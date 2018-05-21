Trump Bars Purchases Of Debt, Receivables Owed To Venezuela, PDVSA

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:48

One day after Nicolas Maduro won another six-year term  as Venezuela's president in a vote that western countries denounced as illegitimate and which the opposition boycotted, President Donald Trump escalated economic pressure on the Latin American nation with an executive order prohibiting purchases of debts owed to the government, including to the state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, Bloomberg reported.

While both entities are now officially bankrupt, having failed to make several coupon and maturity payments in the recent past and triggering CDS, hardly leading to a burst in investors confidence even among those desperate to allocate "other people's money" into this particular hyperinflationary socialist paradise, the executive order - which covers all transactions on any debts owed to the Venezuelan government or state-owned enterprises including accounts receivable - will make funding of the Caracas regime even more complicated.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Trump administration leakers - of which there are many - said the order was intended to restrict the Maduro regime’s ability to liquidate its assets and close off avenues for corruption. While that was not surprisingly, in a novel the prohibition on purchases of debts owed to Venezuela also explicitly targets working capital in the form of accounts receivable.

One administration official said the action was intended to choke off funding the Maduro regime has been raising by selling off money owed in future to the government and state-owned enterprises in exchange for immediate payment cash.

And while an official said such transactions were tantamount to mortgaging the future of Venezuela, what the leaker forgot to mention is that the only entities who would be willing to fund such receivable are China and Russia, neither of which would subject itself to US sanctions.

The order also prohibits the sale, transfer or pledging of collateral of any equity interest in which the Venezuelan government has a 50 percent or greater ownership interest.

What the order will achieve, is give China even greater control over financial and political events in Venezuela, while further pressuring PDVSA production, and leading to even lower Venezuela oil output...

... which in turn will send the price of oil to even higher highs, just in time for peak driving season, and assuring that the bulk of Trump's tax stimulus is spent on gasoline.

Tags
Politics
Business Finance
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production - NEC

Comments

TheWholeYearInn Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

How Presidential!

 

If lobbing missiles into Syria on a false flag gains you no ground, it's time to go after lower hanging fruit.

 

He shoulda kept Tillerson around for this one. (meh ~ maybe not, the CIA prolly has more assets in Venezuela than Exxon).

Dr. Acula TheWholeYearInn Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

Is Trump connected to pedophiles, pimps, and the NXIVM sex cult?

"Mueller co-operating witness is a convicted pedophile... called himself a friend of Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner" - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5503595/Nader-Muellers-latest-c…

"The island owner also would sometimes pass along teens to NXIVM" - http://www.crazydaysandnights.net/2018/05/blind-item-8_20.html

Plus there is Stormy Daniels with a NXIVM brand under her tattoo.

 

Labworks TheWholeYearInn Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Trumpers cheering on as their eternal ruler fucks them in the ass over and over.

 

"No more meddling in the middle east" -Donald J Drumpf.

 

Then why are you meddling in the middle east, Trumpers? What are you doing in Syria? What have Iran done to you? Haven't attacked a country in 200+ years. Iran is the victim, 1953 you remember? 

 

Now Venezuela, and you're not even trying to cover it up. How about you leave other countries the fuck alone? God I can't wait until the economy collapses on your disgusting asses, THEN you will finally understand, but not until then.

 

 

 

serotonindumptruck Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

Maduro will no doubt soon be assassinated.

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves on the planet, and they're conveniently located "close to home".

Sour crude is more expensive to refine, but the end result will keep the Ponzi going for a little longer.

NoDebt Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

That picture of Maduro has finally inspired me to do something...

I'm converting my lawn jockey from holding a lantern to holding a roll of TP.  Couple tack welds and I can swap over to the TP holder no problem, then all that's left is to re-color the face from it's current black to dark brown.

 

Labworks Mon, 05/21/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

Whatever you think of maduro, stay the fuck out of venezuelas business.

 

Stay the fuck out of it, let them solve it themselves. PERIOD. 

Chief Joesph Mon, 05/21/2018 - 16:01 Permalink

China to the rescue!  Venezuela will be dealing in petro-yuans, the Chinese will be buying Venezuela's oil, China will rebuild Venezuela's infrastructure in exchange for a Naval base and an airbase there, and perhaps making a missile launch facility that will compete with Cape Canaveral in exchange for gold mining. (I am sure the U.S. is going to like that).  As desperate as the Venezuelans are right now, anything China has really looks good to them, no thanks to the U.S.,. 