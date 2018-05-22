Fed Finds 22% Of American Adults Can't Pay Their Monthly Bills; 41% Have Less Than $400 In Cash

The Fed's latest Annual Report on the Well-Being of U.S. Households is out, and there's both good news and bad...
But first, a few of the high(or rather low)lights:
- One-third of those with varying income, or 10 percent of all adults, say they struggled to pay their bills at least once in the past year due to varying income
- Over three-fourths of whites were at least doing okay financially in 2017 versus less than two-thirds of blacks and Hispanics.
- Over a quarter of young adults ages 25 to 29, and slightly more than 1 in 10 in their 30s, live with their parents.
- Over two-fifths of young adults in their late 20s provide financial assistance to their parents
- Nearly 25 percent of young adults under age 30, and 10 percent of all adults, receive some form of financial support from someone living outside their home.
- While 8 in 10 adults living in middle- and upper-income neighborhoods are satisfied with the overall quality of their community, only 6 in 10 living in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods are satisfied
- Seven in 10 low-income renters spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent
Now, the good news.
The report, based on the Board's fifth annual Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking, provides a story of "overall improvement consistent with the national economic expansion." Overall, 74% of the more than 12,000 respondents reported that they were either "doing okay" or "living comfortably" in 2017, which is 4% better than last year's report, and 10% higher than the first survey conducted in 2013.
Broken down by race and education, 77% of whites say they are doing okay financially compared to 65% of blacks and 66% of hispanics. As expected, level of education attained is a factor as well - with higher educated respondents doing better than those with a high school degree or less.
Similarly, fewer people are finding it difficult to get by vs. five years ago, with about 7% of adults reporting financial hardship vs. 13% in 2013.
Broken down by income, the highest percentage - or 94% of those who responded that they are at least doing okay financially have more than $100,000 in household income - so hardly a surprise there - while only 56% of Americans making less than $40,000, which is roughly half the US population - can say the same. That also means 44% of Americans making under $40,000 are not doing OK financially.
Which brings us to the not so good news.
Almost nine years into an economic recovery, 41% of adults in 2017 are unable to afford an unexpected $400 expense without borrowing money or selling something, down from 44% last year.
When faced with a hypothetical expense of only $400, 59 percent of adults in 2017 say they could easily cover it, using entirely cash, savings, or a credit card paid off at the next statement (referred to, altogether, as “cash or its equivalent”).
Even without an unexpected expense, the report reveals, 22% of adults expected to forgo payment on some of their bills in the month of the survey. "One-third of those who are not able to pay all their bills say that their rent, mortgage, or utility bills will be left at least partially unpaid."
Altogether, one-third of adults are either unable to pay their bills or are one modest financial setback away from financial hardship, slightly less than in 2016 (35 percent).
Race and level of education reveal that the least educated are the most unlikely to be able to fully pay their current month's bills, while blacks and hispanics are worse off than whites at all levels of education.
Opioids
This year's survey sought to understand how the opioid crisis may relate to economic well-being, finding that "About one-fifth of adults (and one-quarter of white adults) personally know someone who has been addicted to opioids." Education breakdown doesn't make much of a difference when it comes to people personally exposed to the opioid epidemic, however whites were disproportionately affected when broken down by race.
When it came to retirement savings, 60% of working adults don't think their retirement is on track , and a quarter of adults have no retirement savings or pension whatsoever. Meanwhile, 60% of working adults with self-directed retirement savings accounts such as a 401(k) or IRA have little to no comfort in managing their own investments.
Additionally, retirement savings vary substantially by race and ethnicity. White non-retirees are 14 percentage points more likely than black non-retirees to have any retirement savings, and they are 18 percentage points more likely to view their retirement savings as on track.
When it comes to people's perception of how "on track" their retirement savings is, age and income were major factors.
76% of those aged 18-29 with $100,000 - $500,000 saved believe they're on track, while just 13% of the same age group with $10,000 or less saved (wishfully) think the same. Meanwhile, 61% of those aged 50 or older with $100,000 - $500,000 saved think they're on track.
When it comes to sources of retirement income, 86% of retirees are receiving Social Security benefits, 56% draw from a pension, and 58% draw from an IRA or 401(k). Broken down by race, 65% of whites draw from an IRA or 401(k) vs. 38% of blacks and 41% of hispanics.
