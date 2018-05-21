Elon Musk's Great Model 3 Bait and Switch

The Tesla Model 3 was supposed to be the "entry-level" electric vehicle for the middle class, that "made it up in volume": leading up to the release of the Model 3, it was positioned as the people's EV that everybody could afford and that, once mass produced, would help Tesla generate cash and profits consistently. The car's relatively modest $35,000 price tag was heralded as one of its key selling points, low enough that Tesla could generate the volume needed to gain operating leverage from selling it to the masses.
But as Elon Musk himself admitted this weekend on Twitter, selling a $35,000 Model 3 right now would cause Tesla to "lose money and die".
With production, 1st you need achieve target rate & then smooth out flow to achieve target cost. Shipping min cost Model 3 right away wd cause Tesla to lose money & die. Need 3 to 6 months after 5k/wk to ship $35k Tesla & live.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2018
So, instead of selling this mass-market vehicle, Tesla has focused on selling a more expensive version of the vehicle. A much, much more expensive version, in fact more than double the base price... and, if Elon Musk's Tweets this weekend are any indication, Tesla doesn’t have any near-term plans to start selling the vehicle at anything close to the $35,000 price tag that was initially promised anytime soon.
Instead, Musk was busy introducing yet another high priced variation of the Model 3, this time the dual motor, all wheel drive Model 3 that could run a price tag of just under $80,000.
Cost of all options, wheels, paint, etc is included (apart from Autopilot). Cost is $78k. About same as BMW M3, but 15% quicker & with better handling. Will beat anything in its class on the track.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2018
As Bloomberg details, " Musk unveiled specifications for a faster and more powerful version of the Model 3 in a series of tweets over the weekend. It will cost $78,000, more than double the $35,000 base-model starting price discussed into the run-up before the electric car’s deliveries started last year. And that doesn’t include the Autopilot driver-assist feature."
The increasingly expensive configurations for the Model 3 are planned steps, if somewhat counterintuitive ones, toward Musk’s vision of Tesla Inc.as a mass-production player with vehicles affordable to a broader swath of buyers. The $78,000 sticker puts the electric sedan beyond reach of many consumers, and, by Musk’s own estimations, brings it closer to the realm of luxury cars.
Ever since the Model 3 has started being delivered, the price tag has done nothing but drift higher, fueling critics who have stated that the $35,000 price point once touted would not be achievable. Bloomberg continues:
When Model 3 deliveries started in July, Tesla described the $35,000 price for a Model 3 with a standard battery with a 220-mile range before options or incentives. But its focus was on fulfilling orders for customers who wanted longer-range battery packs with faster charging, pushing the price up to about $44,000.
Tesla said in February a dual motor version would come at midyear and a standard battery pack would be available in late 2018. In a letter to shareholders earlier this month, Musk said that the company would begin offering new options such as all-wheel drive -- and a base model with a standard-sized battery pack -- once his factory in Fremont, California, reaches a production rate of 5,000 cars a week.
Only the expensive performance model was mentioned in Musk’s tweets this weekend. The company’s current business model and financial position -- it’s operating at a loss and has negative operating cash flow -- mean “that this is not the time for a $35,000 Model 3,” Tynan said in emailed comments.
And now, we have Elon Musk touting his new $78,000 model on Twitter, even stating that the price point was about that of a BMW M3. As Bloomberg notes, however, "a BMW M3 sedan has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of about $66,500". Also, M3s are not exactly everyday cars for your average motorist. In fact, quite the opposite.
More bad news: Bloomberg cite an analyst who predicted that those waiting for a plain old, boring, boneheaded, and very much uncool base model of the Model 3 would likely have to wait for years.
The pricey version of the Model 3 is in keeping with Musk’s earlier practices with the Model S luxury sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle -- adding options and higher specifications to help generate cash that can be used to eventually build vehicles for mainstream buyers.
Shipping a minimum-cost Model 3 right away “would cause Tesla to lose money and die,” Musk said on Twitter. The company needs three to six months after achieving production of 5,000 units a week before it can ship a $35,000 Model 3 and survive, he said.
...
The profit is in the higher trims, Ivan Drury, senior manager of industry analysis at Edmunds.com, said by phone. “The idea that it’s supposed to be a car for everyone is kind of laughable,” Drury said. “Anyone who wanted a base model may have to wait years out.”
