China Unexpectedly Slashes Auto Tariffs After Trump Trade Truce

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 06:41

In an unexpected, but notable, victory for President Trump's aggressive trade agenda and exporters of cars around the globe, China's Ministry of Finance announced Tuesday morning that it would slash passenger car duties to 15%, further opening up the market that’s been a key target of the U.S. in its trade fight with Beijing. This comes less than a month after China decided to ease restrictions on foreign competition in its auto sector and also address some of the US's concerns about intellectual property theft.

The reduction follows a truce that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced during a Sunday appearance on "Fox News Sunday". In response, the US has continued to reverse its policy of pressuring telecom giant ZTE, with Trump taking steps to rescue it.

“This is, without a doubt, positive news,” said Juergen Pieper, Frankfurt-based head of automobiles research at Bankhaus Metzler who spoke with Bloomberg.

Investors would agree, with European auto stocks gapping higher on the news.

But while the administration will no doubt rush to claim this as a victory, nobody expects the tariff cuts to be a gesture of good faith on China's part: The US is now also expected to make a concession, perhaps in addition to reducing pressure on ZTE. Though for Trump, caving on ZTE is still a pretty big deal, even as the administration has been adamant about framing it as a national security issue and not a trade issue.

"You can’t completely disregard the fact that there are certain imbalances in China’s favor. This could be a signal that if one side is making concessions, it could lead to the Americans easing some of their pressure as well.”

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, the import duty on car parts will fall to 6%, from 25%. But Bloomberg warns that the cuts are largely symbolic, since they will only impact about 4.2% of car sales - at least for now (about 29 million cars were sold in China last year, and as tariffs fall, foreign car buying could become more commonplace).

China's President Xi Jinping and his Vice Premier Liu He both advised that China would start implementing market liberalizations particularly in its automobile market in the coming months. The decision also comes after China announced over the weekend that China would end its anti-dumping investigation into sorghum. It has also signaled that there might be a review of Qualcomm's bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors, which would be tantamount to another olive branch.

US and European carmakers were, understandably, delighted about China's decision.

Ford and Porsche, maker of the Cayenne and Panamera car models, welcomed the announcement.

"Chinese customers will have a chance to enjoy an even optimized price and pursue more personalized options when buying a car," Porsche said in a statement in China.

As Reuters reminds us, Trump has said that China's 25% auto import rate was "stupid trade", while Tesla's Elon Musk has seemingly never stopped cheering about China's move toward auto-market liberalization, something that would greatly benefit Tesla, which may be reaching saturation in the US.

In a foreshadowing of this morning's trade news, President Trump tweeted late last night that "under our potential deal with China, they will purchase from our Great American Farmers practically as much as our Farmers can produce."

The Trump administration isn't always reliable - particularly when it comes to their comments about Chinese trade relations (recall when Larry Kudlow said talks were making progress, only for the Chinese to publicly embarrass him by declaring that there hadn't been any talks). But by scaling back the import duty, China has given the Trump administration a boost of confidence, and a badly needed foreign policy win that appears destined to calm choppy markets. That is, unless China - or the US - abruptly decide to break off the talks. Or something else happens - tensions in the Pacific, perhaps, or maybe North Korea - that sets the budding detente back.

Tags
Business Finance
Communications & Networking - NEC
Semiconductors - NEC
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles
Auto & Truck Manufacturers - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 10
gatorengineer Zero Point Tue, 05/22/2018 - 07:12 Permalink

Thats truly sad....

Obama care in place and expanded - Yep

Welfare Reform - Nope

Hillary Free - Check

Moar War - Check

Secured Border - Nope

H1B reform - Nope

Caved on Trade - Yep (this token is a joke, no way China is buying a crappy Chevy Cruze)

Liberal Scotus - Check

Maximum Goldman Suchs - You Bet Ya

Maximum Neocon - Yep

Education Reform - Nope

Smaller Giverment - Nope

Stronger 2A - Nope eroding it as fast as he can

Owned by Israhell - Absolutely

 

2nd worse president America has ever had, and is making a strong case to become the worst.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
JimmyJones Zero Point Tue, 05/22/2018 - 07:27 Permalink

All the right people still hate him, check

More money in my pocket, tax cuts. Check

Military helping with stopping illegal immigration, check

Exposing the deep State so it's common knowledge to the masses, check

Clapper losing his mind on national television, "we spied on a campaign and it's a good thing" check.

