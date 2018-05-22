After Spying On Trump Campaign, Stefan Halper Tried To Infiltrate The State Department

FBI "infiltrator" Stefan Halper tried to worm his way into a senior role within the Trump administration, according to a Monday report by Jonathan Swan of Axios.
During the transition following the 2016 election, while still being paid by the Department of Defense for "research" papers, Halper - nicknamed: "the walrus," allegedly approached Trump's top trade advisor, Peter Navarro for a job as an ambassador to an unnamed Asian country.
Halper, who already knew Navarro in the context of being a China scholar and interviewing for his anti-China book and film, pitched himself for an ambassadorship in Asia, according to a source briefed on their interactions. Navarro says he submitted Halper’s name for the Asian ambassadorship — we have not been able to confirm the country — along with around a dozen other people for roles in the region. -Axios
Halper, a Clinton supporter, former government official and longtime spook for the CIA and FBI, was outed as the FBI informant who infiltrated the Trump campaign after the Washington Post and the New York Times ran reports that corroborated a March report by the Daily Caller detailing Halper's outreach to several low-level aides to the Trump campaign, including Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and a cup of coffee with campaign co-chair Sam Clovis.
Halper, 73, cut a colorful figure as he strolled through diplomatic, academic, and espionage circles, having served in the Reagan, Ford, and Nixon administrations. -Daily Mail
These contacts are notable, as Halper's infiltration of the Trump campaign corresponds with the two of the four targets of the FBI's Operation Crossfire Hurricane - in which the agency sent counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and others to a London meeting in the Summer of 2016 with former Australian diplomat Alexander Downer - who says Papadopoulos drunkenly admitted to knowing that the Russians had Hillary Clinton's emails.
The 73-year-old American who split his time between his Virginia farm and teaching at Cambridge, approached several Trump campaign aides during the 2016 US election for purposes of espionage - on behalf of the FBI, headed at the time by the recently very quiet James Comey. Halper continued to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page well after the election, and now we find that he was trying to infiltrate the Trump administration.
In short:
- The FBI recruited Halper to spy on the Trump campaign in the summer of 2016
- After forming relationships with two Trump campaign aides, Halper invited one of them, George Papadopoulos, to work on a policy paper in London, where the 73-year-old professor/spy brought up Russian emails
- Halper approached Trump aide Carter Page during an election-themed conference at Cambridge on July 11, 2016. The two would stay in contact for the next 14 months, frequently meeting and exchanging emails.
- Then, after the election, Halper reportedly tried to infiltrate the Trump administration, pushing for a job in the State Department, according to Axios.
Weird: FBI spied on Trump campaign.— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 21, 2018
Weirder: Alleged FBI spy endorsed Hillary.
Weirdest: He endorsed her in an exclusive interview *w/ state-owned Russian media.*
2018: The alleged campaign spy then tried to become an internal Trump admin spy.https://t.co/DNCQ2DXomX pic.twitter.com/c5yFofNG7x
All the while, Halper had been paid handsomely by the Obama administration through a Department of Defense contract, one of four going back to 2012. The most recent contract had a start date of September 26, 2016 - three days after a September 23 Yahoo! News article by Michael Isikoff about Trump aide Carter Page, which used information fed to Isikoff by "pissgate" dossier creator Christopher Steele. The FBI would use the Yahoo! article along with the unverified "pissgate" dossier as supporting evidence in an FISA warrant application for Page.
Spying on Page after the election...
The second installment of Halper's 2016 DoD contract is dated July 26, 2017 in the amount of $129,280 - around three months before the FISA warrant on Carter Page was set to expire following repeated renewals signed by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and a federal judge.
On July 28, he emailed Page with what the Trump campaign aide describes as a "cordial" communication, which did not seem suspicious to him at the time.
In the email to Page, Halper asks what his plans are post-election, possibly probing for more information. "It seems attention has shifted a bit from the 'collusion' investigation to the ' contretempts' [sic] within the White House and, how--or if--Mr. Scaramucci will be accommodated there," Halper wrote.
Reporters keep asking me about my interactions with Prof. Halper.— Carter Page, Ph.D. (@carterwpage) May 20, 2018
I found all our interactions to be cordial.
Like this email I received about a year after I first met him.
He never seemed suspicious.
Just a few scholars exchanging ideas.
He had interests in policy, and politics. pic.twitter.com/D5SKkvN2Bx
So, it appears that Halper was paid - or at least received suspiciously timed payments - to infiltrate and spy on the Trump campaign, not just during the 2016 election, but well into Trump's presidency.
After a Monday meeting between President Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray and the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to discuss the Halper revelations, the White House issued a statement according to which the DOJ said it has asked the inspector general to "expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s or the Department of Justice’s tactics concerning the Trump Campaign" and adds that "White House Chief of Staff Kelly will immediately set up a meeting with the FBI, DOJ, and DNI together with Congressional Leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested."
