"God Help Turkey": FX Confiscation Rumors Launch Lira Meltdown As Yields Explode

While Turkey may have repatriated all of its gold held at the NY Fed, or at least moved it from New York to the BIS tower in Basel as we reported overnight, what markets are far more concerned about is the ongoing inactivity by the central bank to arrest the record collapse in the Turkish Lira and the just as record surge in Turkish 10Y yields, which in light of Erdogan's threats on the "independent" central bank, which is now terrified to hike rates, is perhaps understandable.
It is therefore also understandable why, as Bloomberg reports this morning, one brokerage is looking for help from a higher power: "God help Turkey" Istanbul-based broker Alnus Yatirim said in the sign-off to its morning note to clients on Monday. "We’re faced with a central bank that is watching the market when it needs to lead and direct it."
Yatirim has a point: on today's Bloomberg EM Bloodbath chart, the TRY is once again the worst performing currency against the USD...
... as the Turkish Lira drops to a fresh all time low, just shy of 4.60 against the USD.
The brokerage predicted that the TRY could fall to 4.58 per dollar by the end of this week - or rather the start as it is already there now, give or take - and 4.75 next week.
The market is testing whether the central bank’s verbal interventions are a bluff or not, Alnus said. Without policy action, the damage is likely to spiral, it said, citing the $222 billion of net debt held by Turkish non-financial companies in overseas currencies. Each 1 cent depreciation in the currency adds about 5 billion liras to the cost of Turkey’s foreign borrowings, it said.
Adding to an already dire picture, overnight rumors emerged that the government will seize foreign currency deposits although Turkey’s banking regulator chief Mehmet Ali Akben said such speculation is "absurd," Sabah newspaper reported. "Such a decision is neither discussed or a work has been done on it" he said noting that banks’ rollover ratio is around 110%, and adding that they have no problem in foreign borrowing ("for now" he forgot to add).
Although just as one Turkish official was about to sound somewhat credible, he added that similar speculations are being made before every election and accused credit rating agencies of trying to spread negative mood. He also said that the Turkish banking system is strong, although one look at today's 10Y Turkish yield which just hit an all time high of 15%, may suggest otherwise.
The good news, at least for now, is that Turkish stocks haven't followed the meltdown, with the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index down 0.3% in early trading, wiping out nearly half of last week's gain, when investors poured $10.3MM into New York and London-traded Turkey stocks ETFs in the week ended May 18, the biggest weekly inflow since Oct. 13.
We doubt stocks will be spared for long, however, and the moment Erdogan starts speaking in the next 24 hours is when the real selling will begin even as Turkey inches ever closer to soaring, Venezuela-style inflation.
Pobre lo turquia.
Erdogan perhaps needs to understand that, despite his view of himself, his words don't carry the same weight as the Fed? Rightly or wrongly.
Seems the billionaire club doesn’t want me to gain a foothold anywhere.
Would a shame if their servers starting failing.
Try the Serenity prayer.
Just sayin'
(cus this is one of those things you cannot control. It's above your pay grade.)
Considering I probably caused this, it’s well within my control.
Zuckerburg is playing games with peoples lives along with Soros. I brought up visiting Turkey this past weekend on Facebook. I don’t have anything but enemies in that crowd.
See schlomo, this is how you piss off your allies and get shoahed. I am under zero obligations to keep your secrets.
I figure this is one of the early rounds in "Erdo wants to repatriate his gold".
... and then we read that it's being moved into storage at the BIS?
God help Turkey, or maybe more like, someone doing God's work?
Num 24:9 Whoever blesses Israel will be blessed, And whoever curses Israel will be cursed.
God damn Turkey works for me.
Goldman?
It too!
This bot sucks ass. Rewrite the code lame ass.
I don't think it's a bot.
I believe it is certifiable though lol
Erdogan is taking Turkey down.
Guess "He" didn't think this all the way through.
"Erdogan perhaps needs to understand that, despite his view of himself, his words don't carry the same weight as the Fed? Rightly or wrongly."
And oh my is it $"heavy".... The Fed I mean!...
https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…
Someone found the source of SpaceForce's funding
"To the Moon" Alice!...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xciCJfbTvE4
It's so embarrassing for NASA, you have to sign in now via youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qr6Vcvl0OeU)?....