But wait, it gets worse: because aside from not getting the price point for the car that they were promised, potential Tesla customers also have another reason to give their Tesla purchase a second thought: insurance.
In an article published over the weekend by Clean Technica, the author details how a small dent in a front left fender of a Tesla - caused by hitting a parking sign that the car's cameras also somehow missed - ultimately cost the shocked owner nearly $7,000 to fix and replace. The author of the blog was stunned by the price tag:
I decided to file a claim and asked the body shop folks to coordinate the repair with my insurance company. After a few days without any meaningful updates, I asked my insurance company (Liberty Mutual) what was the hold-up. The claims specialist told me, “Well the shop’s estimate was a bit higher than we expected.” How much higher? “Nearly $7,000, of which $5,000 was labor.” I had heard that the Model S was expensive to fix, mostly due to its all aluminum construction. But the Model 3’s “simple design” and the planned use of steel over aluminum where possible was supposed to make things like this less complicated (and less costly). It turns out that there is still quite a bit of aluminum in the Model 3, as you can read about in articles like this one.
And the cherry on top: to replace the fender on the vehicle, there was a significant amount of the car's body that needed to be removed, racking up thousands of dollars in labor charges:
But more complicated and labor-intensive than the painting is the “R&I” — short for “Removal and Installation.” To repair this fender apparently requires removal and reassembly of much of the left side of the car, including all of the trim pieces, moldings, and the driver’s mirror, as well as the front bumper. And when you reinstall the front bumper, you also have to “aim” (re-calibrate) the front distance sensor. The repair also required disassembly of the rear seats in order to access (and disconnect) the high-voltage battery connectors. Apparently, they do this so as not to electrocute the folks working on the car (always nice to not kill anyone).
The insurance company balked at the estimate and sent their own adjuster. So a few days later, I got the news: the second adjuster’s estimate was not far off from the shop’s own appraisal. It was around $6,250 — about $500 lower than the original appraisal. So the insurance company approved the repair, and I had to wait a few more days for the shop to finish the work.
We can only guess that if baseline Model 3 orders ever do ship, customers will be equally as shocked by what should be soaring insurance costs, given the extensive amount of labor and cost involved with making such a small repair, for a company which was all about rolling out the next big thing while support and maintenance was only a casual afterthought.
We also assume that Tesla will still be solvent by the time Tesla gets to shipping out the baseline Model 3 which in light of recent developments, is a very bold assumption.
Comments
I thought "Bait and Switch" was illegal?
In other news: "How to Keep Your Tesla From Catching Fire:"
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/05/21/chp-investigates-fatal-crash-in-…
Speed is everything…
A single-motor Tesla can accelerate 0 to 60 mph in as little as 5.1 seconds. BUT…
The new dual-motor model will be able to incinerate FOUR HUMAN BODIES in less than 3 seconds!!! ;-)
The dude is a fucking con artist and the media and financial analyst are complicit. This is not good for the long term health of our country. REALLY. The country is in moral and intellectual decay and no one cares. Someone explain how this is good for our country?
In this case, it takes THREE to tango:
1.The conman (Musk)
2.The gullible snowflakes (SJWs)
3.The government subsidizing the con.
I find this whole saga funny.
It is, they're making sedans when demand for sedans is headed south.
So... 5 Small Dents in the Mod-3 is worth the Entire Price of Da CAR ???
Yes, putty it ...
Fraudsters gonna fraud.
The dude is a fucking con artist and the media and financial analyst are complicit.
The guy who was going to show Detroit how to mass-produce an electric car for the world is getting bit on the ass by the economic realities of mass production! I love this!
In reply to The dude is a fucking con… by remain calm
Apparently, all you have to do to become America's Most Celebrated Entrepreneur in 2018 is to recreate some of the great technological achievements of the 1970s: The Saturn V rocket, and the Ford Pinto. Except of course, you are allowed to spend much more money, and do it rather less competently.
In reply to Speed is everything… A… by Looney
Soichiro Honda didn't start out making luxury Acura automobiles just after World War 2. He began making motorized bicycles with 50cc engines. Honda automobiles were years away in the future. Acura was 40 years away in the future.
