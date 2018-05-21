Supreme Court Crushes Unions By Limiting Collective Action Bargaining

In what will likely be remembered as an epic middle finger to America's unions, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Monday - in a decision split along ideological lines - that businesses can force employees into individual arbitration to resolve disputes, virtually eliminating the threat of a class-action lawsuit.
The Washington Post described the ruling as "an important outcome for business interests."
The decision could make life much harder for unions fighting for better conditions and wages.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called the decision "egregiously wrong". She argued that individual complaints can be very small in dollar terms, or "scarcely of a size warranting the expense of seeking redress alone." The justice read a summary of her dissent aloud in the court.
In a comment that broke with the administration's official view, the National Labor Relations Board argued that requiring employees to waive their right to collective action conflicted with national labor laws. Bodies representing business were united in support of the ruling.
Meanwhile, lower courts had been split over the issue. Two rulings had been issued - two in which appeals courts ruled that such agreements can’t be enforced and a third in which the appeals court said they are valid.
According to the New York Times, the Court had ruled back in 2011 during the AT&T Mobility V. Concepcion case that companies could forbid class actions in contracts with consumers. These contracts typically require two things: That disputes be resolved and claims brought through arbitration.
The justices were asked to determine whether these same conditions apply to employees.
Workers, of course, should stand alone against big business.
As long as it crushes public unions who cares.
But it wont.
The percentage of workers actually in unions:
http://thesoundingline.com/labor-day-declining-relevance-labor-unions/
This affects people who signed an agreement to use arbitration in the first place, right? I don't see what the big deal with living up to your agreements is.
If you don't want to resolve issues via arbitration, don't sign a legal document agreeing to do so.
I see a problem in that its not really voluntary. Much like car rental companies have already done the employers will see that mandatory arbitration favors them and nearly all of them will reguire it for employement.
Union employees is a euphemism for government employees.
This is a fuck yes moment . Next, gutting public sector unions for good.
Public sector already has Union Rights, they don’t need a legal arbitration system for it as well. It’s almost impossible for public employees to be terminated.
It’s almost impossible for public employees to be terminated.
Exactly. It's obvious this ruling was focused on the private sector as they've been trying to diminish the power of unions like the UAW and others in manufacturing for decades. If anyone thinks that's a good thing they really don't know what they're talking about. This has the potential to help shrink what's left of the American middle class even more.
almost impossible for public employees to be terminated.
There has to be a ligit reason. That's bogus, employers should be able to fire without just cause like in the twenties. This way they can hire immigrants, OFWs or who ever they see fit. This won't make products cheaper for consumers, but at least the managers and CEO can pad their bank accounts moar. I'd like to see mexicans fixing roads and collecting merican's taxes. That would be a hoot!!! At minimum wage too LMFAO. Carma coming. Whites making minimum wage at auto plants, while CEOs rake in millions a year in compensation packages. Once the Mexicans move in they'll be happy right? Just fire all the white, no just cause, just too high pay.
Not if people refuse to sign it.
Then no rental car and no job. It really is that simple.
Congratulations. Someone who actually read and comprehended the issue.
Watch and read what you sign because you're agreeing to those terms up front.
Downvoted you as Union Membership in the US has never been higher when PUBLIC sector unions are included.
Do you know of any stories on the internet that say what you claimed about union membership being at an all time high ?
There is that tidbit on the end, government unions. Whether he is correct or not, I do not know.
There is also the issue of statistics. What I mean by this is that the population continues to grow. So in terms of shear numbers, yes, membership might be at its highest. But is it in terms of percentage? I don't know.
Point being, there is a big difference on how and what you use as a metric.
Binding arbitration should be outlawed. Plea bargaining should be outlawed. Undisclosed settlements should be outlawed. Long term nondisclosure agreements should be outlawed.
All federal courts except the supreme court should be abolished.
Don't forget unregulated cats wandering around and pissing on your deck to annoy your dog.
That's a biggie too.
Or, you know, going back to Article 3 courts as outlined in the Constitution.
Public unions should go away....asap.
go away? heck, we all work for them now.
Seen your pension obligation projections? (then figure you're going to pay 3-5x that amount bc 60-80% of Americans have no $ to pay up anyway).
I always struggled for years to pay my bills and try and get ahead...... till I joined a Union, and finally I was able to get out of debt and get ahead, and retired with a monthly pension. Without the Union I'd have nothing......
if it wasn't for public employee unions we would be a banana republic- that is the only thing that is stopping it.
Lol. Try explaining that statement to it's "logical" conclusion.
I dare you.
No one can argue that without lying through their teeth.
The labor movement in the United States grew out of the need to protect the common interest of workers. For those in the industrial sector, organized labor unions fought for better wages, reasonable hours and safer working conditions. The labor movement led efforts to stop child labor, give health benefits and provide aid to workers who were injured or retired.
