2Y Treasury Auction Prices At Highest Yield Since July 2008, Brings 2.50% Coupon

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:19

One month after the US Treasury sold $32 billion in 2Y notes in an ugly, tailing auction and a sharp drop in the bid to cover, just barely on the south side of 2.50% resulting in a cash coupon of 2.375%, moments ago the US Treasury sold $32 billion in 2Y paper - the same amount as last month, and tied for the highest monthly issuance for this tenor since April 2014 - however with one notable difference: the high yield was 2.590%, stopping through the When Issued 2.595% by 0.5bps, and the highest since July 2008; more importantly, this was the 2.50% cash coupon 2Y Treasury since late 2008.

Perhaps as a result of coupon chasers coming in, the internals were better than last month, with the Bid to Cover jumping from from 2.61 to 2.88, above the 6 auction average of 2.78.

Directs bidders were awarded 15.34%, the same as last month and fractionally above than the 6 auction average of 15.0%, although Indirects continued to show little enthusiasm for 2Y paper, taking down just 39.3% well below the 45.4% 6 auction average. This was also the lowest Indirect award since December 2016. Offsetting this lack of foreign interest, was a jump in the Dealer award, which took down 45.4% of the auction, the highest since last December.

Overall, a better auction than last month, if still lackluster, and nothing to write home about, which perhaps makes sense in a week in which the Treasury will sell a combined $99 billion in fixed-rate notes this week, in some of its largest offerings since 2010, with yields at the highest in years.

 

 

Davidduke2000 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

american bonds are so hot that the us has to pay a premium for investors to buy them, I cannot get 2.5% at the bank for my good money when I loan it to them. 

silverserfer buzzsaw99 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:23 Permalink

paying extra on a mortgage (if you have one) is savings rate equal to your loan rate. its money you don't pay in interest. money saved is money earned.

buying a house for 400k and you pay nearly 700k for it on a 4% rate after 30 years. Not that great. Anything to reduce that is the best savings mechanism out there right now next to buying and holding PM's 

I am a Man I a… I am a Man I a… Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

Folks, you can get a Schwab account or Fidelity or whatever and buy short term CD's if you are sick of not making money.  They offer CD's from many different banks and they are FDIC insured. It's not much but it's better than nothing.  Everyone bitches about low interest rates and they finally come off the mat and you're not taking advantage of them?  

I am a Man I a… lester1 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

Well, if you could get 2.25% on a 1 year treasury two months ago how many months do you have to wait until you are making the same amount of money over the course of a year without any guarantee that rates are going to go up?  I bought at 2.25% it matures in a year, so you just reinvest it at a higher rate at maturity.  You make more at 2.25 for a year than 2.5 for 9 months or 2.75 for 9 months.  That's assuming it's sitting in a bank making close to zero.

youngman Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

There are better interest rates in Argentina.....jus sayin....and Italy is looking hopeful too...and turkey a strong ...lol...bad term ....third

Cautiously Pes… Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Our government has been blind running drunk on low rates for so long.  Higher rates are going to kick our balls up into our throats.  

Get to work Mr. Chairman....  Chucky Schumer 

mo mule Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

Well at this rate of increase within 6 months they will have the 10 yr at 6% but the stock market should be in the toilet by then. Dow 500 anyone? 