Italian Bonds, Banks Bloodbath As 'Mini-BoT' Massacre Continues

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 08:40

It would appear that investors in Italian assets have "more to fear that fear itself" as the mention of 'mini-BoTs' - and the implicit parallel currency nature of these short-dated IOUs - has spooked Italian banks, Italian bonds, and Italian credit risk dramatically...

“The market will remain on somewhat of a knife edge as regards the intended plans and as the coalition government itself evolves,” Rabobank International strategists led by Richard McGuire wrote in a note.

“The fiscal credibility of the plan is far from guaranteed.”

2Y Yields are spiking...

10Y Yields are spiking...

“Italian bonds are not the right long for those with market-to-market issues right now,” said Chatwell. “Instead, being long core bonds, and increasing duration, is the better risk-reward.”

Italian bond risk is spiking...

“What is seen as a de facto parallel currency would be a major negative development for the euro should any new Italian government seek to pursue it,” wrote Viraj Patel, a foreign-exchange strategist at ING Groep NV in London in a note to clients.

“A further widening in spreads would place downward pressure on euro-dollar.”

And perhaps most notable is that very short-dated CDS premia are exploding - signifying growing concerns that an Italian Euro is NOT worth the same as German Euro...

All of which is bettering Italian banks...

Italy's banks are bearing the brunt of the selloff in the country's assets, and things may get rose before they get better. Apart from banks' underperformance in equity and credit markets, another risk comes from BTPs themselves.

Italian lenders hold almost EU350 billion of sovereign bonds, or 10% of their assets in sovereign bonds on average -- that's much higher than Germany's 3.7% and France's 2.2%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The banks' low valuation compared with European peers may not yet be attractive to investors, "given the threat of fiscal easing remains," BI analysts note.

As Chuck Schumer would have said... "Get back to work Mr. Draghi..."

Gold needs to be whacked here.

Metals are "end of the financial world" wealth keepers; great if the world ends...but most people will "see" the end of the world when it hits them in the face; so metals go nowhere or down. If the world does end, then everyone is broke; so metals go nowhere or down.

For a 100 years, "winning" has been front running the FED. They telegraph what they're going to do...and now I hear loud and clear that they want higher interest rates...invest accordingly.

back to basics Mon, 05/21/2018 - 08:46 Permalink

Financial terrorism is proving to be mightier than modern weapon possessing standing armies. Italy, Turkey, Iran, Russia are feeling the sting of the Zionist money cartel. Fall in line or else is the message here.

Yes, but they are smart enough not to fall into the trap of retaliating militarily...they are focused on keeping this a financial war because they know that by joining economic forces they have a great shot at winning.

Trump has figured out he can't overpower the MIC. He called for the end of NATO, the EU to defend itself, etc., and was shot down and reversed almost immediately.

But look at what is happening...everything he said he wanted to do...Trump is sabotaging the MIC/NATO...slowly killing it...time will tell, but so far, so good...we are on our way to not being the worlds roid raged asshole thug with a badge and a gun...

new game Mon, 05/21/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

from minus to plus interest rate! what planet is reality of markets on?

interest rate should be spiking to 20 plus percent.  or even moar!

what a fukin joke...

"...and things may get rose before they get better."

 

HEY ZH!!!!!!!!!

Does anyone proof read anything these days? You guys at ZH are as bad as the FOX writers--and they are terrible.