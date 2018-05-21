FBI Informant Stefan Halper Paid Over $1 Million By Obama Admin; Spied On Trump Aide After Election

Less than a week after Stefan Halper was outed as the FBI informant who infiltrated the Trump campaign, public records reveal that the 73-year-old Oxford University professor and former U.S. government official was paid handsomely by the Obama administration starting in 2012 for various research projects. 

A longtime CIA and FBI asset who once reportedly ran a spy-operation on the Jimmy Carter administration, Halper was enlisted by the FBI to spy on several Trump campaign aides during the 2016 U.S. election. Meanwhile, a search of public records reveals that between 2012 and 2018, Halper received a total of $1,058,161 from the Department of Defense.

Halper's contracts were funded through four annual awards paid directly out of the Pentagon's Office of Net Assessment (ONA). Established as the DoD's "internal think tank" in 1973 by Richard Nixon (whose administration Halper worked for), the ONA was run by foreign policy strategist Andrew Marshall from its inception until his 2015 retirement at the age of 93, after which he was succeeded by current director James H. Baker.

Halper's most recent award was noted recently by Trump supporter Jacob Wohl, which piqued the interest of internet researchers who continued the analysis.

Award ID Recipient Name Start Date End Date Amount Awarding Agency
HQ003416P0148 HALPER, STEFAN 9/26/2016 3/29/2018 $411,575 Department of Defense
HQ003415C0100 HALPER, STEFAN 9/24/2015 9/27/2016 $244,960 Department of Defense
HQ003414C0076 HALPER, STEFAN 7/29/2014 7/31/2015 $204,000 Department of Defense
HQ003412C0039 HALPER, STEFAN 5/30/2012 5/29/2013 $197,626 Department of Defense

According to the Website USASPENDING.gov, the payments to Halper are for "RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN THE SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES (2012)," "RESEARCH AND STUDIES - THE YEAR 2030, (2014)", "RUSSIA-CHINA RELATIONSHIP STUDY. (2015)," and "INDIA AND CHINA ECON STUDY (2016)."

The most recent award to Halper for $411,575 was made in two payments, and had a start date of September 26, 2016 - three days after a September 23 Yahoo! News article by Michael Isikoff about Trump aide Carter Page, which used information fed to Isikoff by "pissgate" dossier creator Christopher Steele. The FBI would use the Yahoo! article along with the unverified "pissgate" dossier as supporting evidence in an FISA warrant application for Page. 

Halper approached Page during an election-themed conference at Cambridge on July 11, 2016, six weeks after the September 26 DoD award start date. The two would stay in contact for the next 14 months, frequently meeting and exchanging emails.

He said that he first encountered the informant during a conference in mid-July of 2016 and that they stayed in touch. The two later met several times in the Washington area. Mr. Page said their interactions were benign. -New York Times

And as the Daily Caller reports, Halper used a decades-old association with Paul Manafort to break the ice with Page. 

Page noted that in their first conversation at Cambridge, Halper said he was longtime friends with then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. A person close to Manafort told TheDCNF that Manafort has not seen Halper since the Gerald Ford administration. Manafort and Page are accused in the Steele dossier of having worked together on the campaign’s collusion conspiracy, but both men say they have never met. -Daily Caller

Spying on Page after the election...

The second installment of Halper's 2016 DoD contract is dated July 26, 2017 in the amount of $129,280 - around three months before the FISA warrant on Carter Page was set to expire following repeated renewals signed by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and a federal judge.

On July 28, he emailed Page with what the Trump campaign aide describes as a "cordial" communication, which did not seem suspicious to him at the time. 

In the email to Page, Halper asks what his plans are post-election, possibly probing for more information. "It seems attention has shifted a bit from the 'collusion' investigation to the ' contretempts' [sic] within the White House and, how--or if--Mr. Scaramucci will be accommodated there," Halper wrote. 

con·tre·temps 
1. An unforeseen event that disrupts the normal course of things; an inopportune occurrence.
2. An argument or dispute: "another France-versus-England contretemps" (Rob Hughes).

