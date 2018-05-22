After Spying On Trump Campaign, Stefan Halper Tried To Infiltrate The State Department

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:46

FBI "infiltrator" Stefan Halper tried to worm his way into a senior role within the Trump administration, according to a Monday report by Jonathan Swan of Axios.

During the transition following the 2016 election, while still being paid by the Department of Defense for "research" papers, Halper - nicknamed: "the walrus," allegedly approached Trump's top trade advisor, Peter Navarro for a job as an ambassador to an unnamed Asian country. 

Halper, who already knew Navarro in the context of being a China scholar and interviewing for his anti-China book and film, pitched himself for an ambassadorship in Asia, according to a source briefed on their interactions. Navarro says he submitted Halper’s name for the Asian ambassadorship — we have not been able to confirm the country — along with around a dozen other people for roles in the region. -Axios

Halper, a Clinton supporter, former government official and longtime spook for the CIA and FBI, was outed as the FBI informant who infiltrated the Trump campaign after the Washington Post and the New York Times ran reports that corroborated a March report by the Daily Caller detailing Halper's outreach to several low-level aides to the Trump campaign, including Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and a cup of coffee with campaign co-chair Sam Clovis. 

Halper, 73, cut a colorful figure as he strolled through diplomatic, academic, and espionage circles, having served in the Reagan, Ford, and Nixon administrations. -Daily Mail

These contacts are notable, as Halper's infiltration of the Trump campaign corresponds with the two of the four targets of the FBI's Operation Crossfire Hurricane - in which the agency sent counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and others to a London meeting in the Summer of 2016 with former Australian diplomat Alexander Downer - who says Papadopoulos drunkenly admitted to knowing that the Russians had Hillary Clinton's emails.

The 73-year-old American who split his time between his Virginia farm and teaching at Cambridge, approached several Trump campaign aides during the 2016 US election for purposes of espionage - on behalf of the FBI, headed at the time by the recently very quiet James Comey. Halper continued to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page well after the election, and now we find that he was trying to infiltrate the Trump administration

In short:  

  • The FBI recruited Halper to spy on the Trump campaign in the summer of 2016
  • After forming relationships with two Trump campaign aides, Halper invited one of them, George Papadopoulos, to work on a policy paper in London, where the 73-year-old professor/spy brought up Russian emails
  • Halper approached Trump aide Carter Page during an election-themed conference at Cambridge on July 11, 2016. The two would stay in contact for the next 14 months, frequently meeting and exchanging emails.
  • Then, after the election, Halper reportedly tried to infiltrate the Trump administration, pushing for a job in the State Department, according to Axios

All the while, Halper had been paid handsomely by the Obama administration through a Department of Defense contract, one of four going back to 2012. The most recent contract had a start date of September 26, 2016 - three days after a September 23 Yahoo! News article by Michael Isikoff about Trump aide Carter Page, which used information fed to Isikoff by "pissgate" dossier creator Christopher Steele. The FBI would use the Yahoo! article along with the unverified "pissgate" dossier as supporting evidence in an FISA warrant application for Page. 

Spying on Page after the election...

The second installment of Halper's 2016 DoD contract is dated July 26, 2017 in the amount of $129,280 - around three months before the FISA warrant on Carter Page was set to expire following repeated renewals signed by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and a federal judge.

On July 28, he emailed Page with what the Trump campaign aide describes as a "cordial" communication, which did not seem suspicious to him at the time. 

In the email to Page, Halper asks what his plans are post-election, possibly probing for more information. "It seems attention has shifted a bit from the 'collusion' investigation to the ' contretempts' [sic] within the White House and, how--or if--Mr. Scaramucci will be accommodated there," Halper wrote. 

So, it appears that Halper was paid - or at least received suspiciously timed payments - to infiltrate and spy on the Trump campaign, not just during the 2016 election, but well into Trump's presidency. 

After a Monday meeting between President Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray and the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to discuss the Halper revelations, the White House issued a statement according to which the DOJ said it has asked the inspector general to "expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s or the Department of Justice’s tactics concerning the Trump Campaign" and adds that "White House Chief of Staff Kelly will immediately set up a meeting with the FBI, DOJ, and DNI together with Congressional Leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested."