Henry Ford didn't jump right into making luxury Lincoln automobiles. He finally succeeded after several tries making the Model T for a mass market. Lincoln automobiles were years away in the future. Ford now makes 15,000 of their cash cow F-150 trucks per week!
Ford was focused on producing so many Model T's as quickly as possible that the paint drying time was a significant production bottleneck. Since black paint dried the fastest all Model T's were painted black.
On the other hand, Elon Musk started out making luxury vehicles for a tiny niche market. Now Tesla is trying to manufacture larger numbers of Model 3's (versus earlier models) and is having lots of trouble ramping up to 2,000 per week. The original price target of $35,000 has been abandoned for an $80,000 fully loaded version. How many of those $1,000 down pre-orders are going to be canceled because of that?
High-volume manufacturers come down the learning much faster than their low-/lower-volume competitors. There may be some, but I don't know of any luxury goods maker that has ever successfully become a high-volume manufacturer.
In reply to I thought "Bait and Switch"… by SloMoe
When Musk says he needs "Three to Six Months" for the $35K Model 3, he really means "There will never be a $35K Model 3 produced in any real numbers".
Is that "bait and switch"? Since over 75% of the original depositors wanted the basic model which will never be built, when will Tesla announce that they have processed a quarter-million refunds?
In reply to I thought "Bait and Switch"… by SloMoe
aluminum
USC All-Metal Premium Aluminum Filled Auto Body Filler
"Aluminum auto body filler does not corrode and sticks well to galvanized aluminum and steel."
This stuffs been available for 40 years!
https://www.autobodytoolmart.com/usc-all-metal-premium-aluminum-filled-…
While there is definitely a place for bondo it should be used sparingly. Hammer dent out with dollies and hammer first THEN fill. Seen a lot of body work that looks great until a fender gets breathed on then it all cracks and degenerates back to the same beat to shit state because it had 1/4" + of filler caked on.
True; my post wasn't intended to be detailed instructions.
Always work the metal to minimize the amount filler used.
Sorry, Grandfather was a autobody man and a damn good one... I get a little worked up sometimes from all the fly by night shit I see these days.
Even Musk admitted that there has been too much automation. So I be worried about buying a Tesla and it falling apart on me constantly. Have any of the analysts considered this?
Any moron who buys a Tesla deserves whatever they get.
Design your own electric car.
Localmotors.com
Priced out the insurance for that car the flamed in Miami...estimate was $6700 a year.
Its the status symbol for the snowflake generation. Perrrfect...
I can buy a loaded Ford Black Widow, all leather, custom wheels and paint for less than $78K that actually survives a crash too.

"He's dead Jim"......
"He's dead Jim"......
as soon as bmw releases an electric 325i its over for this piece of shit
What kind of an idiot buys a Tesla?
It’s a reverse status symbol revealing how pathetic, stupid and uncool someone is.
Lots of people love this company and think the cars are wonderful.
Pretty sure they don’t read articles like this either.
From day one every time I saw this guy the first picture that came to mind was "the freak gasoline accident" on Zoolander. Replace the battery with gas and that's exactly how this ends.
what about the half a million model 3 pre-orders out there.
well, last i heard it was over 500k.....but who knows.
i'd ask in person, but is such a boneheaded question.
I think he should just raise the price to $ 1 mil each for the first 6 months and then drop the price to $ 35k. progressive pricing...libtards would love it and problem solved.
And now for the Trumptard 15 minutes of hate for Elon Musk because the powers that be don't like him.
Anyone who buys this shit, including the stock, has to have an MRI to see if there is a brain within the skull.

If there is one, ask for a refund.
If there is one, ask for a refund.
The repair also required disassembly of the rear seats in order to access (and disconnect) the high-voltage battery connectors.
I am amazed they didn't design in some easier way to do this and also I am surprised there is not some OSHA mandated Lock-Out/Tag-Out procedure for this in any commercial setting.
F and TSLA have similar market caps. Let's compare. Ford, makes millions of cars per year and earns a profit. TSLA, makes thousands of cars per year and loses money on every single one. F ceo makes millions. TSLA ceo makes billions. Yeah, I can see why investors would choose to buy TSLA stock and bonds instead of F. /s
There won't be a mass-market version of these cars because they are NOT mass-market cars. Someone somewhere had a plan for the future of automobiles, but that plan has not been working out as...planned.