The email to Page was sent on the same day former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci reportedly went on a "vulgar tirade" against then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Perhaps sensing an opportunity to find out if Page was still "on the inside," Halper may have reached out to find out what he knew. 

Halper then invites Page to his Virginia farm, telling the former Trump adviser "Be in touch when you have the time. Would be great to catch up."

Halper's July 28 email to Page - sent two days after the second portion of his contract kicked in, suggests that the espionage operation against Trump associates was still active seven months into the new administration. 

It's entirely possible of course that Halper was conducting legitimate research for the Obama administration while also participating in an FBI/DOJ spy operation on the Trump campaign. 

Halper was outed as the FBI's "informant" last Friday following weeks of speculation, after the New York Times and Washington Post published easily identifiable information about the U.S. citizen and Cambridge professor. Their reports matched a March 25 article by the Daily Caller detailing Halper's outreach to several low-level aides to the Trump campaign, including Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and a cup of coffee with campaign co-chair Sam Clovis. 

These contacts are notable, as Halper's infiltration of the Trump campaign corresponds with the two of the four targets of the FBI's Operation Crossfire Hurricane - in which the agency sent counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and others to a London meeting in the Summer of 2016 with former Australian diplomat Alexander Downer - who says Papadopoulos drunkenly admitted to knowing that the Russians had Hillary Clinton's emails.

Alexander DownerGeorge Papadopoulos

Downer - the source of the Papadopoulos intel, and Halper - who conned Papadopoulos months later, are linked through UK-based Haklyut & Co. an opposition research and intelligence firm - founded by three former British intelligence operatives in 1995 to provide the kind of otherwise inaccessible research for which select governments and Fortune 500 corporations pay huge sums

Downer - a good friend of the Clintons, has been on their advisory board for a decade, while Halper is connected to Hakluyt through Director of U.S. operations Jonathan Clarke, with whom he has co-authored two books. (h/t themarketswork.com)

Alexander Downer, the Australian High Commissioner to the U.K. Downer said that in May 2016, Papadopoulos told him during a conversation in London about Russians having Clinton emails.

That information was passed to other Australian government officials before making its way to U.S. officials. FBI agents flew to London a day after “Crossfire Hurricane” started in order to interview Downer.

It is still not known what Downer says about his interaction with Papadopoulos, which TheDCNF is told occurred around May 10, 2016.

Also interesting via Lifezette - "Downer is not the only Clinton fan in Hakluyt. Federal contribution records show several of the firm’s U.S. representatives made large contributions to two of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign organizations."

Following Halper's doxxing, President Trump called for an official investigation by the Department of Justice - which Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein assigned to the office of the Inspector General, headed by Michael Horowitz. 

We look forward to the Inspector General's findings.

SWRichmond Ghost of Porky Mon, 05/21/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

If DoD is involved in this coup, Patriots may wish to consider how that impacts our options for restoring liberty in this once-nation.

Patrick Henry, arguing 5 June 1788 at the Virginia Ratification Debates against Virginia's joining the new Union.  These comments predate Madison's commitment to prepare and submit a Bill of Rights.  Henry's words are prophetic:

 

The honorable gentleman who presides told us that, to prevent abuses in our government, we will assemble in Convention, recall our delegated powers, and punish our servants for abusing the trust reposed in them. O sir, we should have fine times, indeed, if, to punish tyrants, it were only sufficient to assemble the people! Your arms, wherewith you could defend yourselves, are gone; and you have no longer an aristocratical, no longer a democratical spirit. Did you ever read of any revolution in a nation, brought about by the punishment of those in power, inflicted by those who had no power at all? You read of a riot act in a country which is called one of the freest in the world, where a few neighbors cannot assemble without the risk of being shot by a hired soldiery, the engines of despotism. We may see such an act in America.

