NYU Abu Dhabi Censors John Kerry Over Fear He Might Say Nice Things About Iran

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 13:10

It's one of those inevitable and awkward moments that so well exposes the hypocrisy of Western progressive academic institutions aligning themselves closely with autocratic gulf sheikhdoms.

While speaking to graduates at NYU Abu Dhabi on Sunday, former US Secretary of State John Kerry opined that "true civil discourse" is under threat around the world, yet in an irony that appeared lost on him the whole event was censored by NYU, possibly under orders from United Arab Emirates authorities.

John Kerry speaking at NYU Abu Dhabi's graduation ceremony on Sunday. Image source: Associated Press. 

The Associated Press reports that at the last minute "the school blocked journalists from filming" even though NYU Abu Dhabi had invited multiple journalists, including the AP, to film and report on Kerry's full speech. Despite New York University president Andrew Hamilton also decrying “disturbing trends of anti-intellectualism and anti-factualism” at the event, the press was blocked from filming and was warned that NYU Abu Dhabi would have full editorial control over all content.

According to the AP:

NYU Abu Dhabi invited reporters to cover Kerry’s speech, then just before the ceremony said journalists from The Associated Press and others could not film his full remarks. They said the school would offer video that it would editorially control after the event.

The AP's commentary further ascribes the censorship to UAE's sensitivity over Kerry's possibly criticizing President Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal — considered the foremost policy achievement of Obama's legacy. Though Kerry and other Obama-era cabinet members have elsewhere aggressively denounced Trump's move, it appears Kerry was careful to censor his own remarks at the graduation ceremony.

Kerry shared the stage with Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash — who had long represented the UAE in campaigning against the Iran nuclear deal — thus it appears Kerry meekly acquiesced to NYU Abu Dhabi's unwillingness to rock to boat. The AP itself bluntly acknowledged it as likely a "courtesy to his hosts in the capital of the United Arab Emirates."

The AP journalist who was granted access noted that "while obliquely criticizing President Donald Trump, Kerry did not mention the 2015 Iran nuclear deal he secured with other world powers" and the former Secretary of State never actually named Trump, but noted "our politics has become almost all accusatory and all bombastic."

And in an apparent reference to both Trump's 'America first' platform on which he campaigned and perhaps indirectly to Trump's pullout of the Iran deal, Kerry said, “We won’t win, any of us, ultimately, by retreating within our borders, by focusing on our own nations only, or by going it alone.”

The UAE is a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) state firmly in Saudi Arabia's corner when it comes to viewing Iranian influence as the greatest threat facing the region. Not only is the UAE a major component supplying ground forces in the form of mainly army officers to fight the Saudi-led war in Yemen (which the Saudi alliance blames Iran for fueling), but has sought to diplomatically and economically isolate Qatar for supposedly 'aiding Iranian terrorism' (among other charges).

The university issued an official statement addressing the blatant act of censorship, saying it was solely the school's decision; however the AP's limited coverage offers this gem: "This is not the first time NYU Abu Dhabi has faced criticism when trying to balance the ideas of an American liberal arts education in the UAE, which has strict rules governing speech despite being a staunch American ally in the Mideast" — a tacit admission by the AP that NYU is conforming to UAE state censors. 

In light of this, the statements we do have of Kerry's address to the graduates are truly rich given the irony of the situation: “True civil discourse is also under threat all around the planet, eroding rights alongside trust,” Kerry said. And further: “Given what’s going on today, I’m glad to be invited anywhere folks.” He explained that the U.S. “needs to build partnerships and cannot turn its back on the world.”

More "partnerships" like oil-and-gas-rich oppressive gulf monarchies with "strict rules governing speech"?... You don't say!

NYU Abu Dhabi had previously come under fire by international human rights groups for underpaying a migrant work force the UAE imported for the purpose of constructing the campus under reportedly harsh conditions. New York University's journalism department cut ties with NYU Abu Dhabi in protest in 2017 — a move that doesn't represent the rest of the institution. 

Kerry quite possibly gave the perfect summation of why he appeared at the event in the first place, knowing limits would be placed on what could be said: "I’m glad to be invited anywhere folks," he acknowledged in pathetic resignation.

Comments

el buitre DownWithYogaPants Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

I think that Trump's pullout of the JCPOA is an opening move to starting a war for his beloved Zionist regime with Iran.  Kerry is  obviously an occult, 322 Skull and Bones Zionist, but I think that he is personally worried that the JCPOA pullout will uncover his and his buddies personal embezzlement of funds purportedly headed to Iran, a small percentage of the Iranian assets seized by the USA in 1979.  IMO, the Iranians didn't actually bribe the Zionists officials, but they were aware that they were stealing some of the pallets of Franklins and diverting them to their personal offshore accounts.  I don't think the Iranians cared whether they got the money in a wire transfer or pallets as long as they got the agreed upon net sum.  Now Kerry and his buddies are sweating bullets that when this laundry is finished they could be indicted for embezzling taxpayer funds.

ted41776 Juggernaut x2 Mon, 05/21/2018 - 13:18

https://nypost.com/2018/05/07/john-kerry-is-clearly-violating-the-logan…

"Any citizen of the United States . . . who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government . . . with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government . . . in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both."

 

Pliskin Mon, 05/21/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

I love seeing Fake Conservatives heads explode ...!

Now the ZH usual crowd are supporting U.A.E a Muslim country over one of their own countrymen!

I don't give a fuck (Personally)  Let murica tear itself apart!

It's all good...Keep sucking that Arab cock murica!  It's fucking hilarious!

Son of Captain Nemo Pliskin Mon, 05/21/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

"I don't give a fuck (Personally)  Let murica tear itself apart!

It's all good...Keep sucking that Arab cock murica!  It's fucking hilarious!"...

Speaking of gasoline on an already pitched "full blown" forest fire...

 
When I saw this (https://www.rt.com/usa/427349-haspel-sworn-cia-director/) I had to ask given the epoch antithesis and contradiction that it represents not only for my Country but all those who serve and befriend it given the level of betrayal in this ceremony to the treason they "uphold"...

For posterity from that announcement -

"In a reference to the controversy surrounding her nomination, Trump joked that if anyone in the room didn’t agree with Haspel’s appointment, now was the time to tell him. “Please let me know now before it's too late,” he said, before pausing for a few seconds giving the room time to laugh."  Mr. President We're not laughing

Why didn't they all just wear Grand Wizard costumes and sacrifice a 6 month old Palestinian baby on an altar of blood with the President, Vice President and Secretary of State wearing spiked genital cuff(s) naked from the waist down instead?!!!