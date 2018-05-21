Dow Tops 25k As "Trade War Delay" Sends Industrials Into Green For 2018

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 09:54

Even after the overnight spike, investors panic-bid stocks at the cash open, sending The Dow back into the green for 2018...

And above the 100-day moving-average and above 25,000 for the first time since mid-March...

 

And all the major indices have erased the losses from Trump's "hope"-less comments...

And bonds and the dollar are bid... though fading back as stocks accelerate

bigloser Mon, 05/21/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

Just heard the local radio douche-bag hailing the "Dow is up 280 points..." like a asshat cheerleader. Guy has no idea that the ATH is still 1600 points away.

Fucking journalism is full of cheerleaders instead of objective reporters. Always looking at the "happy" news while ignoring facts and reality.

Let's see how long this fake Mnuchin rally lasts. Oh, we're working with China...

It's about fucking time, don't you think? Hate to say it, but Mnuchin makes me think the Jew-haters are at least partially right. He embodies everything that people dislike: haughty, egotistical insider lining his own pockets and those of his friends in high places. I don't like the guy.

21st.century Mon, 05/21/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

well now, I guess the beans WILL be sold to the

chi-nese after all!

too many empty stomachs in chiner  for the emperor Xi to ignore .... brazil can only cover so much-- and their prices had increased too with the hope of China boycotting US beans.

down to the basics -- FOOD