Electric cars, self-driving cars, rent-a-rides...all becoming too expensive, too complex, the market is changing, and someone has been trying to position themselves for what comes after.
But the technology is not reliable, and there are too many things that can go wrong. Putting them on the roads at this point was an act of desperation, to salvage their investments somehow. Just like the drug makers will market something they KNOW has serious issues, hoping to recoup at least their initial investment before the lawsuits start.
Musk has probably been telling them the tech is not ready for a full roll-out, not yet anyway. But I'm sure his investors don't care, and will pull their money if he doesn't play along.
There are a lot of people out there that want these cars on the road, come hell or high water. And they don't care how many burn in the process.
On deaths by automobile, whether that auto is EV or ICE.
Death-by-car is already the McNorm in America (with 50k auto deaths per year). Not to mention the annual millions of life-changing injuries. Americans do not care! DO NOT CARE. So they die in explosions of twisted metal and glass, or they die engulfed in white hot flamed steel. Par for the course, good friend - just as long as the radio plays that fancy jig, dancy tune - walla-walla-bing-bang!
Better: Implement mass transit via rail (practically 0 deaths and 0 injuries per year, guaranteed from day one). Plus, it doesn't have that gaudy smell of faux freedom.
What a shithole company. Nobody going to buy those POS 80k model 3-s.
I'll take a BMW M3 over a Tesla any day. "Better handling" my ass!
Nice. So I could by one now at $80000 and after 6 months it would have lost half it's value at least. Well I'm sold!
So Tesla's now all cost from $75k to $125k'ish
They have 3 models.
1 Dated sedan
1 New - boring and dated sedan
1 SUV like, which is a different body on the Dated sedan's chassie
Resale values are non-existent, they don't offer leasing anymore
Repair is terrifyingly expensive
Service has very long wait times
But you still get a tax credit... for now
And there is no competition... yet!
But don't worry, the price of the $150k semi truck is rock solid and will not turn out to be any higher than that.
On second thought, I would like my deposit back please, now, before you are BK
Assuming Nikolas' patent infringement suit doesn't hold up.
tax credit = fender repair (but only one!)
I was lambasted by the Musksuckers on a mainstream auto blog a year ago for saying the $35k Model3 would never exist.
One of them jumped all over me when I said the 5000 cars a week is an impossibility. I said, if it is possible ask Musk for the proof. A photo of 5000 cars parked outside.
They are bespoke made to order cars. You can't make 5000 per week in one factory. He might make 5000 rolling chassis with batteries in them, but not complete cars.
Good design job there Elon. You need to take apart half the car to remove a fender? He needs to look at a few Mitsubishi's you can take completely apart in an hour with two wrenches and a screwdriver.
stick with the class 6,7 and 8 trucks. get rid of the bad press produced when customers kill themselves in acts of stupidity.
Tesla might just come to that correct answer ; might ?
that's where the impact will occur-- un-sexy trucks that will absolutely make an impact.
if you own no stock... then stfu
You do what you gotta do. It's hard to find a company that doesn't have problems. I'll bet the people that pre ordered are happy they didn't wait.

Ford is going to stop making cars... it's a jungle out there.
Ford is going to stop making cars... it's a jungle out there.
"Tesla doesn't have any near-term plans to start selling the vehicle at anything close to the $35,000 price tag " which means that ALL his public sales volume projections were lies, and thus actionable as securities FRAUD. How soon before the SEC calls on tesla the same way they now are on theranos?
Tesla will only ever be (assuming it doesn't sink under a mountain of debt) a rich boy's plaything, much like a Jaguar. If 'investors' managed to get it round their heads that Tesla and JLR operate in similar markets, then maybe they could get a fair valuation for Tesla.
JLR= 500,000/year of which the sporty Jaguar XF is only about 20,000/year in Europe
Telsa ~100,000/year
Even if it is a BMW M3 killer, the US market for all BMW Series 3 is only about 60k cars per year!
Also see this informative video about the pitfalls of owning a Tesla. The fact that they can disable your vehicle at a whim isn't something they advertise very much!
$291 for TSLA my arse! More like $29