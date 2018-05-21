Trump To Meet With Rosenstein, Wray To Discuss FBI Spy-Op On Campaign

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:17

President Trump will meet with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray and the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Monday, where they will discuss the latest developments in the bombshell report that the Obama administration used a longtime FBI and CIA asset, identified as 73-year-old Cambridge professor Stefan Halper, to infiltrate and spy on his campaign.

Halper was outed as the FBI's "informant" last Friday following weeks of speculation, after the New York Times and Washington Post published easily identifiable information about the U.S. citizen and Cambridge professor. Their reports matched a March 25 article by the Daily Caller detailing Halper's outreach to several low-level aides to the Trump campaign, including Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and a cup of coffee with campaign co-chair Sam Clovis. 

These contacts are notable, as Halper's infiltration of the Trump campaign corresponds with the two of the four targets of the FBI's Operation Crossfire Hurricane - in which the agency sent counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and others to a London meeting in the Summer of 2016 with former Australian diplomat Alexander Downer - who says Papadopoulos drunkenly admitted to knowing that the Russians had Hillary Clinton's emails.

As we detailed earlier Monday, Halper - who once reportedly ran a spy-operation on the Jimmy Carter administration, received a total of $1,058,161 from the Department of Defense for four annual contracts signed under the Obama administration, and paid through the Pentagon's Office of Net Assessment (ONA).

Award ID Recipient Name Start Date End Date Amount Awarding Agency
HQ003416P0148 HALPER, STEFAN 9/26/2016 3/29/2018 $411,575 Department of Defense
HQ003415C0100 HALPER, STEFAN 9/24/2015 9/27/2016 $244,960 Department of Defense
HQ003414C0076 HALPER, STEFAN 7/29/2014 7/31/2015 $204,000 Department of Defense
HQ003412C0039 HALPER, STEFAN 5/30/2012 5/29/2013 $197,626 Department of Defense

(h/t ProHeat)

The timing of Halper's most recent contract payments has recently drawn scrutiny. Made in two payments, the first installment of the $411,575 award had a start date of September 26, 2016 - three days after a September 23 Yahoo! News article by Michael Isikoff about Trump aide Carter Page, which used information fed to Isikoff by "pissgate" dossier creator Christopher Steele. The FBI would use the Yahoo! article along with the unverified "pissgate" dossier as supporting evidence in an FISA warrant application for Page. 

The second installment of the award in the amount of $129,280, was dated July 26, 2017 - around three months before the FISA warrant on Carter Page was set to expire following repeated renewals signed by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and a federal judge.

Two days later on July 28, he emailed Page with what the Trump campaign aide describes as a "cordial" communication, which did not seem suspicious to him at the time. 

Halper's July 28 email to Page - sent two days after the second portion of his contract kicked in, suggests that the espionage operation against Trump associates was still active seven months into the new administration. 

As we noted earlier, it's entirely possible of course that Halper was conducting legitimate research for the Obama administration while also participating in an FBI/DOJ spy operation on the Trump campaign. 

Following Halper's doxxing, President Trump called for an official investigation by the Department of Justice - which Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein assigned to the office of the Inspector General, headed by Michael Horowitz. 

It looks like Trump, Wray, Rosenstein and Coates will have a lot to talk about... Perhaps Rosenstein will even hear the President's old catch-phrase:

Comments

Labworks Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:19 Permalink

Nah, you see that's not how it works. He will meet them and make "a deal" you see. Trump, the art of the deal you know? 

These people got so much dirt on him, he has no other options but to obey orders.

JimmyJones OneStinkyDinky Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

BREAKING: Masked Men Open Fire On Crowd In France With AK-47s, Report Says

https://www.dailywire.com/news/30895/breaking-masked-men-reportedly-fir…

#ReligionOfPeace If they only had some gun laws.

On topic, the Leftist Media are saying "Its finally Happening, Trump is using the Gov't to go after his political opponents".  Are you kidding me?  Are they that blind not to see that is exactly what was done to Trump by Obama and Hillary?

NoDebt JimmyJones Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

Trump: "My turn now."

