Blain: "Some Analysts Are Suggesting The Draghi Put May No Longer Exist"

Blain’s Morning Porridge – May 22nd 2018
Yesterday saw about the least convincing massive upside rally ever – as stocks gapped higher on the open, buoyed by the outbreak of peace in the China/US trade war. Then they range traded through the day on tiny volumes. My chartists on the equity desks are utterly sceptical. There was nothing in yesterday’s action to suggest anything has really changed – and the cold trade war with China remains on. The jury is out on whether Trump just lost this round without landing any significant punches. Ding, ding, seconds out as China comes out swinging, and essentially untouched.
Oil prices collapsed 60% from June 2014 ($100) to Jan 2016 ($41). Since then are up 94% to near $80 this morning – a 4-year high! Go figure what that might mean for global growth?
Not so sure why the dollar stalled y’day. The critical rate to watch is the 10-year Treasury around 3.06% - the rules of financial gravity should mean every spare penny, cent and yen on the planet is being sucked into the only positive real yield in the bond markets, thus pushing the dollar higher as global investors are forced to buy the greenback. Maybe it’s the Trump effect again? Unconventional to see higher rates, rising fiscal policy and a tumbling currency – but it makes a curious kind of sense.
Unlike Italy.
The Italian 10-year bond yield has risen 31% in the last two weeks to 2.37% – that would normally be a sign of imminent disaster. But, maybe it’s an opportunity? Markets always overweight bad political news through a process of negative bias confirmation. Bad news gets headlines, headlines attract readers, readers believe what they read – therefore every single negative thing you read about Italy reinforces the picture and 100% nailed on certainty that Italy is going to hell in the proverbial handbasket.
This morning, the new Government’s “Contract for A Government of Change” is scaring the bejesus out of everyone. Fiscal prudence is out the window - apparently. I’m reading a stack of analyst reports about increased political instability likely from the coalition, others drawing parallels with Greece, talk of referendums, and that we can expect the Bund-BTP spread to gap dramatically wider.
Have these folk forgotten the Golden “do whatever it takes” Rule and the Draghi Put?
(Speaking of the Draghi Put – some analysts are suggesting it may longer exist? They say 2.4% Italian yields will confirm the ECB has washed its hands…) That is Heresy! Of course The Draghi Put lives.. without it Yoorp will vanish in a flash of logic and blue smoke…)
I doubt it will get so dramatic. The lessons of Greece and the “Adults in the Room” scenario had a very different base – small country, very broken, no choices. Italy is a very large economy, and front and central to Europe. Its core. While Greece was a destabilising noise from the outside on a Richter Scale of 6-7 (still enough to crack the foundations), a similar Italian scenario would be a full tectonic force 10 Super-quake right in the centre of Europe – it could send the whole edifice tumbling.
It simply isn’t going to happen. Brussels won’t let it. Neither will Italian politicians – they may play fast and loose, but they know how to spread the jam. Talk about Italy will shake, rattle and roll markets and present opportunity in coming weeks – but there will be an implicit accommodation where the ECB keeps buying and behind the scenes horse-trading makes the new government look like good Europeans. Brussels and Rome will trust each other as far as they can throw each other – but it’s an alliance that pays dividends. The League certainly know that for all their hostility and posturing, Northern Italy is a clear Euro winner, and Southern Italy is a client state of European aid.
There is political risk – since 1945 Italian governments have averaged about 15 months. If there are further elections – which could be likely given the coalition’s thin legislative majority - its likely to populist drift will accelerate, raising the prospect of further instability and damaging talk about Italeave and referendums. The balance of probability is that it’s more likely we’ll see long term accommodation with the new Italian regime. They will get away with new aggressive anti-immigration policies, confirming Europe’s borders are closing.
My conclusion – for what its worth – is the Draghi Put, the threat of Italian instability contaging other states, and the maintenance of the European dream at any cost, mean Italian bonds look cheap because the ECB has to act.
