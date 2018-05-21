Russian Airbase In Syria Attacked By Drones Of "Unknown Origin"

Did the Russians just repel another al-Qaeda mass drone attack, similar to the one in January of this year?
Though details are still unclear, Damascus-based journalist Danny Makki reports that numerous drones have been downed by Russian air-defenses near Khmeimim airbase (or alternately Hmeimim airbase). In the nearby coastal city of Jableh loud aerial explosions could be heard sometime before 11pm local time — thought to be Russian missile defense systems engaging the drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry quickly acknowledged the attack, telling RT News that "An unmanned aircraft of unknown origin has been shot down near the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria." And further: "No one was injured in the incident and the base did not sustain any damage," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
RT additionally reports, based on the Russian Defense Ministry, that "The flying object came close to the military facility late on Monday and was destroyed by the air defenses of the base. Khmeimim airfield continued to operate normally following the incident."
Local sources reported at least four explosions near Jableh, which as yet unverified video appears to capture.
Syria: 4 explosions above town of Jablah following new attack targeting Russian Airbase in Khmeimim and activation of air defenses.
Urgent!
Russian air defenses at the Hmeimim base in rural Latakia have downed drones over the city of Jableh, which were heading towards the base armed with explosives
Middle East based Muraselon News says four Russian defense missiles were launched at the aircraft of "unknown origin." However, the attack has all the hallmark features of an al-Qaeda operation from nearby Idlib as the terror group has stepped up makeshift drone and mortar attacks in the past months.
This is the third reported drone attack on Russia's main military base in Syria this year, and the Russian military will likely respond by pounding Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham positions (HTS, the al-Qaeda affiliate group in control of Idlib).
Previously during the nights of January 5th and 6th Khmeimim suffered its most serious external attack to date by up to 13 of what Popular Mechanics identified as "black market drones" but which Russia said were American-supplied. A prior mortar assault from HTS apparently prepping the drone invasion had damaged multiple advanced Russian fighter aircraft.
During that incident, which the Russian Defense Ministry called "a massive attack" Russian defenses shot down at least seven drones while safely electronically intercepting the other six. More notably the January incident was the “first time that terrorists massively used unmanned combat aerial vehicles of an aircraft type that were launched from a distance of more than 50 kilometers, and operated using GPS satellite navigation coordinates,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Both Syrian and the more advanced Russian aerial deterrence systems have been on high alert of late due to frequent Israeli aircraft and missile incursions. It's possible that al-Qaeda might also be testing Russia's response and capabilities, perhaps in preparation for a bigger surprise attack.
Testing the defenses. Learning a little more about Russia's AA.
I think the Russians should make their S300's nuclear.
S-300 is primarily a SAM (it can hit surface targets as well but the warhead is a bit small) why the need to put a nuke on it? It could also never hit a drone which is why it is only used as part of a layered air defence system, so it has little brothers to do that, like the Pantir that have been used so effectively in Syria.
This incident looks, as commented above, like a single drone attack. The latest info is that it was at a fairly high altitude which is not typical for the attack drones seen so far. More like a recce drone.
Meet the Russian A-135... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGmRDfWSI7A
"This is the third reported drone attack on Russia's main military base in Syria this year, and the Russian military will likely respond by pounding Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham positions (HTS, the al-Qaeda affiliate group in control of Idlib). "
Warning Tel-Aviv that Israhell will bear the consequences for any future drone attack will be more effective in stopping it.
Your drones suck. You people can’t get anything right.
Russian Airbase In Syria Attacked By Drones Of "Unknown Origin"
Translation:
Russian Airbase In Syria Attacked By Drones From "Israhell"
The nature of the conflict with Russia has NOT changed.
The USA bought them from Dominos and shipped them to al Qaeda, who filled their pizza delivery boxes with explosives.
Lol, russia won't do shit to israel
They don’t need to - If push comes to shove - Iran will do it !!
Why would Russia risk it when Israel seems determined to bring about their own demise ???
Thanks for the A135 link. That laumch & acceleration is simply phenomenal. 0.2 second launch, acceleration to 5km/second in 3 seconds.
Those Sarmats are fearsomely beautiful pieces of rocket engineering to observe too. Ruskis are simply a decade ahead of everyone in rocket science. Hence why the Chinese are loading up big time on s400 batteries as they tried to reverse engineer them and manufacture themselves but they just cannot get the reliability or performance that 70 years of uninterrupted application and experience can achieve.