Credit
One out of nine Americans decided not to apply for a loan because they thought their credit application would be denied. 25% of those who applied for credit were denied at least once in the last year, while 32% were either denied or offered less credit than they applied for.
The rate at which individuals are denied or offered less credit than requested differs by the type of credit application. Thirty-four percent of credit card applicants experienced at least one of these adverse events versus 16 percent of auto loan applicants.
Meanwhile, denial rates also differ by family income and race/ethnicity, with lower-income individuals substantially more likely to experience a denied or reduced credit application vs. those with higher incomes.
Among applicants with incomes under $40,000, 39 percent were denied credit versus 10 percent ofapplicants with incomes over $100,000. Within each income bracket, black and Hispanic individuals are more likely to report an adverse credit outcome.
When it comes to credit cards, 83% of adults have at least one credit card. 97% of those who make over $100,000 have at least one credit card, while just 65% of those making under $40,000 say the same. By race, 87% of whites have credit cards compared to 70% of blacks and 76% of hispanics.
Meanwhile, 45% of respondents say they didn't carry a balance in the last 12 months, while 48% say they have at least some, most or all of the time.
Overall, not much has changed significantly from last year's report - aside from a ton of metrics offered by race that weren't included in previous years. What it reveals is obvious; despite the overall economic recovery, now the second longest in US history - a startling number of Americans still can't afford basic emergency outlays, have little to no retirement savings and face a devastating life of poverty in old age.
Comments
But inflation is only.......................
Pass the debt please
In reply to But inflation is only… by Don Sunset
The "American Dream" illusion has been successful mostly because women were 'encouraged' to enter the workforce in the 80's-90's in the name of women's liberation, thus creating a two income household to pay the bills.
That is no longer working since wages are stagnant and inflation is two or three times the advertised rate.
Time to 'encourage' child labor.
<Not sure if this is sarcasm or not.>
In reply to Pass the debt please by IridiumRebel
"The new normal."
In reply to The illusion has been… by Cognitive Dissonance
22% Of American Adults Can't Pay Their Monthly Bills; 41% Have Less Than $400 In Cash
... and yet the USG finds over $5 BILLION to send to Apartheid Israhell EVERY Freakin Year. And what do American taxpayers get in return?
Apartheid and WAR CRIMES.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to "The new normal." by Mr. Class and …
geeezzzz..... sometimes i have less than $400 cash in my wallet, do i qualify?
In reply to 22% Of American Adults Can't… by revolla
Sucks to be them. “Maybe you shoulda stole a better truck Tonto”
In reply to geeezzzz..... sometimes i… by Automatic Choke
Let’s flip this around and look at it like Wall Street parasites: 59% of America adults still have $400 or more to be swindled, stolen, taxed, sweet talked, rent-seeked, legislated or otherwise compelled from them.
There’s still gold in them thar hills, lets get it all!!!
In reply to geeezzzz..... sometimes i… by Automatic Choke
Good luck getting a kid to do anything, these days. Work? They don't know what work is because mommy and daddy buy them everything.
In reply to The illusion has been… by Cognitive Dissonance
When you're loaded with debt, inflation is a good thing. But it's nice to know some of the younger workers are doing well: "76% of those aged 18-29 with $100,000 - $500,000 saved" makes me wonder just how many in that age category actually have that much saved. Are we talking rock stars? Basketball players? Drug dealers? Quants?
Not many recent college grads manage to make enough to save that much, or so I've been led to believe. What am I missing.
In reply to Pass the debt please by IridiumRebel
yes, a good quote from some years ago (but I forget the source...perhaps Williams of SGS?) "if you aren't in debt, you don't understand".
i think, given that a lot of folks of means are intentionally in debt anticipating inflation, that proper statistics need to differentiate between those who are in net debt, vs those who treat debt as another investment. big difference in the interpretation of the macro statistics!
(edit) geezergeek: what you are missing is that some of the high-tech college grads, who majored in useful stuff like EE, and who have old fashioned ethics, are pulling down decent salaries and haven't boosted their life styles to match. it only takes a couple of years of this to accumulate sizable savings. i know a couple of them myself....good kids.
In reply to When you're loaded with debt… by GeezerGeek
I think that the respondents thought that their mortgaged homes, cars, furniture, etc constituted "net worth" and were the basis for the "$100,000 - $500,000 saved", ie NOT cash or equivalent.
