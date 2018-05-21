The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,
Gina Haspel has been confirmed and sworn in as America’s new CIA Director, fulfilling her predecessor Mike Pompeo’s pledge to turn the CIA into “a much more vicious agency”. “Bloody Gina” has reportedly been directly involved in both torturing people and destroying evidence of torture in her long and depraved career, which some say hurts the CIA’s reputation.
Others say it just makes it more honest.
The lying, torturing, propagandizing, drug trafficking, coup-staging, warmongering Central Intelligence Agency has done some of the most unspeakably horrific things to human beings that have ever happened in the history of our species. If you think I’m exaggerating, do your own research into into some of the CIA’s activities like the Phoenix Program, which used “Rape, gang rape, rape using eels, snakes, or hard objects, and rape followed by murder; electric shock (‘the Bell Telephone Hour’) rendered by attaching wires to the genitals or other sensitive parts of the body, like the tongue; the ‘water treatment’; the ‘airplane’ in which the prisoner’s arms were tied behind the back, and the rope looped over a hook on the ceiling, suspending the prisoner in midair, after which he or she was beaten; beatings with rubber hoses and whips; the use of police dogs to maul prisoners,” and “The use of the insertion of the 6-inch dowel into the canal of one of my detainee’s ears, and the tapping through the brain until dead. The starvation to death (in a cage), of a Vietnamese woman who was suspected of being part of the local political education cadre in one of the local villages…The use of electronic gear such as sealed telephones attached to…both the women’s vaginas and men’s testicles [to] shock them into submission.”
This is what the CIA is. This is what the CIA has always been. This is what Mike Pompeo said he wanted to help make the CIA “much more vicious” than. Appointing Gina Haspel as head of the agency is just putting an honest face on it.
It really couldn’t be more fitting that the US now has an actual, literal torturer as the head of the CIA. It also couldn’t be more fitting that it has a reality TV star billionaire President, an Iraq-raping Bush-era neoconservative psychopath as National Security Advisor, a former defense industry directoras Secretary of Defense, a former Goldman Sachs executive as Secretary Treasurer, and a former Rothschild, Inc. executive as Secretary of Commerce. These positions have always facilitated torture, oppression, war profiteering and Wall Street greed; the only thing that has changed is that they now have a more honest face on them.
The mask of the nationless Orwellian oligarchy which dominates our world is slipping off all over the place.
Israel is now openly massacring unarmed Palestinian civilians, prompting a UN investigation into possible war crimes. Only two nations voted in opposition to the investigation, and surprise surprise it was the two nations apart from Israel who most clearly owe their existence to the institutionalized slaughter and brutalization of their indigenous occupants in recent history: the US and Australia. All other members of the UN Human Rights Council either voted in support of the investigation or abstained.
Important to note that the US and Australia, two countries built on the genocide of the indigenous populations have objected to the UN inquiry and are effectively expressing support to Israel's on going genocide of the Palestinians.— Tariq Zarif (@TariqZarif) May 18, 2018
Internet censorship is becoming more and more brazen as our governments become increasingly concerned that we are developing the wrong kinds of political opinions. Ever since the establishment Douma and Skripal narrativesfailed to take hold effectively, we’ve been seeing more and more frantic attempts to seize control of public discourse. Two weeks after the Atlantic Council explained to usthat we need to be propagandized by our governments for our own good, Facebook finally made the marriage of Silicon Valley and the western war machine official by announcing a partnership with the Atlantic Council to ensure that we are all receiving properly authorized information.
The Atlantic Council is pure corruption, funded by powerful oligarchs, NATO, the US State Department, empire-aligned Gulf states and the military-industrial complex. Many threads of the establishment anti-Russia narrative trace back to this highly influential think tank, from the DNC hack to the discredited war propaganda firm Bellingcat to imaginary Russian trolls to the notorious McCarthyite PropOrNot blacklist publicized by the Washington Post. Facebook involving itself with this malignant warmongering psyop factory constitutes an open admission that the social media site considers it its duty to manipulate people into supporting the agendas of the western empire.
We’re seeing similar manipulations in Twitter, which recently announced that it will be hiding posts by more controversial accounts, and by Wikipedia, which has been brazenly editing the entries of anti-imperialist activists with a cartoonishly pro-establishment slant.
Announcing New Election Partnership with the Atlantic Council https://t.co/piSxpTDJfa— Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) May 17, 2018
At long last, the union of Silicon Valley and the military-industrial complex becomes official. They've been dating for years, now they're finally tying the knot. This is your real royal wedding, everyone. https://t.co/3CkVtvBs0s— Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) May 17, 2018
It is always a good sign when people in power become concerned that their subjects are developing the wrong kinds of political opinions, because it means that truth is winning. All this gibberish we’ve been hearing about “Russian disinformation” and “Russian propaganda” is just a label that has been pinned on dissenting narratives by a mass media propaganda machine that has lost control of the narrative.
