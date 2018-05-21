Homeowners In These States Are Most Likely To Move This Spring

As it turns out, homeowners in storm-battered Houston aren't selling their homes in nearly as large numbers as people from certain high-tax blue states, which are facing higher taxes thanks to the Trump tax plan. To wit, ATTOM Data Solutions has published an index that purports to show areas where Americans are moving away en masse. According to their rankings, blue-state Nevada and Delaware are the two states that will see the largest outflows of families in the immediate future. They're followed by Florida, Colorado and Virginia.
To achieve its scores, ATTOM bases its "pre-mover" housing index on its own trademark calculation: The ratio of homes that will, by ATTOM's estimation, likely be sold in the next 90 days compared with the total number of single family homes and condos in a given area. To arrive at its sales estimate, ATTOM analyzes home-loan data that's reported by banks.
Colorado Springs, Colo.
Of the 118 metropolitan areas analyzed for its report, Colorado Springs, Colo., Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire, El Paso, Texas, Washington DC and Orlando Florida had the highest "pre-mover" rankings.
Metropolitan areas with the lowest pre-mover ranking included Cleveland, Ohio, Rochester, New York; Boston, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh, Penn. and Providence, Rhode Island.
Among the 314 counties analyzed for the report, those with the highest pre-mover index were Henry County, Georgia, El Paso County, Colorado, Jacksonville County, North Carolina and Spotsylvania County, Virginia and Osceola County, Florida.
Meanwhile, those with the lowest pre-mover index were Erie County, New York, Sedgwick County, Kansas, San Mateo County, California, Wayne County, Michigan, and Queens County, New York.
Home prices in the the areas with lower pre-mover scores tend to be higher than their counterparts with higher scores. The average value of homes bought by pre-movers in the counties with the highest pre-mover index scores was $269,766, while the average value of homes sought by pre-movers in the top 10 counties with the lowest scores was $404,621.
Comments
Left already.
I do think it's interesting DC is posting net gains though...
In reply to Left already. by HRClinton
If Trump can get control of the voting and election fraud problem--big if--Nevada will become Republican by a 10-20 point margin.
I'd give Delaware a fighting chance if the fraud problem gets fixed--it could go either way.
The only states I see as irretrievably fucked are California, New York, and New Mexico. Florida and Texas are right in the danger zone. Many other states that are commonly thought of as Democrat will flip to Republican in the absence of fraud.
In reply to Left already. by HRClinton
Illinois. Connecticunt.
In reply to If Trump can get control of… by Buckaroo Banzai
Nevada is getting flooded with CA morons. Its only going to get worse with the Raiders coming, CA taxes and cost of living continuing to rise. Even before that NV kept voting Harry Reid.
In reply to If Trump can get control of… by Buckaroo Banzai
Democrats have owned Delaware for decades. I don't see anything on the horizon that will change that. I just drove through Middletown and they haven't stopped the construction of cheap and ugly townhouses and tract homes.
In reply to If Trump can get control of… by Buckaroo Banzai
I live in Newark, DE - life long, 68 years young - the Democrats have trashed this once great state.
In reply to Democrats have owned… by Ralph Spoilsport
Wait, Nevada and Florida have no state income taxes and low housing costs...how are their residents impacted by the tax cuts? This makes no sense.
In reply to I live in Newark, DE - life… by CHoward
HRClinton...
Love your avatar, but not your name.
In reply to Left already. by HRClinton
I know, I need to drop the accursed name*. Let's see if Tyler lets me.
It started as a post-election joke, that wore out. My bad. :-/
In reply to HRClinton... Love your… by J S Bach
Be interesting to see if usernames can be changed now.
In reply to I know, I need to drop the… by HRClinton
Speaking of weird names..... :-) Does it really even matter?
In reply to Be interesting to see if… by Ralph Spoilsport
I'm still here, wherever that is.
Kind of confusing article.
In reply to Left already. by HRClinton
Guess they took everything which wasn’t bolted down and want your things next.
Did a yacht delivery to Puerto Banus in 1980...then returned and purchased there.
In reply to Guess they took everything… by DennisR
Beautiful, but that place looks expensive with all those big yachts.
In reply to Did a yacht delivery to… by Puerto Banus NA
Let's face it, as more and more illegals swamp our cities while the libtards there vote to turn them into shitholes, we are going to see these mass exodus's until there is no place left that is decent to move to. That is unless we fight back against these stupid fucking policies that are responsible.
That being said, my guess is that California and Illinois are the 2 top ranked states for outflows.
Can't sell unless you have a buyer.
Good luck with that.
The number of new house flipping shows on cable has exploded recently,... just like it did in 2005 - 2007.
Sign of the next impending housing apocalypse?
In reply to Can't sell unless you have a… by YourAverageJoe
How in the hell is NV considered a "high tax state" exactly?
My reaction as well.
Came from NJ. There's a high tax state.
In reply to How in the hell is NV… by Caymaniac
I have no idea. Real estate, while it has recovered in the last decade, is still relatively inexpensive compared to most major cities. Real estate taxes are low.
I have rentals in Las Vegas and the property taxes are 1/4 to 1/3 of what it costs me in Seattle.
Those houses are newer and bigger, than the one I live in, as well.
Sales tax is lower in there also.
I don't know what this writer is smoking.
In reply to How in the hell is NV… by Caymaniac
OK...Nevada...don't see Nevada showing up in the print section...and Florida is a blue state?
Florida is, on the whole. now a blue state. Getting moreso w/ each passing minute.
In reply to OK...Nevada...don't see… by lasvegaspersona
Central Florida is El Norte San Juan. Stick a fork in it.
In reply to Florida is, on the whole… by XBroker1
I'm going to Puerto Rico since it will be uninhabited soon.
In reply to Central Florida is El Norte… by Semi-employed …
What I want to know is how do we get people we want to leave the state to do so! If we could arrange that it would be ideal! (there is LOTS of vacant land in North Korea!)
I propose a version of Douglas Adams' "B-Ark" from Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy...
In reply to What I want to know is how… by Utopia Planitia
Could be fleeing from demographic change. Nevada has gone heavily hispanic, which allowed Hillary to supposedly squeak a win there in 2016. (It was very suspect and why didn't Jill Stein call for a recount in THAT state, rather than only states Trump won?)
Delaware has gone a lot more black and hispanic than when I lived there.
If people moving out of these states say they are "fleeing", do they get refugee benefits?
I'm in Delaware - life long - if we can get rid of the stupid fucking Democrats and liberals here - we'd be doing just fine!
I don't want to live in a shithole place.