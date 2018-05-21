The U.S. Is Shackled By Historic Debt

Authored by Lawrence Thomas via The Gold Telegraph,
Do you feel as if you’re drowning in debt? It’s worse than you think.
The U.S. government reached a new milestone when our country’s debt topped $21 trillion for the first time. The national debt grows by an average of $17,000 every second – more than some people earn in an entire year. That’s only an average, and During the past eight months, the national debt grew by $52,000 per second. And the trend toward bigger and higher spending is only getting worse.
The ratio of national debt to GDP is at 105 percent, larger than the economy as a whole. In 1981, the national debt comprised a mere 31 percent of GDP. We are not moving in the right direction. The Treasury Department has plans to borrow $1 trillion this year, an 84% jump from last year.
When individuals borrow, they can use the money wisely to increase their wealth. That’s what happens when people make good investments. What does the government do with all this money? While some of it may be put to good use, the National Science Foundation’s spending $856,000 on having mountain lions run on treadmills can’t be termed prudent spending. Nor can the $2 billion spent on former President Obama’s healthcare website. In 2017, Brooklyn, NY spent $2 million on a 400 square feet restroom in a public park. Flushing money down the toilet?
Even the government’s legitimate spending is out-of-control. In 2017, half the entire budget went toward Social Security and Medicare. More than all tax revenues are spent on entitlement programs and defense. The rest is “borrowed,” and that creates interest payments. Of course, as the debt increases, so do the interest payments. Which means the government needs to borrow even more money just to pay interest on money it’s already borrowed. What happens when the U.S. debt reaches $30 million? President Trump is showing no signs of curtailing this spending/borrowing spree. The interest rate was recently raised to 3 percent, and it will go higher yet.
Since the government can print fiat money at will, it probably isn’t overly concerned. However, what about companies and individuals who need to borrow at increasingly higher rates?
When it comes to interest rates, we need to look at LIBOR, the benchmark interest rate used by leading banks around the globe. The LIBOR rate is intrinsically tied to government debt. According to JP Morgan, the U.S. has approximately $7.5 trillion in LIBOR-related-debt alone. Individual loan debts are 97 percent LIBOR-related. Fifty percent of the corporate debt is tied to LIBOR. As interest rates rise, it will hurt individuals and corporations.Chapter 11 bankruptcies have increased to a seven-year high.
Why is the government raising interest rates at a time consumer prices and wages are rising only marginally? During Obama’s administration, prices rose 14.6 percent, and the Federal Reserve kept interest rates low. Inflation is up by a mere 2.2 percent since Trump took office, and interests rates keep rising. Is the Federal Reserve playing politics? While the rate of inflation was somewhat higher during the Obama years, the Federal Reserve didn’t get aggressive in handling the problem until Trump came to office. If it’s politics, what game is being played?
One thing is certain. Government borrowing will continue at an increasingly faster rate, and the unprecedented debt is creating a very vulnerable economy. While revenues are growing, the spending increase is 300 percent of our total revenue.
The current budget for 2018 is expected to be $804 billion, up from $665 billion in 2017. By 2020, the annual budget is expected to top $1 trillion. How long can this type of borrowing be sustained without creating an eventual economic crisis?
People have cause to be concerned. But how does U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin feel about this pile of debt? “It’s a very large, robust market — it’s the most liquid market in the world [U.S. bond market], and there is a lot of supply… But I think the market can easily handle it… I’m not concerned about that. I think that there are still a lot of buyers for U.S. Treasuries.”
Mnuchin assumes there will be a continuing supply of foreign investors willing to buy up U.S. bonds. The interest in U.S. bonds is decreasing, however. Foreign buyers currently hold about 40 percent of U.S. bonds – or debt. This is at a new low since November 2016. Foreign investors have been on a downward trend since its high of 55 percent in 2008. The combination of reduced foreign demand and the need for increased funding could spell disaster for the U.S. economy.
During times of economic chaos, the government has historically resorted to giving the printing presses free reign and flooding the economy with fiat currency. This will devalue the dollar more than it is already, leading to higher inflation.