Every crisis is an opportunity.... more to follow here for sure. Counting eggs or livestock at this point would be an error of judgement. ;)
Erdogan v Rothschild central bank system? - no contest.
Está sendo assado
The Greeks will be happy!
Until Erdo figures out that fucking with Kurds isn't enough to unify the country behind him and goes for a sure-fire winner.
Adoption of Renmbi by failing EU nations not far behind....?
Like China will tolerate their fiscal stupidity?
And their muslim ways?
China has a fix for Muslim ways:
forced state sponsored conversion.
EDIT:
As a trade partner, and conceding control of named state assets as part of the deal, it's little different than ECB Troika deals, - just that China has deeper pockets and more to gain.
China's Muslim fix: (one of them!)
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/01/china-county-bans-muslim-childre…
I wondered how they were going to pull Turkey into line, attack its currency, destroy its economy and it won't be quite so adventurous militarily.
Soros
Lol.
Like Erdogan needs help crashing the country...
Exactly. Erdogan is in the cross hairs. The same economic hit squad being used against Venezuela and any other country or leader that gets a bit uppity. He is an egotistical, repulsive, covert islamic jihad POS, although I do hope he goes quick so as to lessen the destruction of the country. It's possible the Syrian model will be used if he is stubborn. It seems obvious that the ME, for the last few decades, the cradle of human civilization has been targeted for decimation by the parasitoid corporate fascists . Wipe out humanity's history, its ancient cultures and artifacts and you lessen the human will to survive.
A parasitoid is an organism that lives in close association with its host and at the host's expense, and which sooner or later kills it.
But hasn't that been "Their" MO for centuries?
A marauding pack of vampires that prey on economies until they are sucked dry?
Vampires, Squids, Satanists
Get ready for the new big short.
Edogan looks like a inflamed hemorrhoid, probably as painful as well
Strange they would take the gold back and trade it for more paper promises. I wonder if any physical gold moved at all.
Turkey under the leadership of CORRUPT THUG and his family and goon squad. Erdogan is trying to recreate the failed Ottoman empire and trying to act like a Sultan and in the end the Ottoman Empire, like Turkey will, became a Failed state and chaos ruled. Turkey under leadership of Erdogan will fail and cause much pain to the Turkish Citizen and neighbors.
Wonder how much of the Turkish Gold actually made it to the Central Bank, a lot of sticky fingers in the Turkish leadership?
Erdo is probably regretting his comments about Israel genocide in gaza, don't think rapid lira deval is a coincidence
The "Jer" in Jerusalem comes from Jupiter. Jupiter worship was about Power. Which says alot in and of itself.
What we can be sure of is the CB Gold will be leaving Turkey, just a question of which direction/how fast/how forcefully...
Its Ok, all that Gold is Money they tell me, I mean just look how swimmingly its done for Valenzuela..
The trick to lending it out is the ability to buy it back.
Leasing it yes, non the less Gold is a store of value it does not spend like cash. People will run to a stack of cash before they run to a stack of Gold.
the real question is: will turkey attack israel?
Swiss cheese logic. Full of big holes.
shovelhead xenophobe logic: simply a dipshit
Burn.
So turkish whores are on sale?
This is just the Global Currency Reset in action... the old system trying to kill the new system, the new system trying to contain the old system, the currencies recalibrating to actual float / asset valuation... etc.
Why do you think EU is thinking to move away from the Dollar? The Iran deal situation is just another excuse, but eventually, the currencies will move away from dollar, and away from cabal central banks, back to something closer to sovereign currencies that are asset backed. No more global reserve currency. SDR will die along with the IMF and WB and BIS. WTO and UN soon after.
This currency reset may include Rothschild controlled currency in the future, so be wary.
If slaves on a plantation started using cigarettes for money, do you think the slaves are any freer or that the slavemaster is vanquished?
Really, the only way to be sure we do not remain slaves to the matrix.
1) End the Rothschild's two Lucifarian monsters:
Israel and Central Banking Cartel.
2) End the Rothschild bloodline completely.
Agreed. Regardless, always remain vigilant, evil cannot be eradicated, it can only be contained. Each day, new evil is born, sociopaths are a part of nature and must be discovered and controlled. You can't end sociopathy or malice.
http://timster-howdarei.blogspot.com
or if you prefer youtube:
https://youtu.be/oFFCaKtDzuA
looks like a faulty mouse is double clicking. Oops.