And this is why it’s getting so overt, barely even attempting to conceal its true nature anymore. Our species’ newfound ability to network and share information has enabled a degree of free thinking that the cultural engineers did not anticipate and have not been able to stay ahead of, and they’re being forced to make more and more overt grabs to try and force us all back into our assigned brain boxes.
But the oligarchs who rule us and their Orwellian power structure is already in a lose-lose situation, because the empire that they have built for themselves rests upon the illusion of freedom and democracy. The most powerful rulers of our world long ago eschewed the old model of sitting on thrones and executing dissidents in the town square, instead taking on a hidden role of influence behind the official elected governments and using mass media propaganda to manufacture the consent of the governed.
This system is far more efficient than the old model because a populace will never rebel against rulers it doesn’t know exist, and it has enabled the western oligarchs to amass more power and influence than the kings of old ever dreamed possible. But it has a weakness: they have to control the narrative, and if they fail to do that they can’t switch to overt totalitarianism without shattering the illusion of freedom and provoking a massive public uprising.
So the wealth-holding manipulators are stuck between a rock and a hard place now, trying to use new media outlets like Facebook, Twitter and Wikipedia to herd the unwashed masses back into their pens. The more brazen they get with those manipulations, however, the more the mask slips off, and the greater the risk of the public realizing that they aren’t actually free from tyrannical rule and exploitation.
The real currency of this world is not backed by gold, nor by oil, nor by bureaucratic fiat, nor even by direct military might. No, the real currency of this world is narrative, and the ability to control it. The difference between those who rule this world and those who don’t is that those who rule understand this distinction and are sufficiently sociopathic to exploit it for their own benefit.
Power only exists where it exists because of the stories that humans agree to tell one another. The idea that government operates a certain way, that money operates a certain way, these things are purely conceptual constructs that are only as true as people pretend they are. Everyone could agree tomorrow that Donald Glover is the undisputed King of America and the new official US currency is old America Online trial CDs if they wanted to, and since that was the new dominant narrative it would be the reality. Everyone could also agree to create a new system which benefits all of humanity instead of a few sociopathic plutocrats. The only thing keeping money and government moving in a way that benefits our current rulers is the fact that those rulers have been successful in controlling the narrative.
They’ll never get that cat back into the bag once it’s out, and they know it. We the people will be able to create our own narratives and write our own rules about how things like money and government ought to operate, and there is no way that will work out to the benefit of the ruling manipulators and deceivers. So they fight with increasing aggression to lull us back to sleep, often overextending themselves and behaving in a way that gives the public a glimpse behind the mask of this entire corrupt power structure. Someday soon that mask will slip right off and come crashing to the floor. That crash will wake the baby, and that baby will not go back to sleep.
yeah, ok...but can she cook and clean?
Crypto is a power-play against the status-quo. A psychic shift in direction.
In reply to yeah, ok...but can she cook… by ShorTed
Fuck your bit face
In reply to Crypto is a power-play… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Meet the OLIGARCHS.
In reply to Fuck your bit face by Leakanthrophy
And a video posted in the article from Al Jazeera about propaganda! WTF ???????
[state-funded broadcaster in Doha, Qatar]
In reply to Meet the OLIGARCHS https:/… by revolla
bitcoin was likely created y the NSA...believe what you want---
In reply to Crypto is a power-play… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Utterly, utterly, unspeakable and inexcusable. God save America.
Too late, the cat is out of the bag already.
It has never been so evident as it was in 2016 and now. Connect the dots folks Chomsky was correct.
Chomsky is a Marxist and an Ashkanazi Jew. He is basically Bernie Sanders and Karl Marx. Try again...
Funny how they are always fucking with social systems and opinions at a high level. His rhetoric will cause revolutionary Marxists sentiments. Every Marxist liberal I have ever met is in love with him.
Wasn't a hundred million enough dead?
In reply to It has never been so evident… by WileyCoyote
Chomsky has distributed more red pills than just about anybody.
In reply to Chomsky is a Marxist and an… by Ms No
Yeah just like Bernie Sanders. Chomsky is the bible of every Marxist so explain how that was the result of red pills? He calls himself a Libertarian socialist. What a joke. He hammers the right with criticism far more than the left. We have seen this game before.
Bernie pushed alleged ant-banking Marxism and then sunk Ron Paul's audit the fed bill and gave them what they wanted. The whole US population wanted that audit. Bernie gave the Marxism with no anti- bank. Chomsky produces Marxism with no libertarian. He is ever bit as smart as Karl Marx and he is dangerous. He outwitted you for example...
His father landed her in 1913... A whole lot of them did. That was a good year for them. They got our currency.
In reply to Chomsky has distributed more… by Citxmech
Choke on a bagel, mindless cunt.
In reply to Chomsky is a Marxist and an… by Ms No
I agree- he says things I might agree with from time to time- but at his heart he's a sociopath that would be happy with anarchy... Otherwise he should just get honest with us and start telling the truth.
