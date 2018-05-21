Trump To Meet With Rosenstein, Wray To Discuss FBI Spy-Op On Campaign

President Trump will meet with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray and the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Monday, where they will discuss the latest developments in the bombshell report that the Obama administration used a longtime FBI and CIA asset, identified as 73-year-old Cambridge professor Stefan Halper, to infiltrate and spy on his campaign.
TRUMP TO MEET ROSENSTEIN, WRAY AT WHITE HOUSE ON MONDAY: ABC— zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 21, 2018
Halper was outed as the FBI's "informant" last Friday following weeks of speculation, after the New York Times and Washington Post published easily identifiable information about the U.S. citizen and Cambridge professor. Their reports matched a March 25 article by the Daily Caller detailing Halper's outreach to several low-level aides to the Trump campaign, including Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and a cup of coffee with campaign co-chair Sam Clovis.
These contacts are notable, as Halper's infiltration of the Trump campaign corresponds with the two of the four targets of the FBI's Operation Crossfire Hurricane - in which the agency sent counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and others to a London meeting in the Summer of 2016 with former Australian diplomat Alexander Downer - who says Papadopoulos drunkenly admitted to knowing that the Russians had Hillary Clinton's emails.
As we detailed earlier Monday, Halper - who once reportedly ran a spy-operation on the Jimmy Carter administration, received a total of $1,058,161 from the Department of Defense for four annual contracts signed under the Obama administration, and paid through the Pentagon's Office of Net Assessment (ONA).
|Award ID
|Recipient Name
|Start Date
|End Date
|Amount
|Awarding Agency
|HQ003416P0148
|HALPER, STEFAN
|9/26/2016
|3/29/2018
|$411,575
|Department of Defense
|HQ003415C0100
|HALPER, STEFAN
|9/24/2015
|9/27/2016
|$244,960
|Department of Defense
|HQ003414C0076
|HALPER, STEFAN
|7/29/2014
|7/31/2015
|$204,000
|Department of Defense
|HQ003412C0039
|HALPER, STEFAN
|5/30/2012
|5/29/2013
|$197,626
|Department of Defense
(h/t ProHeat)
The timing of Halper's most recent contract payments has recently drawn scrutiny. Made in two payments, the first installment of the $411,575 award had a start date of September 26, 2016 - three days after a September 23 Yahoo! News article by Michael Isikoff about Trump aide Carter Page, which used information fed to Isikoff by "pissgate" dossier creator Christopher Steele. The FBI would use the Yahoo! article along with the unverified "pissgate" dossier as supporting evidence in an FISA warrant application for Page.
The second installment of the award in the amount of $129,280, was dated July 26, 2017 - around three months before the FISA warrant on Carter Page was set to expire following repeated renewals signed by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and a federal judge.
Two days later on July 28, he emailed Page with what the Trump campaign aide describes as a "cordial" communication, which did not seem suspicious to him at the time.
Reporters keep asking me about my interactions with Prof. Halper.— Carter Page, Ph.D. (@carterwpage) May 20, 2018
I found all our interactions to be cordial.
Like this email I received about a year after I first met him.
He never seemed suspicious.
Just a few scholars exchanging ideas.
He had interests in policy, and politics. pic.twitter.com/D5SKkvN2Bx
July 2017: Two days after receiving a payment from the federal govt, Stefan Halper emailed Carter Page asking about internal White House staff pic.twitter.com/Fy17FwEwgk— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 20, 2018
As we noted earlier, it's entirely possible of course that Halper was conducting legitimate research for the Obama administration while also participating in an FBI/DOJ spy operation on the Trump campaign.
Following Halper's doxxing, President Trump called for an official investigation by the Department of Justice - which Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein assigned to the office of the Inspector General, headed by Michael Horowitz.
I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018
It looks like Trump, Wray, Rosenstein and Coates will have a lot to talk about... Perhaps Rosenstein will even hear the President's old catch-phrase:
Nah, you see that's not how it works. He will meet them and make "a deal" you see. Trump, the art of the deal you know?
These people got so much dirt on him, he has no other options but to obey orders.
Def not obstruction
In reply to Nah, you see that's not how… by Labworks
BREAKING: Masked Men Open Fire On Crowd In France With AK-47s, Report Says
https://www.dailywire.com/news/30895/breaking-masked-men-reportedly-fir…
#ReligionOfPeace If they only had some gun laws.
