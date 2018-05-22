Customers Rage As Starbucks Turns Into Homeless Shelter

Starbucks' controversial decision to enable every Tom, Dick, and non-paying Harry to use their restrooms has sparked equal parts criticism and praise, mirroring the nation's increasingly extreme partisan perspective on every- and any-thing...
“It sounds like Starbucks is turning their stores into homeless shelters. Their coffee is strong but their management is weak,” said Ron Raduechel, a 64-year-old retired supply chain executive from Waukesha, Wis., who said he would no longer go to Starbucks.
...
“I believe Starbucks is doing what’s right in their hearts whether its outcome sparks negativity or not,” said Johnny Varela, a 31-year-old carpenter in Orlando, Fla.
“I think Starbucks is very humanitarian.”
Starbucks has been forced to issue a second statement to explain its new policy following complaints that it would turn cafes into homeless shelters and drug havens.
As The Wall Street Journal reports, employees now have detailed instructions on what to do if someone is behaving in a disruptive manner, such as smoking, using drugs or alcohol, using restrooms improperly or sleeping.
Under the procedures for handling disruptive guests, Starbucks said Monday, managers and baristas should first ask a fellow employee to verify that a certain behavior is disruptive and if it is, respectfully request that the customer stop.
Other examples of disruptive behavior include talking too loudly, playing loud music and viewing inappropriate content. The company provided employees with examples of when they should call 911, which includes when a customer is using or selling drugs.
Starbucks’s piecemeal messaging on the issue and the outpouring of commentary that ensued shows the challenges firms can face in an era when every corporate move can be immediately telegraphed and then dissected by the public at large.
“Often the people with the strongest views on either end of the spectrum will be the loudest online,” said Jeremy Robinson-Leon, president of Group Gordon, a corporate and crisis communications firm.
However, as the reactions from viewers of CBS LA's recent story about Starbucks' new policy suggest, customers are outraged...
“If you go into a business and you just sit there and you don’t buy anything you are taking up space at the table,” said Melrose Larry Green.
“You could end up having a squatters problem where you just have people coming and staying. I mean if they are going to do that they need to limit how long people can stay in there,” said Joe Selva.
The story is getting a lot of traction on the CBSLA Facebook page.
One viewer said “it will be a homeless camp. At least we won’t have to deal with them on the street.”
That is a concern some employees have.
“We get attacked a lot. Hollywood Boulevard. So I feel like obviously if you get attacked then we have the right to say no. We have the right to say no and call the police,” said Starbucks employee Ayumi.
The story itself then received a barrage of negative responses...
Richard Magnuson: Liberal dopey enablers of the bums. Typical.
challenger392: They’re right.. every bum in the area will now hangout there and they ain’t buying anything. All anyone has to do is say they’re a racist and they will get a free Java.
DB (@VillageViking): Don’t forget to take your can of Lysol to starbutts with you...just in case you need to use the restroom!
Fluoric (@Fluoric): Well done /pol/. You’re doing God’s work and it’s wonderful.
Dana Blasi: I’m so excited Starbucks restrooms are now open to the homeless,street people and the wandering mentally ill .This is bound to enhance the Starbucks guest experience even more than the “let’s talk about race” promotion did... of course regular customers will no longer be using the restrooms as the above will be camping out in there for hours .
We leave it to Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, to summarize just where this desperate social justice warrior corporate behavior will end... “Starbucks is making a strategic bet that by defining its own moral code they will continue to attract a core consumer group that will remain loyal, but you max out on that demographic at some point."
They put weed in my coffee!
All MS-13 invited!! Starbucks, where we won’t call you animals!
"Who keeps leaving these cups of lemonade everywhere in the store?"
"Uhh...that's not lemonade..."
So... half their customers think it's great but won't buy any more coffee-flavored fat and sugar than they already do, and the other half will leave. Fucking brilliant marketing move!
Oh man. All this controversy is blowin my caffeinated hipster karma.
NOBODY could have seen this coming.
“Starbucks is making a strategic bet that by defining its own moral code they will continue to attract a core consumer group that will remain loyal, but you max out on that demographic at some point."
