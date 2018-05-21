'Macro Swans' Are Gathering: Explaining The Upheaval In Central America

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 04:15

Social and political upheaval in Central America – in particular, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua – is sending many north in search of a better life.

The region’s current turmoil reflects the impact of fragile institutions, organized crime, corruption, drug trafficking, and gang violence...

...fueled in part by US interventions aimed at securing its own interests.

Project Syndicate's Whitney Arana explains...

As Global Macro Monitor notes, the global macro swans continue to gather.

