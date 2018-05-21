New DARPA Program Plans To Patrol Cities With AI Drones

On May 10, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) unveiled the Urban Reconnaissance through Supervised Autonomy (URSA) program, which addresses the issues of reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition within urban environments.
The primary objective of the URSA program is to evaluate the feasibility and effectiveness of blending unmanned aerial systems, sensor technologies, and advanced machine learning algorithms to “enable improved techniques for rapidly discriminating hostile intent and filtering out threats in complex urban environments,” said FedBizOpps.
In other words, the Pentagon is developing a program of high-tech cameras mounted on drones and other robots that monitor cities, which enable identification and discrimination between civilians and terrorists through machine learning computers.
DARPA provides a simple scenario of what a URSA engagement would look like:
“A static sensor located near an overseas military installation detects an individual moving across an urban intersection and towards the installation outside of normal pedestrian pathways. An unmanned aerial system (UAS) equipped with a loudspeaker delivers a warning message. The person is then observed running into a neighboring building. Later, URSA detects an individual emerging from a different door at the opposite end of the building, but confirms it is the same person and sends a different UAS to investigate.
This second UAS determines that the individual has resumed movement toward a restricted area. It releases a nonlethal flash-bang device at a safe distance to ensure the individual attends to the second message and delivers a sterner warning. This second UAS takes video of the subject and determines that the person’s gait and direction are unchanged even when a third UAS flies directly in front of the person and illuminates him with an eye-safe laser dot. URSA then alerts the human supervisor and provides a summary of these observations, warning actions, and the person’s responses and current location.”
The URSA program is a two-phase, 36-month development effort. The first phase of concept/development will begin in the first quarter of FY19 and continue into the second half of FY20. Phase two will start in 3Q20 and continue through 2Q22.
Figure 1. URSA Program Schedule
DARPA describes Phase 1:
“Phase 1 will include initial technology research and trade studies to develop an evolutionary demonstration architecture and demonstration approach.
The Phase 1 program will be comprised of two performer tracks. Track A will be focused on system-level solutions and demonstrations. Track B will be used to fund compelling critical enabling capabilities such as component-level algorithms, behavioral analysis techniques, technologies or other unique research that could enhance multiple system level approaches.
The objective of Track B is to enable participation by companies with niche expertise who can only offer partial solutions to URSA. Track B performer results will be due approximately 12 months after award to enable assessment and potential teaming with Track A performers for Phase 2.”
Table 1. Phase 1 Metrics
Point of departure examples for a simulated URSA environment (left) and DARPA Phase 1 notional test environment (right) are shown below in Figure 2
In Phase 2, one or more Track A performers will continue to improve their system-level capabilities and test the program above a much larger city environment for field demonstrations by the second half of 2020.
Table 2. Phase 2 Metrics
DARPA recognizes that URSA “requires significant advances in active sensing, behavior understanding, and autonomous decision making to determine intent.”
The National Interest said this is “likely an understatement.”
‘An automated urban monitoring and threat detection system—that also tries to determine which inhabitants are hostile—would seem vulnerable to false alarms and spoofing,” the international affairs magazine added.
While the technology behind URSA’s advanced machine learning algorithms is classified, there is a reason to believe the program could be utilizing Google’s Project Maven, an artificial intelligence system used to speed up analysis of drone footage.
Project Maven, a fast-moving Pentagon project also known as the Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Functional Team (AWCFT), was established in April 2017. Maven’s stated mission is to “accelerate DoD’s integration of big data and machine learning.” In total, the Defense Department spent $7.4 billion on artificial intelligence-related areas in 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The project’s first assignment was to help the Pentagon efficiently process the deluge of video footage collected daily by its aerial drones—an amount of footage so vast that human analysts can’t keep up. -Gizmodo
DARPA is setting the stage for a future of algorithmic warfare, where the military minds of the military-industrial complex in Washington feel URSA is the future for fighting in urban terrain. While the machines are not taking over just yet, the cross-functional use of URSA in urban cities across America is even more frightening.
Comments
Great the wedding assassination squad overhead.... have we learned nothing from Tesla's?
It’ll never happen.
Oops too late ;-)
In reply to Great the wedding… by No1uNo
identification and discrimination between civilians and terrorists through machine learning computers.
Are people with Ron Paul stickers and Gadsden flags still on the list?
https://web.archive.org/web/20071018034705/www.pa-aware.org/who-are-ter…
In reply to It’ll never happen. They can… by NidStyles
Scary.
Yet another reason to live in the sticks if you can.
In reply to identification and… by Billy the Poet
Living in the sticks only keeps you safer from shooting your neighbors.
The system that is in place, and the one that is being rolled out can spot you and identify you even easier in the rural areas. There is no hiding anymore.
Every biometric of yours is stored and calculated from a variety of angles and even your general health status can be determined from the sky now.
Checkmate cartels, you’ve lost. It’s only a matter of time now.
