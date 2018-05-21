"The Stakes Here Go Beyond Trump's Future" WSJ Editors Demand Truth About FBI Spying

Amid all the liberal media's meltdown over President Trump's "interference" in the 'investigation' by "hereby demanding" that potential crimes by Obama's FBI be investigated - and The Deep State's insistence that any exposure of the already-leaked name of the Trump campaign spy would damage national security - The Wall Street Journal refuses to back off its intense pressure to get to the truth.
President Trump dropped a three-tweet quote this morning...
“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the...
...top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier...he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which...
...they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail.”
- Dan Bongino
And WSJ appears to be doing just that - trying to get to the root of all this evil, which has time and again led to Brennan.
This "odd" action of actual news reporting comes as a shock to many as The Editorial Board asks some very awkward questions of various messianic people and institutions as reporter Kimberley Strassel's findings are proved correct and the truth is demanded...
Well, what do you know. The Federal Bureau of Investigation really did task an “informant” to insinuate himself with Trump campaign advisers in 2016. Our Kimberley Strassel reported this two weeks ago without disclosing a name.
We now have all but official confirmation thanks to “current and former government officials” who contributed to apologias last week in the New York Times and Washington Post. And please don’t call the informant a “spy.” A headline on one of the Times’ stories says the “F.B.I. Used Informant to Investigate Russia Ties to Campaign, Not to Spy, as Trump Claims.”
We’ll let readers parse that casuistic distinction, which is part of a campaign by the FBI and Justice Department to justify their refusal to turn over to the House Intelligence Committee documents related to the informant. Justice and the FBI claim this Capitol Hill oversight would blow the cover of this non-spy and even endanger his life. Yet these same stories have disclosed so many specific details about the informant whom we dare not call a spy that you can discover the name of the likeliest suspect in a single Google search.
We now know, for example, that the informant is “an American academic who teaches in Britain” who “served in previous Republican administrations.” He has worked as a “longtime U.S. intelligence source” for the FBI and the CIA.
The stories provide the names of the three Trump campaign officials who the informant sought to court— Carter Page, Sam Clovis and George Papadopoulos —as well as specific dates and details of the encounters. He met with Mr. Page at a symposium at a “British university” in “mid-July,” and stayed in touch with him for more than year. He met with Mr. Clovis at a “hotel café in Crystal City,” Virginia, on “either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.”
The informant didn’t previously know the three men but offered to help with the campaign. He also threw money at Mr. Papadopoulos, and the stories even report the exact language of the message the informant sent to Mr. Papadopoulos offering him a $3,000 honorarium to write a research paper and a paid trip to London. Media accounts differ about whether the informant asked the three men what they knew about Russia. But this sure sounds like a classic attempt to make friends for intelligence-gathering purposes.
This ought to disturb anyone who wants law enforcement and U.S. intelligence services to stay out of partisan politics. We can’t recall a similar case, even in the J. Edgar Hoover days, when the FBI decided it needed to snoop on a presidential campaign. Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Chairman, is seeking documents to learn exactly what happened, what triggered this FBI action, and how it was justified. This is precisely the kind of oversight that Congress should provide to assure Americans that their government isn’t spying illegally.
Yet now the same people who lionized Edward Snowden for stealing secrets about metadata—which collected phone numbers, not names—claim the FBI informant is no big deal. James Clapper, Barack Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, claims it was even a “good thing” that the FBI was monitoring the campaign for Russian influence.
Forgive us if we don’t trust Mr. Clapper, who leaked details related to the notorious Steele dossier to the press, as a proper judge of such snooping. Would he and the press corps be so blasé if the FBI under George W. Bush had sought to insinuate sources with Obama supporters like Rev. Jeremiah Wright or radical Bill Ayers during the 2008 campaign?
Incredibly, Democrats and their media friends are painting Mr. Nunes as the villain for daring even to ask about all this. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is making the rounds warning that “the first thing any new” committee member “learns is the critical importance of protecting sources and methods.”
Sure, but as far as we know Mr. Nunes hasn’t disclosed the source’s name—certainly not to us—even as anonymous Justice officials all but paint a neon path of details to the informant’s door. Justice and the FBI have disclosed more to their media Boswells than they have to the people’s representatives in Congress.
* * *
As is his habit, President Trump belly-flopped into this debate over the weekend with demands that Justice investigate whether his campaign was spied on. Justice officials quickly asked the Inspector General to investigate, and this will polarize the political debate even further.