Full statement below:
"Based on the meeting with the President, the Department of Justice has asked the Inspector General to expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's or the Department of Justice's tactics concerning the Trump Campaign. It was also agreed that White House Chief of Staff Kelly will immediately set up a meeting with the FBI, DOJ, and DNI together with Congressional Leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested."
Translated: a lot of dirty laundry is about to become public.
Comments
Trump haters shall all go to hell!
Imagine the blowback if this coup was successful. Millions would rage on DC and liberals everywhere. It would be ugly.
Your not winning anything Trumptard.
In reply to Trump haters shall all go to… by sheikurbootie
Never trust a grown man who calls himself "Stef".
In reply to Your not winning anything… by LordWillingly
Carnac sees a bar of soap.
In reply to Never trust a grown man who… by Whoa Dammit
"nicknamed: The Walrus"
because in DC circles, calling someone a grotesque fat fuck is not stylish. They are refined backstabbers.
In reply to guy by ???ö?
Can pretty much assume the opposite in "Stef's" note
The only thing "quiet" is his exercise bike
In reply to "nicknamed: The Walrus"… by JRobby
Never trust a grown man who calls himself "Stef".
Well ~ looking downwards, he sure as hell is incapable of calling himself "stiff"
In reply to "nicknamed: The Walrus"… by JRobby
One tell you're being stroked - email containing 'contretemps'.
In reply to Never trust a grown man who… by TheWholeYearInn
Like Gerald Nadler before his gastric bypass surgery, Stef probably has never seen his pecker in the past 40 years.
In reply to Never trust a grown man who… by TheWholeYearInn
It's gotta be tough. You could even SQUAT TO PISS but might accidentally give yourself a golden shower.
In reply to Like Gerald Nadler before… by Froman
Stef, I think you should diet.
Why? What color is it now?
In reply to Like Gerald Nadler before… by Froman
"The Walrus was Paul" -> "Paul is dead" -> maybe the cynical pissclowns were marking this grotesque fat fuck as the throw away if their op gets blown, like it has.
In reply to "nicknamed: The Walrus"… by JRobby
To me, "Stef" looks like the type of sick creep who's molested then strangled a few kids in his lifetime
In reply to Never trust a grown man who… by Whoa Dammit
And it's best not to trust any Stein's either.
Now we know why Rosenstein gave this investigation to the Inspector General. Rosenstein knew the IG has no power to subpoena former Obama employees involved in the scandal.
In reply to Your not winning anything… by LordWillingly
That's why Huber, a federal prosecutor, was brought on board some time ago.
In reply to Never trust a grown man who… by Whoa Dammit
You are winning your place in Guantanamo.
Now with GALLOWS.
In reply to Your not winning anything… by LordWillingly
Trump/Netanyahu/Haspel/Bolton = #WINNING
to mosley
You're WATERBOARDED! is the new You're FIRED!
In reply to You are winning your place… by tmosley
Stefan Halpered himself to WAY too many donuts!
In reply to Your not winning anything… by LordWillingly
This is the start of saying Halper is a Russian....
In reply to Stefan Halpered himself to… by MagicHandPuppet
“Folks the operation to take down Trump. Please Keep this crystal clear. I’m going to relate this back to the leaks but you’ll understand where I’m going with this in a second.”
“Was not a Democrat only Operation. Please understand this. It was an Establishment GOP Operation as well. Why do you think there are predominate GOP Senators. Not a verbal type O. Senators, GOP Senators. Who are now freaking out. Now that the identity of the source used to intersect the Trump Campaign & entrap them Stephan Halper is starting to leak out in press reports. Why do you think they’re freaking out?”
“Have you looked at Halper’s resumé? Oh, he was employed by the Bush Administration, the Reagan Administration? Yea. FACT!”
“This was not Democratic Only Operation.”
-Don Bongino.
https://www.bongino.com/may-22-2018-ep-725-its-worse-than-theyre-letting-on/
In reply to Stefan Halpered himself to… by MagicHandPuppet
@Lordwillingly.... 2 months here...I figured. Go back to trolling another site.
Still mad Hillary lost bro?
In reply to Your not winning anything… by LordWillingly
This is getting amazing....
I am so happy about the winning...
My wife and I watch CNN and MSNBC all the time now just to enjoy their failing attempts to spin what is happening. Last night....with these planted spies, they were saying
"The real question we have to ask is why did the obama administration need to plant these spies?"
HAHAHAHAHA Are you fucking kidding me? So they acknowledge the planting yet the real question is what they were looking for? To use government agencies to spy on your political oponent...this is just amazing, you can't make this shit up.
Yeah...let's just brush aside that this is the biggest corruption "Catch" in History.
I tell you...Each day is a fucking sledge hammer hitting each nail in the "Dem" coffin. They are so done.
I hope this takes conservatives to a new level for Eternity...can you imagine a house and senate with 95% majority...I can.