But Mr. Mnuchin isn’t worried a bit. At least, he won’t admit that he is. The problem is that putting on a smiley face won’t rescue a troubled economy. We can only hope Mr. Mnuchin has the good sense to begin frowning very soon…
Comments
It all started with the enactment of the Federal Reserve Act. Never forget that. Debt has been compounding exponentially since that infamous December day in 1913. The question is, "Who gets all that interest on the debt?" Hmmmmm... I wonder.
What difference does it make anyway when a loaf of Monsanto bread will be $1,000.00 soon.
Lumber for building and framing is increasing at nearly 50% year over year.
Twenty trillion will be "chump change" in a decade.
It's all part and parcel of the evil plan.
In reply to It all started with the… by J S Bach
Every minute that goes by, it's historic......
In reply to fdf by SACRED-COW
Lumber Prices? http://markets.businessinsider.com/commodities/lumber-price
In reply to Every minute that goes by,… by Stan522
I got this offer today in an email. Now theyre even trying to get you in debt for airline miles. Can you believe this desperate shit? Airline mile debt haha
https://thepointsguy.com/2017/06/fly-now-earn-later-amex-delta/
In reply to fdf by SACRED-COW
The Federal Reserve does not pass budgets with huge deficits, the Congress does. And the Congress gets away with it because the imbecile American voters re=elect 90+% of them in every national election.
If you want to stop the debt from increasing and even see a budget surplus that will begin paying down the debt, vote for Congressional candidates who pledge not to vote for deficit budgets. Until you do that, nothing will change in the States, no matter how much you want to blame the Fed.
And btw, the Fed has no choice but to print money to finance the government debts. Because in their charter they are mandated to be the lender of last resort. So when primary dealers buy the debt from the government and cannot pay for the purchase, the Fed must lend them the money to pay for the purchased debt securities. That's why the Fed's hands are tied in the matter. The only place you can get this situation changed in in the Congress. Congress has the power via the Constitution to make new debts, and every time they were faced with political pressure to pass balanced biudget amendments to the Constitution they either refused to do so or they drafted a bill like the line item veto that was ruled by the Supreme Court to be un-Constitutional.
Voters have to wake up to the lethal injury this debt will cause, and understand that the injury from the debt will be greater than whatever sacrifices are necessary to cut spending and balance the budget for years to come. Only then will they have the foresight to change the kind of people who are elected to Congress, and that's the only way to stop the madness of profligacy that characterizes the Federal government in Washington.
In reply to It all started with the… by J S Bach
How is it possible you got downvotes for that comment here on zerohedge?
In reply to It all started with the… by J S Bach
And FDR defaulted on Gold!
In reply to It all started with the… by J S Bach
Corruption. The willingness to do evil without concern for violating principles or good practices. Just because they could temporarily get away with it, the devils-in-charge have stolen from our futures with increasing oppression on our present.
Debt slavery is the end goal. Independence from the grid is the only salvation
I the meantime the central banker's worst enemy is gold. So they will continue to naked-short it with paper contracts.
It is always worse than we thought or told. Absolute Power corrupts absolutely.
End the Fed.
"there r 2 ways to conquer & enslave a nation: one is by da sword, the other is by debt"
- John Adams
looks like after they duped as many nations as they could, lent them trillions thru the IMF & World Bank, these same neoliberals are enslaving the american population
>.<
What is the author referring to when he speaks of these mythical "BUDGETS".
We don nee no stinkin budgets!
No the banks are in debt.
Check CAFR1.com
Consume now, tighten belt later. The belts that will be tightened are the next generation's, and there is no way out.
Your face looks chubby lolz.... storing fat for hibernation?
BWahahahahahahah
In reply to Consume now, tighten belt… by bluskyes
Debt jubilee bitchez!
FED goesn't worry about the piles of debt. They don't ever intend to pay it.
The proper response to the article title is simply this.......
NO SHIT
Nohhh.......... reallly?
In reply to The proper response to the… by kikrlbs
It's only a problem when people stop buying more debt
So watch for the next great Trump Plan where the Government starts sending out cheques so you can buy more crap you don't need. But the Jokes on you, because that money had to be loaned into existence and repayed by your Taxes. So you think your getting something for free, and Government will eventually get it all back in Taxes from things you bought with it.