Professor Calls NRA "Terrorist Organization" After Texas Massacre

Authored by Adam Sabes via Campus Reform,

Almost immediately after the Santa Fe High School shooting, a professor at Virginia Tech tweeted that the National Rifle Association (NRA) is a “terrorist organization.”

Matthew Gabriele, a professor of Medieval Studies, tweeted that “The NRA is a terrorist organization” just hours after the Santa Fe shooting, which killed 10 people.

The NRA is a terrorist organization. — 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥 𝔾𝕒𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕝𝕖 (@prof_gabriele) May 18, 2018

Sounds like hate-speak to us?

This is not the first time that Gabriele has sparked controversy with his tweets, however.

In December, as Campus Reform reported, the professor tweeted that “The modern GOP is nothing but white supremacy,” and in a previous tweet he declared that the 2017 Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia, Ed Gillespie, ran a “racist campaign.”

“@EdWGillespie is running a racist campaign. Kneeling. Confederate statues. BS immigration fears. Pedophiles. Gillespie has no honor #vagov,” tweeted the professor.

The professor also previously tweeted a link to an article about a controversial Latino Victory Fund ad against Gillespie, and asks “Why don’t you admit your entire party runs racist, fearful campaigns?”

Campus Reform reached out to Gabriele for comment on his latest tweet, but has not received a response.