NO WAY that "76% of those aged 18-29 with $100,000 - $500,000 saved" have that much in cash or equivalent.
In reply to When you're loaded with debt… by GeezerGeek
When the cost to live goes up by 44% and the value of the Dollar goes down by 22%, it is no wonder so many people are in the shitter.
Thanks FED! (*cough*)
In reply to But inflation is only… by Don Sunset
Hang the bankers
Ridicule their governors
Ignore their talking heads
Ostracize their bully bois
Uncle Sam and the Fed have destroyed this country. A shit load of people belong in prison for a very long time. Or maybe just a bullet to the head.
Or maybe just a lamp post to the neck.
In reply to Uncle Sam and the Fed have… by Mini-Me
I prefer the woodchipper, but yeah a bullet works too.
In reply to Uncle Sam and the Fed have… by Mini-Me
During the May 21 airing of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) defended his plan for a government-sponsored “assault weapons” buyback with criminal prosecution of Americans who do not comply.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/21/rep-eric-swalwell-pu…
Your next investment should be in a gun, this guy is on the CIA committee and that doesn't bode well.. maybe they know a crash is coming or some other urgent reason to deprive law abiding citizens of their guns.
Your next investment should be in a gun!
"The Second Amendment is a doomsday provision, one designed for those exceptionally rare circumstances where all other rights have failed—where the government refuses to stand for reelection and silences those who protest; where courts have lost the courage to oppose, or can find no one to enforce their decrees. However improbable these contingencies may seem today, facing them unprepared is a mistake a free people get to make only once." Judge Alex Kozinsk
Spot on.
In reply to During the May 21 airing of… by Dilluminati
Once they confiscate your gun there is nothing to stop them from confiscating your money! Serious folk, pay attention, the government is actively talking taking away guns from law abiding citizens! And then putting them in prison if they disagree!
This is exactly what Hitler did!
This is what the Klan did!
This is what happened in Venezuela!
What are they planning? You want to hide some cash and your guns asap and if you don't have a gun you need one when things get bad and only criminals have them. And according to this CIA guy according to his plan only criminals will have them!
This is a new damn twist in somebody claiming to support and defend the constitution!
Somethings brewing~
Not Good
In reply to Spot on. by Misplacedcowboy
I agree, but calm down. They can take all the guns they want because we know how to make them and how to make our own ammo. Anyone with a decent machine shop can make a gun and ammo. I grew up reloading. It isn't hard.
The fucking commies may think they can shove this down our throat and scare people. Some of them but not all. I'm laughing. Gun? What gun? I gave that thing away to the landscaping guy as a bonus! Where is it? No idea, so sorry!
In reply to Once they confiscate your… by Dilluminati
Single-shot shotguns are VERY easy to make, and very portable and concealable.
In reply to I agree, but calm down. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Over two-fifths of young adults in their late 20s provide financial assistance to their parents...
bullshit! unless you call paying rent to live in the basement financial assistance.
EBT!
God bless the USA
In reply to Over two-fifths of young… by buzzsaw99
I would agree it's not true, for the average US citizen. When you factor in the millions of "visitors" who had litters of young whom are now in their late 20s, this number is easier to understand. What they didn't tell you is that their parents retired to an Orange orchard in Jalisco. Each of the six kids send $100 a month down south and Mom and Pops are living in fat city.
In reply to Over two-fifths of young… by buzzsaw99
......but $2500 in EBT at any given time
and free housing
and free healthcare
and etc etc etc etc
BMW: 800
Nails: 100
Cable: 200
Hair: 200
That's why they need ebt and section 8...and obama phones
Obama’s gotta obama
There has been the illusion of wealth in this country for about 12-15 years and now the cracks in the dam are showing more and more.Retail is done.Food prices are soaring.Nothing to see here move along.
Ya still can get 10 lbs. of rice for $6 and a pork shoulder for $.89 a lb., toss in some veggies and eat like a king. Ya just gotta learn what to do with it. No big deal.
In reply to There has been the illusion… by KenilworthCookie
Dude, don't eat lots of rice as the arsenic will accumulate.
Fresh veggies aren't cheap which is why you all should try to grow your own heirloom.
In reply to Ya still can get 10 lbs. of… by shovelhead
When top grads from top American schools don't even have their job applications considered in good faith while foreigners are flooding into the country almost unabated, its a pretty good sign of a failing economy. The H-1B and OPT visas need to be cancelled to restore economic health.