EDIT: THINK ABOUT THIS....
If that fucking CUNT would have won......NONE of this would have EVER come to light.
In reply to Trump haters shall all go to… by sheikurbootie
I can't believe Obama paid this fat fuck a million of our dollars!!!! Can we sue Obama and his regime?
I want my fucking money back.
In reply to This is getting amazing… by takeaction
I bust my ass out here working...and this Fat Fuck gets over a MILLION of OUR MONEY? It never fucking ends people....
Why do I get so fucking pissed....???
These people in .gov...just shit on us hourly.
In reply to I can't believe Obama paid… by sheikurbootie
SERIOUSLY, I AM MAJOR LEAGUE FUCKING PISSED TOO. WHEN ARE WE GOING TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!!!
In reply to I bust my ass out here… by takeaction
I said from day 1 this had God's fingerprints all over it ( Trump's win ). The deck was stacked more than we will ever know against him and the American people, and this obese piece of shit with eyes is just one of many in a huge cast of predatory parasites who couldn't stand losing their grip on America's neck.
In reply to Trump haters shall all go to… by sheikurbootie
"Imagine the blowback if this coup was successful"
Indeed; the American embassy would probably have been moved to Jerusalem and Goldman Sachs would be running the treasury.
In reply to Trump haters shall all go to… by sheikurbootie
Halpers the Walrus........coup coup ka choo.
In reply to "Imagine the blowback if… by curbjob
Nah! Probably not.
Either way you should hold your breath until we find out, ready go!
In reply to Nah! Probably not. by LordWillingly
So...who hangs from the lightpole?
Gonna need a sturdy light pole for this mole.
In reply to So...who hangs from the… by Killtruck
Nobody. Purpose built gallows are called for here. Hang the bastards 30 at a time.
In reply to So...who hangs from the… by Killtruck
Need the Home Depot 'Auto-Gallows' capable of 100 at a time. My estimate is it will be busy 24/7 for at least 5 years.
In reply to Nobody. Purpose built… by tmosley
We need to partner up with Kim Jon Un...he will show you how to deal wit these fucks. Anti Aircraft gun sounds good. Hey, we can work this into the meeting. Hey Kim...we are going to be sending some plane loads of .gov... people...can you handle it?
In reply to Need the Home Depot 'Auto… by MARDUKTA
Why all this infatuation with obsolete equipment. All that is required is rope and cars with reasonably good acceleration.
edit: I was referring to gallows as the obsolete equipment, not anti-aircraft guns, but rope and cars are far more readily available. Anti-aircraft guns should be reserved for a paying audience to cover the cost, so as not to burden unwilling taxpayers.
In reply to Need the Home Depot 'Auto… by MARDUKTA
Pay-Per-View will absolutely work. Millions of people will want to see this action.
"Take My Money!!"
In reply to Why all this infatuation… by bonin006
We may need code enforcement to impose stricter gallows standards before we go throwing a rope around Mr. Halper's neck and attempting to hoist him into the air. Just sayin....
In reply to Nobody. Purpose built… by tmosley
Mole is gonna mole.
Any guess as to what is higher? Mr. Halper's Body Mass Index or his IQ??
depends if he's shaved his eyebrows or not, and which shit he's on for the day ( first versus 6th ).
In reply to Any guess as to what is… by Cautiously Pes…
Use a Phantom jet and blow this fucking walrus into nano-particles along with every libtard.
One caveat, do it on the 4th of July. The fireworks, oh my!
The grease fire would burn for years....much like a coal seam fire or something of that nature.
In reply to Use a Phantom jet and blow… by MARDUKTA
An F-4 Phantom? Why specifically an F-4?
In reply to Use a Phantom jet and blow… by MARDUKTA
Halper is execution-eligible.
It looks like he successfully infiltrated Dunkin Donuts.
PSYOPS: Dug up a name: Helper - Halper - the lone one with a telephone and a desk who steered The Clintons and 0 and their hired and appointed cadres in the wrong direction and SEE! See what Helper - Halper did to United States Citizens including posters.
Halper is MISSING
FBI's Embedded Trump-Campaign Spy 'Vanished' in Sept. 2017; Is Halper Dead or Playing Dead? – True PunditTrue Pundit https://truepundit.com/fbis-embedded-trump-campaign-spy-vanished-in-sep…
I he's not missing he's certainly a flight risk.
In reply to Halper is MISSING FBI's… by TheBigOldDog
This fat fuck ain't James Bond, he's using a passport, travel documents and credit cards.
I do believe that Comey and crew would have "alerted" him to hide. It's hard to hide when you're 450 lbs and 73 years old. Hide in a hospital maybe, but he's not "running" anywhere.
He probably took our million bucks and went on a vacation to New Zealand.
Give me $500,000 and access to James Comey for 5 minutes and I'll find this fat fuck.
In reply to Halper is MISSING FBI's… by TheBigOldDog