Life Without Amazon: The "Dizzying And Disorienting" Experience Of Being Banned By Bezos

At least as far as its investors are concerned, Amazon can do no wrong. However, some customers who've been banned from shopping on Amazon's website, sometimes for seemingly arbitrary reasons, are starting to speak out, demanding more details about why they were suddenly cut off from a service that had become increasingly intertwined with their daily life, according to an expose published Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal.
In a report that we imagine will only strengthen President Trump's zeal to push back against the company's growing influence, users shared similar stories about being cut off from the company's service, sometimes losing access to hundreds of dollars in company credit.
Others accused Amazon of clearly ignoring the stated reasons for their returns (for example, one user said they requested reimbursement for a product that was ordered but never shipped).
@amazon - wow, great customer service, so personal and caring! Do u even read my return reasons (like 6 purchases in the last year...and that’s too many?) and a replacement for something I NEVER rec’d. #BadCustomerExperience #onlineshopping #Horrible #ShopLocal #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/2DY1qHmFka— Claire Bochner (@cmbochner) April 17, 2018
Nir Nissim, a 20-year-old Israeli, said he received an email in March notifying him that Amazon had closed his account, purportedly for violating the company's user agreement. "You cannot open a new account or use another account to place orders on our site,” Amazon wrote, according to an email he supplied to WSJ.
Nissim was furious because he said he had a $450 gift card balance with Amazon at the time he was banned. After calling customer service every day for two weeks, and even going so far as to email CEO Jeff Bezos, he said his account was finally reinstated.
The 20-year-old, who works at an ice cream shop in Israel, said he had a $450 gift card balance that he could no longer use. “I contacted them almost every day for a week or two,” he said.
Eventually a customer service agent told him that his account had been closed due to his return activity. Mr. Nissim said he has returned just one item this year—a computer drive—and four items last year. He sent more messages to protest the ban, including one to Chief Executive Jeff Bezos. An Amazon employee—responding on behalf of Mr. Bezos—notified him he was reinstated.
"We want everyone to be able to use Amazon, but there are rare occasions where someone abuses our service over an extended period of time," an Amazon spokesman said. "We never take these decisions lightly, but with over 300 million customers around the world, we take action when appropriate to protect the experience for all our customers."
Amazon declined to disclose how many customers it has banned, but did tell WSJ that customers should contact customer service if they believe they've been banned by mistake.
Others said they spend thousands of dollars a year on Amazon - only to be banned for making a few returns of negligible value.
Shira Golan, 23, said she spends thousands of dollars a year on Amazon, buying everything from clothes and shoes to groceries and toiletries. She said she has asked for refunds in the past on clothing and shoe orders, some of which she says were damaged or the wrong items. "I didn’t think it was so significant especially considering how much I buy," she said.
Earlier this month her account was shut down without explanation, she said. The actuary, who lives in New York City, said she called and emailed the company to learn a reason for the closure. On May 10, she received a response saying she was terminated permanently because she “reported an unusual number of problems” with her orders. "I didn’t get any warning," she said. "If I knew this would happen, I wouldn’t buy clothes and shoes on Amazon."
Of course, at a time when retailers profits are being squeezed by the competition from Amazon, more retailers are investing money in preventing return abuse by identifying high risk customers. For example, Best Buy and JC Penney have hired a third-party firm called Retail Equation to develop a "risk score" that formula that can be used to rate customers on the risk that they'll abuse the return system.
I buy a TON of stuff on @amazon. Once in a while I return something, always for a legit reason, and I always tell Amazon why. I just got this form email from Amazon during the Super Bowl. Pretty offensive, and quite uncharacteristic for them. Amazon customer service slipping? pic.twitter.com/Zm4dyqEQxl— Steve Lookner (@lookner) February 5, 2018
According to Amazon managers interviewed by WSJ, the company bans people for initiating too many refunds, sending back the wrong item or other violations like accepting compensation for a review. In short - users tend to get banned when they "create headaches for Amazon," as Chris McCabe, a former policy enforcement investigator at Amazon and now a consultant at EcommerceChris LLC. Marking an uncommon reason for a return could also result in a ban. For example, if a customer says the item didn't match the description when everybody else who returned the item said they simply didn't want it.
Amazon just permanently shut down my family's account for "too many returns". No warning. #AmazonClarity pic.twitter.com/nEjjyKWEDT— Nathan Peterson (@nathanpeterson) October 30, 2015
Another banned user described the process of being banned from Amazon - which includes losing access to its video and music streaming services, as well as other perks of Prime - as "dizzying and disorienting."