I think the Russians should make their S300's nuclear.
The Russians certainly did not use S-300's or S-400's against these easy targets. It would be like swatting a fly with a sledgehammer. They almost certainly used their Pantsirs which are equipped with smaller, shorter range missiles and 30mm machine guns, both of which are radar controlled and deadly. It would be interesting to know how many they took out with the 30mm which would be on the cheap. The Pantsirs have the reputation of being very effective at taking out aircraft and cruise missiles attacking a military base. The Russians were caught sleeping on the first drone attack as they came in under their conventional radar sweeps, but they are now on high alert and there is no way that any will penetrate their defenses in the future.
Yup- Time to bring in the 400s Vlad.
Maybe the israli should be tested. Not in Israel thoug.. London. Then swizz.
Come one. Lets putz an end to this!
Karma is on your side to do this! If not, i ORDER IT, and take karma. GO!
BiBi must be shitting his pants.
Why? Only one was shot down. How many more made it through? This was probably just a test.
Just a speed bump for the Russian’s - since Russia was invited into Syria - 100,000 ISUS are DEAD !!
Dessert in a boot does that to a man.
Hillary blames the Russians for attacking their own airbase
its the aliens from ID4!
They insist on pissing off the Russians. A mistake.
Unless the Russians are in on it.
Global depopulation is the ultimate goal.
It would appear that Russia’s economy and the ‘people’s’ inclusion in that forward progress would indicate that Russia is far from ‘in on it’ !!
Evidence of this would be Putin’s ‘bridge’ !!
Russian’s can now holiday on the Crimean coast anytime they FUCKING feel like it !!
I suspect while in the holiday ‘mood’ - future Russian’s will be conceived abundantly !!!!
Wish I was there actually !!!
100% this one was Israel.
Highly unlikely. There is no way that Israel is going to poke a stick at the RuAF.
They won't dare to act directly, but will be more than happy for their pet terrorists to have a go.
That's the reason for the unmarked drones with parts that can't be traced back to them. It's got the hallmark of Israhell's cowardly pattern all over it.
ISISrael (aka Bibi's Bozos) sounds about right.
Sure they would. They know that the USA will foot both the bill and the blood.
Israel and ISIS are the same thing. Same with Al Qaeda, or whatever they call themselves this week. They have had many names. So technically regardless of who fired it was them and at their behest.
must b Assad >.< guy invites ruskies in, den attack em, genius!!
The asymmetrical cost of offense and defense is going to start adding up if this keeps going on.
It costs a lot of money to address an inexpensive threat.
All of those Russian jets and Tel Aviv is just few hundred miles away
And the best part is they don't even have to enter Israeli air space...
The Luftwaffe missed their big chance a few weeks ago, too.
This appears to be a time game sometimes. Russia, Iran and Syria buy time because if it gets drawn out long enough they win. This makes sense because the longer it goes on everything falls apart. Israel tries everything to get it going so that doesn't happen but everybody keeps getting busted with their false flags, and Russia's sneak attack and annihilation of ISIS and their supply lines way back screwed them royal.
It looks like the drones still have not surpassed the Syrian missile defense threshold. Will need to call US for a supply of new improved 2.0 attack drones.
As long as these drones are being shot down, Israel, Saudi, US, GB will have to hold intil they know just how good are these defense systems.
"...al-Qaeda operation from nearby Idlib as the terror group has stepped up makeshift drone and mortar attacks in the past months."
Al Qaeda doesn't exist. They are just US, Israel and SA backed mercs that put on a big show every time they change their name and colors, as well as reinstate "Jihadi John" for the 14th time. What just happened is a US proxy trying to get near a Russian base with potentially deadly weapons.
Apparently Americans want to die and become pieces of beef jerky, being that they allow this terrorist funding to continue and threaten another nuclear power.
Stick to finance, ZH. This crap is embarrassing
Dear Mr. Sessions,
It is good to see you have awoken after your long slumber of 7 years and 6 months.
Lets stop calling them Al-qaeda, ISIS etc.
Call it for what it is.
Green Berets, but a tad more scruffy?
Renegade Wakandans?
Just some Syrian kids toying around with their new drones they purchased on Amazon.com.