On topic, the Leftist Media are saying "Its finally Happening, Trump is using the Gov't to go after his political opponents". Are you kidding me? Are they that blind not to see that is exactly what was done to Trump by Obama and Hillary?
In reply to Not obstruction by OneStinkyDinky
Trump: "My turn now."
This is going to be so much fun.
Notice who he's NOT talking to? Sessions. I think Trump figured out that Sessions is somewhere between worthless and outright working against him. In any case, he's recused himself from... well, pretty much everything. Not much point talking to that asshole.
In reply to https://www.dailywire.com… by JimmyJones
Public service announcement -Dr. Jerome Corsi live stream today (Mon) at 5pm ET
https://www.youtube.com/c/jrlcorsi/live
In reply to Trump: "My turn now." This… by NoDebt
Telling me I live in a dream world while trying to turn me into a twink. Hmm, seems like something is amiss with your delusions.
like that you’re full of shit and making shit up to justify your actions.
If you want to keep a secret don’t include me in your delusional ideas of what you think I am. You’re not listening to any other medium, and you’re stirring this pot that is going to explode when I leave.
In reply to Jerome by IntercoursetheEU
Trump The Orange Jew !!
Keeps all his promises to his zionist masters !
Name one promise that he has kept to the American Citizens regarding "Make America Great Again"- NONE
He has been proven the ultimate jew supremacist zionist !
His number one promise to the American people of "I WILL BUILD THE WALL", where is it ???
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-W_WwSknIc
In reply to Jerome by IntercoursetheEU
What is also an outrage is how these people spend 'our' money so wastefully. $1M bucks? For what - where is my $1M worth of information from this 'expert'?
In reply to Trump: "My turn now." This… by NoDebt
Y-O-U-'R-E F-I-R-E-D
In reply to https://www.dailywire.com… by JimmyJones
Arrest Macron, lock the Soros mafia up.
In reply to https://www.dailywire.com… by JimmyJones
Yes.
They will never admit those two could do a thing that's the least immoral/unethical.
The Left has its saints.
In reply to https://www.dailywire.com… by JimmyJones
Swamp , meet Trump.
Prepare to be drained.
In reply to Not obstruction by OneStinkyDinky
To save their own necks, who will squeal first?
In reply to Swamp , meet Trump. Prepare… by InjectTheVenom
I said this yesterday on the other Halper thread....And this will be the deflect mechanism the lamestream media will be forced to run with as the whole Russian narrative implodes and threatens to blowback on the real perpetrators within the Clinton and 0zer0 camps. Halper will be the ultimate fall guy. A repuke operative that HAD to be used by both sides because Trump was such a threat to the world. All the CIA/FBI mistakes were a result of bad Halper intel. Their motives were ALWAYS pure, even if their methods were not because they did it to save the world... and the children!
The Deep State realizes their lies are not being bought by the sheeple, but they have nothing left but lies to try to justify their previous lies. All they can do now is feign some type of quasi mea-culpa in the hope that this all gets buried and no more blowback damage is done to their NWO. Fall guys is what this has evolved to now. Little fall guys are being set up to protect the REAL players.
In reply to Who will squeal first? by y3maxx
You know very well what I'm talking about. Your orange clown has been a naughty boy. It goes beyond pornstars and shady deals. There's a mountain of scandals hidden in his closet. But don't worry trumpers, Trump is back in military school now, hahaha! Spoiled little brat as a kid, parents couldn't stand him, a grown up baby. Ask any real new yorker what they think about Trump!
STOCKS RECORD HIGHS!! LOL! I wish Trump could be honest with you guys, and not lie to you. But he's friends with the FED...bigly relationship!
In reply to Swamp , meet Trump. Prepare… by InjectTheVenom
The Trumpers are out in force as usual. Keep em coming drumpfers. I love when I'm right, your faces are turning red
In reply to Nah, you see that's not how… by Labworks
What the hell are you talking about? Still think Russian Collusion is right around the corner? What is the story now? TDS is a serious condition and you can get help for it.
In reply to The Trumpers are out in… by Labworks
The russian collusion never bothered me, I know it was a lie from the start.
I'm interested in the real story. Trump's eternal servitude to the STATE of Israel and his relationship with sunni wahabist terrorist sword dancers in white dresses.
In reply to What the hell are you… by JimmyJones
"Daily Kos to the front desk... We have another one of your lost children here."
"Fucking assholes always let their retarded Mongoloids run loose around here."
"Yeah, we should just push them in the elevator shaft, nobody would miss them."