In reply to Chomsky is a Marxist and an… by Ms No
I read one of his books as required reading for a class at one of the most liberal universities in Washington state. Find a Hillary Clinton fan who hasn't read Chomsky. Even worse, or as bad, a lot of them are Bernie fans. Bernie is a major fraud and he is also dangerous.
In reply to I agree- he says things I… by tunetopper
Yes, Chomsky is correct about manufactured consent but for some reason plays gatekeeper when it comes to false flags like 9/11 as the ultimate consent manufacturing tool.
In reply to It has never been so evident… by WileyCoyote
She makes Colonel Rosa Klebb look really nice.
Pull the curtain. Brick Wall.
Scary lookin' bitch-her FACE is Orwellian...
https://youtu.be/Tu10rtSY1fw
Also part of the less than 2% of citizens that fit that profile but dominate everywhere. It is mathematically impossible for it all to be coincidence. Nobody will say shit because if somebody brings it up they go into programmed response of fear and repulsion. So it continues with them at the helm and a constant conveyor of puppets.
In reply to Scary lookin' bitch-her … by StheNine
I first noticed Wikipedia was a filthy sack of lie in 2012 when they blatantly suppressed the casualty figures for Canadian soldiers in Afghanistan.
In 2015 I noticed they were spewing utter lies about events in the Ukraine citing MSM sources that did not in fact quite support the lies. But try to edit in some real facts and you will be quickly, incredibly quickly, shut down by a 'volunteer editor'.
I also discovered that Wikidpedia has a rule that you can only use secondary sources, not primary sources. Or in other words, you can only cite pre-chewed narrative from controlled publications.
I don't know when it was subverted, but Wikipedia is certainly now part of the problem.
Like Facefuck, Twatter, and Black Goog, it was subverted before it made its public appearance. As the internet subsumes the former role of television, they realized in advance that they had to rebrand their programming tools. Controlling the perception of the sheeple is 95% of the war. To paraphrase Karl Rove and his arrogant brethren - We determine reality.
In reply to I first noticed Wikipedia… by The Terrible Sweal
Zuckerberg is Big Brother.
fucking cock sucker.
Zuckerberg is a nothing. He is a low level, untalented Khazarian sociopath who was given an offer as frontman that he couldn't and didn't want to refuse. If he ever went rogue, he would be dead faster that a US president in Dallas.
In reply to Zuckerberg is Big Brother. … by Archive_file
Ian koum was a known Ukrainian internet pirate that wrote viruses and worms and distributed them back in the '90's. He somehow developed a company that was a virtual clone of Viber - called WhatsApp. Viber sold to a Japanese co. (Maybe SoftBank) for say $800mm... And within one week Facebook paid $19 B for WhatsApp. And now that Koum has taken a severance of 2 Billion and stock and salary while he was there of 2 Bill. He has cost shareholders 23Bil. Now how does one explain this any other way but that they are working for a higher power.... Suck and Koum both
In reply to Zuckerberg is a nothing. He… by el buitre
That sums up the situation well. These are the representatives of the apex predators. And the figurehead puppet.
Name the (((problem))), identify the (((problem))).
They cant. They have been programmed and it won't allow them to see what's right in front of their face. Plus people get ostracized and flushed once they do. Ex KGB Bezmenov explained some of that. You can't see your own resistances and filters as well as you can see those of others.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=y3qkf3bajd4
In reply to Name the (((problem))),… by Sedaeng
A Clockwork Orange Jesus cue Beethoven
Caitlin hit a homer with this one. Thanks Tylers for republishing it.
That was a pretty good article. I think they also run child trafficking and organ trade. Phoenix was a long time ago and its just a microscopic fragment of their history and what they have done. We are now starting to see more glimpses and its all horror.
I will never give a shit if Al Qaeda warriors were waterboarded or made to stay awake listening to heavy metal. Live by the sword, die by the sword. So solly.
They weren't. Al Qaeda was who your tax dollars were funding. They were most likely patriots. All tyrants torture for intimidation of everybody else. There doesn't have to be any reason.
In reply to I will never give a shit if… by consider me gone
Why do we (collectively) reward the liars, thieves and murderers so well, and punish the few who tell us the truth. Human nature, I guess. Sigh.
So the whole problem started with a "reality TV star billionaire President"?
Oh yeah? What about the murdering Clinton witch who was supposed to be elected in 2016 according to the CIA, FBI, Lynn de Rothschild, Atlantic Council and all?
By the way, there was no DNC "hack". The Podesta emails were downloaded to a flashdrive by Seth Rich who sent them to Wikileaks. Strangely he was then murdered.
I actuall heard a leader in a large Southern Baptist Congregation in Memphis say he was no longer going to listen to Fox News... And that he was going to start thinking for himself. I guess the "Killing series" of O'Reilley books is next to go.
Yep they done jumped the shark.
So what are we going to do with it now that its up for grabs?