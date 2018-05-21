US Stocks Plunge As Europe Closes, Italian Bonds Crash Most In 4 Years

No headlines, no catalyst, just the close of the European trading session... and US equities tumble...
Did The Fed drop the buying-baton from The ECB?
It seems The ECB was overwhelmed in its own markets.
Italian 2Y Yields exploded higher (biggest single-day spike in 2Y Yield since Oct 2014)...
And Italian 10Y Yields are at their highest since Nov 2014... so bad that they are only 70bps tighter than US bonds.
Idiosyncratic risk is blowing out.
Italy's short-term risk premium to Germany is now at 90bps - almost four times its recent norms.
Comments
Which model predicted it?
There is a glitch in the Matrix...
In reply to Which model predicted it? by Captain Nemo d…
The EU won't go down with a wimper.
In reply to There is a glitch in the… by StackShinyStuff
Oh wow, LOOK! It's a rare financial post by Tylers. Slow day in American politics? Trump eat a sandwich, or bagel?
In reply to The EU won't go down with a… by JRobby
Warning!
"The Stakes Here Go Beyond Trump's Future" WSJ Editors Demand Truth About FBI Spying.
The Truth is not where you need to be.
In reply to oh wow, a rare financial… by Xibalba
Plunge as in 300 points upward? Who writes this?
In reply to Warning! "The Stakes Here… by Thomas Paine
Plunga plunga. Party on.
In reply to Plunge as in 300 points… by DownWithYogaPants
Where's the PPT when its needed? To busy jerking off this morning?
In reply to Plunga plunga. Party on. by Not Goldman Sachs
Makes no sense, I see no plunge on Marketwatch.
In reply to Plunge as in 300 points… by DownWithYogaPants
CRASH!!!??? The DOW is currently up 267. They have come down from the highs. ZH is becoming clickbait.
Becoming?
In reply to CRASH!!!??? The DOW is… by djsmps
I was trying to be nice.
In reply to Becoming? by ShorTed
Hang on, you're telling me there is now doubt that a southern European country will fully pay off its debt? Inconceivable! ECB Uber Alles. Europe!
In reply to I was trying to be nice. by djsmps
The Dow Jones Industrial Average PLUNGES ... 50 points
In reply to CRASH!!!??? The DOW is… by djsmps
it will un-plunge.....somebody(s) want stox up this month.
In reply to The Dow Jones Industrial… by The_Virginian
When did the word PLUNGE become associated with a 300 point rally?
In reply to CRASH!!!??? The DOW is… by djsmps
Click bait for preppers, trumptards, jew haters,and white supremecists
In reply to CRASH!!!??? The DOW is… by djsmps
we were up 370 on the DJIA because Trump's kike ventroliquist dummy said something on Faux news yesterday?
lol, what a fucking joke
What Hockey Sticks..most pundits predicted a US stock rise, and the Bond Markets magically turn into toast on a stick, expect moar of the same.
In reply to we were up 350 because Trump… by Squid Viscous
becoming? and these ads freeze my laptop to distraction
Worse, it seems ZH has become the go-to for KKK, Muslim hating, Jew bashing, Putin lovers
in crudi bull
these ads freeze my laptop to distraction
Stop surfing grindr
In reply to becoming? and these ads… by resistedliving
jesushchrist, it's up over 250 points!!!
Lol@ Crash in the headline turning into Tumble in the article.
Time for another Earthquake Yellowstone Fat Black Women Getting Food Stamps article.
And.... the dow is up 265 points...
PPT lunch break?
Best to tell Junkers to put those EU funds back ... it might be a goood idea to invest in a PPT.
In reply to PPT lunch break? by BT
With US, Japanese, and European equity markets back at nose bleed levels, where do funds flow next?
Does the euro start getting used for cratered out EM carry trades?
The hate America first crowd forgets that the real systemic risk now is in the EU. I'll bet some counter-party failed. Not good folks
PS- if you bought when this Turdens drama queen headline hit, you'd have a tidy profit already
Tyler's take massive shitola, plunger needed.
Seriously, isn't there a zh replacement yet? Cleanest stinky shirt in the closet.
this "stocks plunge" headine is ridiculous. truly shows that you can bend any story to your own advantage. makes me question some of the other stories I've believed on this site.
https://longlivethekitty.com/humpty-dumpty-entropy-gold/
You are joking,, really you must be joking,, right?
What part of UP over 300 includes a 'plunge'?