A standing army we shall have, also, to execute the execrable commands of tyranny; and how are you to punish them? Will you order them to be punished? Who shall obey these orders? Will your mace-bearer be a match for a disciplined regiment? In what situation are we to be? The clause before you gives a power of direct taxation, unbounded and unlimited, exclusive power of legislation, in all cases whatsoever, for ten miles square, and over all places purchased for the erection of forts, magazines, arsenals, dockyards, &c. What resistance could be made? The attempt would be madness. You will find all the strength of this country in the hands of your enemies; their garrisons will naturally be the strongest places in the country. Your militia is given up to Congress, also, in another part of this plan: they will therefore act as they think proper: all power will be in their own possession. You cannot force them to receive their punishment: of what service would militia be to you, when, most probably, you will not have a single musket in the state? for, as arms are to be provided by Congress, they may or may not furnish them.

Let me here call your attention to that part which gives the Congress power "to provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining the militia, and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States — reserving to the states, respectively, the appointment of the officers, and the authority of training the militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress." By this, sir, you see that their control over our last and best defence is unlimited. If they neglect or refuse to discipline or arm our militia, they will be useless: the states can do neither — this power being exclusively given to Congress. The power of appointing officers over men not disciplined or armed is ridiculous; so that this pretended little remains of power left to the states may, at the pleasure of Congress, be rendered nugatory. Our situation will be deplorable indeed: nor can we ever expect to get this government amended, since I have already shown that a very small minority may prevent it, and that small minority interested in the continuance of the oppression. Will the oppressor let go the oppressed? Was there ever an instance? Can the annals of mankind exhibit one single example where rulers overcharged with power willingly let go the oppressed, though solicited and requested most earnestly?

Creative_Destruct macholatte Mon, 05/21/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

"RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN THE SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES (2012)," "RESEARCH AND STUDIES - THE YEAR 2030, (2014)", "RUSSIA-CHINA RELATIONSHIP STUDY. (2015)," and "INDIA AND CHINA ECON STUDY (2016)."

C'mon peeps, this dude was only tapping the Trump campaign for info on Russia-China and India-China....the billing says so!!

We all know the Deep State is on the up n' up... He just needed to travel to Cambridge to consult with the world's pre-eminent expert on these matters, Trump aid Carter Page.

JimmyJones Money_for_Nothing Mon, 05/21/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

I hope you are wrong about Obama and Hillary, I suspect that you hope you are wrong too.  I believe Bennan is a target for assassination at this point, to prevent it reaching Hillary and Obama but I also suspect that the cat is out of the bag now and the investigations will uncover it all.  It appears as if the investigators now know where exactly to look and what to look for.

More_sellers_t… SWRichmond Mon, 05/21/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

Notice the word deplorable...Not an every day word today in American Lexicon...This was chosen on purpose.  Ripped from the very words of Henry himself.  Our overlords use this tactic all the time.  An elitist in your face middle finger because they deem you too stupid to notice.  These assholes (and by assholes I mean the left and the media) need to be made aware that many of us are aware.

Zerogenous_Zone Heros Mon, 05/21/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

deflect, deflect, deflect...accuse your opponent of what you're guilty of...downplay any actions that may show your guilt as 'hysteria'...

 

the latest...Halper was just an 'informant' and not a 'spy'...

 

informant is defined as someone who gives another person a piece of information...

 

spy is defined as a person who secretly collects and reports information on the activities, movements, and plans of an enemy or competitor...

 

wake up sheople...Halper was NOT an informant...he was SECRETLY placed to gather information of a competitor...PERIOD

 

seems it's so hot my popcorn is burning...may need to get some marshmallows...

 

zerogenous_zone

BandGap Thought Processor Mon, 05/21/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

Goes to the doorstep of the brown clown and the Clintoon Foundation. This will take time to unwind. It is a putrid, vial network.

Obummer asking Jay-Z to get his peeps to stay away (I know, I know, Alex J).

https://www.infowars.com/report-obama-pleads-with-jay-z-to-prevent-othe…

This will get more bizarre by the day.

And the Pope chimes in after 38 bishops resign in Chile over child abuse. SA and the Caribbean are prime locations for the harvest of children.

 

 