Charts That Make You Go Hmmm...

A couple of weeks ago I outlined the $SPX zone of 2705-2750 as a potential rally target to fill some open gaps (Market in Transition). Since then we’ve seen several rallies that have gotten $SPX close to the 2750 area and that area may still be reached.
Analyzing markets is a bit like watching an orchestra perform. If all the instruments are perfectly aligned and in tune it can be an amazing experience. Yet if some performers are off in timing and/or tuning the experience may be rather spoiled. But more often than not, the success of the performance is in the eye/ear of the beholder.
And so it is with markets. We look for signs of confirmation and if some things are not in sync it bears (pun intended) watching.
In this spirit below I present some select charts that make you go: Hmmmm
Some of these I’ve shown on my public twitter feed and have updated them here.
I present them without comment in this setting, but if you’re technically inclined you may find them of interest.
charts dont mean shit these days
so like today when 5 of the 7 top weighted dow names account for almost -100 points and the index only down 50.....no index manipulation here
Here is one:
All the things federal programs and departments the US spends less on than servicing its national debt
http://thesoundingline.com/putting-the-interest-on-the-national-debt-in…
I literally laugh when I see someone talk "charts" today. The really funny ones are people talking gold/silver "charts".
The market is tracking with the Fed's balance sheet. Has done almost the entire time from December 2008 to today, except for Nov 2016 to Jan 2018 when the market rallied and the balance sheet was stable.
Fed Fork In The Road: Bear Market Or QE4
What a farce. I hope reality sets in again someday soon
"Analyzing markets is a bit like watching an orchestra perform. If all the instruments are perfectly aligned and in tune it can be an amazing experience."
What is so amazing about watching CB's print money out of thin air and buy assets?
"Analyzing markets is a bit like watching the Patterson-Gimlin film."
I fixed it for them
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGrj9GsngUc
charts/lol
Indexes totally manipulated.
"Red means run son; numbers add up to nothin'."
Screen Saves, a few Point and Click different colored Stretched Lines with affiliated text completes. About 20 minutes work?
Third chart from the bottom. Cool! Thanks!
the 10Y is like: fuck you junior, you don't tell me what to do!
Well Dumbfuck did something right. He let them plait a lot of rope and now he's going to hang them with it.
Wrong article, well anyway .....
Captain, sensors indicate high level of incoming chart porn.
Folks need to remind themselves there is nothing organic in this market.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-great-unraveling/
When political agendas mature and fall apart markets don't reverse in the same way they have in the past. Part of this is about centralizing equity ownership among a smaller and smaller part of the population. Central bank buying accomplishes just that.
Looks about the same as chart porn from 2010, 2014, and 2016. Epic collapses are always a risk