Survived endless attacks from MSM and Obama traitors, check.

Still moving forward with zero help from the Senate getting his appointments done, check

EPA, cleaning house while under non-stop MSM and Democrat and RINO attack, check

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
gatorengineer JimmyJones Tue, 05/22/2018 - 08:04 Permalink

More money in my pocket, tax cuts. Check

-- you dont own a home in a northern state

Military helping with stopping illegal immigration, check

-- Fact Check Tweeted but not happening....

Exposing the deep State so it's common knowledge to the masses, check

-- So F'ing what nothing came of it, all it did is raise the temperature in the Frog pot.

Clapper losing his mind on national television, "we spied on a campaign and it's a good thing" check.

-- See above

Survived endless attacks from MSM and Obama traitors, check.

--And this did what exactly?

Still moving forward with zero help from the Senate getting his appointments done, check

--Fact Check, he is NOT filling dozens of Lower Court Open slots, that could have been huge

EPA, cleaning house while under non-stop MSM and Democrat and RINO attack, check

--Fact Check Tweeted but Absolutely NOTHING done

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
gatorengineer Zero Point Tue, 05/22/2018 - 07:59 Permalink

Worse than Clinton and Bush....

Absolutetly, because of the desperation of the world for leadership and change.  We have never needed as much as we do now and Trump is failing on all counts.  If Trump were in at the time of Clinton and Baby Bush, he absolutely would have been better than either, in that time.  However, in Americas time of Crisis Trump is a disaster. 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
GreatUncle buzzsaw99 Tue, 05/22/2018 - 06:55 Permalink

@buzzsaw99 - I still see it as Trump has dragged them kicking and screaming to the negotiations.

Not a chance for them, Iran, NK and EU all the same in a way.

The democrats portray him as the "orange monster", irrelevant you will play or you will be sidelined.

I think it is excellent, betting odds and we are in May the free trade bullshit will be odds on dead by Xmas :-).

That's a serious win for all trade deficit countries globally.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Scipio Africanuz GreatUncle Tue, 05/22/2018 - 07:26 Permalink

Be careful what you ask for, what happened, is called "body language" geostrategy - I give you something publicly, you give something too - publicly, or otherwise.  China can afford to be magnanimous, the US negotiations team, should also extend some restraint, and not crow unnecessarily. This is what you call maturity, and the US team, need to demonstrate that.

A big win for Trump for sure. If he can break free of the need to bombast, he can achieve a lot geopolitically. Not every problem is a nail, requiring hammering. Kudos to the Chinese for this magnanimous gesture.

Team USA! Over to you...

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
BritBob Tue, 05/22/2018 - 06:46 Permalink

US - China trade The U.S. trade deficit with China was $347 billion in 2016. The trade deficit exists because U.S. exports to China were only $116 billion while imports from China were $463 billion. I guess that China has more to lose.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
shrimpythai Arnold Tue, 05/22/2018 - 07:24 Permalink

yep - i just sold 3000 usd of hydraulic seal kits to a mfg in china of big cylinders - was 30% import duty to china AND the bastards wanted to know the brand name of each part - which we didn't give them in the end - they said chinese customs dept wanted the brand names - anyway - was my first export to a company in china - what a bunch of crooks over there is all I have to say about chinese customs dept and import duties - only 0-10% max here in thailand for all types of hydraulic seals and seals of any sort

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Arnold shrimpythai Tue, 05/22/2018 - 07:55 Permalink

My experience was with the South Koreans, now a quarter lifetime ago..
We had developed yet another process for separating contaminants from soils, and replacing clean dirt, with the majority of the chemical contamination destroyed on site.

We received the notice to proceed, and of course turned over our process for permitting.

Oh, we can do this, here is adequate compensation, goodby, was the result.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 DingleBarryObummer Tue, 05/22/2018 - 06:52 Permalink

they will put up other defacto barriers.  there was a story about what happened when the china ptb was riling up the populace against japan.  people started vandalizing every japanese made car they saw.  the official line is just part of the story.  they have spent decades maximizing the trade deficit with the usa.  they will never cut it voluntarily.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
vaporland Tue, 05/22/2018 - 06:53 Permalink

When my wife and I talk about shopping at Wal-Mart, we refer to it as 'going to China'

There seems to be a quantum teleportation device in the back of every store with an open portal into the third world.

INS will need to take this into consideration as they build the wall...