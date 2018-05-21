Iran Announces Plan To Stay In Syria As Pompeo Issues Unprecedented Threats

After last Thursday's relatively brief meeting in Sochi between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria's Bashar al-Assad wherein Putin stressed that it is necessary for all "foreign forces" to withdraw from Syria, there's been much speculation over what Putin actually meant.
Many were quick to point out that Assad had agreed that "illegal foreign forces" should exit Syria — meaning those uninvited occupying forces in the north and northeast, namely, US troops, Turkish troops and their proxies, and all foreign jihadists — while most mainstream Western outlets, CNN and the Washington Post among them, hailed Putin's request to see Iran withdraw from Syria.
Whatever non-Syrian entity Putin intended to include by his words, both Syria and Iran gave their unambiguous response on Monday: Iran announced it would stay in Syria at the request of the Assad government.
“Should the Syrians want us, we will continue to be there,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi declared from Tehran, cited by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency. “Nobody can force Iran to do anything; Iran has its own independent policies,” Qasemi said, in response to a question referencing the widespread reports that Russia desires Iran to withdraw forces from Syria.
“Those who entered Syria without the permission of the Syrian government are the ones that must leave the country,” he said further in a clear reference to the some 2000 US troops currently occupying Syrian-Kurdish areas in the northeast and eastern parts of the country.
As we noted in the aftermath of Israel's May 10 massive attack on multiple locations inside Syria which marked the biggest military escalations between the two countries in decades, Russia has appeared content to stay on the sidelines while Syria and Israel test confrontational limits; however, Russia is carefully balancing its interests in Syria, eager to avoid an uncontrolled escalation leading to a direct great power confrontation.
But increasingly Israel's patience appears to be wearing thin after Prime Minister Netanyahu's oft-repeated "Iranian red line" warning has gone unheeded. In multiple summits with Putin going back to 2015 (the two have met over 6 times since then), Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed he would not tolerate an Iranian presence in Syria and further signaled willingness to go to war in Syria to curtail Iranian influence.
"Iran is already well on its way to controlling Iraq, Yemen and to a large extent is already in practice in control of Lebanon," Netanyahu told Putin in one especially tense meeting in August 2017, and added further that, "We cannot forget for a single minute that Iran threatens every day to annihilate Israel. Israel opposes Iran's continued entrenchment in Syria. We will be sure to defend ourselves with all means against this and any threat."
Israel's uptick in military strikes on Syria — attacks on sites purported to be Iranian bases housing Iranian assets — have intensified exponentially over the past half-year, nearly leading to an unprecedented breakout of region wide war during the May 10 exchange of fire, wherein Israel claimed to have been attacked by Iranian rocket fire.
The fact that both Iran and Syria can so openly and confidently announce Iran's intent to stay in Syria means Damascus sees itself in new position of strength after both shooting down multiple Israeli missiles and simultaneously firing rockets into Israeli occupied Golan territory — a response perhaps very unexpected by Israel's leadership which had grown accustomed to attacking the Syrian army and its allies with impunity.
Meanwhile, Damascus announced Monday that all suburbs around the capital have been fully liberated from al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists, marking the end of a years long insurgency in and around the capital. As Al-Masdar News noted, "The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is in full control of Damascus city and its countryside for the first time since the advent of this conflict."
Yet the pattern which has emerged over the past few years has been that every time the Syrian Army emerges victorious or carries overwhelming military momentum, Israel or the US launches an attack.
#Pompeo's Iran plan is practically a declaration of war. No country with any dignity and self respect would accept the conditions he is putting on #Iran to stop the sanctions campaign that he announced. #Irandeal https://t.co/eVeqOktqzd— Walid (@walid970721) May 21, 2018
The US for its part issued one of its strongest ultimatums yet to Iran yet via Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who vowed on Monday that Tehran will struggle to “keep its economy alive” if it does not comply with a list of 12 US demands, including Iranian withdrawal from Syria.
Here is Secretary Pompeo’s list of 12 demands from Iran via @GalloVOA pic.twitter.com/3nZ1qM0QUT— Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) May 21, 2018
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejected Pompeo's bombastic demands and vowed to continue “our path,” insisting that the US could not "decide for the world."
