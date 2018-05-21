"You Really Still Think It's All About Guns?"

Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:45

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,

Is it possible that we Americans only pretend not to notice the conditions that produce an epidemic of school shootings, or is the public just too dumbed-down to connect the dots?

Look at the schools themselves. We called them “facilities” because they hardly qualify as buildings: sprawling, one-story, tilt-up, flat-roofed boxes isolated among the parking lagoons out on the six-lane highway strip, disconnected from anything civic, isolated archipelagoes where inchoate teenage emotion festers and rules while the few adults on the scene are regarded as impotent clowns representing a bewildering clown culture wrapped in a Potemkin economy that has nothing to offer young people except a lifetime of debt and “bullshit jobs” — to borrow a phrase from David Graeber.

Santa Fe, Texas, High School

The world of teens has been exquisitely engineered to steal every opportunity for colonizing the chemical reward centers of their brains to provoke endorphin hits, especially the cell-phone realm of social media, which is almost entirely about status competition, much of which revolves around the wild hormonal promptings of teen sexual development — at the same time they are bombarded with commercial messages designed to prey on their fantasies, longings, and perceived inadequacies. All of this produces immersive and incessant melodrama along with untold grievance, envy, frustration, confusion, and rage. And, of course, where the cell-phone universe leaves off, the world of video games begins, so that boys (especially) get to act-out in “play” the extermination of their competitors and foes.

I will venture to say — against the tide of current sexual politics — that adolescence is much tougher for boys these days than it is for girls. Every boy in one way or another faces his archetypal hero’s journey, the hard-wired seeking to become powerful in one way or another, to accomplish something, to prevail over adversaries, to win the goodies of life. This country used to be a place where young men had many useful and practical paths to follow in enacting that eternal script.

That has changed utterly in a couple of generations. Young men are being out-competed by young women who enjoy the advantage of being hard-wired to cooperate with others in the hive-like corporate workplaces that require tractable drones who will just follow instructions.

The smart ones can easily avoid pregnancy, too, and still enjoy sex and all the exciting social games it entails.

For young men, beyond the repellent corporate world of work are only fantasies about triumphing in pro sports, show business, or the drug trade, with pornography and masturbation in place of the tension-filled process of mate-seeking. There is also plenty of opportunity these days for archetypal acting-out in warfare, but our wars lately are devoid of valorous story-lines, and instead of dying nobly for a cause, our soldiers are more likely to come home with shattered brains and bodies from campaigns of no discernable meaning.

And so high school is the launching pad for all that, though in this era of protracted adolescence, mass murders also take place on college campuses. The part of the forebrain that regulates judgment generally doesn’t complete its development in young men until sometime in their early twenties. And college is swiftly becoming as meaningless as high school, given the economic landscape, and the debt racketeering now deeply associated with higher education.

It’s all part-and-parcel with an American way-of-life that is not what it advertises itself to be. It’s become a cruel hologram of a distant memory of a land that sold its soul for a few decades of comfort and convenience, and ended up in a wilderness of addiction to cheap hits of pleasure. Pleasure is not happiness and the constant seeking to satisfy pleasures is not a journey to meaning. The catch is that this toxic way of life has poor prospects for continuing as a practical matter. History is catching up with our foolishness and history will prove to be even more wrathful than a lonely, confused, seventeen-year-old boy with a pistol and shotgun.

Social Issues

Cognitive Dissonance InjectTheVenom Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:54

The list of things we don't want to talk about is now larger than the list of things we are willing to talk about.

This is a glaring sign of collective mental illness, of the herd going mad...er.

Welcome to the Fourth Turning.

When we refuse to confront issues that can ultimately harm us, in an effort to avoid the monster under the bed we begin to escalate less consequential issues up the ladder to the level of absurdity.

This is why no one talks about the looming pension disaster, which is destined to impoverish tens of millions, but everyone talks about the latest outed Hollywood or political pervert.

LetThemEatRand Chris2 Mon, 05/21/2018 - 20:05

That is one side of the coin.  The other side is wealth inequality like we haven't seen since the Great Depression (Goldman Sachs is not Marxist), social media that isolates people from real human interactions, an instant gratification culture born from 24/7 propaganda that being a celebrity and/or wealthy is the only goal in life, legalized corruption in government, etc.

new game 847328_3527 Mon, 05/21/2018 - 20:26

heads they are winning, tails-they won.

everybody i can have an intellectually honest and realistic conversation with agrees that merica is fuked and the day will arrive when the shit does indeed hit the fan. 

so deep down inside moar and moar know something n ot so good is gonna happen.

but one thing agreed upon 100 percent of the time is there aint one fuking thing we can do to stop it.

the forth turning, and moar war as the soicety literally and figuratively crumbles right before our eyes. 

and then there is yellowstone, meteorites and the debt bombs.

lol

RedBaron616 Chris2 Mon, 05/21/2018 - 20:10

Also, schools that refuse to give any corporal punishment anymore. You pretty much nailed the rest. Guaranteed that you will never hear the morality from any Socialist/Communist. They and their ilk have spent decades mocking God, morality, and the difference between right and wrong. Instead of telling kids to sit down and shut up, they instead make the kids' feelings the whole ball of wax.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Cognitive Dissonance Mon, 05/21/2018 - 20:03

I am reading "The Fourth Turning" now.

