This Is The 'Depressing' Chart Mark Zuckerberg Does Not Want You To See

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:15

Almost a year ago, we wrote about how post-Millennials are safer, physically, than adolescents have ever been, but they’re on the brink of a mental-health crisis.

The Atlantic's Jean Twenge questioned  whether "smartphones destroyed a generation?"

There is compelling evidence that the devices we’ve placed in young people’s hands are having profound effects on their lives - and making them seriously unhappy.

In the period since, various former Facebook founders and Silicon Valley sicophants have had their 'come to Jesus' moments, recognizing and accepting that what they have created is indeed changing behaviors... and not for the better.

Mustapha Itani, via Medium.com, explained that several months ago, one of the early pioneers of Facebook and its first President Sean Parker, voiced his regret regarding helping create social media in the form we know it today, saying:

“I don’t know if I really understood the consequences of what I was saying, because of the unintended consequences of a network when it grows to a billion or 2 billion people and it literally changes your relationship with society, with each other,”…

”God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains.”

Parker says the social networking site exploits human psychological vulnerabilities through a validation feedback loop that gets people to constantly post to get even more likes and comments.

“It’s exactly the kind of thing that a hacker like myself would come up with, because you’re exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology,” he said.

“The inventors, creators — it’s me, it’s Mark [Zuckerberg], it’s Kevin Systrom on Instagram, it’s all of these people — understood this consciously. And we did it anyway.”

And now The Economist is coming clean against social media's impact on the world's youth... and how heavy use of social media is linked to mental illness.

Youngsters report problems with anxiety, depression, sleep, and "FoMO"...

May 20th marked the end of “mental-health awareness week”, a campaign run by the Mental Health Foundation, a British charity. Roughly a quarter of British adults have been diagnosed at some point with a psychiatric disorder, costing the economy an estimated 4.5% of GDP per year. Such illnesses have many causes, but a growing body of research demonstrates that in young people they are linked with heavy consumption of social media.

 


 

According to a survey in 2017 by the Royal Society for Public Health, Britons aged 14-24 believe that Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter have detrimental effects on their wellbeing.

On average, they reported that these social networks gave them extra scope for self-expression and community-building.

But they also said that the platforms exacerbated anxiety and depression, deprived them of sleep, exposed them to bullying and created worries about their body image and “FOMO” (“fear of missing out”).

Academic studies have found that these problems tend to be particularly severe among frequent users.

Nearly 63% of Instagram users report being miserable, a higher share than for any other social network. They spend an average of nearly an hour per day on the app.

Now that is a chart that Mark Zuckerberg does not want the public to see - especially parents, or European politicians.

It's not just The Economist, another former Facebook executive opened up about the same concerns.

Chamath Palihapitiya, former vice president of user growth at Facebook stated at a recent public discussion at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, “I think we have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works.”

”The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we’ve created are destroying how society works,” Palihapitiya said.

“No civil discourse, no cooperation; misinformation, mistruth. And it’s not an American problem  -  this is not about Russians ads. This is a global problem.”

Palihapitiya then expressed the feeling of guilt, “I feel tremendous guilt. I think we all knew in the back of our minds — even though we feigned this whole line of, like, there probably aren’t any bad unintended consequences. I think in the back, deep, deep recesses of, we kind of knew something bad could happen. But I think the way we defined it was not like this.”

“So we are in a really bad state of affairs right now, in my opinion. It is eroding the core foundation of how people behave by and between each other. And I don’t have a good solution. My solution is I just don’t use these tools anymore. I haven’t for years.“

Concerning the issue of social media as a whole, Palihapitiya stated that he doesn’t use it anymore since he “innately didn’t want to get programmed.” And as for his kids, “they’re not allowed to use this shit.”

Circling back to last year's The Atlantic article, the correlations between depression and smartphone use are strong enough to suggest that more parents should be telling their kids to put down their phone. As the technology writer Nick Bilton has reported, it’s a policy some Silicon Valley executives follow. Even Steve Jobs limited his kids’ use of the devices he brought into the world.

...

If you were going to give advice for a happy adolescence based on this survey, it would be straightforward: Put down the phone, turn off the laptop, and do something—anything—that does not involve a screen. Of course, these analyses don’t unequivocally prove that screen time causes unhappiness; it’s possible that unhappy teens spend more time online. But recent research suggests that screen time, in particular social-media use, does indeed cause unhappiness. One study asked college students with a Facebook page to complete short surveys on their phone over the course of two weeks. They’d get a text message with a link five times a day, and report on their mood and how much they’d used Facebook. The more they’d used Facebook, the unhappier they felt, but feeling unhappy did not subsequently lead to more Facebook use.

