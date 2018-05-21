Learning From America's Forgotten Default

Authored by Sebastian Edwards via Project Syndicate,
One of the most pervasive myths about the United States is that the federal government has never defaulted on its debts. There’s just one problem: it’s not true, and while few people remember the "gold clause cases" of the 1930s, that episode holds valuable lessons for leaders today.
There was a time, decades ago, when the US behaved more like a “banana republic” than an advanced economy, restructuring debts unilaterally and retroactively.
And, while few people remember this critical period in economic history, it holds valuable lessons for leaders today.
In April 1933, in an effort to help the US escape the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt announced plans to take the US off the gold standard and devalue the dollar. But this would not be as easy as FDR calculated. Most debt contracts at the time included a “gold clause,” which stated that the debtor must pay in “gold coin” or “gold equivalent.” These clauses were introduced during the Civil War as a way to protect investors against a possible inflationary surge.
For FDR, however, the gold clause was an obstacle to devaluation. If the currency were devalued without addressing the contractual issue, the dollar value of debts would automatically increase to offset the weaker exchange rate, resulting in massive bankruptcies and huge increases in public debt.
To solve this problem, Congress passed a joint resolution on June 5, 1933, annulling all gold clauses in past and future contracts. The door was opened for devaluation – and for a political fight. Republicans were dismayed that the country’s reputation was being put at risk, while the Roosevelt administration argued that the resolution didn’t amount to “a repudiation of contracts.”
On January 30, 1934, the dollar was officially devalued. The price of gold went from $20.67 an ounce – a price in effect since 1834 – to $35 an ounce. Not surprisingly, those holding securities protected by the gold clause claimed that the abrogation was unconstitutional. Lawsuits were filed, and four of them eventually reached the Supreme Court; in January 1935, justices heard two cases that referred to private debts, and two concerning government obligations.
The underlying question in each case was essentially the same: did Congress have the authority to alter contracts retroactively?
On February 18, 1935, the Supreme Court announced its decisions. In each case, justices ruled 5-4 in favor of the government – and against investors seeking compensation. According to the majority opinion, the Roosevelt administration could invoke “necessity” as a justification for annulling contracts if it would help free the economy from the Great Depression.
Justice James Clark McReynolds, a southern lawyer who was US Attorney General during President Woodrow Wilson’s first term, wrote the dissenting opinion – one for all four cases. In a brief speech, he talked about the sanctity of contracts, government obligations, and repudiation under the guise of law. He ended his presentation with strong words: “Shame and humiliation are upon us now. Moral and financial chaos may be confidently expected.”
Most Americans have forgotten this episode, as collective amnesia has papered over an event that contradicts the image of a country where the rule of law prevails and contracts are sacred.
But good lawyers still remember it; today, the 1935 ruling is invoked when attorneys are defending countries in default (like Venezuela). And, as more governments face down new debt-related dangers – such as unfunded liabilities associated with pension and health-care obligations – we may see the argument surface even more frequently.
According to recent estimates, the US government’s unfunded liabilities are a staggering 260% of GDP – and that does not include conventional federal debt and unfunded state and local government liabilities. Nor is this a problem only for America; in many countries, pension and health-related liabilities are increasing, while the ability to cover them is diminishing.
A key question, then, is whether governments seeking to adjust contracts retroactively may once again invoke the legal argument of “necessity.” The 1933 abrogation of the gold clause provides abundant legal and economic reasons to consider this possibility. The US Supreme Court agreed with the “necessity” argument once before. It is not far-fetched to think that it may happen again.
F.D.R. - what a scumbag. Confiscated privately held Gold, our very own Stalin.
Please explain what's so different from today......it's worse today.
In reply to F.D.R. - what a scumbag. … by ebworthen
Nixon closing the gold window was also a de facto default.
But thankfully those days are all behind us.
With fake money and a fake economy, this fake culture has nothing to fear from fake debt crises.
In reply to Please explain what's so… by Labworks
Everything fake everything a fraud.
In reply to Nixon closing the gold… by HillaryOdor
You can own gold today. You could be thrown in jail or fined $10,000 (a fortune back then) in FDR's time up until the 1970s when gold was made legal again.
In reply to Please explain what's so… by Labworks
Lincoln, Wilson, FDR, LBJ, Clinton, W, Obama: the Shameful Seven.
In reply to F.D.R. - what a scumbag. … by ebworthen
Lincoln? I suppose you prefer Jefferson Davis?
In reply to Lincoln, Wilson, FDR, LBJ,… by Buckaroo Banzai
Lincoln started a civil war so that tax money would continue to flow to Washington from the southern states. Hundreds of thousands of people died.
"There needs to be no bloodshed or violence, and there shall be none unless it be forced upon the national authority. The power confided to me will be used to hold, occupy, and possess the property and places belonging to the Government and to collect the duties and imposts; but beyond what may be necessary for these objects, there will be no invasion, no using of force against or among the people anywhere." -- Lincoln's First Inaugural Address.
In reply to Lincoln? I suppose you… by RedBaron616
I'd replace Lincoln with Jackson, but otherwise a solid list.
In reply to Lincoln? I suppose you… by RedBaron616
Jackson's Indian policy was a damned shame but he freed American's from the bank.
In reply to I'd replace Lincoln with… by JohnG
Unfortunately, it did not pass down far enough to get to me.
But Great Granddaddy was too smart to turn in his keg of gold coins to scumbag fdr.
Fairly hefty amount.
He had previously told his son's that if any of them could pick it up, they could have it.
They wonder what became of all that gold.
There are still holes all over his old farm where people have searched over all the years.
P.S. I wrote that I did not get any, not that I do no know where it went.
In reply to F.D.R. - what a scumbag. … by ebworthen
In reply to Meh, what the hell. A bunch… by Labworks
Not exactly, but he did reveal the value of fiat currency can be changed at a whim ... more or less.
From Wikipedia
Fiat money is a currency without intrinsic value that has been established as money, often by government regulation. Fiat money does not have use value, and has value only because a government maintains its value, or because parties engaging in exchange agree on its value
Oh yeah, the "Necessity Clause" can't seem to find it. Congress does have the power to enact all laws, in furtherance of the limited powers granted them so long as the laws are BOTH necessary and proper. The shitheads on the court interpret that to mean they can do whatever they want even if it is neither necessary or proper. Ww should all go and piss on the graves of all those damnable justices.
That was plan A. They won't try that one again.
Plan B is to tax all sales at 50%. Waaaay easier. Price drops, they buy all the gold they want.