Full statement below:

"Based on the meeting with the President, the Department of Justice has asked the Inspector General to expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's or the Department of Justice's tactics concerning the Trump Campaign. It was also agreed that White House Chief of Staff Kelly will immediately set up a meeting with the FBI, DOJ, and DNI together with Congressional Leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested."

Translated: a lot of dirty laundry is about to become public.

sheikurbootie Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

Trump haters shall all go to hell!

Imagine the blowback if this coup was successful.  Millions would rage on DC and liberals everywhere.  It would be ugly.

Whoa Dammit LordWillingly Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

And it's best not to trust any Stein's either.

Now we know why Rosenstein gave this investigation to the Inspector General. Rosenstein knew the IG has no power to subpoena former Obama employees involved in the scandal. 

Former US Attorney Joe DiGenova: Here’s the problem with Mr. Horowitz. He cannot interview any of the people who have left the Department of Justice or FBI. He has no subpoena authority. So all of the people who were part of the plot and were in DOJ and FBI are gone. He can’t talk to them.

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/huge-ig-has-no-power-to-subpoen…

 

Chupacabra-322 MagicHandPuppet Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

“Folks the operation to take down Trump.  Please Keep this crystal clear. I’m going to relate this back to the leaks but you’ll understand where I’m going with this in a second.”

 

“Was not a Democrat only Operation.  Please understand this.  It was an Establishment GOP Operation as well.  Why do you think there are predominate GOP Senators.  Not a verbal type O.  Senators, GOP Senators. Who  are now freaking out.  Now that the identity of the source used to intersect the Trump Campaign & entrap them Stephan Halper is starting to leak out in press reports.  Why do you think they’re freaking out?”

 

“Have you looked at Halper’s resumé?  Oh, he was employed by the Bush Administration, the Reagan Administration?  Yea.  FACT!”

 

“This was not Democratic Only Operation.”

-Don Bongino.

 

https://www.bongino.com/may-22-2018-ep-725-its-worse-than-theyre-letting-on/

takeaction sheikurbootie Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

This is getting amazing....

I am so happy about the winning...

My wife and I watch CNN and MSNBC all the time now just to enjoy their failing attempts to spin what is happening.  Last night....with these planted spies, they were saying

"The real question we have to ask is why did the obama administration need to plant these spies?"   

HAHAHAHAHA Are you fucking kidding me?  So they acknowledge the planting yet the real question is what they were looking for?  To use government agencies to spy on your political oponent...this is just amazing, you can't make this shit up.

Yeah...let's just brush aside that this is the biggest corruption "Catch" in History.

I tell you...Each day is a fucking sledge hammer hitting each nail in the "Dem" coffin.  They are so done.

I hope this takes conservatives to a new level for Eternity...can you imagine a house and senate with 95% majority...I can.

 

EDIT:  THINK ABOUT THIS....

If that fucking CUNT would have won......NONE of this would have EVER come to light.

 

bonin006 MARDUKTA Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:12 Permalink

Why all this infatuation with obsolete equipment. All that is required is rope and cars with reasonably good acceleration.

edit: I was referring to gallows as the obsolete equipment, not anti-aircraft guns, but rope and cars are far more readily available. Anti-aircraft guns should be reserved for a paying audience to cover the cost, so as not to burden unwilling taxpayers.

MARDUKTA Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:56 Permalink

Use a Phantom jet and blow this fucking walrus into nano-particles along with every libtard.

One caveat, do it on the 4th of July.  The fireworks, oh my! 

Zhaupka Tue, 05/22/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

PSYOPS: Dug up a name: Helper - Halper - the lone one with a telephone and a desk who steered The Clintons and 0 and their hired and appointed cadres in the wrong direction and SEE! See what Helper - Halper did to United States Citizens including posters.

sheikurbootie TheBigOldDog Tue, 05/22/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

This fat fuck ain't James Bond, he's using a passport, travel documents and credit cards.

I do believe that Comey and crew would have "alerted" him to hide.  It's hard to hide when you're 450 lbs and 73 years old.  Hide in a hospital maybe, but he's not "running" anywhere. 

He probably took our million bucks and went on a vacation to New Zealand. 

Give me $500,000 and access to James Comey for 5 minutes and I'll find this fat fuck.