I realize that restricting technology might be an unrealistic demand to impose on a generation of kids so accustomed to being wired at all times. Prying the phone out of our kids’ hands will be difficult, even more so than the quixotic efforts of my parents’ generation to get their kids to turn off MTV and get some fresh air. But more seems to be at stake in urging teens to use their phone responsibly, and there are benefits to be gained even if all we instill in our children is the importance of moderation. Significant effects on both mental health and sleep time appear after two or more hours a day on electronic devices. The average teen spends about two and a half hours a day on electronic devices. Some mild boundary-setting could keep kids from falling into harmful habits.

hedgeless_horseman Son of Captain Nemo Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:24

 

The lil_horsemen have all, long ago, given up FaceBook and almost all social media of their own accord.  I like to think that not having a television or game console in our home helped, as well as lots of books and a little bribery... 

hedgeless_horseman's Sad Attempt To Keep Unemployed Teens Out of Trouble By Paying The Lazy Punks To Read Something Potentially Worthwhile Summer Scholarship Program.

"Do you fear the teen is going to spend the entire summer watching youtube videos of bad lip reading, smoking incense, and virtually killing people on XBox?"

https://www.zerohedge.com/contributed/2013-01-24/will-you-pay-kid-read-…

glenlloyd Bitchface-KILLAH Tue, 05/22/2018 - 12:24

I can see the FB type service as being good for keeping people in touch who are quite some distance away, however, if you don't want all that contact all the time you just don't use the stupid service.

I don't want all that contact and I certainly don't want my 'family' group to interact with my 'friends' group AT ALL, so I ended my participation in FB years ago.

I just don't see how all these FB type diversions are any good let alone how they add to productivity?

IMO they're worthless and like many celebrities / pro athletes they are valued far more than they ought to be for what they are.

If these apps went away would me really miss them? No...of course not.

NidStyles glenlloyd Tue, 05/22/2018 - 12:28

We could kill off more than half of the population and still be fine. We’d probably have an economic boom as well.

 

Also, you can’t lie to me about all of that, everything is recorded. The guy that handles the files is a friend. You simply can’t win against me, you’re individual acts are just you losing and entrapping yourselves. I play a different game than you. I play against billionaires and world leaders, you’re on the streets trying to catch up.

Setarcos Team_Huli Tue, 05/22/2018 - 12:09

Plus fake accounts - I got two, just to see if I could.  Plus lapsed users, like myself, never having been "there" for years on any account and only active originally for about six months.

I wouldn't mind betting that the claimed number of users (maybe except amongst teenagers) are over-stated by at least 2/3rds.  In any case the ad revenues of these anti-social media would be cut dramatically if the real numbers were known, either the ad revenue or perceived value to the various "agencies" collecting data.

 

Son of Captain Nemo hedgeless_horseman Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:43

Having been a child of the 60's and 70's that unfortunately grew up "in it"...

I remember the words of Dawn Wells of Gilligan's Island fame in a documentary on TV shows of the 1960's.  She said something to the effect that her show and show(s) like it came at a difficult time while her Country was at war in Vietnam, civil rights, anti-war movements, drug culture that gave the average American some light hearted escape in a time of severe turmoil...

All I can think of was the scene in "Born on the 4th of July" where Ron Kovic is home from his nightmare and his mother is in the kitchen with a piece of cake shouting out that "Laugh-In" is on as she turns from the news channel reporting the number of GI deaths and escalation in the war her son just came from...

That was 50 years ago and the "Bread & Circus" mentality that both was and is is a very meticulously cultivated "instrument" for both denial and motivation by those who own it!...

Whether it's a one way unidirectional channel of communication be it a TV set... Or a TCP/IP application with pipe that communicates bidirectionally that is there to service your petty indulgences to make you believe you have importance and significance but only in the worst and most self-absorbed and self-indulgent ways possible!

hedgeless_horseman Son of Captain Nemo Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:52

 

Here, we are.

Mildred characterizes shallowness and mediocrity. Her abnormally white flesh and chemically burnt hair epitomize a society that demands an artificial beauty in women through diets and hair dye. Completely immersed in an electronic world and growing more incompatible with Montag with every electronic gadget that enters her house, she fills her waking hours with manic drives in the beetle and by watching a TV clown, who distracts her from her real feelings and leads her nearly to suicide from a drug overdose. Unwilling and unable to analyze rationally, she lives the shallow life that Beatty touts — acquiescence to a technological chamber of horrors. She distances herself from real emotion by identifying with "the family," a three-dimensional fiction in which she plays a scripted part. Her longing for a fourth wall of television suggests her capability of submerging in fantasy to withdraw from the roles of wife, mother, and whole human being.

https://www.cliffsnotes.com/literature/f/fahrenheit-451/character-analy…

Now, I think I am going to throw up.

Son of Captain Nemo shovelhead Tue, 05/22/2018 - 12:15

shove

When your government is morally and financially bankrupt (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…) with no friends left to $buy and only threaten AS OURS IS... And is ready to end itself over Korea and Iran after ALL that wonderful success in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan and Ukraine... I'm in solidarity with you on the Mary  Ann "front"...