The movement’s impotence has been felt. “The collapse of labor’s legislative power facilitated the adoption of a set of economic policies highly beneficial to the corporate sector and to the affluent,” wrote analyst Thomas B. Edsall in 1984. And, with collective bargaining in retreat, declining living standards of American wage-earning families set in for the first time since the Great Depression. The union movement became in the 1980s a diminished economic and political force, and, in the Age of Reagan, this made for a less socially just nation.
https://www.history.com/topics/labor
Hood winked public. Like a pendulum, swinging back. Peak prosperity is regressing for labour and returning to the corporatocracy of the 20's. During the murica industrial revolution was the greatest membership in unions and the whole country prospered. Now the CEOs and upper management is taking most of that prosperity and figures indicate that the ratio of pay to management is at the highest level in murican history of 300:1. I'm quite certain that that spread will continue that trajectory for sure now.
Binding arbitration will soon make civil court proceedings a thing of the past.
Look at the cost of actually going to civil court. We like to talk about expensive healthcare, but the lawyers in Congress have made legal services so expensive that most people, including many businesses, cannot afford to go to court.
Workers, of course, should stand alone against big business. Perfect, they love it. Means you take what we give you, or we'll help you out, show you where you came in. Now you can compete with OFWs and immigrants. Mexico's future looks brighter. The future is so bright I need sunglasses. LOL.
Then the corporatocracy should at least supply the the lube at no cost to the victims.
Murica will soon have third world wages and lifestyle. Folks, meet Ben Dover. The execs just came in their panties on this one! Powerless workforce a wet dream. Big business will soon return and have their sweat shops in murica instead of China, Bangladesh and India? You guys are so lucky. Everyone will have a job, and no future.
Lol.
Yup. If you walk in there saying "Please hire me and I'll eat any shit you hand me." I guess you'd have to worry about that sort of thing.
Unions are organized crime orgs backed by the Fed guns thru the NLRB. Disband the NLRB.
The money will keep percolating up to the .01%.
That is a result of genocidal central bank policy, which is starting to be reversed ever so slowly.
High real interest rates help the middle class accumulate wealth. Negative real interest rates drain the middle class of wealth.
you got it mos!
Bwahahhaha ahahahahhahaha ...,
your econ concepts flooding on the current economic situation is so flawed!
Look:
https://howmuch.net/articles/trump-tax-savings-per-filer
Who will have the most money buying assets?
What he is missing is if you have $0 in savings it doesnt matter the rate of return, its still zero saved. 10 years of negative effective interest rates on savings have wiped out whatever was saved.
How dare he save EVERYONE money on their taxes!
And who is going to be hit hardest when the stock market tanks 60% after a healthy revaluation of interest rates? Reward also requires risk, something that no politician or central banker wants to expose donors/owners to.
Won't argue with your synopsis. Problem is we are a long LONG way from "High real interest rates" and in the current situation I fail to see how they can get there without causing implosion. I think them not hiking last go around is a indicator of this as well as other central banks following suit. The FED knows they can't allow a low risk place to park money and get a decent return...
I fail to see how they can get there without causing implosion.
The off loading of the balance sheet is a real problem for the FED. It's going at nauseous drip pace. The bond market will will be the struggle. There are trillions of dollars in zero rate bonds out there. Who is going to buy them when rates rise? The FED? That would be a closed loop for moar QE to monetize that garbage.
The USD is a cadaver with the tubes still hooked up to give the illusion that the cadaver will recover at any moment.
Naturally. Watch for the pivot to lower government spending. Once the deficit becomes a real surplus, the interest rate will no longer be a threat to the government.
There is room within Medicare and Medicaid to balance the budget simply by modifying the way doctors get paid. For example, a transition to a health savings account+catastrophic insurance coverage type model, where the government pays into such an account until there is enough to cover the entire premium, and then any additional payouts go to the person in the form of 50 cents on the dollar cash. The cash incentive encourages them not to go to the doctor unless they really need to.
Middle class will be extinct soon.
There will only be the have yachts and have nots.
and of course the tax exempt like bubba, hillary and obama "foundations"
and don't forget the yacht that was bought by the Heinz Foundation -- to be used as a fundraising tool according to John Forbes Heinz-Kerry ... so, you see those "charities" that ripoff the citizens' Treasury .
charity reform NOW !
High real interest rates help the middle class
If middle class wasn't in debt up to their ears, it would be great. Since wages for the non-unionized work force haven't kept up to real inflation, they borrowed their future earnings from the bank to maintain their current living standard. GDP is an indicator of economic strength. muricas GDP is barely above zero. Without manipulation it would be negative.
Most muricans have zero savings and a mountain of debt that low rates allowed them to get into. Pensions got wiped out, now it's Joe Six pack that is going to get totaled financially. The masses are under paid, which allowed the spread in financial compensation to management to reach 300:1. That is the highest in murican history. The economy only grew because the population brought forward future income, by borrowing.
Unions aren't over paid. It's an illusion created by the stagnant wage compensation that the non-unionized workers are getting, which are at 1999 levels. So being stuck in 1999 wage bracket, everyone that was compensated properly looks like they make too much, but in reality, they just don't make enough. The level of consumer debt was caused by low compensation. Prices of goods did not stay at 1999 levels and so things cost moar but you don't make moar, so borrow the difference.
"I remember back in the day.....(jackbooted foot enters the frame crushing his windpipe)...."
Explain to me why the US industrial revolution created such prosperity across murica at a time when union membership was at it's peak?
The American worker is fucked again by a Supreme Court bought and paid for by multinational corporations..