Rouhani's words, as quoted by ILNA news agency, were as follows: “Who are you to decide for Iran and the world? The world today does not accept America to decide for the world, as countries are independent ... that era is over... We will continue our path with the support of our nation.” This continuing escalation of rhetoric will likely only ensure Iran becomes even more entrenched in Syria, but it will be interesting to see how Russia responds diplomatically.
We've already seen Israel's "diplomacy" in the form of repeat missile attacks, but how much will Russia and Iran sit back and take before enforcing their own red lines against Israel and the West?
Comments
We all learn the hard way. The party is officially over, and the anti-Israel, pro-Islam troll farm gate wide open:
"Recall that the director of the FBI at that time [2012] was Robert Mueller. James Comey, who later replaced Mueller in that post, was a member of the HSBC board of directors. The case was settled by Loretta Lynch who then was the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York. The attorney general was Eric Holder. Just to make sure the case is clear, please understand that the Obama Dept. of Justice allowed HSBC to pay fines to avoid facing criminal responsibility for helping Mexican drug cartels and terrorist organizations with ties to countries like Iran launder hundreds of millions of dollars into the US banking system from foreign sources."
Killing the Deep State, Dr. Jerome Corsi PhD., p 164
Check...
Damn, my 7 year old grandson can play better chess than this.
In reply to We all learn the hard way by IntercoursetheEU
Pompeo .... "We will huff and puff and blow your house down"
Zio Hot Air...
In reply to Check... by espirit
Rouhani rejected Pompeo's bombastic demands
Translation:
Rouhani rejected Israhell's bombastic demands.
The entire USG is being wagged by Israhell.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to .com by Sir Edge
One need not be rocket scientist to see that there are Bozo’s driving this bus.
In reply to .com by Sir Edge
yep
In reply to Check... by espirit
Trump will soon find out what it means to be an internationally nobody... aka hasbara troll .
Bibi's suck puppet.
In reply to Check... by espirit
Okay, and Israel has to leave the Golan Heights.
Nobody talks about the Golan Heights. Israel invades and stays. Seems to be okay with Americans.
Israel bought stolen Iraqi oil from ISIS via Turkey. Seems like a sanctionable offense. crickets.
ISIS fires on IDF. ISIS apologizes to the IDF. Crickets.
There is a pattern there, that a lot of people cannot perceive.
In reply to We all learn the hard way by IntercoursetheEU
It's easy for you hebes to talk shit when Uncle Sam is backing you up
In reply to We all learn the hard way by IntercoursetheEU
The funny thing is they're NOT really Hebrews.
In reply to It's easy for you hebes to… by Juggernaut x2
Yeah, they are real bad asses when the US military might has their back.
This: "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: Tehran will struggle to “keep its economy alive” if it does not comply with a list of 12 US demands, including Iranian withdrawal from Syria.".....is the real story. We have been doing this all over the world.....and the self-righteous jackasses sit around and bash socialism as if the US hasn't turned into the biggest nanny state on the planet.....who then basks in the warm glow of the world reserve fiat as if we are a bastion of capitalism. Extreme hypocrisy.
In reply to It's easy for you hebes to… by Juggernaut x2
"countries like Iran" lol - does that mean countries with a lot of oil and money that actually sponsor organizations like ISIS? Who also happen to be US allies? Because it is not Iran.
In reply to We all learn the hard way by IntercoursetheEU
This should be good for another 500 puts on the Dow tomorrow
The headline should read "Pompeo Issues Ultimatum to Iran on Behalf of Trump's Zionist Owners"
$700 Billion DoD to deal with:
Syria, Iran, N.Korea, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ukraine, S.China Sea
And then..
The PetroYuan, the BRI, and the coming PetroEuro ...
And then.. having to depend on the UK's May and France?
We just need to leave them alone in order to save ourselves from harm!
Im just looking forward to when these fools find out they're not God King Emperor of everything ...and if you fight for them I will have no sympathy for you in this age of computers you should know who your fighting for.
If this is true, Assad's radical and aggressive idea that "illegal foreign forces" should leave his country will righteously* be condemned by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Israel.
* while we wait for the chemical inspector experts to tell us the circumstances of Uncle Sam causing explosions at alleged chemical weapon storage places.
Hurry up and Build that Pipeline!
Kinda gives me the impression it's Israel's move on the big chess table.