In reply to The Trumpers are out in… by Labworks
Nobody knows anything just yet, least of all the "establishment types".................. standby with the popcorn
In reply to The Trumpers are out in… by Labworks
Two words:Prescott Bush.
If FDR could make that deal and Prescott not hang, of course some deal will be made.
Some small fry might be sacrificed,but the deep state will win again.Yes Prescott Bush was deep state,been
around since at least the CFR founding , the same time as the FBI.Not a co-incidence.
In reply to Nah, you see that's not how… by Labworks
Haha. Another delusional Never Trumper.
Note the hefty '18 payment. That's the 'Keep yer yap shut' payment. Big enough to make the 'or else' part unnecessary.
In reply to Nah, you see that's not how… by Labworks
Not anti trump not anti hillary.
I'm anti statist. Please don't put me in jail for talking smack about your eternal god!
In reply to Haha. Another delusional… by shovelhead
THE TIME IS NOW......I did this all for you....
I saw the corruption and could no longer stand it.
I wanted my fellow Americans to know the truth.
I call on all patriots to stand up for me and speak for me... as they have gotten to me and took me down.
I am watching all of you from above.
Please keep the fight going for me as I can no longer help.
I tried my friends.
Signed.
Seth Rich.
In reply to Nah, you see that's not how… by Labworks
This might turn out even better than I originally thought. Bring the people responsible before a grand jury. Especially Mule Face Mueller.
Get 'em Don
I'm more concerned about the un-advertised meetings with Netanyahu & Sheldon Adelson than this grandstanding bullshit.
Theater for Trumptards.
And, the fake Russian collusion story? Was that for dumb ass Democrat voters? Asshole.
In reply to Theater for Trumptards. by LordWillingly
Better yet, skip the theater..........how about a Constitutional hanging for treason in the Rose Garden of the White House. I would pay a buck to see that!
Probably run around for a couple of weeks singing the theme song from the Sound of Music, with a change in the words.
In reply to Theater for Trumptards. by LordWillingly
Poor fucking retard, YOU LOST!...Now go cry on mommies shoulders like a good little cunt.
In reply to Theater for Trumptards. by LordWillingly
What are the odds the deep state inserted a spy in every presidential campaign since Kennedy?
What are the odds that the previous 4 presidents were sponsored by the CIA?
In reply to What are the odds the deep… by Dr. Dooms-a-lot
Cockroaches hate flashlights.
Hit em with 100 trillion candle power Trump!
I had my doubts that they were slow rolling things to get all the indictments out right before the election. Seems like it's the way everything is leaning now. Members of Congress are leaving government before the SHTF.
Meeting with the people that sponsored Mueller? Beware of the twists and turns of these seditious bastards!
Or simply...Fire Them! ...and say nothing more.
Trump has the ball now. He will run it a lot at first.
Trump is gonna need four more years to sort all this out. Especially these aluminum, soybean and steel subsidies for a trade war that never came to fruition....
And won't Republicans look surprised when Trump has to run against Hillary... again.
Save money Trumpets, Trump is going to call upon your wallet.
" Save money Trumpets, Trump is going to call upon your wallet. "
What's in MY wallet? What's IN my wallet? ...little notes on scrap paper....
In reply to Trump is gonna need four… by ToSoft4Truth
"Your Fired!" My fired?
That’s really going to accomplish a whole lot. Might as well meet with Tweedle-dee and Tweedle-dumb.
The boss is over stepping his bounds.
Hey Tyler... Before we indulge ourselves that the President is "Teflon" with the most worthless stories you could post. Might I suggest a stroll down the "bone yard" the last 16 months with this latest announcement and "swearing in" that should have created riots in the streets of Washington D.C. obviously in another time and place in our history of course...
Behold hubris with no bounds
"Trump called Haspel a “very special person” and someone who has served the US with “extraordinary skill” and devotion. "You live the CIA, you breathe CIA — and now you will lead the CIA," Trump said.
In a reference to the controversy surrounding her nomination, Trump joked that if anyone in the room didn’t agree with Haspel’s appointment, now was the time to tell him. “Please let me know now before it's too late,” he said, before pausing for a few seconds giving the room time to laugh." https://www.rt.com/usa/427349-haspel-sworn-cia-director/
Raises an important question that if the President along with 53 members of the Senate can commit an act of treason and violation of laws this bad on what we already know how much of his "Teflon" is really worth saving?
A Jew at the center of the scandal. Who could've guessed?
Trump should have Fed marshalls waiting to take them into custody when they arrive.