Stocks – I’m unconvinced. Reform on Italy isn’t going to happen in a gridlocked system. Italy will remain the classic Sick Zero-Growth part of Europe Brussels would rather not talk about.. Pretend and pretend some more.
Meanwhile, I note the Italians are once more talking about promissory notes to pay off state suppliers – Mini-Bots! Another source of opportunity perhaps if they trade at the kind of discounts we’d expect?
Out of time and back to the day job!
Comments
When the Fed becomes the economy, then the Fed becomes the only viable investment, in one way or another. The non fed economy then dies off and what you have left is the stunning gap of haves and have nots.
This is not esoteric economic theory, it's pretty much basic fucking sense and everyone at the Fed knows it.
That's why I laugh when people say the problems we have today were caused by "capitalism". We haven't had free market capitalism (and a real stock market), probably since 1913. The Fed gets to decide if the market goes UP, or DOWN. They just have to press the 0 button on the computer once, and they magically have 10x more money to spend on anything they want. And we have to believe what they say their balance sheet is, because no one can audit the Fed. They say their balance sheet is 4 trillion, it could be 40 trillion, or 400 trillion for all we know. Maybe they can save all of those pensioners who are going to go up in smoke the next few years.
The bad debt ratio of every banking system in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/non-performing-loan-problem-eurozone-worst-w…
Interesting charts http://www.ronpaulforums.com/showthread.php?506974-Interesting-Chart
how long can govt and their fiat currency survive??
until it can't
EU masters are ONLY BUYERS OF JUNK ITALIAN DEBT(italians have no intention of paying it back)
EU has ruined so many countries - in italy some 50% of once viable businesses are not OUT OF BUSINESS because of common currency
only takes bit of common sense to see that one coming
Gather up all the economists. put them to meaningful work, economy becomes healthy.
Don't forget all of the government "make work" jobs. Most government workers are nothing but glorified TURD COUNTERS!!
That's me. I quit the private sector and got a useless government job. I now work half time at a better hourly rate and I have the ability to negotiate my contract wage every year. Private industry offered none of this and my salary there was lagging inflation. Now go ahead and down vote me you corporate slaves.
"Everyone at the FED" knows it is the problem
you wanna jump in front of that shithouse again? [/young guns]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqvuJLOCSxc
Tsipras talked big in Athens but folded when faced down by the EU. One day soon an anti EU political leader will stand their ground and default their country out of the Euro Project. Come the day Draghi and the ECB will get hosed by the markets.
The stone wall of which you speak will prolly be of Ultra Left descent.
Only Honey Badgers don't give a shit.
Probably correct which is a shame imo. Much easier to derail the Euro Project now than later.
European yield curves and interest rates are completely fictitious. An Italian 10-year at 2.37% does not seem to be discounting the fact that the country (and the continent) is a demographic nightmare that will see nothing but shrinking population and economic collapse for the foreseeable future. But here is why it makes an ironic sort of sense. The Baby Boom generation is still in charge, and will be for another twenty years. This generation will never bother to pay off the colossal debt it has accumulated. They will continue to kick the can for as long as they hold the levers of power, which means that the risk of Italy defaulting within 10 years is (by their logic) almost negligible and thus a 2.37% 10-year is just about right. The problem is that their grip on the levers of power is not as firm as they think, and there are always exogenous events that they did not calculate upon. One thing is for sure: Eventually there will be a yield shock and it will unleash enough stored energy to blow the European Union to smithereens.
All good until Germany throws in the towel. Everyone has a breaking point, a point at which they say "stuff this, time to move on". Germany stands to gain the most from any Eurozone breakup and how long before the Euro finally succumbs to the bi-polar dysfunctions of the Italians, Spanish and French?
Support Italy eat spaghetti and buy those junk bonds!
If Italy moves ahead with it's "parallel currency" you can bet the farm the ECB will stop buying Italian bonds.
Contaging?
But will the ECB continue to buy these worthless junk bonds and accept rusted bicycles, used condoms, and underwater mortgages as collateral???