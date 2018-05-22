2Y Treasury Auction Prices At Highest Yield Since July 2008, Brings 2.50% Coupon

One month after the US Treasury sold $32 billion in 2Y notes in an ugly, tailing auction and a sharp drop in the bid to cover, just barely on the south side of 2.50% resulting in a cash coupon of 2.375%, moments ago the US Treasury sold $32 billion in 2Y paper - the same amount as last month, and tied for the highest monthly issuance for this tenor since April 2014 - however with one notable difference: the high yield was 2.590%, stopping through the When Issued 2.595% by 0.5bps, and the highest since July 2008; more importantly, this was the 2.50% cash coupon 2Y Treasury since late 2008.
Perhaps as a result of coupon chasers coming in, the internals were better than last month, with the Bid to Cover jumping from from 2.61 to 2.88, above the 6 auction average of 2.78.
Directs bidders were awarded 15.34%, the same as last month and fractionally above than the 6 auction average of 15.0%, although Indirects continued to show little enthusiasm for 2Y paper, taking down just 39.3% well below the 45.4% 6 auction average. This was also the lowest Indirect award since December 2016. Offsetting this lack of foreign interest, was a jump in the Dealer award, which took down 45.4% of the auction, the highest since last December.
Overall, a better auction than last month, if still lackluster, and nothing to write home about, which perhaps makes sense in a week in which the Treasury will sell a combined $99 billion in fixed-rate notes this week, in some of its largest offerings since 2010, with yields at the highest in years.
american bonds are so hot that the us has to pay a premium for investors to buy them, I cannot get 2.5% at the bank for my good money when I loan it to them.
because Fed is forcing short term interest rates up, you can get a CD at your bank for that right now
nope. i could get 2.8% from capitol one theoretically but the transfer wouldn't go through online and the people i called couldn't fix it. i could get 2.8% from goldman sachs but i won't do that because i don't do business with maggots.
https://www.bankrate.com/cd.aspx
my bank cd rate is 1% or less:
https://www.arvest.com/rates
I could get 2.25% on a 1 year CD from Wells Fargo 3 months ago, anyone could have through Schwab.
thanks. i haven't done business with wells since 1994 but opening an account with schwab is a possibility. I noticed some of the 5y bank cds are over 3%. that bankrate link changed on me so i don't know if it necessarily agrees with the 2.8% number but it was there when i grabbed the link.
paying extra on a mortgage (if you have one) is savings rate equal to your loan rate. its money you don't pay in interest. money saved is money earned.
buying a house for 400k and you pay nearly 700k for it on a 4% rate after 30 years. Not that great. Anything to reduce that is the best savings mechanism out there right now next to buying and holding PM's
and with that 2.25 from Wells you'll also be signed up for a credit card unbeknownst to you.
Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley are currently offering 2.80 and 2.75 through Schwab for the 2 year CD, a bunch of others in that range too, you might not like the banks but it's out there.
it's out there but you can see why david duke et al complain about rates because not every bank is so "generous". if rates keep rising sitting on our hands and grumbling might actually work out as a smart strategy.
Folks, you can get a Schwab account or Fidelity or whatever and buy short term CD's if you are sick of not making money. They offer CD's from many different banks and they are FDIC insured. It's not much but it's better than nothing. Everyone bitches about low interest rates and they finally come off the mat and you're not taking advantage of them?
I keep asking, who in their right mind would buy US Treasuries at these pathetically low interest rates when they can simply wait a few months and get a much higher rate of return?
Seems like a lot of these bond buyers are lacking common sense. 🙄
I’m buying because I don’t trust the stock market.
Call me a coupon chaser. 5 Year is tomorrow and maybe I will get 3% on that.
Well, when you are a primary dealer you scratch the FED's back every once in a while. It's not so much about profit as keeping the free money tap flowing.
They are not bonds. It is a short-term note. And if rates go up, in 2 years you roll it over.
Because they think the FED has their back.
Well, if you could get 2.25% on a 1 year treasury two months ago how many months do you have to wait until you are making the same amount of money over the course of a year without any guarantee that rates are going to go up? I bought at 2.25% it matures in a year, so you just reinvest it at a higher rate at maturity. You make more at 2.25 for a year than 2.5 for 9 months or 2.75 for 9 months. That's assuming it's sitting in a bank making close to zero.
the discount rate is 2.25%. the ioer rate is the same as far as i know. what we would like to know is why aren't savings deposits drawing 2%?
I cannot get 2.5% at the bank for my good money when I loan it to them...
Higher rates = chickens coming home to rooste
Normalization, they say. Well, let’s see the 10-year benchmark go all normal on $21 + Trillion outstanding.
Keep cranking that shit up, about time we can make a little money short term.
Guess what happens when the two year catches up with the ten? It will happen, this is how they make Trump a "one and done", and the Republicans lose their fragile hold on CONgress.
There are better interest rates in Argentina.....jus sayin....and Italy is looking hopeful too...and turkey a strong ...lol...bad term ....third
Our government has been blind running drunk on low rates for so long. Higher rates are going to kick our balls up into our throats.
Well at this rate of increase within 6 months they will have the 10 yr at 6% but the stock market should be in the toilet by then. Dow 500 anyone?