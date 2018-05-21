Dow Tops 25k As "Trade War Delay" Sends Industrials Into Green For 2018

Even after the overnight spike, investors panic-bid stocks at the cash open, sending The Dow back into the green for 2018...
And above the 100-day moving-average and above 25,000 for the first time since mid-March...
And all the major indices have erased the losses from Trump's "hope"-less comments...
And bonds and the dollar are bid... though fading back as stocks accelerate
Comments
It's just a number.......
Here comes new high. Its a freaking bubble and it will burst sooner then latter.
In reply to It's just a number....... by Pol Pot
China successfully kicked the orange can down the road until the can is gone.
the US will always build new roads to infinity
In reply to China successfully kicked… by boostedhorse
I think that they both decided to put things aside for a bit, until Europe and Eurasia finish blowing up, and the radiation levels subside a bit.
In reply to the US will always build new… by This is it
The US is very good at can kicking and kicking every other country in the process as well
But but but...
Lol
Dudes better stop listening to ZH's goy contributors.
Dow 40k
Wake me up when it hits 26,616.71 (Jan. 26).
Until then, this is just noise and it won't last. We entered a bear market on April 9.
See:
http://moneydaily.blogspot.com/2018/04/its-over-dow-transports-confirm-…
Dow Industrials! Markets! Traders! Bulls! Bears!
LMFAO.
Nothing changed overnight, more bullshit lies to justify and push futures up.
Exactly, some gas bag just uttered a few noises. Doesn't stop any trade war though.
In reply to Nothing changed overnight,… by Goldbugger
Just heard the local radio douche-bag hailing the "Dow is up 280 points..." like a asshat cheerleader. Guy has no idea that the ATH is still 1600 points away.
Fucking journalism is full of cheerleaders instead of objective reporters. Always looking at the "happy" news while ignoring facts and reality.
Let's see how long this fake Mnuchin rally lasts. Oh, we're working with China...
It's about fucking time, don't you think? Hate to say it, but Mnuchin makes me think the Jew-haters are at least partially right. He embodies everything that people dislike: haughty, egotistical insider lining his own pockets and those of his friends in high places. I don't like the guy.
Perfect set up for insider trading. Policies are reversed at lightening speed. If you're in the know, you make the dough. Every administration gets crookeder than the last. Makes you want to projectile vomit!
In reply to Just heard the local radio… by bigloser
Markets move by trillions of $ on Trump Tweets
In reply to Perfect set up for insider… by Pollygotacracker
Employ Goldman, you get Goldman.
well now, I guess the beans WILL be sold to the
chi-nese after all!
too many empty stomachs in chiner for the emperor Xi to ignore .... brazil can only cover so much-- and their prices had increased too with the hope of China boycotting US beans.
down to the basics -- FOOD
Brazil produces plenty- so much so that if the US allowed importation of Brazilian corn and beans it would drive prices even lower and put a crimp on US farmers- and don't forget the ethanol boondoggle
In reply to well now, I guess the beans… by 21st.century
Never mind rising rates, inflation, energy costs, $usd, and deteriorating US macro.