After all.

When you no longer have the means to "pull your chestnuts out of the fire"?... Just "beat" it!

Vote up!
thatthingcanfly Son of Captain Nemo Tue, 05/22/2018 - 12:22

I started reading about this a few years ago.

http://www.brainhealthandpuzzles.com/television_and_brain_function.html

Turns out "they" have known since the 1960s that TV short-circuits your brain's "reward center," and can be addictive. Also, it puts the viewer in a highly suggestive state - not unlike being under hypnosis - which makes it a gold mine for advertising.

My kid and I don't watch TV at my house. We'll occasionally screen a movie; but that's it. And it's usually after reading the book. Last summer, I read the entire LotR trilogy to her over a period of a few weeks. Then, we watched the Peter Jackson movies, critiquing all the stuff the movies left out. It was great.

replaceme Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:21

I'd love to see placards are rallies saying TIME TO END FACEBOOK instead of worrying about guns. Suicide kills kids, FB has some serious soul searching to do. Kidding, just make them write checks and disappear. LIKE THIS IF YOU AGREE.

WeJamEcono Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:22

I used to spend a lot of time playing MMOs. the development companies would hire casino consultants to help them develop reward systems that acted on the same psychology as gambling. social media is no different.

buzzsaw99 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:24

a whole generation is going to be seriously near sighted from staring at those phones.  they walk out in front of traffic while staring at those tiny screens held mere inches from their noses.

Cardinal Fang buzzsaw99 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:40

Not just near sighted or blind. 

Ironically, these kids can't do anything in the real world. 

I recognized this a few years ago with my grandson. So I bought a Revell model of a 69 Camaro and we built it together. Basically, I steered and motivated and made him do all the work. 

At first, he struggled with just opening the box. (I guarantee if there was a phone inside, he would have no trouble opening it).

But then we started into it and we both enjoyed it and he developed coordination and skills needed to plan, follow written and verbal instructions, layout and assemble the thing. Including small piece parts and delicate handling and patience. He chose paint colors and executed his plan and choices and it turned out very well.

I deal with millenials frequently. I fear for their future. They suck at life.

 

shovelhead Cardinal Fang Tue, 05/22/2018 - 12:41

We gave those up by 8 years old as being retardedly simple. We bought kits of planes with sheets of balsa wood and rolls of linen to build models by cutting the parts out of patterns and covering it with linen and dope to stiffen everything.

When you were done with those models, you felt like you really built something to be proud of. Then we graduated to mounting little Bee gas engines with working controls and spent days turning in circles flying them until they smashed in a bad landing or a broken control line and started over again. Those engines were expensive so you had to learn how to fix em when you augured in or you were out of luck.

Jesus, we were stupid and spent a ton of money at the hobby shop. The big bonanza was getting up early on Sunday morning and picking up all the beer bottles in the park where the older kids hung out and drank beer. There wasn't a beer or pop bottle on the ground within miles of our neighborhood.

We didn't watch TV unless it was raining and most the time parents wouldn't let you watch for more than an hour. They didn't want the TV Devil to get us.

It was a different time for sure back then.

youngman buzzsaw99 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 12:19

I just spent a weekend with some young kids...these phones rule their lives....100s of selfies....and had to post them....and when the batteries went dead...they wanted...no demanded to use my phone....they are like drug addicts....if they don't get their fix they go beserk.....If power ever fails for more than an hour ..they will commit suicide 

TheRunningMan Versengetorix Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:36

I'm a pretty easy going guy, but the younger generations see me as a prick because I am not pliable.  I adhere to the principles of my upbringing, ancient as they may be.  A couple simple ones that social media addicts just don't get:

1) Don't worry about what other people think...they are most likely idiots any way

2) Protect and take care of your own...the government cannot do this...I doubt most skinny jean wearing effeminate males can either

Hence, 50 years from now when I am long gone, the pressure of the boot will be felt.

Jolt Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:25

In other words, corporations in conjunction with "The Government" have found ways to keep people, ALL people, in a state of anxiety, uncertainty, and despair. That also means that these two toxic entities can control our happiness, at their whim.

FUCK BOTH.

Corporations are enemies to real human beings. These artificial humans, these legal entities, have more power than citizens, more wealth, and more sway in writing our laws and subverting our supposed freedoms.

And what the hell kind of government do we have whose sole purpose is to control the populace, lie to it, take away its rights, and elevate billionaires and corporations to Masters of America? Why haven't ANY of the s-elected representatives and high-ranking officials been prosecuted for rigging elections, causing perpetual war for profit, committing treason, and generally behaving like the psychopaths they really are?

God damn, I'm so sick of it.

affirmed_78 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:26

I firmly believe the rise of social media has had a causal relationship on depression, anxiety and ultimately school shootings.  If only there was better data to prove it.