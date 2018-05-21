Trump Bars Purchases Of Debt, Receivables Owed To Venezuela, PDVSA

One day after Nicolas Maduro won another six-year term as Venezuela's president in a vote that western countries denounced as illegitimate and which the opposition boycotted, President Donald Trump escalated economic pressure on the Latin American nation with an executive order prohibiting purchases of debts owed to the government, including to the state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, Bloomberg reported.
While both entities are now officially bankrupt, having failed to make several coupon and maturity payments in the recent past and triggering CDS, hardly leading to a burst in investors confidence even among those desperate to allocate "other people's money" into this particular hyperinflationary socialist paradise, the executive order - which covers all transactions on any debts owed to the Venezuelan government or state-owned enterprises including accounts receivable - will make funding of the Caracas regime even more complicated.
Speaking to Bloomberg, Trump administration leakers - of which there are many - said the order was intended to restrict the Maduro regime’s ability to liquidate its assets and close off avenues for corruption. While that was not surprisingly, in a novel the prohibition on purchases of debts owed to Venezuela also explicitly targets working capital in the form of accounts receivable.
One administration official said the action was intended to choke off funding the Maduro regime has been raising by selling off money owed in future to the government and state-owned enterprises in exchange for immediate payment cash.
And while an official said such transactions were tantamount to mortgaging the future of Venezuela, what the leaker forgot to mention is that the only entities who would be willing to fund such receivable are China and Russia, neither of which would subject itself to US sanctions.
The order also prohibits the sale, transfer or pledging of collateral of any equity interest in which the Venezuelan government has a 50 percent or greater ownership interest.
What the order will achieve, is give China even greater control over financial and political events in Venezuela, while further pressuring PDVSA production, and leading to even lower Venezuela oil output...
... which in turn will send the price of oil to even higher highs, just in time for peak driving season, and assuring that the bulk of Trump's tax stimulus is spent on gasoline.
Comments
How Presidential!
If lobbing missiles into Syria on a false flag gains you no ground, it's time to go after lower hanging fruit.
He shoulda kept Tillerson around for this one. (meh ~ maybe not, the CIA prolly has more assets in Venezuela than Exxon).
Is Trump connected to pedophiles, pimps, and the NXIVM sex cult?
"Mueller co-operating witness is a convicted pedophile... called himself a friend of Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner" - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5503595/Nader-Muellers-latest-c…
"The island owner also would sometimes pass along teens to NXIVM" - http://www.crazydaysandnights.net/2018/05/blind-item-8_20.html
Plus there is Stormy Daniels with a NXIVM brand under her tattoo.
In reply to How Presidential! by TheWholeYearInn
Trumpers cheering on as their eternal ruler fucks them in the ass over and over.
"No more meddling in the middle east" -Donald J Drumpf.
Then why are you meddling in the middle east, Trumpers? What are you doing in Syria? What have Iran done to you? Haven't attacked a country in 200+ years. Iran is the victim, 1953 you remember?
Now Venezuela, and you're not even trying to cover it up. How about you leave other countries the fuck alone? God I can't wait until the economy collapses on your disgusting asses, THEN you will finally understand, but not until then.
In reply to How Presidential! by TheWholeYearInn
I hope you didn’t believe in Drain the Swamp or MAGA anymore than Hope & Change
In reply to Trumpers cheering on as… by Labworks
It is not enough that kids roaming the street fight with machetes for better spots in the garbage heap for food, Trump must do more to make sure the Venezuela people really suffer so that his kids can feel safe. We eat big beautiful chocolate cake while you fight to your death for garbage ha ha ha.
In reply to How Presidential! by TheWholeYearInn
#BringBackOurToiletPaper
Maduro will no doubt soon be assassinated.
Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves on the planet, and they're conveniently located "close to home".
Sour crude is more expensive to refine, but the end result will keep the Ponzi going for a little longer.
'Course China could bail them out... Then would be more of a problem for Trump to seize anything in Venezuela.
And China could do that, no problemo... /s
In reply to Maduro will no doubt soon be… by serotonindumptruck
China certainly has vested interest in Venezuela, although with Venezuela's coastline (and oil production) in the Gulf of Mexico, China will be forced to extend its naval capacity into the Gulf, which will be perceived as a direct military confrontation by Wash DC.
(Just playing Devil's Advocate)
In reply to 'Course China could bail… by 38BWD22
Does Maduro speak Chinese?
In reply to Maduro will no doubt soon be… by serotonindumptruck
"Maduro will no doubt soon be assassinated"
Roger that ~ Now that Israel can't get any more free oil by way of ISIS in Syria because Putin has kicked them out, they'll have to go to Plan B.
Mossad will take care of Maduro sooner than you can say "All your sheckels are belong 2 us"
In reply to Maduro will no doubt soon be… by serotonindumptruck
That picture of Maduro has finally inspired me to do something...
I'm converting my lawn jockey from holding a lantern to holding a roll of TP. Couple tack welds and I can swap over to the TP holder no problem, then all that's left is to re-color the face from it's current black to dark brown.
Careful...He may eat your horse.
In reply to I'm converting my lawn… by NoDebt
When you put a Marxist ex bus driver in charge of an economy you get chaos and madeness.
Nicolas Maduro has been an avid supporter of Argentina's Falklands claim even speaking in CELAC (regional conference) on behalf of Argentina. Funny thing is, Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
Still, good socialist cause.
Sure Maduro is a prick that can't manage to lead country properly but lets not forget that US did all it could to crush Venezuela.
Like not letting Maduro's cronies travel to the US and sending Cambell's soup back to the peasants?
Oh, sorry. They weren't sending soup back before the sanctions on travel. Crushing.
In reply to Sure Maduro is a prick that… by Thordoom
All we could? Have you looked at Iraq, Libya, Syria, or Yemen just to name a few. We are far from doing all we could to crush them, and truth is we don't need to do anything, Venezuela is falling apart, and really it has very little to do with the US.
In reply to Sure Maduro is a prick that… by Thordoom
Whatever you think of maduro, stay the fuck out of venezuelas business.
Stay the fuck out of it, let them solve it themselves. PERIOD.
I thought Trumpstein was a businessman. Sanctions are bad for business. American business
Time to short Tampax and Quilted Northern
China to the rescue! Venezuela will be dealing in petro-yuans, the Chinese will be buying Venezuela's oil, China will rebuild Venezuela's infrastructure in exchange for a Naval base and an airbase there, and perhaps making a missile launch facility that will compete with Cape Canaveral in exchange for gold mining. (I am sure the U.S. is going to like that). As desperate as the Venezuelans are right now, anything China has really looks good to them, no thanks to the U.S.,.