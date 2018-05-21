Sally Yates: Trump Has Taken "Shocking" Assault On Rule Of Law "To A New Level"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 17:25

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates defiantly proclaimed that President Trump has taken his "assault on the rule of law to a new level" after he demanded that the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate allegations of severe misconduct and potential espionage during his 2016 presidential campaign. 

In a Sunday tweet, Trump said "I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!" 

Yates, who was fired last year by Trump after she refused to back his controversial "travel ban" which would have temporarily restricted travel into the United States from seven countries with ties to terrorism. The former Deputy AG warned that Trump's demand to investigate the DOJ "crossed a line." 

I think what we’re seeing here is the president has taken his all-out assault of the rule of law to a new level and this time he is ordering up an investigation of the investigators who are examining his own campaign. You know, that’s really shocking,” Yates said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

I know it was just a tweet but he did say something to the effect of, if I recall correctly, ‘I hereby order.’ And we saw the Justice Department respond to that," added Yates. “I think [Deputy Attorney General] Rod Rosenstein is trying to strike a balance here between defusing the situation and also protecting the rule of law and the institutional integrity of the department.”

Yates also says that the Justice Department is becoming more and more accustomed to Trump's behavior, which could threaten the rule of law. 

We become accustomed to things that the president does, in directing DOJ,” Yates said. “You know, I can remember a time when he would issue a tweet or directive and the reports would be: ‘In an unprecedented act, the president did X or Y.’ It’s not so unprecedented anymore and oftentimes it doesn’t even make it through the full 24-hour news cycle.”

Earlier Monday, former Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted (with uncharacteristically poor grammar) "Trump demand for DOJ investigation is dangerous/democracy threatening. DOJ response is disappointing.There is no basis/no predicate for an inquiry.It ’s time to stand for time honored DOJ independence.That separation from White House is a critical part of our system."

Meanwhile, Yates said Trump had been "tearing down the legitimacy" of the DOJ - warning that his attacks on officials such as AG Jeff Sessions and special counsel Robert Mueller are "not normal" - and are becoming normalized. 

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BandGap boattrash Mon, 05/21/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

If it is a matter of subterfuge of national security this goes to military tribunals.

Read something in the past few weeks that if the justice system can be shown to be corrupt (as in issuing FISA warrants based on Crayola drawings) then this is well within Trump's right to do as president.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
overbet Mon, 05/21/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

What is it they like to say? If you havent done anything wrong you have nothing to worry about. 

 

There is no basis/no predicate for an inquiry.

Bwahaha Say what knee grow? You must be talking about the Russia collusion not the FISA taps

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 8
Labworks Mon, 05/21/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

No.

 

BOTH are totally corrupted to the core. You have the fascist mega corporations and the FED on Drumpfs side, and you got the fascist mega corporations and the FED on Hillary's side.

STOP WITH THE GOD DAMN LEFT RIGHT THINKING, WAKE UP GOD DAMN IDIOTS. You'RE BEING FUCKED IN THE ASS FROM BOTH SIDES

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
OutaTime43 Mon, 05/21/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

What's a shocking assault is what you've done! Using the justice department as a tool to go after a political rival? Using it to undermine our election process? Go to jail... straight there.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
847328_3527 Mon, 05/21/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

Panic thru the ranks as the wheel of justice grinds slowly. These traitorous rats are scampering around with their heads cut off.

It'll be a fine day when the likes of people like her, Wasserman and Cankles are behind bars.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Goodsport 1945 Mon, 05/21/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

This is great.  Trump is getting all the deep state lackeys to expose themselves.  Unfortunately there's always someone willing to replace them for the money.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Joebloinvestor Mon, 05/21/2018 - 17:29 Permalink

Hey Sally you traitors cunt.

 

You better worry about your own ass.

 

Since you ain't black, you might start looking for any hidden dark relative you can hide behind.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
RozKo Mon, 05/21/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

They should be encouraging an investigation if they have nothing to hide, the louder they scream at Trump because he wants one the guiltier they are.