This is going to be so much fun.

Notice who he's NOT talking to?  Sessions.  I think Trump figured out that Sessions is somewhere between worthless and outright working against him.  In any case, he's recused himself from... well, pretty much everything.  Not much point talking to that asshole.

 

NidStyles IntercoursetheEU Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:37 Permalink

Telling me I live in a dream world while trying to turn me into a twink. Hmm, seems like something is amiss with your delusions.

like that you’re full of shit and making shit up to justify your actions. 

 

If you want to keep a secret don’t include me in your delusional ideas of what you think I am. You’re not listening to any other medium, and you’re stirring this pot that is going to explode when I leave.

SDShack y3maxx Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

I said this yesterday on the other Halper thread....And this will be the deflect mechanism the lamestream media will be forced to run with as the whole Russian narrative implodes and threatens to blowback on the real perpetrators within the Clinton and 0zer0 camps. Halper will be the ultimate fall guy. A repuke operative that HAD to be used by both sides because Trump was such a threat to the world. All the CIA/FBI mistakes were a result of bad Halper intel. Their motives were ALWAYS pure, even if their methods were not because they did it to save the world... and the children!

The Deep State realizes their lies are not being bought by the sheeple, but they have nothing left but lies to try to justify their previous lies. All they can do now is feign some type of quasi mea-culpa in the hope that this all gets buried and no more blowback damage is done to their NWO. Fall guys is what this has evolved to now. Little fall guys are being set up to protect the REAL players.

Labworks InjectTheVenom Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

You know very well what I'm talking about. Your orange clown has been a naughty boy. It goes beyond pornstars and shady deals. There's a mountain of scandals hidden in his closet. But don't worry trumpers, Trump is back in military school now, hahaha! Spoiled little brat as a kid, parents couldn't stand him, a grown up baby. Ask any real new yorker what they think about Trump! 

 

STOCKS RECORD HIGHS!! LOL! I wish Trump could be honest with you guys, and not lie to you. But he's friends with the FED...bigly relationship!

takeaction Labworks Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:28 Permalink

THE TIME IS NOW......I did this all for you....

I saw the corruption and could no longer stand it. 

I wanted my fellow Americans to know the truth. 

I call on all patriots to stand up for me and speak for me... as they have gotten to me and took me down. 

I am watching all of you from above.

Please keep the fight going for me as I can no longer help.

I tried my friends.

Signed.

 

 

Seth Rich.

incharge1976 Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

I had my doubts that they were slow rolling things to get all the indictments out right before the election. Seems like it's the way everything is leaning now. Members of Congress are leaving government before the SHTF. 

Oldguy05 Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:25 Permalink

Meeting with the people that sponsored Mueller? Beware of the twists and turns of these seditious bastards!

Or simply...Fire Them! ...and say nothing more.

ToSoft4Truth Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

Trump is gonna need four more years to sort all this out.  Especially these aluminum, soybean and steel subsidies for a trade war that never came to fruition.... 

 

And won't Republicans look surprised when Trump has to run against Hillary...  again. 

 

Save money Trumpets, Trump is going to call upon your wallet.

Son of Captain Nemo Mon, 05/21/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

Hey Tyler... Before we indulge ourselves that the President is "Teflon" with the most worthless stories you could post.  Might I suggest a stroll down the "bone yard" the last 16 months with this latest announcement and "swearing in" that should have created riots in the streets of Washington D.C. obviously in another time and place in our history of course...

Behold hubris with no bounds

"Trump called Haspel a “very special person” and someone who has served the US with “extraordinary skill” and devotion. "You live the CIA, you breathe CIA — and now you will lead the CIA," Trump said.

In a reference to the controversy surrounding her nomination, Trump joked that if anyone in the room didn’t agree with Haspel’s appointment, now was the time to tell him. “Please let me know now before it's too late,” he said, before pausing for a few seconds giving the room time to laugh." https://www.rt.com/usa/427349-haspel-sworn-cia-director/

Raises an important question that if the President along with 53 members of the Senate can commit an act of treason and violation of laws this bad on what we already know how much of his "Teflon" is really worth saving?