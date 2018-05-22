Cartoonist Fired From German Newspaper Over Netanyahu Drawing

A leading German daily fired a cartoonist over anti-semitic views on Friday after he drew a caricature of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The cartoon by Dieter Hanitzsch showed Netanyahu carrying a missile in his hand. He is dressed up as Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, who won this year’s Eurovision contest. A speech bubble on top says: “Next year in Jerusalem.”
The cartoon led to an uproar on social media and other German media outlets.
Suddeutsche Zeitung’s Editor-in-Chief Wolfgang Krach apologised for the caricature, however Hanitzsch refused.
Speaking to local media outlets, the 85-year-old cartoonist said he wanted to criticise Netanyahu’s exploitation of the Eurovision contest for his own purposes and accused him of abusing the singer’s victory.
He added that it was not a common thing for a newspaper to fire its cartoonist over a drawing.
“You can reprimand him, warn him, but firing is not a good way,” he said.
Previously, Hanitzsch had drawn cartoons criticising and insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He was defended on the basis of freedom of the press and expression, for his drawings published in the same newspaper.
I will choose in this post to be optimistic.
This bullshit has been SOP for Israel for the twenty-five years I've been observing. Anything at all is said about them -> anti-semitism.
The excellent news is they are losing (have lost?) control of the narrative. People "in the middle" now see this for the evil manipulation that it is. I think very few now believe Netanyahu and his ilk when they cry "victim!". That's a huge loss for them. The results will take time to manifest, but the damage appears already to be done. Now let's see how their power suffers accordingly.
One can dream...
Edit to add: There is a huge difference in fact between being anti-semitic (which is a propaganda term anyway, but let's take it at face-meaning) and being anti-Netanyahu et al. These are MEN (used to include both men and women). Specific MEN creating evil, and they can be called out for it without requiring us to jump into the stupidity of lumping this legitimate criticism with blind hate speech.
Simpler way to put it is the difference between criticism of what someone does vs criticism based on who someone is. We must not criticize, or even identify, actions of jews. Ever.
It used to be only the zionist and communist jews who carried out the sort of actions we criticize here. But the great mass of jews has been co opted by the zionists now, so it is legitimate to criticize jews in general based on the actions of their zionist and communist/marxist leaders. The consistency of their actions make it pretty obvious jews embody certain traits, some of them worthwhile, a lot more absolutely reprehensible.
Kevin McDonald, over at the Occidental Observer, offers a great deal of insight into what motivates the bastards.
South Carolina just passed a new law punishing any criticism of jews...very strange 'gods chosen' need so much protection from the goyim.
Quite a lot of Germans do understand that "their" government is nothing more than a bunch of paid whores being handled by the anglozionazis. Ursula Haverbeck however, is living proof that not everyone will kneel before the dross of zion and the ongoing lie of the wholly hollow cost and the enteral milking of the German tax cattle forever carrying their beloved burden of collective guilt. Yet Germans will in general deny the rape and pillage by anglozionazi troops and the evil USSAN death camps of the Rhine Meadows. Stockholm Syndrome is a frightful condition by any measure.
https://russia-insider.com/en/holocaust-doubting-grandma-hunted-down-fe… Eisenhower's Rhine Meadow Death Camps. The big Swede jew and his extermination of German POWs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbp61fOVFaE
It is fitting that the Israeli singer won this year.
The Eurovision contest used to be about fine young European singers and musicians, but those days are gone for good.
Cultural sludge has weighed it down and now it is like a swamp with noisy and gaudy inhabitants.
First of all, the word Eurovision implies a particular geographic location, which does not include Israel.
Second, various European nations sent their best talent.
Third and most importantly, it was sharing various but interconnected cultures on a wider scale.
The venue, stage, and accompanying support was relatively simple since the point was highlighting the talent.
So.
The cultural aspect had to be brought to heel and, so cheap, ugly NWO culture has taken hold and is on display going forward.
The Austrian singer with the confused identity issues who won a few years ago was basically when things started going downhill.
The contest is now a musical psychotherapy session.
The geographic reference has been eliminated so that the Eurovision contest is no longer about European talent but simply location.
The European nations no longer send their finest and best, but their loudest and most sensational.
The geographic references have been eliminated in the interest of eliminating the concept of national borders.
Therefore the Israelis compete even though they have their own competitions.
The Israeli who won was nothing special but she did have a garish appearance, a commonplace voice, and nothing else much special.
The whole contest is now a lowbrow street party.
It's like the Oscars for obnoxious singers.
Nuttin' in Your Yahoo..........
That is what is being done to Your goy arse.
The last I checked, Brother Nathanael non-profit nutter website status as a non profit was revoted in 2011. Could not find a current 501c filing. He is living the hippy lifestyle out in the mountains while pretending to be orthodox priest. He has no business address and no phone number listed...
Fake news
The jews are also working out how to get around the first amendment very effectively. American college campuses can't criticize Israel for practicing racism, apartheid, ethnic cleansing... they're only allowed to criticize straight white men for being racist, practicing apartheid and ethnic cleansing.
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/05/19/should-all-american-college-s…
To find out who controls you, simply discover who you cannot criticise.