"You don't realize how intertwined a company is with your daily routine until it's shut off," he said.
"Most people think Amazon is extraordinarily generous, but that's until you realize you have crossed the line."
Comments
I feel that way when I get banned from Zerohedge 132,448 times too.
In reply to ebay by Linus2011
In reply to I by Bitchface-KILLAH
In reply to So it took a jew whining to… by Tallest Skil
Some people buy stuff, wear it once or twice, then return.
My guess is the ones banned may be some of the ones who abuse shopping on Amazon by returning multiple times. Personally, I returned one thing once in my lifetime on Amazon. I read the descriptions carefully and try to buy the correct thing because it's a pain in the butt also for me to return. Has to be a nightmare when men return a shirt saying ..."it's too large or small" when the sizes are standard sizes like 16 1/2" neck, 34/35" sleeves, for example. It means the buyer screwed up because he was lazy; should have measured his size before ordering.
Most items are listed pretty accurately on The River, as opposed to The Bay where i read 80% of the items are mis-described; of course, they usually describe the item on The bay as excellent when they are worn or dirty in my experience.
In reply to for returning used bars of… by ???ö?
It ain't called 'Flea Bay' for nothin'...
In reply to Some people buy stuff, wear… by Son of Loki
Life without Amazon is "dizzying and disorienting"? Oh the horror... Bunch of fucking snowflakes that have grown up with the world at their fingertips... How about NO cell phones, NO ATMS, NO Internet, NO SJW's... We don't have to go that far back to realize that we don't NEED these things, they are conveniences... I'm not sure which will destroy America first, technology or the entitled feelings of snowflakes...
In reply to It ain't called 'Flea Bay'… by Consuelo
... no Starbucks....
Oh, the outrage!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to Life without Amazon is … by Keyser
I have never bought anything on Amazon and never will. Back when Amazon just sold books, Bezos carried books advocating adult-child (pedophile) sex. Instead of it being an accident, they went to the mat screaming 1st Amendment rights. Bezos also owned the Washington Post. He sucks up every tax dollar he can find. He will never get my business.
http://www.wnd.com/2002/10/15397/
In reply to Life without Amazon is … by Keyser
I ordered a suitcase once; I got a used Tumi instead of a new one. Some jackass had returned his old worn POS suitcase, and it was just accepted and resold to me. There are a lot of people who take advantage by just calling and saying something is broken when it isn't because they know a lot of retailers would rather tell them to keep it than pay for the shipping back.
In reply to Some people buy stuff, wear… by Son of Loki
500+ purchases in 5 years ? Who the fuck is ordering something from Amazon twice a week, every week, for 5 years ?
and returning 1 in 10 things purchased ?
800-Shopaholics - Get some help
In reply to Some people buy stuff, wear… by Son of Loki
People like one of my family members who doesn't drive and gets sick a lot and is allergic to way too many things, and therefore doesn't go shopping at stores more than a couple times a month. Some things get returned because you thought it would fit the kid and it didn't, etc.
In reply to 500+ purchases in 5 years… by Stackers
I hate getting mugged in the mall (for my sneakers), shot in the parking lot, or car-jacked by thugs ... and feel strange being the only non-hispanic, non-black, non-Paki, heterosexual white male in the mall ... so I usually look for what I want online. Amazon is good for me.
The only drawback i found are scam sellers out of China that give you a fake tracking number and never ship the item. I found Amazon is very slow to deal with those foreign scammers.
Now I only buy from sellers who have alot of feedback and been there for a few years and ship from somewhere in the United States.
In reply to People like one of my family… by Skateboarder
I think what happens is these idiots pay $99 (just went up to $119) and so they order almost literally everything from Amazon: laundry detergent, diapers, toilet paper, Kleenex, fabric softener, and all sorts of non-perishable food.
In reply to 500+ purchases in 5 years… by Stackers
I hate to defend Amazon (as a corporation) but... to return 43/550 items (almost 8%) is crazy to me. Over the years I've purchased hundreds of products (avg > 150 a year, looking at it right now). I have needed to return/refund less than 10 items in the 11 years I've had an account. I can almost recall them individually. Not the same experience via eBay (etc) where I've been SOL receiving bricked cell phones etc or stuff damage during shipping and UPS telling me to pound sand. Same for brick and mortar, big box retailers. Shit on Bezos all you want (deservedly so) but Amazon (as a service) has a solid return policy and these cases sound dubious.