Ya the problem with that is the core consumer theyre referring to are those hypocrite liberals. The ones that want you to practice what they preach, but they themselves do not.
Worst corporate decision since New Coke.
Idiots....
People who spend 5$ on a cup of coffee?
Idiots.
Only been to StarBucks twice.
+1,000,000
Howard Schultz is the biggest dumb fuck libtard on the face of this planet. #boycottstarbucks
It's not lemonade; it's apple juice.
Taste it and see.
Are you talking about that yellow snow cone ?
" I fundamentally changed Starbucks...."
~ CEO, Starbucks
"I'm fundamentally, a libtard RETARD"
~Thought bubble
.
May crappy Starbucks rest in peace in a liberal hell hole of their own making.
This expensive coffee fad has had it's day. Short starbucks, long MIC. Everyone's a winner babe!
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
Don't forget your emotional support miniature horse.
Good riddance to Starbucks! After the homeless, Starbucks should encourage "Syrian" refugees to stop by, just like Germany does.
don't leave the lysol spray in the can - they used to use that shit to get squirreled out where I grew up.
Either way, the predictably obvious result of virtue signaling.
Instead of telling their stores on the downlow not to kick black guys out for not ordering anything while waiting, and to let people who look not high use the shitter, they needed to undertake a social campaign.
LOL. Idiot pinkos.
I love it! Die a slow and painful death Starbucks.
Do stupid shit ... Win stupid prizes!
Nothing makes me laugh harder than seeing liberals backed into a corner by their own stupidity.
Please come use my business as a public washroom.
Alternately, "How to kill your business in 90 days"
Nothing like walking into a Starbucks and the odor of the non-paying patron gagging you.
I have boycotted Stabucks after their anti-Trump bullshit and pro-immigration stance.
Easier to goto McDonald's and get a coffee
Is that a grande' beggar standing there with the flies circling him or a venti?
Clearly the writer doesn't understand the /pol/ reference in the 'doing God's work' comment... I love watching them troll left wing companies into epic failures like this.
Minimum wage to clean those washrooms?
They couldn't pay me enough!
No longer a good place to work, I suppose. So much for the "ambience" of a sophisticated, high end coffee shop. Will they now lower their prices to reflect the new reality?
I'd say there's a snowball's chance in hell of that happening.
Ah the lord works in mysterious ways. Time to tackle the homeless problem but until then enjoy the smell.
The stank was quite nasty before they invited homeless uriNation.
They have security cameras in the Restrooms?
Apparently.
The End!
Melrose Larry Green?!?!?! Fantastic
$5 for burnt coffee that I have to mix myself. No thanks
Agreed. It's not very hard to find a better cup of coffee.
Actually McDonald's coffee is pretty damn good and if you get the Sr. discount very affordable.
Piss weak coffee and now you get the odour to go whiff fit! What's not to like?
How long before the young, trendy barristas decide they don't WANT to work in a glorified homeless shelter?
In a way many people went to Starbucks so they could be with people like themselves whether they knew it or not. Surprise, surprise, surprise!
Now that the Homeless now have a place at Starbucks Cornhulio has decided stop boycotting them!
Are you ready for your crapuchino cornhulio?
Stop your bitching and stop going there. That is the only solution.
This. Don't give one red cent to StarCucks then watch them dry up and blow away
Even 7/11 has better coffee than Starbucks.
As long as the free WiFi reaches the parking lot, I'm good.
One of the big comebacks when confronted by people saying we have to do more for the homeless is the old, if you want to help the homeless so much, why don't you put a few up in your house? ... or coffee shoppe.
One of those consumer magazines compared coffee brands a few years ago and Folgers repeatedly came in way above Starbucks.
I'm sure the cops are going to get REAL TIRED of the incessant use of the 911 emergency system to handle Starbucks customers. They may end up charging a fee after the first 500.
Sounds like. Could. Would. Will.
Nowhere in the article does it say that Starbucks actually turn into homeless shelters. Shame.
Leftist virtue signalling leading to capital destruction. How low does the stock go before this d-bag is ousted?