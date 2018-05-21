Trader: Italy On Verge Of Inducing Fresh European Crisis

Tired (or maybe bored) of worrying about rising interest rates, a rising dollar and higher oil prices? Then fear not, because according to Bloomberg macro strategist and former Lehman trader, Mark Cudmore, you can now start worrying about a new, or rather well-forgotten, potential risk flashpoint, namely Italy which, as he writes in his latest Macro View note overnight, is "on the verge of inducing a fresh European crisis." Full note below.
Italy on Verge of Inducing a Fresh European Crisis
It may be time to move on from rising Treasury yields and trade wars. An Italian-led euro crisis is on the verge of becoming the dominant theme for markets.
It turns out that the euro break-up trade isn’t dead -- it’s just been hibernating and is likely to return with a vengeance in the months ahead if the populists get their way.
Their proposed economic policies make no attempt at debt sustainability. Italy already has the largest absolute debt pile in the EU and the second-largest, after Greece, as a percentage of GDP, at 132%.
The coalition’s plan sends the signal that it has no intention of ever paying back its debt. Things could spiral quickly because its fiscal promises will send BTP yields much higher, adding to refinancing costs and making the budgetary situation worse.
That creates a dilemma for the EU. Either fund Italy’s largesse at the expense of every other member country, or kick Italy out of the euro.
The first option isn’t sustainable. This isn’t a relatively containable problem like Greece. Italy’s economy is almost ten times the size of Greece’s and the third-largest in the euro zone. The PIIGS -- Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain -- were only ever a problem as a group because of concerns that the contagion would infect Italy.
And this isn’t just a sovereign debt problem. Italy’s banks have by far the most non- performing loans in the euro zone, more than a quarter of the total. A section of the plan makes it harder for banks to repossess collateral, further deteriorating the value of those loans.
So while the policy platform doesn’t explicitly state an intention to leave the euro, the new government plan, if instituted as is, makes that the inevitable end-game.
Fortunately, the Italian constitution forbids an excessive budget deficit, so may act as a limiting force. However, the concern is whether they can circumvent those restrictions by selecting favorable economic projections.
The proposal already seems to be stealthily planning for euro departure with a plan to issue short-term debt contracts to pay back arrears. As my colleague Ferdinando Giugliano suggested on Friday, that’s the first step toward a parallel currency.
So Italy’s prospective rulers seem to be fully aware of the end-game and are already planning for it. Investors will soon need to catch up.
Comments
Southern Europe hasn't created a single net new job since the financial crisis in 2008:
http://thesoundingline.com/southern-europe-has-not-seen-net-job-creatio…
Meh, the rate chart looks bad on first inspection. But a closer look at the numbers and they're going from slightly negative to very slightly positive. Wake me when the rate jumps to ten percent...
In reply to Southern Europe hasn't… by Four Star
In reply to Meh, the rate chart looks… by SmallerGovNow2
They're too busy caring for all their new found migrant friends to be worried about creating jobs...
In reply to Southern Europe hasn't… by Four Star
plenty of new govt workers processing applications for welfare benefits from the horde of muslim filth invaders infesting the continent. Then add in all new prison guards and police to deal with muslim filth.
In reply to Southern Europe hasn't… by Four Star
Make pasta, not war.
Really?
A "New Lira" would be pretty good for the dollar...
Their new currency should be Bacoin, fully backed by delicious bacon. This will have the added benefit of being shunned by terrorists and central bankers.
In reply to A "New Lira" would be pretty… by doctor10
As Collertral the Itallians back it with this year Spaghetti crop.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVo_wkxH9dU
In reply to A "New Lira" would be pretty… by doctor10
Let the good times roll!!
Changes to thhe status quo are good in the sense that change is possible. I do not see much of an improvement coming from this government.
Anybody else here looking for a one liner about that fat silver haired wop? Me too. Coming up short today.
How about:
"Hey EU... Vaffanculo!"
In reply to Anybody else here looking… by Philo Beddoe
theEU's dick has got them in trouble.. the greeks should learn from this
Should be good for Gold -$300.
"Fortunately, the Italian constitution forbids an excessive budget deficit, so may act as a limiting force."
Yes, words on a piece of paper have always succeeded in curbing the spending proclivities of politicians working in a fiat money system.
All time highs
well, if you pass out loans with a 12.5% to 21% interest a year on the maximum time period where it's only 5% to 12% in Germany, you destroy the local credit markts and the banks get a loan problem.
These banks are doing it to themselves. And let's not forget that those banks get their money for free.
That's what the countries should be fighting for. A fair loan system for the citizens. The banks are now draining the country dry.
If Europe has a meaning, these rates should be the same all over Europe.
Well with FIAT currency in Italy it means" Fix It Again Toni "(FIAT)
We're way past the point that any of these figures mean anything.
The black economy is just doing dandy.
Das raciss.
Seems to me we went through a similar hysteria with the PIIGS several years ago.
http://www.slate.com/articles/business/project_syndicate/2011/05/can_eu…
Don't worry. They tell me in the end , all is serene.
In reply to We're way past the point… by WTFUD
The ECB is still sitting on the couch, eating bond - bombs.
In reply to Das raciss. by Arnold
Really, what is new and unexpected about this. When Greece was having its crisis, Italy was named then, as the second most likely to have problems. The predictions then are just now coming to fruition.
And yet their yields are less than US Treasuries.
It was during the Greek crisis in 2011 that a Bundesbank spokesperson said "if the Euro is to fail, it won't fail because of Athens, it will fail because of Rome"
Spain, Portugal, Greece, Ireland, individually and collectively were no threat to the Euro.
Italy is a very very serious threat to the existence of the Euro.
The fact is that for all the stimulus thrown at it overall euro-zone growth remains tepid.
Unfortunately, much of the problem is rooted in the fact the euro itself was constructed on a weak and flawed foundation. Any currency joining and binding states or countries together must allow for an adjustment to send back funds to its weakest part or eventually it will become unbalanced and fail. More on the problems that haunt Europe in the article below.
http://Euro-zone Growth Tepid-Euro Will Suffer.html
Rothschilds love sovereign debt
PROFIT baby