with China on Sunday. “Right now, we have agreed to put the tariffs on hold while we execute the framework.”
Bannon wasn't impressed - telling Bloomberg that Mnuchin "misses the central point" of the economic competition between the two nations.
“They’re in a trade war with us and it hasn’t stopped,” Bannon said. “Mnuchin has completely misread the geopolitical, military, and historical precedence and what President Trump had done was finally put the Chinese on their back heels.”
“You might as well have Hank Paulson doing this”
The Trump administration said it would back down from prior threats of new tariffs against China after the two nations agreed to “substantially” downsize the U.S. merchandise trade deficit, which hit a record $375 billion last year. In response, Beijing promised to “significantly” increase US purchases going forward - albeit with no dollar figure attached. The White House, however, gave assurances that China would cave to its demand for a $200 billion annual trade-gap reduction.
Trump on Monday defended the negotiations. “China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products - would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years!” he said in a series of postings on Twitter. “On China, Barriers and Tariffs to come down for first time.”
Trump also noted on Monday that China " must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made," adding "The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!"
As Bloomberg notes, other Trump loyalists echoed Bannon. Dan DiMicco, a trade adviser for Trump’s campaign and transition, joined in the criticism.
“Chinese r laughing at us again,” he said in a tweet. “They have never delivered on 1 promise in the past. Appeasement is the devils friend. Now we get to export our natural resources like an island nation.Soil & Water via agriculture. Energy instead of value added Mfg products!”
Bannon is traveling to Italy this week to meet with Matteo Salvini of the Northern League about the populist party’s electoral success.
Trade sanctions are not going to undo China's success.
The problem starts with America's failed sports ... uh "education" system.
Chinese students play badminton between studies.
American high school and collegiate sports are interrupted only by binge drinking.
In other words, the future is not looking good for stupid, self-indulgent Americans.
The Chinese are not going to be tricked with opiates by westerners again.
In reply to Economic Collapse Confirmed!… by davatankool
***News out...
"President Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, recommended appointing Stefan Halper, an academic and suspected FBI informant on the Trump campaign, to a senior role in the Trump administration
In reply to the by ???ö?
Mnuchin is the Secretary of Treachery.
Looney
In reply to "President Trump's top trade… by y3maxx
Why is he blaming Mnuchin? Trump should fire Goldman Sachs boy Mnuchin and replace him immediately. Bannon is a kabuki dingus.
Is there anything in "The Art of The Deal" about firing people that screw up big time?
In reply to Mnuchin is the Secretary… by Looney
It's the LEGO BATMAN strategy of trade negotiations.
That's why Trump hired him (because of that EVERYTHING IS AWESOME style)!
well, that, & Trump never saw a jew he didn't want to suck the dick of to help finance his next real estate bankruptcy.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
I keep typing this over and over but It will take years to see the benefit from even extreme tariffs. Tick Tock. It's not time to fuddle with your dingus. It's time to act. More tariffs can be negotiated as time goes on but the Trump admin should have been way more aggressive right out of the gate if they were serious about bringing manufacturing back to the USA. I think trump is serious about keeping the stock market bubble inflated. He's very, very, serious about that.
In reply to It's the LEGO BATMAN… by TheWholeYearInn
How about no more tax writeoffs for off shoring production?
In reply to I keep typing this over and… by DingleBarryObummer
In reply to It's the LEGO BATMAN… by TheWholeYearInn
Senior role as White House pastry chef ?
In reply to "President Trump's top trade… by y3maxx
Trump better investigate who are loyal vs Deep Staters.
In reply to Economic Collapse Confirmed!… by davatankool
Who the fuck cares about Bannon?
In reply to Economic Collapse Confirmed!… by davatankool
Gordon's alive!
In reply to Who the fuck cares about… by ne-tiger
this is my shocked face
How can Trump walk upright with no spine?
The new drug from Blamco Inc: Vertebragra
Make a soft impotent jelly spine erect.
In reply to How can Trump walk upright… by Juggernaut x2
A Goldman Sachs Trifecta
Donald J. Trump said he would favor a 45 percent tariff on Chinese exports to the United States, proposing the idea during a wide-ranging meeting with members of the editorial board of The New York Times - Jan 2016
https://www.nytimes.com/politics/first-draft/2016/01/07/donald-trump-sa…
So the Chinese are going to buy a Caterpillar tractor and a Suburban.
I'm impressed.
2 suburbans. One is purely to part out. They also decided to get the Biggie Size Value meal during the talks so its all #winning lol
In reply to So the Chinese are going to… by shovelhead
Bannon is right on this ... wether you want a trade war or not there is one.
The west for the last couple of decades chose to ignore it in the name of free trade.
You could also argue between any nation there is a competitve element going on or there should be.
Western governments brought us to this you cannot run from the competition you have to tackle it.
It wasn't a trade war, it was wealth extraction, labor exploitation, and creating a clientele for the metric tons of heroin coming out of Afghanistan
In reply to Bannon is right on this … by GreatUncle
"Steve Bannon is back,
and you're gonna be in trouble,
(Hey-la-day-la our Steve Bannon's back)"
Farm products are not going to solve anything here at home. Machines do all the work on corporate farms. Even a cave man is better than Mnuchin.
Why T.F. is he worried about their porous border? Someone tell this dingus the world doesn't care what he says or wants for them or from them. We have our own border problems.
Someone let Bannon know Hank Paulson doesn’t work for Goldman Sachs anymore and neither does munchkin. If he wants to bash the architects of global trade agreements, he should be talking about Goldman Sachs. Not the lepers they retire into the public sector to carry water.
" downsize the U.S. merchandise trade deficit "
Do you know what that means? A depression is coming that will downsize consumer spending on trade deficit merchandise.
So I have to believe that the US government is telling based on the Chinese government telling the truth? Yea I mean, no. Just no.
I bet Bannon is gay. Look at those pic's. I know Mnuchin has some sort of Mail Order Hooker (from the same company that sold Melania, I suppose) but he and Bannon look like a couple. The title of the article could be taken more literally. I could totally see Bannon slamming Mnuchin's ass. It's obvious. No one with that many paranoid delusions of persecution by jews, blacks, muslims and the rest of the world doesn't have major issues. Bannon, come out of the closet! You are fucking America. Now it's time for America to fuck you back.
Ford either has it right that we're all going to become wealthy and drive big trucks for the duration or...
Ford has it right that a big depression is coming and the best strategy is to focus on trucks for the consumer/industrial market as the masses won't be able to afford cars.
I told everyone when Trump announced his tariffs that he was FOS and ta-da!!!! There will be none just like there will be no wall.