In reply to Some people buy stuff, wear… by Son of Loki
This is America. If something comes to you broken during shipment, they better give you a brand new one or give your money back (if also their policy).
I've only returned three things to Amazon over the last 20 years, a mailbox of the wrong size that I purchased, an instant camera that took pictures too dark in any setting, and now a ping pong table that showed up with cracks in it.
They better give me my ping pong table money back and pick that broken shit up.
In reply to I hate to defend Amazon but… by Amaroosta
If you buy the same nominal size from two different brands, sometimes things fit, sometimes they don't.
In reply to Some people buy stuff, wear… by Son of Loki
Amazon doesn't have 400 million clients? That's interesting.
Also, having to cross one's fingers for parts from Newegg and Tigerdirect for longer than most fucking people have been using the internet...I have no pity for you Amazon newfags.
In reply to for returning used bars of… by ???ö?
I have had nothing but fantastic service from Newegg. I buy virtually all my computer hardware there as well as some software. If you get their emails daily and watch the prices, you can snag some really good deals.
In reply to Amazon doesn't have 400… by D503
This is PR by Amazon to paint itself as indispensable, and to minimize a big cost - returns.
In reply to for returning used bars of… by ???ö?
Yes, let us all bend over and take the $120 Prime fee, and pray we do not offend our corporate overlord.
There is much being untold here, and this reeks of propaganda designed to suppress returns by Amazon customers.
In reply to This is PR by Amazon to… by jefferson32
They even piss off Amazon...they can do ANYTHING!
In reply to for returning used bars of… by ???ö?
Bezos cries in pain while he strikes your account.
In reply to So it took a jew whining to… by Tallest Skil
In reply to I by Bitchface-KILLAH
"You're Fired" by Amazon Prime.
In reply to I by Bitchface-KILLAH
ANYONE so "intertwined" with the likes of Amazon in their lives....
NEEDS TO GET A FUCKING LIFE!
In reply to Next day delivery with… by ???ö?
I tried getting a FUCKING life and girls just laugh at teh we and tell we to fuck off.
So smart fonez and comfort food it is then....
In reply to ANYONE so "intertwined" with… by BabaLooey
You got me beat there.
In reply to I by Bitchface-KILLAH
Weird, I've returned a couple of dozen items in the last couple of years, but then I probably have a few hundred orders per year. Customer since 2001.
In reply to ebay by Linus2011
I have bought lots of stuff from Amazon, mainly to avoid paying taxes. No more Amazon orders for me (after the holster for FN FNX 45 gets delivered)
BTW, I do give Amazon a whole lot of credit for selling firearms related items...even high cap. magazines. For now anyway.
In reply to Weird, I've returned a… by SilverRhino
In reply to Weird, I've returned a… by SilverRhino
I IMPLORE YOU: BOYCOTT AMAZON.
CANCEL PRIME.
Please use other sites.
Thank you for rejecting tyranny.
In reply to ebay by Linus2011
Oh yea I’m done with prime :)
99 to 139? Nah.
I can wait
In reply to I IMPLORE YOU: BOYCOTT… by Bigly
Here is what everybody needs to do. Turn AMZN into the brick-and-mortar retailer that AMZN put out of business:
Go to AMZN to locate an item(s) you are interested in. Now you have the product name, description, UPC number (whatever), etc. Now you can efficiently go online and find a real place to purchase it from!
That is precisely how AMZN wanted you to shop and run all the brick-and-mortar places out of business. Now you can return the favor! Turn them into nothing but a free online catalog. Except you don't purchase from the catalog. AMZN still needs massive infrastructure to provide the catalog to you, just as the brick-and-mortar guys did for them.
Should not take more than a year or two. Happy shopping!
In reply to I IMPLORE YOU: BOYCOTT… by Bigly
GREAT IDEA.
Just dont get lazy and click 'buy' on their site.
Go to best buy or kohls or wherever too. Else we will have no real stores left. Even if you are not a shopper, decimated retail i.e. online only is not a good thing.
:-)
In reply to Here is what everybody needs… by Utopia Planitia
I would have done that with the golf clubs I just bought, but Dick's/Golf Galaxy were being, well, dicks about this gun stuff, so I found an online store that saved me $200 in price and sales tax. Amazon loses, Dick's loses, the state of TX loses. Waaaah.