But the stakes here go beyond Mr. Trump’s political future. The public deserves to know who tasked the informant to seek out Trump campaign officials, what his orders were, what the justification was for doing so, and who was aware of it. Was the knowledge limited to the FBI, or did it run into the Obama White House?
As important, what are the standards for the future? Could a Trump FBI task agents to look into the foreign ties of advisers to the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign in 2020? Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein need to clear the air by sharing what they and the FBI know with the House. This is bigger than blowing a source whose identity Justice leakers have already blown. This is about public trust in the FBI and Justice.
* * *
As President Trump tweeted "The Wall Street Journal asks, “WHERE IN THE WORLD WAS BARACK OBAMA?” A very good question!"
The Wall Street Journal asks, “WHERE IN THE WORLD WAS BARACK OBAMA?” A very good question!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018
Where, indeed?
Comments
The truth will set you free. Don't worry about being set free, your safe in captivity.
Trust the FBI?
The same FBI which...
Trust the FBI?
Not a chance.
Never.
In reply to The truth will set you free. by LordWillingly
Too bad US Presidents have zero Law Enforcement powers; if they did, Trump could get the job done himself and jail the SOB's involved.
In reply to Trust the FBI? by hedgeless_horseman
Dear tedious wsj legacy media.
While your getting all uppity about truth n stuff;
How about you "demand" mr wikileaks goes free or at least gets back his internet, sos then we can at least get some interesting news
Or expose gold manipulation..
In reply to . by FireBrander
Obama was either on the back nine or in the bathhouse.
In reply to Leg by strannick
"Back nine" was his euphemism for the bathhouse ..where hes holding Michaels nine iron
In reply to Obama was either on the back… by Joe Davola
Gaybama
In reply to "Back nine" was his… by strannick
Sorry, but I have zero trust in any branch of the fedgov...
ZERO. The list of patriots who feel the same way, grows daily.
Fucking Traitors fill the chairs at FBI......
In reply to Gaybama by IridiumRebel
If anybody still has faith in the FBI or Justice, they need to be punched in the face.
In reply to Sorry, but I have zero trust… by ZENDOG
WSJ couldn't avoid this one forever.
In reply to If anybody still has faith… by SoilMyselfRotten
So nice to have confirmation that Congressional oversight of the Intelligence community is absolutely ineffective and a farce.
In reply to WSJ couldn't avoid this one… by IntercoursetheEU
I think there is hope for the WSJ to reclaim its reputation given its recent quest for truth.
In reply to So nice to have confirmation… by JimmyJones
They are writing this while kicking and screaming.....fuk them all
In reply to WSJ couldn't avoid this one… by IntercoursetheEU
"Back nine" was his euphemism for the bathhouse
In reply to Obama was either on the back… by Joe Davola
The fish rots from the head. The head was Barry Soetoro.
In reply to "Back nine" was his… by strannick
FBI = KGB (Russian translation)
Trust ???
In reply to The fish rots from the head… by Edward Morbius
Same FBI that assassinated Martin Luther King? That was involved in the JFK assassination?
That beat Kenneth Trentadue to death during questioning and then tried to pass it off as a "suicide"?
Fat chance dude.
In reply to FBI = KGB (Russian… by Yellow_Snow
NSA collecting everything, this can be used on anyone who runs for office.
NSA has Hillary's missing emails.
What they are doing is preventing anyone from working for Trump because they can be exposed too.
Blow the whole system up Don, all of it is rotten!
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
The DemoRat Party should be decertified. Anyone running for office under the DemoRat banner is dropped from the ballot.
What scum the Obama and Clinton DemoRats have placed in our government. Heads need to roll throughout the Deep State bureaucracy.
In reply to FBI = KGB (Russian… by Yellow_Snow
Comedy, I know, but we all know Obama was orchestrating this out of fear of Hillarys' wrath...no one helps that cunt because they "like" her.
In reply to Obama was either on the back… by Joe Davola
Since this clearly was run out of 1600 PA Ave, you address a good question - what was in it for Barry at this point? He'd already put up with her for 4 years as Sec of State to payback her clearing the way for him in 2008. She's certainly cultivated the bitch-to-be-reckoned-with persona, but is that enough for him to orchestrate/passively acquiesce many years later? That doesn't add up for me - I'm more inclined to figure she had something on him, but what could that be when he was shuffling off into the sunset.
In reply to Comdey I know, but we all… by FireBrander
When you do not trust what a politician says, polygraph him.
In reply to Obama was either on the back… by Joe Davola
Not enough polygraphs exist, PLUS you'll run out of ink. Can you imagine trying to polygraph Maxine "the Nutcase" Watters?? The polygraph would end up overheating and burn up.