I also think that there is a type of mass insanity or mass delusional thinking occuring in the US, right now, that I find quite disturbing.

I am a realist and do not understand people that insist on avoiding it. Eventually they will be punched in the face. That day is not going to make them happy, at all.

The Old Man Cognitive Dissonance Mon, 05/21/2018 - 20:26

 "we begin to escalate less consequential issues up the ladder to the level of absurdity."

 

The left has made PC an issue such that "we" are cognizant of speech. 

 

Being non cognizant as a logical and foment style is the only way out of this debacle we now call society. 

 

Too many people are cognizant. Very many people must speak up. We still have God Given Rights regardless of who says what we should say. And many who are the mainstream have well begun the process of denying us that right. 

 

That has to stop. And stop before we lose it all.

Giant Meteor Cognitive Dissonance Mon, 05/21/2018 - 20:38

Some might think the examples below are unrelated to the topic at hand. They are not unrelated.

Lesley Stahl on U.S. sanctions against Iraq: We have heard that a half million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?

Secretary of State Madeleine Albright: I think this is a very hard choice, but the price–we think the price is worth it.

—60 Minutes (5/12/96)

Hillary Clinton, while Secretary of State, approved the West's intervention to take out Gadaffi in Libya, over 1,000 civilians were killed in NATO bombing, creating a humanitarian crisis and destabilized North Africa. Several militias and jihadists spread out from Libya to other North Africa countries. Hillary claimed victory in Libya, and exclaim's "We came, we saw, he died" and as she cackles maniacally about the deed .. and now we learn she is to receive Harvard's prestigious Radcliffe Medal, for having a "transformative impact on society."

These being just two yet glaring examples. There are thousands of examples announcing the great decline of the west ...

These sociopaths, and their ilk, don't give a fuck about anyone's children. Not possible, nor is this a partisan issue of exclusivity ..

Fourth turning indeed ..

Little Johnny has gotten the message. Power comes from the barrel of a gun ..

WileyCoyote Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:52

I am starting to sound like everyone's old man. Back in the good old days....we did this, we did that, blah blah blah. Something has changed though. I have children in public schools, grade school, middle school, high school - and they all HATE it! The schools have taken out the love of learning sadly. When you lose that, schools become prisons that you only want escape from.

milo_hoffman WileyCoyote Mon, 05/21/2018 - 20:41

In my town it is because of:

a) They have made school thru 12 grade MANDATORY.    There are too many fucking 18+ adults in high school who don't want to be there.  They waste time in school all day and cause total hell in the school and make it so teachers don't even bother anymore, because they are forced too be there and can't be kicked out, but they are nothing but thugs, drug dealers, and future prison inmates.     In my experience, THIS IS ONE of the main problems.   Those kids who don't want to be there should be let go and told to go get jobs and dig ditches or something so those who want to be there can get back to fucking learning.

 

b) The idea that everyone needs to fucking go to college is total bullshit.   Bring back wood shop, metal shop, home ec.(call it cooking shop or something), and the car/engine repair classes, so young people can learn something to do with their hands, learn some skills they can get a real job with (instead of working at Walmart with their $100k sociology degree)

 

c) Sports in schools should be BANNED.   It's the single biggest fucking waste of time there is for schools and it does nothing but attract kids (see a) who are just there to play, and really don't want to learn anything and should instead of playing with a little ball, leave school, go to work instead.

 

This is not rocket science, its right in front of peoples faces, but no one stands up and tells the pansy liberals to fuck off with their SJW ideas about what school should look like.

 

 

ItsAllBollocks Mon, 05/21/2018 - 19:53

What chance has a young man in a society where women perceive themselves to be at the top of the pecking order, followed by gays, immigrants then animals with males at the very bottom.

When a man can no longer show respectful affection to women without being perceived a predator, what chance has a young man of obtaining self confidence, self respect and dignity? Humanity has a serious problem. It’s shameful so many women see only themselves as the victim and have marginalised so much an entire generation has evolved who chose only to receive pleasure from their own gender. A generation who's hatred increases with the addition of each new member.

As women see themselves as far superior, seeking equality with men is something only a fool would try to achieve. This is not a far-fetched analogy. It’s time women stopped lying to themselves and society in general by admitting it’s not equality they’re demanding but total domination. Who knows, they just might realise the frugality of being foot soldiers in a probably orchestrated war between the sexes and contribute to the reduction of these tragedies, if in fact these tragedies are real. I'm not implying it's all womens fault but it is a contributing factor. We all need to learn respect for ourselves and each other to co-exist on this planet as the human race.

LetThemEatRand Mon, 05/21/2018 - 20:02

MSM tells us that any attempt to discuss the "whys" behind gun violence is cleverly changing the subject away from the real issue, banning guns.   This argument has existed for a long, long time.  The people who benefit from the status quo are always going to tell you that questioning the wisdom of the status quo is heresy.  You think Zuckerberg wants us all talking about whether social media has made kids unable to deal with real human interactions?

Consuelo LetThemEatRand Mon, 05/21/2018 - 20:26

We let them frame the debate where there should be none.   One either values the tenets of liberty as prescribed unalienable, or one does not.   The other side obtained the upper hand in classic collectivist fashion; by eating away at the perimeter and breaking down barrier after barrier until our backs are up against the wall.

 

   