In reply to Here is what everybody needs… by Utopia Planitia
I quit Amazon 8 month ago. Closed the account. Miss having the convenience at times but I buy less stuff and now found other retailers who ship next day etc. have more fun shopping around.
In reply to I IMPLORE YOU: BOYCOTT… by Bigly
Yep, I purposely type EBAY XXXXXX in the Amazon search bar to mess with their pricing algos.
In reply to ebay by Linus2011
Yeah, just go ahead and try returning something from ebay. It's nearly impossible.
In reply to ebay by Linus2011
I have no problem with eBay and have had good luck with them.
I like that they work with "independent" sellers.
In reply to Yeah, just go ahead and try… by legalize
Although they have rigged the fees for big sellers now. I used to be able to accept checks and never had a bounced check. Now that they force you through PayPal, you pay two fees, one to eBay and one to PayPal. A lot of things I used to sell on eBay now get donated to Goodwill because the profit is to small to deal with.
In reply to I have no problem with eBay… by Let it Go
I have had no problem with eBay, even when the seller wouldn't take it back. They refunded my money promptly.
In reply to Yeah, just go ahead and try… by legalize
I have no idea why people agree to use these idiotic websites anyways.
You say go to ebay, fuck. I tried ebay ONCE, they charged me 10% of my selling price! WTF
A online trading platform should be AD revenue financed. 10% is fucking ridiculous. What is their expense on my sell? close to 0.
In reply to ebay by Linus2011
Those banned for excessive returns do appear to be Jews. My observation is that will abuse and take advantage retailers (and others) as fully as the are allowed to. I have the impression, from talking to Jewish women, that, while most of us would make our purchasing decisions before we checked out, Jewish women gather up about twice the amount of stuff they plan to keep and make their purchasing decisions after they get home. They are always returning stuff.
There was one Jewish woman I dined with quite frequently. I don't think I ever saw her eat in a restaurant without sending food back--and making endless requests of other kinds. If an item went on sale after she purchased it, she would take it back and request the sale price. And it kind of sounded like the store would usually comply.
There are probably many retailers and restaurants that would like to ban some of their Jewish customers and are only prevented from doing so because they fear accusations of antisemitism.
In reply to ebay by Linus2011
Lol. I worked as a pool manager at a Jewish club. Didn't know they were Jewish or anything about them until I saw them wear the funny looking hats one evening. One of them took me aside once and asked me what I knew about Jews. I shrugged my shoulders. He proceeded to tell me all the stereotypes are true and they will even read the book for free at the bookstore then put it back, and steal the salt and pepper shaker from the restaurant. They all had super nice houses out past Gessner in Houston. That probably outs the neighborhood lol. He said they all moved out there because their previous older jewish neighborhood started having blacks move in. I kid you not.
I've begun to think it is smart to be a sharp business man and a miser. It seems to have worked for them. Those were nice houses, a nice pool, and obviously they were successful. I need to be more Jewish and hope my sons will be too.
In reply to Those banned for excessive… by bloofer
Boo hoo...don't abuse their service. If you hate them, don't use them. I return a decent amount of things and they are nothing but helpful. They may be ruining retail and leading us into a 1 world government but at least they have good customer service :D
Funny, I've always found their customer service to be clueless and less than helpful. Of course, I only call them during the Xmas crazy season, since in general I only put one order through Amazon a year, for about half my Xmas gifts at one time. And they usually screw up at least one item.
Once upon a time, Amazon was a bookstore, and I LOVE bookstores. They really aren't a bookstore any more. There are much better online bookstores. And much better online just-about-everything stores. It's only when you want to place one order for everything at one time and get a quantity discount or free shipping, that they're at all useful.
And of course, I don't purchase Prime. It's not useful for selective shoppers who don't stream video.
In reply to Boo hoo...don't abuse their… by LawOfBass
I ordered a deck of cards this year and was sent two by mistake by Amazon. When I called about returning the extra deck they told me to keep it and gave me a credit back as I had been charged for two decks, not one. I thought it was weird, at the time. Dealing with returned clothing has to be a nightmare. There is a reason they call it the rag trade.
Fuck Amazon. I cut them off because they threaten completive trade within the USA. Bezo, or Bozo, doesn't give a fuck about Amerika. He cares all for himself and the fucking power he derives through it.
I read somewhere that women return over 40% of the things they buy online.
Serious nightmare for the sellers as you say, I'm sure.
In reply to Fuck Amazon. I cut them off… by Mr. Pain