In reply to When you do not trust what a… by are we there yet
"on the back nine in the bathhouse."
FIFY.
In reply to Obama was either on the back… by Joe Davola
The bathhouse
In reply to Obama was either on the back… by Joe Davola
WSJ can pound sand.
Haven't read it since it went "Murdoch"
In reply to Leg by strannick
What did Obama know and when did he know it? Why aren't any of the so called "MEDIA" asking this important question? Because they are complicit in trying to maintain a narrative that Trump is overstepping his authority and trying to intervene in the Russian Collusion investigation (which is a nothing burger).
Everyone of those assholes in the MSM should be charged with sedition along with the owners and editors of those companies. It's likely we'll have widespread civil unrest thanks to those assholes refusing to allow the truth to seep out to the morons who watch and believe the fake news they spread.
This is nothing short of a conspiracy to remove a sitting president. Everyone involved should be facing the death penalty and a military tribunal.
In reply to Leg by strannick
The Jewish owned MSM will never admit their 1st nigger was a complete fuking failure. Never happen.
In reply to What did Obama know and when… by chubbar
Im slow on Mondays, I assume you missed the /Sarc right?
In reply to . by FireBrander
"Too bad US Presidents have zero Law Enforcement powers; if they did, Trump could get the job done himself and jail the SOB's involved."
Uh...POTUS is the Chief Executive Officer, which makes him the Chief Law Enforcement Officer. But you can't get around Due Process.
In reply to . by FireBrander
WSJ Smokescreen to regain veracity...
In reply to Trust the FBI? by hedgeless_horseman
You have to tell the truth a few times to gain confidence before you can lie again effectively.
In reply to WSJ Smokescreen to regain… by espirit
Word...Street Cred.
In reply to You have to tell the truth a… by GreatUncle
"A stopped clock is correct twice a day"
In reply to Word...Street Cred. by Arnold
Gotta love Trump quoting Bongino! Now we know he's got at least one reliable source.
. . . and how many 10s (or 100s) of thousands will track down Bongino's site and start listening.
In reply to Trust the FBI? by hedgeless_horseman
Brennen is going to jail. Just a matter of time.
In reply to Trust the FBI? by hedgeless_horseman
All of this leads directly to the CIA. The CIA, FBI and the DOJ require a full financial and constitutional audit. Shut down all non-essential activities in the CIA while this is ongoing.
Let the pieces fall where they may. Let justice reign.
In reply to Brennen is going to jail. … by LargeHardonCollider
Why would he, to go to jail, you have to be prosecuted for a crime, 1) as law doesnt apply to these animals, he didnt break any, 2) for the sake of argument if he did who would prosecute him? Sessions? Ha Ha
In reply to Brennen is going to jail. … by LargeHardonCollider
treason is not a jail-able offense.
In reply to Brennen is going to jail. … by LargeHardonCollider
you can find 'Brennen' in 'Chester, Vermont' (Windsor County-Vt.)
In reply to Brennen is going to jail. … by LargeHardonCollider
You trying to tell me that two airplanes can't cause three buildings to collapse at free fall speed? Next I suppose you're going to tell me there is no Easter bunny.
In reply to Trust the FBI? by hedgeless_horseman
Whatever Trust, Loyalty & Respect The American People had for the Criminal FBI, CIA, DHS & DOJ has been squandered. And, these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths have absolutely NO ONE else to Blame but themselves.
In reply to Trust the FBI? by hedgeless_horseman
The MSM, the Swamp, the Elite are in panic mode. Trump has them running, he is NOT backing down.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/05/the-fbi-spied-on-donald-…
In reply to The truth will set you free. by LordWillingly
They're at a walking pace, not running.
Towing a rope though toward the abyss, with eyes wide shut.
Trump doesn't want to get JFK'd...
In reply to The MSM, the Swamp, the… by Cash2Riches
Except for Obummer and Hillary,, it will put them in jail.
In reply to The truth will set you free. by LordWillingly
Not if your a democrat. Lol!
In reply to The truth will set you free. by LordWillingly
Goes deeper than this Troglodyte.
In reply to The truth will set you free. by LordWillingly
And yet, absolutely NOTHING is done about any of it.... Kinda makes it obvious that its all Kabuki Theater...
Grab that fucker Obamster and lock him up in Guantanamo with ISIS buddies.
Obamster was Brennan’s toy boy.
In reply to Grab that fucker Obamster… by captain whitewater