Good carrying cash isnt smart. Im sure many Americans have the wealth in the stock market,real estate,gold,cryptos. Anything you can invest in is better than the fed.
Oh and some are using credit cards without the intention to pay them back. Get fucked.
And how much you wanna bet those same people are unmarried and pushing out three, four, five, six kids...
I'll add College degrees, and no brains to go with it.
"Something is not quite right." A few hundred million vs. a few million. Oh, my!
And Trump voters refuse to call out the Fed. Why? Cause their Zion lovers. Stupid Monkey's thinking their doing a cause. Enjoy your perpetual Money Changers.
Hard to bleed a stone with "tax" when it doesn't have any... Blood that is!!!
Okay,,, a earlier post indicates otherwise??
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-22/highest-wage-growth-21-years-…
When does the rioting start?
I use to think the same way, today not so much.
Besides where were all you arm chair warriors.while Obama was selling the country to the highest bidder.
In reply to When does the rioting start? by Zappalives
So this would be a MISSION ACCOMPLISHED statement by the Fed, right? Bernanke said the goal was to raise stock prices to make the rich even richer. It worked, there are more billionaires than ever! He also said he wanted to raise house prices to bail out the bad mortgage debt the banks were stuck with. Even though he made housing unaffordable and caused rents to rise at more than 2 times wages, impovershing those trying to rent or buy, he didn't give a fuck. His job was to bail out the banks and he did it. Bernanke said we would destroy small savers and it worked with 10 years and counting of negative real interest rates. Hurray Ben! You did it!
The Fed did all in their power to create and accentuate a massive wealth disparity and they were successful.
So what are they supposed to do - send their unpaid bills to the Fed for them to pay them?
People may not realize this but in all of recorded history there has never been a case of economic intervention by a government that has resulted in a net gain for the overall population.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-announcement/
But, over and over folks go for it.
Humans make me sick. They actually think that looking and acting cool is the most important thing in the world.
I rate humans equally with mating insects.
For many American's as good paying manufacturing jobs fled the country for distant shores life has become more difficult. Many of the people who have experienced the slip into a economic quagmire and rough times often will tell you, "I never thought it would happen to me." In the end expect these people to become a burden to society.
The number of people living on government transfers of wealth has grown over the years, as of today the National Debt Clock shows that over 161 million people are currently "receiving benefits" and 45 million Americans are food stamp recipients up from 28 in 2008. More on this problem below.
http://Falling Off Economic Wagon Easier Than You Think html
Across the country, the Trump Organization is suing local governments, claiming it owes much less in property taxes than government assessors say because its properties are worth much less than they’ve been valued at. The Trump Organization says the president’s property holdings are worth far less than he has proclaimed.
Since becoming president, Trump’s companies have filed at least nine new lawsuits against municipalities arguing for lower tax bills.
At stake is millions of dollars that communities use to fund roads, schools and police departments.
And yet the mindless masses continue to praise the "Myth of the Good King".
Remember when Trump declared that his not paying taxes made him "smart" during his debate with Clinton 2.0?
"When The New York Times showed that Donald Trump may have used a legal
loophole to avoid paying federal income taxes for years, many people expected the
self-described billionaire to be embarrassed. Instead, in a debate with Hillary
Clinton, Donald Trump said...
DONALD TRUMP: That makes me smart."
http://www.npr.org/templates/transcript/transcript.php?storyId=499213698
These numbers are way too rosy
If the Fed quit financing WARS and invested in Main-street rather than Wall-street, ordinary folks would have at least $800 in their wallets.
Fed Finds 22% Of American Adults Can't Pay Their Monthly Bills;
Fed finds out ? No shit ? Average Americans are flat assed busted broke and the Fed just found out ? That's great, finally the experts have arrived ! If we want to take our Labrador for a splash in the sea on our just down the road, Washington state beach, we need to purchase a Discovery pass, Each. That is $40 a year each for me and the fat lady, The Labrador gives not one shit, he just wants to catch Seagulls in the Surf. The fine for us taking our asshole Labrador for a run on a shitty beach and not having a pass is a fine in court $99 EACH. We cant even take our Dog for a walk without a fucking permit and we dont have the fucking money that they think we have to pay for their fat asses to do 'Fuck All' the Satanic leech scum class. Fuck them all, the less human than Dog's motherfuckers.Fucking nasty creatures.