In reply to Scary. Yet another reason to… by Bigly
True but when you tell them to "Come and take it," the further they have to travel the better.
As Moe used to say, "Spread out!"
In reply to Living in the sticks only… by NidStyles
Checkpoints with machine gun nests and armed autonomous drones overhead are now signs of unprecedented freedom.
In reply to True but when you tell them… by Billy the Poet
When you put it like that I tear up a little bit. Sniff.
In reply to Checkpoints with machine gun… by Shemp 4 Victory
And of course, the identifying parameters of a terrorist will be feed to the AI by guess who ... ?!
In reply to When you put it like that I… by Billy the Poet
Check the fine print: all civilians are unarmed democrats. Everyone else is a terrorist.
Whoops. Update. MS-13 are also civilians since they killed God and stole all of the Divine sparks. Or sporks. I didn't read Nancy Pelosi's endorsement of MS-13 real closely...
In reply to identification and… by Billy the Poet
Spork me. Nancy is my hero, you have to admire someone who is entirely made of plastic to do everything she has accomplished.
I did, it came out something like this...
Yeah, I'm still drawing a blank on her list of accomplishments.
In reply to Check the find print: all… by DisorderlyConduct
What could possibly go wrong?
[Next headline will be "We never saw this coming..."]
In reply to Great the wedding… by No1uNo
Target practice time in the 'hood .... they''ll be shooting them down from the rooftops ...
In reply to Great the wedding… by No1uNo
Nothing says authoritarian state like AI Drones overhead...
Freakin' SKYNET.
It's here.
In reply to Nothing says authoritarian… by AtATrESICI
Hail Hydra.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ru5wM7fl7g
In reply to Freakin' SKYNET. It's here. by Bigly
Dude, you're totally right. WTF ! Life imitating art is scary as Hell.
In reply to Hail Hydra. https://www… by mc888
First Teslas, now drones. The next thing will be female terminators showing up naked frying you with high particle laser and microwave weapons.
In reply to Freakin' SKYNET. It's here. by Bigly
The real tragedy here is we are so far along the path to Orwell's nightmare, the citizens do not question shit like this. Politicians should be terrified to even propose such an idea and if they do the response from the citizens should be:
"Um, NO, you will not tax us and spend the money building and flying drones above our homes to monitor us. Not OK and since you seem to have extra cash laying around for such things maybe you should just send it back to the people who earned it."
Sadly that will not be the response from the tax mules.
In reply to Nothing says authoritarian… by AtATrESICI
Oh, the citizens love it, foolishly they think it has nothing to do with them.
In reply to The real tragedy here is we… by bowie28
How about "A UAS detects a MAGA hat on a plebe. Fires Hellfire missile at said Deplorable. Target destroyed. Location: Los Angeles, Chicago, NY, Austin, Boston, etc."
It's strange to be witnessing the end of America.
I can't wait to buy a robot/drone that will patrol my property at night to keep people from stealing my stuff.
fully operational in America's cities within 10 years max is my guess.
Version 2 will go straight to full automatic mode. FFS, Robocop at least had a person in the loop...
Yeah, they see the human as a flaw that would reduce collateral damage. Can't have that
In reply to Version 2 will go straight… by replaceme
DARPA should take a look to the ZH threads. Artificial intelligence will clean these up. They have plenty of work in this den of terrorists.
"The objective of Track B is to enable participation by companies with niche expertise who can only offer partial solutions to URSA."
Of course, the merger of government and private corporations (in this case, Silicon Valley and military defense contractors) to control populations and ensure military solutions to maintain said control if necessary. There's a term for that but I can't think of it.
IQT works side-by-side with the venture capital community to identify great startup technology for our customers. Our areas of interest include cybersecurity, biotechnology, novel materials, remote sensing, deep learning for data analytics, and much more.
https://www.iqt.org/
"We decided to use our limited dollars to leverage technology developed elsewhere. In 1999, we chartered… In-Q-Tel… While we pay the bills, In-Q-Tel is independent of CIA. CIA identifies pressing problems, and In-Q-Tel provides the technology to address them. The In-Q-Tel alliance has put the agency back at the leading edge of technology." -- CIA Director George Tenet
In reply to "The objective of Track B is… by LetThemEatRand
Freedumb
In reply to "The objective of Track B is… by LetThemEatRand
I feel safer already
So I can go out and buy more crap I don't need with money I don't have.
And I'd feel even safer if everybody had a Barcode instead of having to Lug around credit cards,
nobody's going to steal your arm, right, RIGHT !
posse comitatus much?
Don't Hellfire me Bro !
FUCK TRUMP!
Until spying on "ordinary" Americans ceases, Trump has no right to complain.
"The U.S. National Security Agency collected 534 million records of phone calls and text messages of Americans last year, more than triple gathered in 2016..."
Now, even more spying, more data collection.
Down with the elitist political class!
UP THE REBELS!
Nothing can go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong, go wrong...