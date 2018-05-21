Professor Calls NRA "Terrorist Organization" After Texas Massacre

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:55

Authored by Adam Sabes via Campus Reform,

Almost immediately after the Santa Fe High School shooting, a professor at Virginia Tech tweeted that the National Rifle Association (NRA) is a “terrorist organization.”

Matthew Gabriele, a professor of Medieval Studies, tweeted that “The NRA is a terrorist organization” just hours after the Santa Fe shooting, which killed 10 people.

Sounds like hate-speak to us?

This is not the first time that Gabriele has sparked controversy with his tweets, however.

In December, as Campus Reform reported, the professor tweeted that “The modern GOP is nothing but white supremacy,” and in a previous tweet he declared that the 2017 Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia, Ed Gillespie, ran a “racist campaign.”

“@EdWGillespie is running a racist campaign. Kneeling. Confederate statues. BS immigration fears. Pedophiles. Gillespie has no honor #vagov,” tweeted the professor.

The professor also previously tweeted a link to an article about a controversial Latino Victory Fund ad against Gillespie, and asks “Why don’t you admit your entire party runs racist, fearful campaigns?”

Campus Reform reached out to Gabriele for comment on his latest tweet, but has not received a response.

Tags
Social Issues
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 9
NidStyles Stu Elsample Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

If you don’t comply they will drug you, rape you and try to frame you after drugging you and letting homosexuals have their way with you, and telling everyone that you’re sick, have diseases and are gay.

 

Ask me how I know. They did just that to me. They still tell everyone that I am gay. Everyone I reach out to they spread rumors to about the actions they have taken to silence me. They even tried selling me into sexual slavery to illegals and street gangs.

 

The Mexicans keep trying to say I am ugly though. You’re losing it Ross, you never had control of the situation.

 

Yes, I am a waistcoat. Fat and ugly need not apply. Need written consent because I know better ;-)

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
WileyCoyote Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

That is an opinion - not a fact. Of course he will never provide the evidence or how he arrived at the conclusion - more of a stunt to gain attention than anything of substance.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 12
Labworks Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

Nothing in the constitution about some NRA or any other gun union.

 

Yes let me tell you what will happen to NRA. It will eventually become the organization to take your guns.

 

That's why I always laugh at you noobs when you talk about "joining the NRA"....lol...nah I'm good! I don't want to join the military security complex.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Labworks AutoLode Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Nah never compromised mate, it was the plan from the beginning. They are just playing the slow game on yous....

 

 

Either there is a 2nd amendment or no 2nd amendment. If there is, then people should have the right to have weapons with equal power to the government.

 

 

It's all a shit show, you don't have any rights at all, those times are long gone...

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
swmnguy Labworks Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

The NRA used to be a club for shooting enthusiasts.  My mother got her NRA marksmanship badge in about 1958.  Now it's a political action fund more than anything else.

There's no threat to the 2nd Amendment in the US.  Never has been.  Probably never will be.  The NRA has now chased the dollars to the point they're contradicting positions they held firmly from their founding until about 20 years ago.  Over the past 10 years they've completely abrogated their historic position and role in US society.  They used to advocate responsible gun ownership and now they're pretty much nihilists.

But they're doing their job.  They're scaring the hell out of their own membership, and they're scaring the hell out of everyone who still believes in individual responsibility and civic obligations.  In so doing, they're promoting the Oligarchs' narrative that American society has collapsed, a representative republic has failed, and our only hope is to arm ourselves to the teeth, fear and despise everyone around us as a threat, hide in our alienation and self-seclusion, and hope for a tyrant to unleash State Violence against those we fear so much.

It's working.  Americans have given up the idea that we can change our society at all.  Voting doesn't work.  Civic involvement is sneered at.  We value our personal rights over everything else and we refuse to limit ourselves at the point of violating other people's rights, which balancing act is the hallmark of civilized society.

Everyone in America really knows we have an out-of-control gun culture.  Over 90% of us want stricter controls on gun ownership, through background checks etc.  A majority of us want certain weapons and accessories banned outright.  Most of us understand that the answer is absolutely not more guns.  A few of us even know that the whole "More Guns, Less Crime" argument was concocted out of thin air by John Lott, who when pressed to back up his suspiciously counter-intuitive claims said all his data was lost in a hard-drive crash, but just believe him; and he was outed writing pseudonymous letters in support of himself.  No real data supports his thesis.

Heck, most of us think the parents of the most-recent school shooter this week should be in serious legal trouble, for allowing their child access to their arsenal.  And they didn't even have the fake-Rambo guns; just pistols and shotguns, but they didn't take their ownership responsibilities seriously and their child killed 10 people as a direct result.  If I were equally irresponsible with my saws, drills and woodworking router people would be all over my ass, but since it's guns in America, responsibility is political taboo.

And nobody serious believes fortifying and arming schools makes any damn sense at all.  It's not possible, for one thing.  For another, arm teachers?  Yeah, right.  Know any teachers?  How about at parent-teacher conferences, or at contract negotiation time?  Armed teachers?  Worst idea ever.  Nobody who knows anything about teachers, teaching or schools supports that crackpot, grasping-at-straws idea.

Once this generation of high-school kids is voting, you'll see the NRA go lay down by their dish.  Who knows, maybe they'll go back to supporting safety and education programs and get out of politics, their endorsement having become the new Mark of Cain.