At Charlie Hebdo magazine one could depict all manner of abomination against Christ or Mohamed -- lampoon them with a butt plug in the ass or having carnal knowledge of animals -- and it's "free speech," but draw even one fine point about the absurdities of the racist state of Israel and its ethnic cleansing policies and you're suddenly an "anti-semite" and probably a "holocaust denier."
What I find interesting and encouraging is that, especially with the younger Jews in America, is that they're seeing through the propaganda that's been aimed at them along with everyone else and calling bullshit.
The truth will out.
German is hopeless until the AfD gains more seats and forms the government.
Not even then:
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/05/10/historical-lie-of-the-month-a…
Why is it ‘anti-Semitic?’
Ask Charlie Hebdo, that bastion of ‘free speech’ that attacks ‘everyone’ but... fired the cartoonist one of the very rare times it was a Jew rather than Christian or Muslim caricatured.
What else is ‘anti-Semitic?’
Any fact from history (eg the fact the Bolshevik coup was led mostly by Jews in Russia and almost entirely by Jews in a failed copycat coup in Germany a year later) which makes Jews or Israel look like perpetually blameless, innocent, sacred victims.
Chosenites don’t want to be the same as everybody else - they want to be above any criticism from the goyim.
Many (by no means all) Jews actually believe that criticizing a Jewish politician for war crimes is ‘Jew hate,’ all while explaining that unarmed protesters shot by snipers from elevated protected positions 1000 meters away deserved it because, donchyaknow, they’re ALL terrorist animals bent on killing all those poor helpless innocent Jews.
The entire mindset comes from the Torah. Not the Talmud... the Torah itself and the whole Chosen, rule the world set of myths.
If you can't talk about someone, they own you.
I guess it is safe to say that paper is owned by a Jew or a cuck but most likely both
Eurovision is a freak show and when the fuck Israel is part of Euro. BTW, she weights tonnes more than a missile.
The khazarian entity in occupied, apartheid Palestine is a cancer on humanity. More troubling however, than the fact that the EUSSR freak "song" contest for screeching queers and gender addled mutants sprouting beards, tolerates howling khazarian dykes spouting genocide is the fact that the khazarian mobsters are deep inside the Natostan monstrosity.
Dying for thieves and liars, the new kosher if you are a retarded Europeon.
https://rickrozoff.wordpress.com/2010/01/17/israel-global-natos-29th-me…
This is what happens when you allow excessive guilt to push you into the other extreme, where you lionize Jews and never criticize them.
Strange, they seem to create trouble wherever they are.
What is Israel doing in a Eurovision contest?
Haven't they got a war on, somewhere more important?
Not only can't you criticize jews but you can't criticize their King, soyim.
Good for the artist that he didn't apologize. Some assholes just can't take a joke.
“To find out who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”
Voltaire (François-Marie Arouet)
Who run Bartertown?
Yeah, like his editors don't see and approve any preliminary sketches?
Uh-hunh.
I was about to comment exactly that. Spot on.
DavidC
"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize."
- Voltaire
Is that ever the truth...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/dutch-state-tv-accused-of-anti-semitism-i…
https://www.jpost.com/OMG/Israel-lodges-complaint-over-Dutch-parody-of-…
Standard Disclaimer: Dear Israel... Fuck off and die.
Free speech!
Unless you talk about Israel...
You can't talk about Jews period. This should cause some neurons to start firing when they are visible sitting on the apex in plain sight despite their tiny numbers. How many have died or been tortured to death because nobody will even say anything? Fuck that, they can kill me but I am taking my soul with me.
God above. Save the Germans from themselves.
So the problem that I am observing is that if you say or present anything, anything at all that is negative about Israel, you are automatically labeled as being anti-semitic. That is a dangerous thing as it provides Israel free reign to act in any manor it pleases, right or wrong.
That's the whole idea. And not just Israel. It applies to Jews generally if you criticize them as Jews.
'To understand who rules over you just ask who cannot be criticized'. Voltair.
You fucking virulent hateful anti-Semite.
Precisely, what/who is a Semite...?
I should remember in future to put a [/sarcasm]
They're all hateful anti_Semites here. Got to blame someone on their failures, I suppose. Still, although I am a friend of Israel, I do not think this artist should have been fired. Free speech is sacrosanct - that is why I would even defend the right of the anti-Semites on ZH to post their nonsense. At the end of the day, the more they are allowed to express their warped views, the more they will be seen for what they are and dismissed as cranks.
I see down-votes on ZH as a badge of honour.
Fuck Israel. Fuck its supporters and especially fuck the Zionists. I'm no friend of Israel, especially what it has become. The entire narrative justifying ever expanding Jewish presence in Palestine is based on lies.
Look at its history. It's a terrorist state, no more and no less that the Caliphate ISIS tried to set up.
Probably a pretty reasonable comparison, that. Not unexpectedly, since Israel was clearly part of founding and supporting ISIS.
Ever wonder why ISIS never attacked jews? Why wounded ISIS fighters were treated in Israeli hospitals?
Exactly. No different than with Muslims, gays, lesbians, trannies, pedophiles (soon) etc etc. But this was actually more likely about protecting the hyper political PC diversity message of Eurovision and the EU.
Fired at 85...I hope this doesn't ruin his career.
He won't get re-hired until he changes his toon
At this age, the gentleman no longer fears speaking truth. It is something they can't take away - his dignity, nor the the truth.
